Randy Cohen keeps the drops that are saving her eyesight on the kitchen counter of her home in Pittsburgh. She buys them from a licensed Canadian pharmacy, three small vials at a time, for $180. Her American insurance will (extort) sell her the same three for $1,000.

Her Canadian pharmacy has now written to tell her the arrangement is about to end, and its advice reads like a fucking cyclone warning.

▶️ Randy Cohen on the letter from her Canadian pharmacy and what the same drops cost at home, via KDKA-TV (CBS Pittsburgh)

“We are anticipating there’s going to be a problem getting your meds in October. We encourage you to refill everything now. And even if you don’t need refills, refill it anyhow.” “When I ordered from Canada, I get three of these little vials and it’s $180... If I were to buy one bottle, it would be $639. If I were to do it and get three bottles at one time, it would be $1,000.”

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller ran the sum for her viewers and it comes to $820 saved on every order. Schiller reported that buying the drops at home isn’t financially feasible for Cohen, which is a polite newsroom way of saying a woman is about to choose between her corneas and her bank balance.

You and I have been banging on about this dumb fucks trade war for months, and until now it has been a stoush about things. Bourbon came off Canadian shelves and aluminium got dearer, which cost people money and cost some of them their jobs. On 22 October it reaches the bathroom cabinet. The next casualty on the list is a blood thinner, and the rotten scamming scumbag bastard holding the list is the patient’s own frikken president.

THE TRADE WAR JUST REACHED THE BATHROOM CABINET

Meghan Schiller on who gets hit, via KDKA-TV (CBS Pittsburgh)

“It’s estimated somewhere between 2 to 4 million people rely on these cheaper prescriptions out of Canada, and an estimated 89% of the Americans who order and import these medications are over the age of 65.”

Cohen is one of millions, and most of the others aren’t ordering eye drops. In Indiana, a woman living on $1,000 a month in Social Security told WSBT her blood thinner costs $388 for three months from Canada, against a US cash price reported at around $1,000 for the same supply. In Kansas City, a couple told KSHB they get three months of medication from Canada for roughly what one month costs them at home. In Toledo, Ohio, 75-year-old Susan Hooper has been on oxygen for fourteen years and takes two daily medications from a Canadian pharmacy that she can’t buy in the United States at any price. She told the Associated Press, “The issue is a matter of life and death for me.”

I’ll take her at her word, because the labels back her up. Eliquis, one of the most prescribed blood thinners in America, carries the FDA’s strongest warning, a black box on the label, and it says that stopping any drug of its kind early raises the risk of clots. The trials behind that warning recorded more strokes in patients who came off it. A woman on $1,000 a month who is quoted $1,000 for her tablets is going to stop taking them, because the arithmetic leaves her nowhere else to go.

What happens after that has been sitting in the government’s own files for years. A study in the CDC’s journal, using national health survey data from 2000 to 2014, found that Americans with chronic disease who skipped or stretched their medicine because of cost died at rates 15 to 22 per cent higher than the ones who could afford it. In 2020 the West Health Policy Center modelled the bill for unaffordable drugs and projected 112,000 premature deaths a year among Medicare patients by 2030.

Nobody can say how many of those two to four million will stop their tablets on the 23rd, and I’m not going to invent a number. I can read a warning label, though, and so can every bureaucrat who signed off on this rule. The Canadian parcel is the reason a few million people on fixed incomes are still taking the full dose, and from the 22nd it needs a bonded importer of record.

Which makes this the lowest dog act of a presidency assembled out of them. A few million Americans solved his drug-price problem on their own with a credit card and a stamp, and the shithouse response from Washington is to send customs after the envelope.

So America has now officially entered MADA: Make Americans Dead Again. The sequel nobody ordered, now showing at a letterbox near you.

NOW HE IS BECOME DEATH, DESTROYER OF NANNAS

When the first atomic bomb went off in the New Mexico desert in July 1945, Robert Oppenheimer said later, a line of Hindu scripture came into his head: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” It took him the best physicists alive and about two billion dollars to earn that sentence, and in the film of him repeating it twenty years later he looks like a man who hasn’t slept since.

The tangerine toddler has got there with a postal form. His instrument is an interim final rule about entry procedures for international mail, and its working end lands on a pill organiser.

This next bit is my opinion, labelled as such so his lawyers can save the stamp. When a government knows a stroke patient can only afford her blood thinner from one place and closes that place anyway, whatever happens to her next belongs to the government. Oppenheimer split the atom. This dropkick has split the tablets, because cutting them in half to make the box last is what pensioners on a fixed income have always done when the price doubles.

He won’t even have the decency to look haunted. Oppenheimer carried it to his grave. The Gumtree Grim Reaper will be on the fourteenth fairway with a Diet Coke, bragging to a bloke who sells boats about everything he’s done for seniors.

For the record, I live in a country where a script costs less than twenty-five bucks. The most stressful thing that has ever happened to me at a chemist counter was the dickhead in front taking ten minutes to choose a lip balm. I have never once stood there working out which organ I could run at half strength until pension day, and neither should anybody’s nanna.

A BAN WITH NO FINGERPRINTS ON IT

The instrument is an interim final rule that US Customs and Border Protection published on 24 June under the title “Indefinite Suspension of the De Minimis Exemption for Mail Shipments and New Postal Informal Entry”, a name engineered to put a journalist into a fucking coma by the fourth word. For years a parcel worth less than $800 could come through the post without formal customs entry, and a 90-day supply of blood thinners from a Canadian chemist fitted comfortably under that bar.

From 22 October, anything in the mail that another federal agency regulates loses that easy lane, and medicine belongs to the FDA. Each parcel will need a bonded importer of record and a full electronic customs filing, the same paperwork as a shipping container of car parts, now demanded of a padded envelope addressed to somebody’s great-grandmother. The Canadian International Pharmacy Association says one company, Zonos, acts as customs broker for nearly every international postal system, and that under the way CBP and the FDA intend to apply the rule it cannot act as importer for any medicine already sold in the United States. That description covers every drug an American has ever ordered from Canada, because the entire fucking point is buying the same drug without being bent over the chemist’s counter for it.

The association’s conclusion is that virtually all routine personal orders will stop reaching American patients. The rule never uses the word ban, and to be fair to the paperwork, mailing yourself prescription drugs from abroad was always technically against US law. The FDA spent decades looking the other way because the alternative was pensioners skipping doses, and even Washington could work out that dead voters are bad for business. That discretion is what dies on 22 October, with no vote in Congress and no announcement from a podium. It is a mongrel act filed under postal reform, drafted by gutless shitweasels who couldn’t find the balls to put the word medicine in the title.

The Associated Press reported last week that the administration could still drop the rule or simply decline to enforce it, and that Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have demanded answers. Customs and Border Protection didn’t respond when the AP asked. Nine days out, the official position on whether Nanna gets her tablets or a stroke is a shrug from a press office that couldn’t be arsed returning a goddam phone call.

THE SPRUIKER WHO SOLD YOU THE OPPOSITE

The best part is whose idea cheap Canadian medicine used to be. On 24 July 2020, with an election coming and Ron DeSantis standing beside him, Donald Trump signed an executive order to open the door to drug imports from Canada and told the Florida governor he would “go out and buy those drugs and save 50 or 60 percent”. Two months later he was at it again, promising “we will finally allow the safe and legal importation of drugs from Canada”. He said it into a microphone, on camera, with his own mouth, like a man who had never met himself.

Six years on, the Spruiker of Sideshow Alley has his own customs service standing at the letterbox turning nannas away. He sold the crowd a ticket to Canada, pocketed the applause and then padlocked the fucking gate with the pensioners still queued up outside it.

The White House answer to all this is a government website with his name on it, because of course it bloody is. TrumpRx.gov launched in February, and the administration claims it has saved patients more than $700 million, in a fact sheet that also concedes drug companies have been charging Americans up to three times what other rich countries pay. Nobody in that building seems to have asked why two to four million people were still posting their scripts to another country if the website was doing such a shit-hot job.

Then again, the last time the Paracelsus of the Pool Aisle took a personal interest in the nation’s medicine cabinet, he was at a podium in April 2020 wondering aloud about disinfectant while a room full of doctors quietly died inside. Expecting him to notice what’s in a pensioner’s parcel is a big fucking ask of a man who thought the cure for a pandemic might be under the laundry sink.

ZERO FOR PFIZER, A CUSTOMS BOND FOR NANNA

This is where the piss-take becomes policy. On 2 April Trump signed a proclamation putting a 100 per cent tariff on imported patented medicines, sold as the big stick that would finally bring prices down. Then that pill-pinching, pensioner-punishing, Pfizer-pleasing, parcel-policing prick started handing out exemptions. Any manufacturer that signs one of his pricing agreements pays zero until 20 January 2029, which happens to be his last day in the job. The White House says 26 companies have signed, Pfizer and Eli Lilly among them, and that together they cover 89 per cent of the branded drug market.

So the corporations that built the dearest medicine market on earth bring their product across the border tariff-free on the strength of a deal with the president, while a patient importing three vials of eye drops is told to go and find a bonded importer of record. Pfizer has a floor of lawyers for that sort of thing. Nanna has a biro and a fridge magnet with the pharmacy’s phone number on it.

Eighty-nine per cent of the brand-name market gets waved through. Eighty-nine per cent of the people being stopped are over 65.

CANADA, YOU BLOODY SAINTS

The Canadians come out of this looking like saints, and being Canadians they’d be embarrassed to hear it, so here’s the fair dinkum version first. The licensed pharmacies are businesses and they get paid. They are cheap for a reason, which is that Canada caps what a drug company may charge for a patented medicine, where America has mostly let the company name its price and thanked it for the privilege.

It’s an old habit up there. In 1923 the Toronto team that discovered insulin sold the patent to their university for a dollar each, and Frederick Banting is remembered for saying it belonged to the world. A century later Americans with diabetes were driving across that same border in convoys to buy it at a price they could survive.

For the best part of two years this president has tariffed their exports and told them they’d make a lovely fifty-first state. A pettier country would have told its chemists to bin the American orders and let Washington explain it to the pensioners. Licensed Canadian pharmacies have been posting medicine to Americans for a quarter of a century, and when Washington moved to shut them out, they wrote to their customers and told them to stock up while they still could. After everything this White House has thrown at Canada, that is what a good neighbour looks like.

So the country he keeps threatening to annex has been quietly running a slab of his aged care by parcel post since before the iPhone, at a fraction of what his own chemists charge, and has never once sent him an invoice for the strokes it prevented. He threatened them with annexation. They wrote to Nanna and told her to refill everything while she still could.

AND YES, HE WHACKED AUSTRALIA TOO

I went digging on whether he ever followed through on his threat to hit Australian medicines, because the bloke has form for announcing a tariff at full volume and then shitting himself at the first hurdle. The September 2025 version, a Truth Social post promising 100 per cent from the first of October that year, came and went like a fart in a lift.

The April 2026 version was real. Australia copped the full 100 per cent with no discount, and a White House official told the Sydney Morning Herald that Australia “does not have a special pharma tariff rate”. Cheers for that, mate. The European Union, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland got 15. Britain got a cheaper rate again after agreeing to pay 25 per cent more for new medicines, which is what bending over looks like in a trade agreement. The tariff bit on 31 July for the 17 biggest drugmakers and on 29 September for everybody else.

Australia’s crime is the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, under which the government haggles as a single buyer and nobody pays more than 25 Australian dollars for a script, or $7.70 with a concession card. American drug companies have been lobbying against it for twenty years, because nothing gives a pharma executive the shits like a country that reads the price tag. Health Minister Mark Butler’s answer was that there would be no negotiation on the PBS under this government, and good on him. You’d get a warmer reception trying to privatise Anzac Day.

The punchline is that the tariff has done bugger all. Close to 90 per cent of the $2.1 billion in medicine Australia sells to America each year is blood plasma product, which is exempt. Most of that comes from CSL, which also turns up on the White House list of 26 companies with a pricing deal. So the big fella swung a 100 per cent haymaker at Australia and clocked a handful of smaller makers who are left wearing the lot, the poor bastards.

And when the New York Fed went looking for who paid for Trump’s earlier tariffs, it found close to 90 per cent of the cost landed on American firms and consumers. The bill for punishing a country over its cheap medicine gets posted to the people with the dear medicine. I’ve seen blokes nail their own boot to a joist with more strategic fucking foresight.

WALK IN HER SHOES

Gabriel Levitt of Prescription Justice on who this lands on, via KDKA-TV (CBS Pittsburgh)

“This is not a partisan issue. It’s not a Democrat issue. It’s not a Republican issue.” “I’ve heard countless stories of people who believe personal importation is their lifeline.”

Levitt told KDKA that people are working behind the scenes to carve prescriptions out of the rule before the deadline, and the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation is asking Americans to write to their senators and representatives. Whether a Congress this pissweak can find its spine before the 22nd is another matter, but a letter costs a stamp, and a stamp is the one thing this mob hasn’t put a customs bond on yet.

Cohen spent her own airtime worrying about other people.

Randy Cohen on the people worse off than she is, via KDKA-TV (CBS Pittsburgh)

“Yes, these are my eyes, my corneas. I want to be able to see. But the people get respiratory inhalers. They get blood thinners, they get all different types of medication from Canada that they can’t afford here. And these are life threatening issues.”

She told Schiller it’s a walk-in-somebody’s-shoes situation. Oppenheimer spent the rest of his life knowing what he’d built. The Bailiff of the Bathroom Cabinet has never stood at a chemist’s counter doing sums in his head, and he won’t lose a minute’s sleep over the people who do, or the ones who die. It takes a special kind of cunt to wave Pfizer through at zero and then send a customs officer after a pensioner’s blood thinners.

IFLA ~ Pissed-Off Gman

THANK FUCK FOR CANADA

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: TAKE TWO OF THESE AND CALL YOUR FUCKING SENATOR IN THE MORNING

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian insult buys roughly four American ones, and unlike your prescriptions, these still clear customs.

Nanna: Grandmother. The most protected species in Australian public life, and the wrong person to pick a fight with over her medicine.

Script: A prescription. In Australia you hand it over and pay twenty-five bucks. In America you hand it over and remortgage.

Chemist: A pharmacy, or the pharmacist behind the counter. Nobody is cooking anything out the back.

Letterbox: Mailbox. Until 22 October, also America’s most affordable health plan.

Pensioner: A retiree on the age pension. Votes in every election and remembers everything.

Pension day: The fortnightly morning the age pension lands. Every supermarket car park in the country is full by nine.

Concession card: The card that drops a pensioner’s script to $7.70. American drug lobbyists consider it an act of economic aggression.

PBS: The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Has nothing to do with Big Bird. The government buys medicine in bulk, bargains hard and caps what you pay at the counter.

Banging on: Talking about something at length to people who didn’t ask. This publication’s entire business model.

Stoush: A fight. A trade stoush is about bourbon. This one is about blood thinners, which is why we’ve stopped calling it a stoush.

Frikken: What you say when the real word is already booked for six other appearances in the same piece and needs a breather.

Bastard: Runs from venom to affection on tone alone. “Poor bastard” is sympathy, and Oppenheimer gets that one. The other bastard in this piece gets the original.

Dog act: The lowest behaviour available, committed against someone who trusted you. A dick move with planning behind it.

Mongrel act: A low, mean thing to do to someone who can’t hit back.

Shithouse: Terrible, of dreadful quality. Also an outdoor toilet, and the two meanings have never been far apart.

Dropkick: A useless person. The sort you wouldn’t trust to mind your beer, let alone your medicine.

Dickhead: Entry-level Australian abuse, safe to use in front of your nan. Applies to anyone holding up a queue.

Gumtree: Australia’s online classifieds, where second-hand couches and questionable trailers change hands. Put it in front of a great name and you get the pre-owned version, sold as is, pick-up only.

Spruiker: The bloke out the front talking you into the tent. What he promises at the door and what’s inside have never met.

Sideshow alley: The carnival strip at the Show, home to rigged games and loud promises. Nobody has ever left it richer.

Gutless: Without courage. The natural state of anyone who bans something by renaming a postal procedure.

Fair dinkum: Genuine, the honest version. Offered here before the praise so nobody can say we skipped it.

Bin: As a verb, to throw out. Canada could have binned the American orders and chose not to.

Slab: Normally a carton of 24 beers. Here, a large chunk of anything, including another country’s aged care.

Biro: A ballpoint pen. Nanna’s entire legal department.

Dear: Expensive. “Dearest medicine market on earth” is a complaint and should not be read as affection.

Bugger all: Nothing, or close enough to it. The measured impact of a 100 per cent tariff on a product that is exempt.

Pissweak: Feeble. Lacking the spine to do the obvious thing. See also: Congress.

Copped: Received, usually something unwelcome. You cop a fine, a spray or a 100 per cent tariff.

Whacked: Hit with something. Applies equally to tariffs, taxes and younger brothers.

Has form: Has a record of doing exactly this before. A racing term that transfers neatly to presidents.

Piss-take: A joke at somebody’s expense. Usually harmless, unless it gets signed as a proclamation.

Good on him: Well done. High praise, delivered at the lowest possible volume.

This mob: This lot. Your mob is your people and this mob is the government, said with the lip curled.

IT CHECKS OUT

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