Quebec’s strategic syrup reserve has hit zero because American buyers drained it hedging against their own bloke’s tariffs. Barrel for barrel, the stuff is worth ten times the crude he’s been pouring out of his own reserve. And on the eve of the midterms he announced a deal that exists the way a pancake exists before anyone has found the flour.

Righto, you lot of sticky little honey possums. Pull up a stump, because the trade war that was going to bring Canada to its knees has reached its final, glorious form: Americans standing in a Quebec warehouse with a credit card, buying pancake syrup by the barrel before their own president can tax it.

Canada runs the only strategic maple syrup reserve on the planet. Three warehouses in Quebec, room for about 218,000 barrels, overseen by the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, the outfit behind roughly three-quarters of the world’s supply. In 2012 a gang of thieves siphoned nearly $20 million worth out of it in the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, refilled the barrels with water so nobody would notice, and went to prison for the trouble. This year the Americans did the same job legally, paid full whack, and didn’t even leave the water. The federation’s president, Luc Goulet, told The Canadian Press the reserve has been reduced to zero.

Zero. The emergency cupboard of the one Canadian export every American kid can identify by smell is bare, and the bastard responsible isn’t a thief with a hose. It’s the Concept of a President and his tariff threats, which sent US bulk buyers north to hoard syrup the way the rest of us hoarded dunny paper in 2020, except dunny paper never had a strategic reserve and nobody ever stole $20 million of it.

A TALE OF TWO STRATEGIC RESERVES

America has a strategic reserve too, crude oil parked in salt caverns under Texas and Louisiana, and the Short-Stack Strongman of Mar-a-Lardo has been draining the bloody thing all year to hide the petrol price from the war he started. By late September it was down to 283.8 million barrels, the lowest since October 1982, with another 172 million barrels pledged for release and the government’s own watchdog warning the caverns are heading for operational failure. Empty a salt cavern too fast and the walls start to go. That’s the technical term, and it doubles as a fair medical summary of the bloke doing the emptying.

Now do the sums, because the Emir of the Empty Tank never has. Quebec pays its producers about US$2.60 a pound. A reserve barrel holds roughly 500 pounds. One barrel of Canadian syrup is worth about US$1,300, and crude hasn’t cracked $110 once this year. Barrel for barrel, the pancake juice is worth better than ten times the oil. Canada built a strategic reserve of the dearer liquid and it emptied because customers paid for every fucking drop. America built a strategic reserve of the cheaper one, and it’s emptying because the fuckgoblin with the keys keeps shouting the bar on it so a number on a sign looks smaller before Tuesday.

One reserve is at zero because of demand. The other is at a 44-year low because of a dickhead with a drawdown schedule. Only one of those is a business. The other is a bloke flogging the family silver at mates rates and calling it an energy policy.

THE RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL SUGAR SHACKS

CTV’s Kimberley Johnson went out to the sugarbushes of eastern Ontario to find out who’s getting rich off this, and the answer is everybody except the prick who started it.

▶️ Jamie Fortune of Fortune Farms and Ray Bonenberg of the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, via CTV News Ottawa

So, we made 16,000 roughly liters and we’ll sell all that by the time next season comes or most of it. We’ve seen more and more producers appearing going into business because the bulk price of syrup is such that maple can be profitable. There’s a stereotype that maple’s only breakfast. We say no. It’s to be used three meals a day. We call it put maple on the table.

Fortune calls the Quebec sell-off a rising tide for everyone, and this tide has a comb-over. New sugarbushes are opening because the bulk price is up, and the Ontario blokes are selling out of the farm shop before the next sap run. Threaten a country’s syrup and the price climbs, the farmers expand, and the punters who were supposed to cop it wake up with a barrel in the garage and a grin they can’t shift. Fifty-four years the Fortune family has been boiling sap on that block, and the best few seasons anyone can remember were handed to them by the Big W Bonaparte, a flaming galah who invaded Ontario with a tariff and got done like a dinner by a tree. That’s the whole bloody tariff doctrine in a single sugar shack: shoot yourself in the foot, then send Canada a fucking invoice for the ammunition.

THE CONCEPT OF A DEAL

Then, on the eve of the midterms, the Sugar Shack Sheriff of Palm Beach walked up to a microphone to announce the deal that would fix all of it.

▶️ The Fuckstickle on the Canada trade talks, via CTV National News

So we have we are now very close to having a deal. I spoke with the prime minister the other day. I spoke to him again yesterday and we have the concept of a deal that’s going to be great for our farmers, great for our country and it’ll be fine for Canada too. They were paying as much as 400% for milk products and other things. So part of the agreement is that our farmers will have to pay no tariffs.

The concept of a deal. Not a deal. The concept of one, the way a bloke at the pub has the concept of a renovation, the way a man with a comb and a tin of hairspray has the concept of a hairline. It’ll be fine for Canada too, he says, in the voice of a dentist telling you this won’t hurt a bit. Mark Carney posted that the two had a good conversation, that any deal would fully respect Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty, and that the teams would spend the coming weeks delivering it. CTV’s Graham Richardson reported that people on the Canadian side not connected to the talks reckon it looks like show business for politics on the American side, which is the politest way anyone has ever described a bloke announcing a trade agreement the night before he gets his arse handed to him at the ballot box.

And the 400 per cent dairy tariff he keeps banging on about? It’s the over-quota rate. American dairy enters Canada at zero until it fills a quota, and the quota has never been filled. Not once. The steepest rate in the Canadian schedule tops out at 313.5 per cent, and the US dairy lobby’s own numbers put the fill rate around 27 per cent at the end of 2024. Nobody is paying 400 per cent on anything, in the same way nobody is paying the 350 per cent the United States charges on over-quota tobacco, because nobody is thick enough to go over. He’s been corrected on this figure so many times it deserves its own plaque, and he still rolls it out like a fucknuckle at a barbie insisting the snags are poisoned while he’s eating his fourth.

THE BANK MANAGER SETS THE TABLE

Carney, meanwhile, was in Montreal with the European Union doing what he does, which is answering questions from German television as if the man in Washington were weather.

▶️ Carney politely tells Trump to eat a fucking dick on the lesson Canada has taken from the trade war, via DW News

We’re overdependent on the United States, too closely connected to the United States, and we need to build our strength here at home and diversify and deepen our partnerships with like-minded countries internationally.

Earlier this year he’d warned that middle powers who aren’t at the table end up on the menu. DW asked him whether Canada was on it now. He said no, and that Canada and the EU can set the table and choose the menu. Europe turned up in Montreal with a trade agreement that already works and a critical-minerals plan with Canada’s name on the mine. Washington turned up with a concept. The politest man in the G7 looked at both and picked the partner that returns a phone call with paperwork attached, and he did it without raising his voice, which is more than the other bloke has managed in a decade.

▶️ Carney on the best way to deal with the president, via DW News

To be direct, to be clear, to be absolutely clear about what your bottom lines are. Show respect obviously, but continue to bring the conversation, the negotiations back to the core issues.

That’s the Bank Manager Who Set the Table explaining, with a straight face, how you handle a toddler at the checkout. Hold the line, don’t shout, keep pointing at the thing that matters. It’s bloody humiliating to watch if you’re the toddler, and the toddler hasn’t noticed, because the toddler is busy telling the shop he’s got the concept of paying.

THE LEDGER

Here’s how the maple war stands on election eve. Quebec’s reserve: zero, drained by Americans paying full price to protect themselves from an American. America’s reserve: lowest since Reagan’s first term, drained by the American. Ontario producers: expanding. Bulk price: up. Dairy tariff that started the fight: a number he made up. The deal: a concept. Canada: in Montreal signing things with people who show up.

He went to war with a breakfast condiment and the condiment is up on points. Every tin of syrup sitting in a garage in Vermont tonight is a tiny monument to the sticky-fingered cunt who threatened it, paid for by his own voters, boiled by the people he said were ripping them off, and worth more per barrel than the fucking oil he’s been pissing up the wall to cover for it. By the time you lot read this the polls will be open, and somewhere in Quebec a bloke in a hi-vis vest is already drilling new taps to meet next year’s demand.

Put maple on the table. Canada just did.

IFLA ~ Pouring It On Thick ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY STRATEGIC RESERVE HE HASN’T FUCKING DRAINED YET

Current exchange rate: one Australian insult buys you two American ones and a bewildered look, which is still a better deal than American dairy gets at the Canadian border. Everything below is tariff-free, quota-free and over the line on purpose.

Arse handed to him: Beaten soundly. Delivered on a plate, the way the midterms were about to deliver it.

Big W: The discount department store, Woolworths’ cheaper cousin, where Australia buys its school shoes and its twelve-dollar kettle. Put it in front of a great name and you get the house-brand knockoff.

Done like a dinner: Comprehensively beaten, so thoroughly there’s nothing left to argue about. The plate is already in the sink.

Dunny paper: Toilet paper. The stuff the whole planet hoarded in 2020, now joined on the panic-buying list by maple syrup.

Flaming galah: A galah is a loud pink parrot and, by extension, a loud pink idiot. The flaming is the polite-company accelerant.

Fuckgoblin: A small, malicious creature that ruins things and then hides. Rationed in this publication, deployed once here.

Fucknuckle: A fuckwit with tenure. Commits to the idiocy on camera, uploads it, and asks the bloke who caused the problem to fix it.

Honey possum: A tiny Western Australian marsupial that lives entirely on nectar. You lot, this week.

Mates rates: The discount you give a mate. Oil markets don’t do it. Apparently strategic reserves now do.

Pull up a stump: Take a seat. Usually a log, a milk crate or an upturned bucket, because a chair was never part of the offer.

Shouting the bar: Buying a round for the whole pub. Generous when it’s your money. Something else when it’s 172 million barrels of everyone’s.

Up on points: Winning a fight on the judges’ scorecards without a knockout. The syrup, currently.

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