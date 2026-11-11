I Fucking Love Australia

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Jenny Rackham's avatar
Jenny Rackham
1h

I like that they are having this debate in public. Go Democrats!

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Thomas T Uhl's avatar
Thomas T Uhl
1h

Chuck is exactly like the old recliner. But once you get enough folks on it you can always figure out how to get him out the door.

Two little things to know: Chuck used to be known as the senator from Wall St., and a little before this election OpenAI hired his daughter away from … wait for it … Amazon.

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