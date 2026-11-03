I Fucking Love Australia

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Millicent's avatar
Millicent
4h

So that's why I can't find any maple syrup in the stores! (I'm in Eastern Ontario where the stuff comes from). I've got minor withdrawal symptoms but given that it's all for a good cause, I'll try to get through it.

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11 replies
Josephine's avatar
Josephine
4h

God, please just squash him like a disgusting, greedy bug that you cannot stand in your environment anymore ... crude, rude and toxic, but, most importantly, ignorant beyond beyond belief.

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