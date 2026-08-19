I Fucking Love Australia

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LET THE FUCKING CARNEYAGE BEGIN!
THE ART OF WAR, AS PERFORMED BY A MAN WHO THINKS SUN TZU IS SOMETHING YOU ORDER WITH FRIED RICE
  I Fucking Love Australia
KA-FUCKING-BOOM! DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST ABOUT TO DEMOLISH FLORIDA
“You Will Be Calling Me Your Senator”
  I Fucking Love Australia
THIS BRASS HAS BIG BALLS: Major Who Called Trump's BULLSHIT goes on record!
The Trump administration has spent eighteen months betting that nobody in uniform would ever say the quiet part into a CNN camera. Meet the bloke who…
  I Fucking Love Australia
CUCK WITHOUT A SOUL SELLS OUT SEOUL
He punished a 70-year ally for refusing to join one illegal war, then rewarded the dictator pointing nukes at the rest of us. Written from inside…
  I Fucking Love Australia
MONTANA FIREFIGHTER IS ABOUT TO FUCK TRUMP'S REPUBLICANT PARTY
Montana was supposed to be safe. Then the establishment sent a talk show host to fight a man who fights fires.
  I Fucking Love Australia
MEN OVERBOARD: THE GOLD BALLROOM, THE GHOST SHIP, AND A PRESIDENT WHO COULDN'T GIVE A FLYING FUCK
Half a cup of rice and 2 tortillas on a $13 billion warship, while $600 million in gold trim goes up where the East Wing used to be. Tally the score…
  I Fucking Love Australia
KING CARNEY TURNS CANADA INTO A FUCKING CASH COW
There’s a bloke in Ottawa right now quietly running the single greatest economic masterclass on the planet, and the funniest part is that he kinda owes…
  I Fucking Love Australia
BRUTAL Rare Interview: Top IRGC General Just Revealed TRUMP'S TOTALLY FUCKED
PLATFORM NUMBER FUBAR: One of These Men Sat Down in a War Zone and Faced the Camera. The Other One Left Turkey in a Fucking Catering Truck.
  I Fucking Love Australia
MISERY AND SQUALOR: A GUIDED FUCKING TOUR
The bloke running the joint just told the world what communism looks like. Let’s check his own country’s medical records first.
  I Fucking Love Australia
FUCK YOUR PAPER DON, WE’LL SELL IT TO SOMEONE ELSE
On 14 August, Simcoa walks out of America and never fucking goes back.
  I Fucking Love Australia
The world is sick and tired of being sick and tired of Trumps fucking shit.
Reagan ran naval escorts through the same minefield for 14 months and the ships sailed. Trump holds a press conference and calls it "sort of open". That…
  I Fucking Love Australia
I FUCKING LOVE AMERICA
A letter to 340 million people who have been told the world has stopped caring about them, which is a lie, and I intend to prove it.
  I Fucking Love Australia
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