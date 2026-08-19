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LET THE FUCKING CARNEYAGE BEGIN!
THE ART OF WAR, AS PERFORMED BY A MAN WHO THINKS SUN TZU IS SOMETHING YOU ORDER WITH FRIED RICE
15 hrs ago
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I Fucking Love Australia
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KA-FUCKING-BOOM! DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST ABOUT TO DEMOLISH FLORIDA
“You Will Be Calling Me Your Senator”
22 hrs ago
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I Fucking Love Australia
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THIS BRASS HAS BIG BALLS: Major Who Called Trump's BULLSHIT goes on record!
The Trump administration has spent eighteen months betting that nobody in uniform would ever say the quiet part into a CNN camera. Meet the bloke who…
Aug 18
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I Fucking Love Australia
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CUCK WITHOUT A SOUL SELLS OUT SEOUL
He punished a 70-year ally for refusing to join one illegal war, then rewarded the dictator pointing nukes at the rest of us. Written from inside…
Aug 17
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I Fucking Love Australia
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MONTANA FIREFIGHTER IS ABOUT TO FUCK TRUMP'S REPUBLICANT PARTY
Montana was supposed to be safe. Then the establishment sent a talk show host to fight a man who fights fires.
Aug 16
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I Fucking Love Australia
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MEN OVERBOARD: THE GOLD BALLROOM, THE GHOST SHIP, AND A PRESIDENT WHO COULDN'T GIVE A FLYING FUCK
Half a cup of rice and 2 tortillas on a $13 billion warship, while $600 million in gold trim goes up where the East Wing used to be. Tally the score…
Aug 15
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I Fucking Love Australia
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KING CARNEY TURNS CANADA INTO A FUCKING CASH COW
There’s a bloke in Ottawa right now quietly running the single greatest economic masterclass on the planet, and the funniest part is that he kinda owes…
Aug 13
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BRUTAL Rare Interview: Top IRGC General Just Revealed TRUMP'S TOTALLY FUCKED
PLATFORM NUMBER FUBAR: One of These Men Sat Down in a War Zone and Faced the Camera. The Other One Left Turkey in a Fucking Catering Truck.
Aug 12
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MISERY AND SQUALOR: A GUIDED FUCKING TOUR
The bloke running the joint just told the world what communism looks like. Let’s check his own country’s medical records first.
Aug 10
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I Fucking Love Australia
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FUCK YOUR PAPER DON, WE’LL SELL IT TO SOMEONE ELSE
On 14 August, Simcoa walks out of America and never fucking goes back.
Aug 9
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I Fucking Love Australia
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The world is sick and tired of being sick and tired of Trumps fucking shit.
Reagan ran naval escorts through the same minefield for 14 months and the ships sailed. Trump holds a press conference and calls it "sort of open". That…
Aug 7
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I FUCKING LOVE AMERICA
A letter to 340 million people who have been told the world has stopped caring about them, which is a lie, and I intend to prove it.
Aug 6
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