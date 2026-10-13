I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia
Oct 13

I've been writing about this bloke for the better part of 10 years and I still can't find the bottom of the barrel. Every time I think I've touched it, he pulls the barrel out from under me and shows me another one. Tariffs on bourbon, fine, that's politics. Tariffs on aluminium, that's jobs. This is a customs officer standing between a 75-year-old on oxygen and the two tablets keeping her alive, and the bloke who signed off on it will sleep like a baby. I've read a lot of history. I can't find a modern leader who did this to his own pensioners on purpose and called it postal reform. The depravity, the inhumanity and the sheer fucking viciousness of it have no floor, and I'm done pretending there's one. Fuck this cunt. I hate him with every atom.

Reply
Share
75 replies
Annie's avatar
Annie
Oct 13

Every day I thank my lucky stars that I was born Canadian. If I had to pay out of pocket, my medications work out to over $375,000.00/year.

But because I am Canadian, the annual total I pay (for drugs inside the R & D term - ie no generic available) is about $1300. I still moan about it, though I am deeply grateful.

I am hospitalized at least 5 times annually. I pay nothing. I also pay nothing for basic dental care (though if, say, I wanted my teeth professionally whitened, I would pay about $400 at my dentist.

In addition, because of my drug costs, I received quarterly stipends to offset any out of pocket expenses (syringes, medical supplies, etc). If I had to take an ambulance, that is also free of charge.

I think being an american sounds like the worst fate on earth.

Reply
Share
12 replies
270 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture