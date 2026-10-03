The White House Facebook page put up a moody black-and-white poster this week. The president glowers over a lectern above the words AMERICA WILL NEVER BE SOCIALIST, and the caption announces that the Democratic Socialists of America’s agenda would cost $49 trillion over a decade, “about $355,000 per American household.”

The number comes from a 92-page Council of Economic Advisers report called The Real Cost of Socialism in America, which landed a month before the midterms by what I’m sure is pure coincidence.

At 10:56 on Friday night, with that poster still doing the rounds, the same president got on Truth Social and promised a $5,000 government cheque to every citizen in the country, babies included, on the condition that his party wins the election. Nobody in the West Wing so much as blinked.

His name won’t be appearing in this lesson. He has had it printed on enough cheques already.

So pull up a chair, Karl Marx-a-Lardo, you dumb fuck. A former builder from the Blue Mountains is going to explain what socialism is, because you plainly know three-fifths of five-eighths of fuck all about it, and the lesson ends with you finding out who the biggest socialist in Washington is. Hot tip: He’s on the fucking poster MAGA.

What the word means

Socialism, in the textbook, is collective or state ownership of the means of production. In plain English the government owns the factories and the banks, or a fat slab of them, in place of private shareholders.

A pension scheme and a public health insurer fall outside that definition. Economists call those social insurance, and every rich capitalist country on earth runs them, including mine. Australia has had universal healthcare since 1984 and we remain a nation of mortgage-obsessed property speculators who would sell our nanas for a water view. We spend about a tenth of our economy on health and cover everybody. America spends 18 per cent and leaves roughly one in twelve of its people with sweet fuck all.

That textbook definition is going to come back and bite the Kmart Khrushchev right on the clacker.

Medicare Horror Poster: The $70 Trillion Bucket Brigade

About nine dollars in every ten of that scary number is a single line item, you fuckwit: Medicare for All.

The poster leaves out the other side of the docket, which is how the lying prick behind it likes his dockets. America’s own actuaries at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say the country spent $5.7 trillion on health last year and will be spending nearly $9 trillion a year by 2034. Add the decade up, you wailing wanker, and Americans are on the hook for well north of $70 trillion whether a single socialist gets elected or not. It comes out of the hip pocket in premiums and deductibles. The rest arrives in that envelope from the hospital nobody is game to open.

The White House figure counts what would move onto the government’s books and goes quiet about what would come off yours, which is some front from a hypocritical fucknugget who was posting out Medicare cheques the same week. It’s a shonky roofing quote that prices the new roof and forgets to mention you can stop buying buckets, drawn up by a smartarse who has never been up a ladder in his life. Any tradie who quoted like that would be run off the site by smoko, and the spineless bullshit artist who signed this one runs the country.

Whether single-payer would cost the country more or less overall is a real argument between serious economists. A Facebook poster with a horror-movie font is some distance from that argument, and so is the whingeing dumb bastard glowering off the front of it.

2008: the longest unemployment line in history wore cufflinks

Now for the bit they never put on a poster.

In September 2008 the free market shat itself and went belly up, and every greedy arsehole who had spent a career preaching that government was the problem turned up at its front door cap in hand. A Republican president named George W. Bush signed a $700 billion rescue called TARP on 3 October, and $443.5 billion of it went out the door. Citigroup alone took $45 billion in cash.

The Federal Reserve and Treasury committed $182 billion to AIG, and at the peak the United States government owned nearly 80 per cent of the biggest insurer on the planet. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two giants sitting under the entire American mortgage market, were taken into government conservatorship and drew about $187 billion. When General Motors came out of bankruptcy the following year, Treasury held roughly 61 per cent of it. The hypocritical shitweasels in those boardrooms discovered their free-market principles could wait until the cheque cleared.

By the textbook, that is the state taking ownership of the commanding heights of American finance and its biggest car maker, all on a Republican’s signature. Bush said it himself in December 2008: “I’ve abandoned free-market principles to save the free-market system.”

I’ll be fair dinkum about the ledger, because the other side will be. Most of that money came back. The Government Accountability Office puts the lifetime cost of TARP at $31.1 billion, and Treasury books a $22.7 billion positive return on AIG. Plenty of economists will tell you the rescue worked, and they may well be right.

The rort was in who carried what. The risk was public and the upside stayed private. In March 2009 the spineless grubs at AIG paid $165 million in bonuses to the very division that blew the company up, while millions of American families lost their homes without anyone in Washington offering to buy 80 per cent of their mortgage. The banks got mates rates and the battlers got the bailiff.

Wall Street fronted up to Centrelink in a chauffeured car and not one shiny-arsed spiv among them got called a dole bludger. Profits stay private and losses get shared around like a round at the pub, with the taxpayer copping the shout every time and the flogs at the bar ordering off the top shelf. That arrangement is socialism for the corner office and rugged individualism for the bloke in the ute.

The socialism America is already soaking in

On the loose White House definition, where socialism means the government spending money on people, America went red decades ago and has been shitting itself about the word ever since.

Social Security has been posting cheques since 1935 and Medicare since 1965, and there isn’t a Republican alive with the knackers to touch either one in an election year. The Bolshevik of Bedminster proved it on Friday night. In the same Truth Social post as the $5,000 promise, the gutless wonder announced cheques of “nearly $100” for more than 20 million seniors to help with their Medicare premiums, and reminded everyone he had “pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security”. So government health insurance for a 66-year-old is a sacred trust that earns you a cheque, and government health insurance for a 64-year-old is a communist plot that earns you a poster. The dickhead has run the Iron Curtain through the middle of a birthday cake.

The Veterans Health Administration runs government-owned hospitals staffed by government-employed doctors for about nine million veterans. That is more socialised than Canadian healthcare, where most of the doctors are in private practice, and no congressman has ever been game to call a veteran’s hip replacement Marxism.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a federally owned power company, created in 1933, that sells electricity to around ten million people across seven states, most of them as red as a baboon’s backside. Lenin promised to electrify the whole country, and Tennessee went and did it on a federal chequebook. Alaska, a Republican state, has a publicly owned oil wealth fund that has mailed every resident an annual cheque since 1982, which is the people owning the means of production with a moose on the letterhead.

Then there are the public schools and the interstate highways. The United States military, the most sacred institution in conservative America, runs on government doctors and a government pension. It is the biggest socialist enterprise on the planet and it has its own marching band.

Comrade Donald’s five-year plan

Which brings us to the Commissar of Mar-a-Lardo himself, the cockwomble on the poster.

In August last year Tito of the Tater Tots took a 9.9 per cent stake in Intel: 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, $8.9 billion all up, making Washington the chipmaker’s largest single shareholder. His government holds 15 per cent of the rare-earths miner MP Materials and a golden share in U.S. Steel that carries a veto over major decisions. The Council on Foreign Relations counts $27.7 billion across 39 of these deals since January 2025.

A government that owns slabs of a chip maker and a rare-earths mine is the textbook fucking definition. It is the one thing in this whole stoush that qualifies as socialism in the dictionary sense, and Blind Freddy can see the DSA had bugger all to do with it. The Chairman of the People’s Chip Factory did it himself, the knob, and has been big-noting about it ever since.

Then there’s the farm dole. Pol Pot Belly’s first-term trade war rooted farm export markets, so he posted farmers $28 billion. His second-term tariffs buggered them again, so there’s another $12 billion in “bridge payments” this year, and the Environmental Working Group reckons nearly 40 per cent of the main $11 billion pot flows to operations farming more than a thousand acres. He broke the market with one hand and pissed public money up the wall of the biggest sheds in the district with the other, the arse-backwards galah. Adam Smith would have a bloody stroke.

In 2020 the ratbag mailed out stimulus cheques with his own name printed on them and signed off on roughly $800 billion in small-business loans, most of them forgiven. Last October his Treasury found a $20 billion lifeline for Argentina. Castro of the Country Club has never met a public dollar he wouldn’t hand to some rich mongrel who already had plenty.

The cheque with a ballot paper stapled to it

Then there’s the Dividend he named after himself, which grew while the ink on the poster was still wet.

In Dallas on 9 September he promised $5,000 to every adult citizen, on the condition that Republicans hold the House and the Senate. On Friday night he posted this:

Donald J. Trump, Truth Social, 2 October 2026

Every citizen takes in the kids. On roughly 316 million citizens the bill comes to about $1.58 trillion, some $350 billion more than the adults-only version, and about $11,400 for every household on the White House’s own count. The same day at a rally in Alabama he was reported pitching it to adults only, so the size of the bribe moved by a third of a trillion dollars depending on which hour you caught him.

That is how desperate the old fuckwit is getting. Three weeks ago the bribe was for adults, the people who can vote. Now it covers the toddlers. A family of four went from ten grand to twenty overnight, and the only way that works as a campaign strategy is if he’s counting on the kids to work on mum and dad over the cornflakes. “Hey Mum, hey Dad, you’d better vote Republican or we don’t get our five grand each.” Who the fuck is this bloke kidding? He has made himself the Tooth Fairy of Palm Beach, except the Tooth Fairy pays on delivery and has never once asked a six-year-old to lobby her parents.

There is no bill and no costing behind it. The money is supposed to come from tariff revenue, about $100 billion of which has already gone back to businesses in refunds since the Supreme Court struck the tariffs down. It’s a chook raffle where the chook hasn’t hatched and you only get a ticket if his side wins, run by a shopping-centre Santa with 34 felony convictions and an empty sack.

So Friday’s message from Pennsylvania Avenue was that a government health insurer will bankrupt your family, and a trillion and a half dollars in government cheques is sound economics provided the country votes the right way first. Karl Marx wanted to redistribute the wealth, but even he never thought to make it conditional on the election result. If a Democrat proposed it, Fox News would be screaming blue murder about communism before the first ad break.

And his robot mate wants everybody on the dole

He didn’t pluck the idea out of the air. Cheques for the punters have been the house special ever since Elon Musk moved into the building.

In February last year an investor floated a $5,000 “DOGE dividend” on X, a cut of the savings Musk’s chainsaw crew was supposed to be finding. Musk replied, “Will check with the President.” The president said “I love it” aboard Air Force One the next day. Not one cheque ever turned up, because the two trillion dollars in savings it was meant to come out of never turned up either.

Then there’s what the old DOGE offsider wants for the long run. In April this year he posted that “Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.” On 29 September he sat at the president’s White House lunch for tech bosses and promised an age of abundance in which people get a universal high income and “everyone in the world can have better medical care than anyone here, including me.” Asked about the jobs, he said, “Well, jobs are going to change.”

So the richest man on earth, whose robots are pencilled in to do the changing, has a plan for everyone they replace: a government cheque for life and public healthcare better than a billionaire’s. That is further left than anything in the DSA platform. The DSA wants to insure you. Comrade Cybertruck wants the state to pay your wages forever, and he said it at the lunch table of the arseclown whose poster went up the same week.

This is a man whose companies have collected at least $38 billion in government contracts and subsidies by the Washington Post’s count, which makes him the best-paid dole bludger ever to stand in the queue. He ate a lunch the taxpayer shouted, at the elbow of the Dole Bludger-in-Chief, in the same week the White House told nurses and truckies that public health insurance is communism.

None of this should surprise anyone who knows the six-time Chapter 11 champion’s form. His companies went into bankruptcy six times, and each time it was the lenders and the contractors who wore it. I spent years on building sites and I know exactly what it’s called when the developer walks away clean and the subbies never see their money. It’s called a dog act. The family fortune under all of it was built on apartment blocks financed with federally backed housing loans, and in 1990 his father propped up one of his casinos by buying more than three million dollars in chips he never played. Daddy’s Little Bailout has been on the public teat or the family teat his entire life, and now the tosser wants to lecture working people about self-reliance.

The actual lesson

Every fight America has about socialism turns out to be a fight about who gets the cheque.

When the cheque goes to a bank or a chipmaker, they call it a strategic investment and the president poses next to it. When it might go to a diabetic kid or a pensioner choosing between rent and tablets, it gets a black-and-white poster and a price tag designed to make you shit yourself.

To the red caps reading this at the servo: I’m not having a go at you. You’ve been paying for socialism your whole working lives. The only open question is whether any of it ever comes back to your house, and whether you have to vote the way you’re told to get it.

America will never be socialist, says the poster. Mate, America has been running socialism for ninety years. It has simply never been run for you, and the cunt on the poster would like to keep it that way.

IFLA ~ Democratic Socialist ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY HANDOUT THAT DOESN'T NEED A REPUBLICAN MAJORITY

The White House says socialism would cost every American household $355,000. This glossary is state-owned, free at the point of use and distributed to every citizen whether or not the Republicans win the midterms.

three-fifths of five-eighths of fuck all: Nothing, calculated to two decimal places and audited. The precise amount of economics behind a Facebook poster.

bloke: A man. Implies harmless ordinariness, even when the bloke in question is 80 and glowering off a government poster.

nanas: Grandmothers. Formidable and, in Sydney, technically tradeable for a water view.

clacker: Your arse, specifically the business end of it. Where a textbook definition bites when you least expect it.

furphy: A tall story that has done six laps of the pub before anyone checks it. Named after the water carts soldiers gossiped around in the First World War.

docket: A receipt. The other side of the docket is the half of the bill nobody showed you.

hip pocket: Where an Australian keeps his money and, by extension, his politics.

shonky: Dodgy, unreliable, held together with hope. A shonky quote prices the roof and forgets the buckets.

tradie: A tradesperson. The builder or plumber who knows what a quote is supposed to include.

smoko: A work break. Sacred to the tradie, and the customary deadline for running a cowboy off the site.

belly up: Dead and floating in full view of everyone who warned you. What Wall Street went in 2008 and what the president’s companies have gone six times.

fair dinkum: Honest, on the level. Being fair dinkum about a ledger means showing the bits that hurt your own argument.

rort: A scam of the institutional kind, technically legal and visible to everyone. Yanks say boondoggle.

mates rates: The discount you give a mate. In 2008 the mates were banks.

battler: The ordinary person doing it tough. The most invoked and least helped citizen in any country.

Centrelink: The Australian welfare office. Where you queue for the dole, usually without a chauffeur.

dole bludger: Someone accused of living lazily on welfare. A title handed out freely to the unemployed and never once to a bank.

shout: To buy the round. If the taxpayer is copping the shout, somebody else is drinking free.

ute: A utility vehicle, the Australian cousin of the pickup truck.

stoush: A fight or a brawl, in the pub or in parliament.

Blind Freddy: The national benchmark for the bleeding obvious. If Blind Freddy can see it, missing it takes effort.

big-noting: Talking yourself up, loudly, to anyone trapped within earshot.

piss it up the wall: To spend a pile of money at speed with nothing to show for it.

chook raffle: A prize draw at the local pub, a chook being a chicken. The prize is normally in the room when the tickets are sold.

screaming blue murder: Protesting at the maximum volume the human throat allows. The resting state of cable news.

subbies: Subcontractors. The trades who get paid last when a developer goes under, if they get paid at all.

dog act: The lowest behaviour going, a betrayal of people who trusted you. Worse than a dick move because it’s premeditated.

tosser: A milder wanker. A self-important fool.

servo: A service station. What Americans call a gas station, and the place where the price of everything gets argued.

YOU ASKED FOR IT SO HERE IT FUCKING IS!

WALKING MAGA II

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