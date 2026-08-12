I Fucking Love Australia

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Sedona Spirit's avatar
Sedona Spirit
8d

Fkn great writing!!!! And excellent summation. I'm an American. Don't need a glossary. Your prose is that good - easy to figure out. Thank you!!!!

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Penny Frost's avatar
Penny Frost
8d

It didn’t need that Iranian General to tell us that. You and I could see it almost from the beginning. I wonder what Israel and Netanyahu have on Trump? It will possibly teach the Disunited states a harsh, but necessary lesson that they are not number one in the world any more, and I hope that when the top job gets a new tenant that they have the common to set it straight. Mind you , politicians are all the same, in it for the money.

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