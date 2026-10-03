I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Oct 3

Can you imagine the inflation factor if this blubbering blithering buffoon dropped $1.6 trillion of taxpayer funded debt on every man, woman and child?

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SharpieShooter
Oct 3

So I'm originally from Sweden. We have free health care, free education all the way to PhD, MD etc. 365 days paid parental leave after the baby is born or a child is adopted. Every child gets a monthly cheque from the government of around 180 dollars, from the month they're born, until they are done with the equivalent of High school. The older students gets around 400 dollar subsidized student pay, and are of course able to borrow money for rent etc. We have good to great infrastructure. Social security safety net. Retirement pay. It's not perfect. But I don't know anyone who has to choose between insulin and rent. My son, who has a master's degree, had zero student debt. And Sweden isn't even a rich country, like Norway. We have no oil. But we do, apparently, have a school system that teaches us to count, and under the somewhat prickly demeanor, we have a heart.

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