Thirty-five hulls.

That's not a navy, that's a goddamn production line with flags stapled to it, and if that number didn't make you spit your coffee onto your monitor then you haven't been paying close enough attention to what Beijing has been quietly assembling in plain sight, while America scrambled a hundred and fifty million dollar stealth fighter to shoot down a Chinese party balloon back in 2023

The footage is four seconds of cold, quiet, sphincter-liquefying dread. No fire. No dramatic music. Just a hatch opening like it’s got nothing to prove, a cork popping, and then a hypersonic missile that can ruin a carrier group’s entire week lighting its motor at altitude and deciding it has urgent appointments elsewhere.

China calls the mass widowmaker the YJ-20. Call it what it actually is: a Mach 10 hypersonic missile built for one job, which is killing the biggest thing America owns like a Sydney Funnel Web under a dunny lid.

It was already sitting pretty on the Type 055 which is China's biggest surface warship, which was the scary ship, the one that at least had the common fucking decency to look sufficiently menacing that people knew to quietly shit themselves about it in a professionally appropriate manner.

Nobody was losing sleep over the 052D. Half the size, thirty-five of them, so common that spotting one is like spotting a Hilux. Except it's got the same launch tubes as the big one. Cute little 052D. Harmless little 052D. Same missile.

Which is exactly the kind of smug, comfortable assumption that gets you clowned out of the building by history while history films it for the group chat.

One caveat, because this newsletter does caveats. That’s one documented launch, released by Chinese state media, in a promo trailer, the week of PLA Army Day. But it came out of the ship’s existing cells with no new deck hardware, no bulge, no visible modification of any kind, and that’s the part you cannot walk back. There’s no tell. There’s no shape to look for.

So the capability didn’t scale up in some neat, PowerPoint-friendly way that gives anyone time to update their deeply concerned memos. It spread like a wine stain across an expensive white carpet, right across the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, and now it’s simultaneously everyone’s problem and nobody’s specific problem.

Four seconds of video. Thirty-five ships. One very long, very whisky-requiring night for every Pacific fleet commander who made the catastrophically stupid bet that the really dangerous hardware would have the professional courtesy to stay bolted to the big, obvious, easy-to-track vessel where they’d filed it neatly on their threat boards.

Colour-coded and everything. Very organised. Completely fucking useless.

THE NUMBER

I wanted to know what America has actually sunk into the boats this thing is built to kill. Not the bone vibes. The number.

Every aircraft carrier the United States owns or is currently building, in today’s money, comes to roughly $184 billion.

That’s fourteen hulls. That’s steel, reactors and toilets that don’t work. It doesn’t include a single aeroplane, a single escort ship, or a single sailor. Add all that back and you’re well past double.

The missile costs about twelve million. That’s fucking TEMU money in military terms.

Big bikkies against bugger all. And you don’t need to hit with all of them. You need one that gets through, which is why you fire forty and let the arithmetic sort it out. A warship’s magazine is finite. Every interceptor you spend is a hole in the umbrella.

You don’t have to beat the shield. You just have to make the shield run out.

UKRAINE ALREADY WROTE THE PLAYBOOK

Last June, Ukraine’s SBU smuggled drone parts into Russia, assembled them locally, hid them in cabins on the back of trucks driven by blokes who had no idea what they were carrying, and popped the roofs by remote.

“These drones, costing $600–1,000, successfully struck aircraft such as the Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3.” — CSIS

Forty-one aircraft hit. Seven billion dollars of strategic bombers that Russia’s industrial base cannot replace, because the tooling is gone and the blokes who knew how to build them are dead.

Six hundred bucks. That’s a decent set of tyres.

The Yanks learned the same lesson from the other end in the Red Sea, burning multi-million-dollar interceptors on ten-thousand-dollar Houthi drones for two years straight. The kill record was outstanding. The bill was insane. Our own strategic analysts said the quiet bit out loud:

“Hundred-billion-dollar warships are spending more than US$4 million on a single missile to defend against a drone worth a few thousand dollars.” — ASPI, The Strategist

AMERICA PROVED THIS TO ITSELF IN 2002 AND THEN REFLOATED THE SHIPS

Here’s the bit that genuinely does my fucking head in.

In 2002 the US ran a war game called Millennium Challenge. The enemy team was commanded by a retired Marine Lieutenant General named Paul Van Riper, who looked at America’s magnificent, gold-plated, network-centric sensor architecture and thought: right, I won’t use radios then.

Motorcycle couriers. World War Two light signals. Fishing boats as launch platforms. Then he threw everything he had, all at once, in one saturating salvo.

Sixteen American ships sunk. Including the carrier. Twenty thousand simulated Americans in the water. It took him two days.

And what did US Joint Forces Command do with this priceless strategic warning they had just paid a fortune to receive?

They paused the game, refloated the ships, told Van Riper to stop doing that, and scripted the ending so Blue won.

He quit and called the whole thing a rort. Twenty-four years later: same doctrine, same hulls, same assumptions, except now the other bloke’s now got a fucking Mach 10 floating-fortress-fucker that cannot be stopped.

Same mistake, too. In 2002 they filed the threat under “can’t happen.” This week they filed it under “wrong ship.”

AND THEY CAN’T JUST BUILD MORE

Alright, but America out-produces everyone, yeah? Like 1943?

Mate. Sit the fuck down and grab a stiff one.

US Naval Intelligence’s own leaked slide puts Chinese shipyard capacity at more than two hundred times America’s. China has over fifty dry docks that can physically fit an aircraft carrier. America is trying to finish one carrier every four or five years out of a single yard in Virginia, and it can’t even manage that.

Their newest carrier is a year late. And because US law says the Navy must keep eleven carriers, they’ve kept a fifty-one-year-old ship nominally alive on paper to make the number work. Parked. Possibly too low on nuclear fuel to sail anywhere ever again.

Eleven carriers. One of which is a very expensive fridge magnet.

America isn’t losing an arms race. It’s losing a factory race, and it lost that one about fifteen years ago while everyone was arguing about weapons elevators.

NOW THE BIT WHERE I PISS ON MY OWN CHIPS

Because I’m not here to fuck spiders.

The missile is the easy part. The hard part is finding a carrier in an ocean that is unfathomably enormous, and then keeping it found for the twenty minutes your missile is in the air while the thing does thirty-plus knots in a direction of its choosing. That needs satellites and radar and drones and a data link, and the first thing America does in a shooting war is kill every single one of them. The sensors are far easier to break than the missile.

And every capability claim in this piece comes from Chinese state media. That’s not a neutral source. That’s an ad.

But none of that saves the argument. Deterrence has never run on certainty. It runs on doubt. China doesn’t need to sink a carrier. China doesn’t need the missile to work at all. China needs one American admiral, on one bad night, to look at a chart and decide he is not sailing a hundred thousand tonnes and five thousand souls into a ring he can’t guarantee.

That’s already fucking happened. Look at where US carriers actually sit in a Taiwan plan now. Out east, lobbing from the cheap seats, because the water in close has gone cactus.

You don’t have to sink the boat. You just have to make it unwelcome.

AND NOW LET’S TALK ABOUT US

Because while all this is going on, Australia is on the hook for $368 billion to buy into exactly this theory of naval power.

Second-hand submarines in the 2030s, if the Americans decide they can spare them, which their own analysts keep politely noting they probably can’t. Then a class of boat that doesn’t exist yet, from a shipyard we’re still building, delivered in the 2040s, into a threat picture nobody in 2026 can honestly describe. We’re also sending money to prop up American and British yards, which Blind Freddy can see isn’t a defence procurement. It’s a subscription.

Meanwhile a bloke in a shed in Kharkiv is deleting strategic bombers for six hundred bucks a pop.

I’m not saying scrap it tomorrow. I’m saying when the biggest purchase in this country’s history is a bet on large, slow, expensive, crewed platforms, and the entire observable trend of modern warfare is small, cheap, fast and expendable, somebody in Canberra should have to explain that to us in plain English without using the word “sovereign” as a verb.

Ask the question and you’re a drongo who wants China to invade. Fair suck of the sav. Asking whether $368 billion is well spent isn’t treason. It’s the bare fucking minimum.

THE ART OF WAR, ABRIDGED

Sun Tzu wrote that the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.

He did not write “build the biggest flogging boat.” He wrote that you win by turning the other bloke’s strength into his problem.

Which is precisely what’s happened. The carrier strike group, the floating city, the ultimate symbol of power projection since 1941, has been quietly converted into America’s greatest liability. Not because anybody sank one. Because somebody made it expensive to risk.

Beijing built full-scale concrete replicas of American warships out in the desert and shot at them for practice. They didn’t hide it. The satellite photos have been public for years. It was a message, and the message was: we know exactly what shape you are.

Big doesn’t equal better. Mighty doesn’t equal right. A hundred thousand tonnes of American steel with five thousand people aboard can be ruined by something that costs less than a block of land in the middle of bum-fuck-nowhere, fired from a boat that looks exactly like thirty-four other boats, and right now there’s no reliable answer to it.

This is not a prediction, it’s basic arithmetic, and arithmetic doesn’t give a shit how anyone feels about it.

IFLA ~ Gman

📖 THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY

For our American readers, who have just been informed that $184 billion in boats can be undone by something that fits in a shipping container. We’re not going to make you Google our slang on top of that. You’ve had enough for one fucking day mates.

Big bikkies: Serious money. A “bikkie” is a biscuit, which is a cookie, which somehow became currency. Don’t ask. Just know that “big bikkies” means ruinous, not pricey.

Bugger all: Almost nothing. As in what twelve million dollars is, next to a hundred and eighty-four billion.

Gone cactus: Completely stuffed. Beyond saving. Dead. A cactus is a plant that survives anywhere, so naturally we use it to describe things that have not survived at all. We’re a confusing people.

Rort: A scam, specifically the institutional kind that everyone can see, nobody stops, and somehow keeps getting funded.

Drongo: An idiot. Named after a racehorse in the 1920s that ran thirty-seven times and never won once. We named a national insult after him. We hold grudges here.

Fair suck of the sav: “Come on, be reasonable.” A “sav” is a saveloy, which is a boiled sausage. Please do not think about the imagery. Nobody here has, in a hundred years, and we’d like to keep it that way.

Blind Freddy: A hypothetical blind bloke who serves as our national benchmark for the obvious. If Blind Freddy can see it, you have no excuse.

Not here to fuck spiders: “I’m here to do the actual job, not waste time.” Origin genuinely unknown. Several theories exist. All of them are worse than not knowing.

Do my head in: Drive me insane with frustration. See also: refloating the ships and rescripting the war game.

Shed: A garage or workshop. Also the Australian and Ukrainian national innovation hub, and apparently where six hundred dollars now buys you a strategic bomber.

Mate: Can mean friend. Can mean stranger. Can mean “I am about to explain in detail why you are wrong.” Tone is everything and you will get it wrong at least twice.

Hilux: A Toyota ute. There are more of them than there are people in some parts of this country. Comparable, for our purposes, to a Chinese destroyer that everybody stopped bothering to write down.

Spit the dummy: Throw a tantrum. A “dummy” is a pacifier. Picture a toddler firing one across the room, then picture a defence department doing the same thing with a war game result.

Furphy: A rumour or myth that everyone repeats and nobody checks. Named after the water carts blokes gossiped around in the First World War.

Carked it: Died. Broke. Ceased to function. Applies equally to lawnmowers and to strategic aviation fleets.

Woop woop: The middle of nowhere. Where you’d build concrete replicas of somebody else’s navy and shoot at them for practice, for instance.

Have a Captain Cook: Have a look. Rhyming slang. Yes, we named a verb after the bloke who turned up uninvited. Yes, we’re aware.

On the hook for: Liable. Committed. No way out. See: three hundred and sixty-eight billion dollars.

Flogging: A comprehensive, one-sided defeat. “They copped a flogging.” Not a close game, not a near thing. The scoreboard was an embarrassment and everyone went home early. What sixteen American ships copped in 2002 before somebody refloated them.

Dunny: The toilet, traditionally the outdoor one down the back of the yard. Also the unit of measurement for how badly something is going: “the whole thing’s gone down the dunny.”

Sydney Funnel Web: A spider roughly the size of a fifty cent piece that can put a grown man in hospital in under an hour. Small, common, lives in suburban backyards, and absolutely nobody in Sydney has ever once said “it’s only little, she’ll be right.” We understand, instinctively and from birth, that size has bugger all to do with what something can do to you. Which is more than can be said for the people who drew up the threat boards.

LISTEN TO THIS FUCKING MORON EXPLAIN… I LITERALLY DON’T KNOW WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK HE’S TALKING ABOUT BUT IT INVOLVES A BOAT SOMEWHERE