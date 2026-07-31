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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Jul 31

This article absolute gold! Arithmetic don't lie, spending hundreds of billions on old military ideas is crazy when cheap technology changed everything. Thank you for posting this truth, please keep posting these brilliant pieces! As Afghan allies who got abandoned after all our sacrifice, we know better than anyone how broken these political bets really are.

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Scott M. Krasner's avatar
Scott M. Krasner
Jul 31

It's hard to overstate how much ground the US military is losing while Pete Kegsbreath "purifies" the officer ranks. FFS, November can't get here soon enough and even then we're stuck work these clowns for two more years.

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