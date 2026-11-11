The bloke who’s known Schumer for thirty years just said he won’t vote for him, nine freshmen got there first, and the lobby that blew $55 million on losers sent a thank-you card. The whole bloody lounge suite is going on the kerb.

Righto, you lot of screeching little cockies, settle on your fence posts and try not to fall off, because the Democrats are having the fight they’ve been dodging since 2017, and the whole magnificent bastardry of it is that the bloke swinging first isn’t some dopamine-addled dill with a ring light and a TikTok account. It’s Bernie Sanders, 85 years old, hair like he finger-wrestled a wall socket and lost, standing next to Elissa Slotkin, who sits about as far from Bernie on the ideological ruler as a Democrat can stand without falling into a vat of Republican.

The pair of them walked into a press room on Tuesday and told Chuck Schumer, with the particular politeness of someone handing you a redundancy letter in a nice envelope, to pack his bloody desk. The look on Bernie’s face was the look of a man who has been waiting so long for this moment he nearly didn’t survive to see it, and by Christ the stubborn old bastard made it anyway.

Eight days ago the voters handed the Democrats both houses of Congress, the absolute bloody miracle of it. Fifty-four Senate seats and counting, seven of them flipped in states the Shellacked Sook of Palm Beach carried by double digits two years ago, a democratic boot to the groin he’ll be icing until 2028. The people who knocked on those doors and dragged those votes across the line through sheer pig-headed, bloody-minded determination have been saying one thing all week: not him. Not the man who moves like a Senate procedural motion and leads like a wet sock.

On Tuesday the oldest man in the room said it too, out loud and on camera, without a single wobble or apology, and the room went so quiet you could hear Chuck’s recliner creak from three floors up. The Democrats’ own turtle has been poked, and the poke came from a democratic socialist and a moderate who can’t agree on the price of a sandwich, which is exactly the kind of profane, universe-correcting coalition that makes you believe the whole fucked system might just work after all.

THE BLOKE WHO’S KNOWN HIM THIRTY YEARS JUST SAID NO

▶️ Bernie Sanders, Capitol Hill press conference, 10 November

The time is now for change and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader. It was an election across the country in red states and blue states where people were looking around them and saying, “What is going on in America when I am struggling to put food on the table, pay for health care, pay for housing, and I’m worried not only that my life economically is going nowhere, my kid in the richest country in the history of the world is going to have a lower standard of living than I do.” And while all of this is going on, the billionaire class has never ever had it so good. So if this campaign was about anything, it was about change and the need for the Democratic Party, in my view, to move in a new and bold direction.

Have a gander at how he set it up, because this is the part that’ll leave a bruise, and it’s a bloody masterclass in political knife work. “I personally have known Chuck Schumer for over 30 years and I like Chuck, nobody who works harder than Chuck Schumer. But in my view, the time is now for change.” Any kid with a grudge and a Substack can say that, and one does, weekly. This came from a bloke who sat next to him from Obama to the shutdown surrender and has decided the friendship is worth less than the moment. It’s the political equivalent of your oldest mate standing up at your fiftieth and saying, lovely bloke, hardest worker I know, and he’s been rooting the business for a decade.

When a reporter asked him straight whether Chuck had been leading the party in the direction the country just voted for, Bernie didn’t reach for a hymn book. “No, I don’t.” Asked whether Schumer had put a plan on the table at the caucus meeting they’d just walked out of: “Was it as definitive as it should be? In my view, it was not.” In Canberra that sentence gets a leader rolled before the arvo smoko, and the poor bastard finds out from the radio.

Then he named the alternative out loud, which is the bit Chuck’s people will be shitting bricks about tonight. “I think one of the names that’s out there is Chris Van Hollen. I think Chris has indicated some interest.” Four days earlier Van Hollen’s office was telling the Hill he wasn’t running. On Tuesday the longest-serving independent in the Senate said otherwise on camera, and nobody from Van Hollen’s office rang to correct him. Nobody slips like that. It was a starter’s gun, and it went off right in the Other Turtle’s fucking ear.

WITHHOLD QUORUM, SAYS THE MODERATE

▶️ Elissa Slotkin, Capitol Hill press conference, 10 November

I mean, I think it is very clear that on election night, the American people voted for change and they voted for their pocketbooks and they’re exhausted by costs and corruption. And I think we need to hear that. I think whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they’re going to govern differently, what they’re going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people’s pockets, and then in particular, how they’re going to communicate differently. I am not actively seeking this job. I am seeking change. I’ve been very consistent for a very long time that we need a new generation of leadership. I said it before when I served in the House. I said it about Joe Biden and I’m saying it here. I think we need to acknowledge that Senator Sanders and I disagree on some items, but we agree on the need for change. Now, we have a bunch of new members. We just had our first big meeting with the new caucus. They’re from all kinds of new states. It’s extremely exciting. We need leadership that’s going to govern for the entirety of the caucus for folks from blue states, purple states, and red states. But I think it’s important to demonstrate that we’ve heard what people want from this last election. So I think it’s important to have a wholesome conversation on things like AI. I want this new generation of leadership to be doing a joint committee, House and Senate, on AI. I think the country is desperate for us to actually put some left and right limits there. I think we should have the voices of freshman and sophomore senators in leadership helping to guide what happens when we take the majority. But at the end of the day, I don’t think it’s a radical idea to ask whoever wants to lead to come forward with a concrete plan, not just in words, but in deeds, how they’re going to govern differently. So that’s why we’re here today.

THE CIA VET WHO JUST PUT A PROCEDURAL BOOT UP CHUCK’S ARSE

Here’s why Slotkin standing there matters more than Bernie standing there. Bernie was always going to want a new leader. Slotkin is a CIA veteran from Michigan who ran as the sensible one, the woman on the site who tells the boss the slab’s out of level and keeps her job because she’s bloody right. “I said it about Joe Biden and I’m saying it here.” She did, too. She’s been calling for a generational handover since she was in the House, which makes her the one person in this story who can’t be accused of a sudden conversion, and the one person Chuck can’t write off as the loony left without the entire press gallery laughing in his fucking face.

Her weapon is procedural and it’s got an edge on it. Asked whether she’s a definite no on Schumer, she gave the only answer that scares the shit out of a bloke who thinks he’s got the numbers: “I’m a no until and unless I see that from anyone, and frankly suggest that my peers withhold quorum, and if there’s only going to be one candidate, withhold quorum until you get that plan.” The Twenty-Nine-Vote Wonder only needs twenty-nine if Alaska and Mississippi fall the Democrats’ way and the room fills out to fifty-six, and he doesn’t get the room if the room doesn’t turn up. It’s the oldest trick on a building site: the boss can’t sack you for refusing to pour if nobody brought the concrete. That’s not a rebellion, that’s a lockout.

And she buried the progressive-versus-moderate story in one sentence. “This idea that it’s progressive versus moderate is just very 2019. It’s team fight versus team flight. Like, do you actually want to fight hard for the things that are going to help people, or do you kind of want to just sit there and look like you’re doing something?” Chuck has been sitting there looking like he’s doing something since 2017, the pissweak old bastard. Then the line that ought to be stapled to his exit form: “You can’t lead people if you can’t lay out where you’re going. And it may be one thing when you’re in the minority, but it’s very different when it’s now your responsibility to deliver.” When the sensible one on the site says the boss can’t read his own plans, the boss is furniture.

THE RECLINER NOBODY CAN GET OUT OF WITHOUT A FUCKING CROWBAR

Chuck’s answer to all of it, delivered to Manu Raju last Wednesday and repeated word for word when Raju read him the names, was “The issue is not me. I’ll be reelected as majority leader.” Mate. You are the only bastard in the building who thinks the issue is not you. Even the recliner thinks the issue is you, and it’s been under your arse since 2017.

Let’s run the form guide once more, because the hymn-book-and-unity routine depends on nobody remembering it. He promised to block a Republican funding bill in March 2025 and then voted to advance it, and hid from his own book tour the following Monday over “security concerns”. The book was called “Antisemitism in America: A Warning”, and the warning turned out to be that his own voters wanted a word. He let eight of his senators reopen the government last November with sweet bugger all to show for it. He walked into this election on thirteen per cent approval in an NBC poll, roughly the approval rating of a wet dog in a lift. The gutless prick never endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor of his own city.

Then there’s Angie Nixon. Three points off a Florida Senate seat in a state the Republicans own, outspent four to one on television, on air begging for help to keep the ads running, and the Senate Democratic leader’s answer, she says, was “We’ll see.” That’s what you say to a kid asking for a dog, or what a landlord says when the hot water’s gone. Chuck’s super PAC spent $150 million in Ohio and $65 million in Maine. In Florida, by Drop Site’s tally of the final filings, it spent nothing, not a brass razoo, and she lost by under three. We’ll see, said the galah, and then the old sook didn’t look.

And when federal agents raided Ilhan Omar’s home three weeks out from the election, seized her phone and computers and took her passport, and the Wall Street Journal reported the whole thing was a push to strip her citizenship, Chuck said nothing. Fourteen days of nothing by Talking Points Memo’s count. This is the same bloke who stood on the Senate floor in 2019, when the Grudge-Holder of Palm Beach first went after Omar, and shouted “Despicable!” and “Our Republican friends are silent. History will show this.” History’s taking notes, Chuck. It’s just filling in the other bloody column now.

Then the freshmen walked in. Troy Jackson, who rolled Susan Collins: “I’ve told Senator Schumer I’m going to support somebody else.” Abdul El-Sayed, who beat $42 million of hostile money in Michigan, named Van Hollen in July and hasn’t moved. Peggy Flanagan: “It is time for new leadership.” Adam Hamilton, the pastor who turned Kansas blue: “We need new younger leadership, young blood.” Juliana Stratton, Annie Andrews, Chris Pappas, James Talarico, Scott Colom if Mississippi falls his way. Nine senators-elect saying no or not yet, plus Slotkin, plus Van Hollen’s “open question, not a coronation”, and now plus Bernie. The recliner has become a coffin and Chuck is still pretending it’s a throne.

▶️ Troy Jackson, Morning Joe, 11 November, via MS NOW

I was consistently saying that this election is not about Troy Jackson. It’s about getting a government that people knew would work for them, because this government certainly has not. And that’s really what’s been happening. That’s why we had such a great opportunity to flip the seat was, you know, get back control of a government that worked for people. I think job one, you know, getting those subsidies back would be the first thing out of the gate. But I mean, I want Medicare for all. I want to have that debate.

Lay that next to Chuck’s line. Both blokes said the issue is not me. One of them meant it as humility. The other one meant it as a shield. A rusted-on rort that only needs half the room has already counted the room, and the half it counted has just been told to stay home and withhold quorum.

THE MATCHING OTTOMAN

Over in the House, Hakeem Jeffries wrote to every member last Wednesday formally asking for the Speaker’s gavel, and the base answered him with a Change.org petition that passed one million signatures on Saturday. House offices told Axios they were taking 300, 500, more than 500 calls each, “our No. 1 issue, and it’s not close.” The sheet on him is short and it’s ugly. A private meeting with Jared Kushner in August, two months before an election he was supposed to be fighting, to discuss “common ground” with a bloke who holds no government job and whose business dealings the new majority is supposed to be subpoenaing in January. A flat “No” to Medicare for All on Meet the Press after co-sponsoring it every year from 2013 to 2021, dropped the day he got the top job, the way a bloke drops his mates the day he makes foreman. And a PAC he co-founded in 2021, Team Blue, corporate-funded and built to protect incumbents from challengers on the left, whose adviser branded anyone thinking about it “Team Gentrification.” That’s the bloke now asking the six new democratic socialists in his caucus to vote him Speaker. He wants their votes the way a pub wants your car keys.

And here’s the one that should have the ottoman sweating through the upholstery.

▶️ Abdul El-Sayed, post-election interview fucking smokes Kegsbreath, 11 November

You imagine being Pete Hegseth right now? Like why are you still in your job? I mean, it’s an open question. Like Pete, like really just open question. Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war and nobody really actually understands what it is you’re about. Every day you’re talking about fighting a new culture war, but like you’re supposed to be waging an actual war that is actually illegal on its own terms. So just resign, make it easy for everybody instead of in the end getting taken out because that is clearly what’s happening. So Pete, just take it from me, like you’re not good at this. You should show up and do your job. I mean, it’s kind of surprising that Democrats are the reason he’s not going to face that vote, not Republicans, really.

The last two sentences are the ones that matter. On Tuesday night the House had a shot at voting on impeaching Cocksbreath, and Republican leaders killed it because eleven Democrats didn’t turn up. Eleven. The first fight of the new era and a eleven of the old furniture couldn’t be arsed getting off the couch. A man who hasn’t been sworn in yet had to tell them to show up and do their job. Meanwhile, as Slotkin pointed out, the House Republicans just elected Jim Jordan as their minority leader. The other mob picked a bloke who’ll fight like a cornered rat. Ours is lining up behind a fuckstick who thinks “we’re not interested in getting even” is a campaign promise.

A PACK OF SHILLS WHO LOST FIFTY-FIVE MILLION AND STILL SENT FLOWERS TO THE TWO BLOKES HOLDING THE ENVELOPE

Now the bit nobody in either leadership office wants in the piece, which is exactly why it’s going in.

On Wednesday morning, the morning after the election, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee put out a statement congratulating two people by name: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on “the resounding victories for their caucuses”. One of those blokes wasn’t on a ballot. AIPAC didn’t congratulate the people who won seats. It congratulated the two bastards who hand out committee chairs and decide what reaches the floor. Call it a thank-you card if you like. It reads a lot more like a reminder of the invoice.

The name does half the job on its own. AIPAC. A pack. A pack of shills with a letterhead, a pack of bootlickers with a super PAC, and this cycle the pack got done like a bloody dinner. By the Responsible Statecraft and Al Jazeera tallies it spent about $84 million on the midterms and roughly $55 million of it went to candidates who lost. Its two biggest bets, Michigan and Maine, were the two biggest wipeouts in the country. El-Sayed’s victory speech had a line for them that deserves its own plaque: “To AIPAC, who spent $42 million against us: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice.” A tracker counted thirty incoming members who won while refusing any tie to the group at all. Candidates are treating the money like a dead possum in the water tank, and saying so on stage. That’s a dud bet by any bookie’s maths, and the bookie’s response was to send flowers to the two pricks who still take the fucking cheque.

And they do. Sludge’s review of FEC filings found AIPAC’s political action committee routed more than $427,000 to Jeffries’ campaign and fundraising committees this cycle alone, alongside money from Anduril’s chief executive, a Palantir manager, crypto advocates and Wall Street. Track AIPAC puts lobby-linked support for Jeffries at about $1.5 million and for Schumer at about $516,000 across cycles; OpenSecrets has Schumer at $1.7 million in pro-Israel money since 1990. Jeffries calls his commitment to Israel’s security “ironclad”. Schumer steered the 2024 aid package through the Senate and said nothing for a fortnight while a colleague who criticises Israel had her front door kicked in. IFLA isn’t going to tell you a cheque buys a vote. IFLA is going to tell you the sequence and let you do the sums: the money arrives, the votes follow, the critic gets raided and the leader goes quiet, and the morning after the lobby lost $55 million it congratulated the two blokes who’ll run the Congress.

A Drop Site reporter put it to Bernie and Slotkin straight: corporate PAC money, AIPAC money, how do you get ideological change and change in integrity out of a new leader? Slotkin answered with her own ballot, pointing out that she and El-Sayed are “the first delegation where neither of us have taken corporate PAC money.” Bernie answered with the thing Chuck has spent a career keeping off the table. “US military aid to Israel is certainly a very sensitive subject among tens of millions of people. These are issues that have got to be debated and discussed.” Debated in the open, by the whole caucus, in front of a leader whose donor list would rather shit itself than hear it.

Here’s what the punters actually want, and they’ve been screaming it since Tuesday week. They want the money out. They want a lobby that exists to serve another government’s interests out of their primaries and out of the two chairs that decide which bills live and die. Melanie D’Arrigo of the Campaign for New York Health said it in a sentence: “You can’t lead the opposition party while being bankrolled by the opposition. This should not be a controversial take.” It isn’t. It’s only controversial to the two blokes holding the envelope.

THE REMOVALISTS ARE BOOKED AND CHUCK’S RECLINER IS GETTING THE BOOT

So what does the purge look like? It looks like a removalist’s truck and a couple of blokes in Stubbies, and nothing like a firing squad. Bernie said it himself: nobody made a personal attack, and a democracy has its arguments in the open. Slotkin said it plainer: show us a plan for the first hundred days and how you’ll govern differently, and we’ll vote for whoever’s holding it. El-Sayed said it from the other end: quick hits, the Medicaid cuts and the war first with the tariffs behind them, “and then force the president to decide. Does he want to veto legislation that’s broadly popular?” Make the Veto Pen of Pennsylvania Avenue sign his own obituary one line at a time for two years, until the Hard-Rubbish Landlord of Mar-a-Lardo is standing on the lawn in 2028 with a pile of vetoes and no tenants. You can’t run that play from a recliner. You can’t run it from an ottoman who sat on a Mamdani endorsement for four months either.

Every bloke in this country has tried to get an old recliner down a flight of stairs. It’s heavier than it looks, and the lever catches on the banister because the whole thing is held together by a spring that’s been squealing since the Howard government. You don’t negotiate with it. You get two mates, tip it on its side and carry the bastard out before the council truck leaves. The Democrats have the two mates now. One’s 85 and one’s ex-CIA, and between them they’ve got the lever.

Bernie’s maths on Tuesday was the only maths that matters. One bloke owns more than the bottom half of American households while the next generation gets poorer than its parents, and the voters just said so in red states and blue ones. “Do I think Chuck has been leading in that direction? No, I don’t.” Neither do the nine freshmen who just walked in. The new mob flipped seven seats on a promise to fight, with the pack of shills spending tens of millions against the loudest of them. The least the old mob can do is get out of the fucking chair. The recliner’s headed for the skip, and the Senate Democrats are finally remembering how to swing a hammer.

Dear Chuck, dear Hakeem. The removalists are booked, the hard rubbish is on the nature strip, the pack’s thank-you card is in the bin, and the bloke who’s known you thirty years just helped carry the recliner out. Please fuck off, you two comfortable old cunts, before the voters do it for you in 2028.

IFLA ~ Hard Rubbish Goes Out Tuesday ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ISSUE IS NOT YOU, IT’S THE VOCABULARY

Exchange rate for today’s piece: one Australian “punt the lot” buys you roughly 1.4 American “it’s time for new leadership”s, and the cockies screech at both.

Brass razoo: A coin that never existed. “Not a brass razoo” is nothing, counted. What Chuck’s super PAC spent in Florida.

Bugger all: Nothing. “sweet bugger all to show for it.”

Cockie: A sulphur-crested cockatoo, Australia’s official alarm clock. Goes off at dawn like a chainsaw being murdered, has no snooze button and eats your deck for breakfast. Also a farmer. Today, our readers on the fence, screeching at Chuck.

Fuckstick: A person of no use to anyone, roughly the shape of the thing you’d prop a door open with.

Galah: A pink-and-grey parrot, loud and not bright. Used for anyone acting that way.

Hard rubbish: The council’s kerbside collection for things too big for the bin: dead couches, busted fridges, old recliners. Your bulk trash pickup, with more neighbours watching.

Nature strip: The council grass between the footpath and the road, where the hard rubbish waits for the truck.

Punt: To kick something a long way, from the footy. Also to bet. Today, the first one.

Wall socket/Power point: The electrical socket in the wall, your outlet. Not a slide deck, though both have put people to sleep. The only known explanation for a certain Vermont senator’s hair.

Removalist: The bloke with the truck who takes the furniture away. Your mover. Booked.

Rort: A rigged scheme or fiddle, usually one the rules allow.

Rusted-on: Loyal past the point of reason, like a bolt that won’t come off.

Stubbies: The immortal Australian work shorts, worn by every removalist since federation. Not to be confused with a stubbie, which is a beer, and which the removalist gets at the end.

A SULPHUR CRESTED COCKATOO SPEAKING FLUENT SHIH TZU AND SOMEHOW STILL MAKING MORE SENSE THAN KEGSBREATH

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