Monday 20th, Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Canada. One day later, a Canadian company from a town of 20,000 signed a 600 million dollar deal to build the aircraft that will fly injured Australians to hospital. 24 hours. Two completely different countries.

Monday 20 July 2026. The Duce of the Drive-Thru sits down at the Resolute Desk and signs three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a piece of legislation so old and so unused it had gathered enough dust to qualify for heritage listing. The effect: an additional 50 per cent tariff on a broad sweep of Canadian goods. Wine. Cement. Hockey sticks.

Energy is exempt, because Americans need to drive. Potash is exempt, because Americans need to eat. Critical minerals are exempt, because Americans need phones to post about how Canada is ripping them off. Everything that keeps America running gets a hall pass. Everything Canada actually makes with its own hands gets a 50 per cent flogging effective 19 August.

Hockey sticks, mate. The most powerful economy in human history has declared war on hockey sticks.

Real power move, MAGA. You must be collectively glowing with pride right about now, passing that one functioning neuron round the group like a ciggie behind the shed. Truly humbling stuff.

Tuesday 21 July 2026. Less than 24 hours later, at the Farnborough International Airshow in England, a Canadian company called Horizon Aircraft announces a letter of intent worth up to 600 million US dollars to sell up to 100 hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to an Australian operator, so that Australians who crash their utes on a back road at 2am in the middle of fucking nowhere have a better chance of seeing their kids again.

That is the whole story of 2026 compressed into one 24-hour window. One bloke signs paperwork designed to punish. Another bloke signs paperwork designed to build. And Australia, sitting quietly at the bottom of the map with a beer and a sunburn, ended up on the right side of the ledger by doing absolutely nothing except being a country that other countries still want to do business with.

“The machine is coming together so well that people just want it.” Brandon Robinson, co-founder and CEO, Horizon Aircraft

WHAT THEY ACTUALLY BOUGHT

Let’s do the numbers, because IFLA does not fly on gut feelz.

The aircraft is called the Cavorite X7. It seats 7: 6 passengers and a pilot. It takes off vertically like a chopper, from a hospital rooftop or a paddock or a bit of flat dirt next to a wrecked Hilux, then transitions to fly like a plane. Target range of more than 500 miles, roughly 800 kilometres. Target top speed of at least 250 knots, which is about 463 kilometres an hour, nearly twice what a rescue helicopter does. Useful load of around 1,500 pounds in vertical operations, roughly 680 kilos. And Horizon reckons it runs up to 75 per cent cheaper per mile than a helicopter.

The buyer is V-Star Powered Lift Aviation, based in Adelaide, formed out of a merger of two South Australian aviation businesses by blokes with backgrounds in defence, commercial and search and rescue flying. These are not tech-bro dreamers with a pitch deck and a ping pong table. They have already put hard money behind the Leonardo AW609, the world’s first commercially certified tiltrotor, and they have an agreement with the Swiss outfit Dufour Aerospace.

The structure of the deal: 5 aircraft firm, options on another 95. V-Star intends to put a deposit down to lock delivery slots once the definitive agreement is executed.

“help people in need when minutes matter” Tony Laws, CEO, V-Star Powered Lift Aviation

Now, the honest caveat, because IFLA does not sell you bullshit: a letter of intent is not a contract. It is a firm handshake with lawyers watching. The full-scale aircraft has not flown yet, with Horizon targeting a full-scale prototype and initial testing around the first quarter of 2027. This deal could still shit itself. Plenty do.

But here is what fucking matters. Of the three letters of intent Horizon has signed, one with an Indian regional mobility group, one in Chile, and now this one, the Australian deal is the biggest by a canyon. When a Canadian aerospace company decides who gets the first machines off the line, they picked us. Their best mates.

WHY THIS MACHINE WAS BUILT FOR AUSTRALIA

Australia is 7.7 million square kilometres of magnificent sweet-fuck-all with 27 million people scattered around the edges like crumbs on a picnic blanket. If you have a heart attack in Bourke, or come off a bike near Broken Hill, or roll a tractor at Cunnamulla, the thing standing between you and a coffin is not a doctor. It is distance.

The golden hour is not a metaphor. It is a clinical reality. Halve the transit time and you do not improve someone’s experience of the health system. You change whether there is a funeral.

Robinson made the point on BNN Bloomberg without a shred of marketing gloss: getting someone off the side of the road and into a hospital in half the time, or from twice the distance, inside that golden hour. Organs between hospitals. Cancer drugs to remote clinics. That is what this thing is for.

And here is the bit that makes it fit this country like a stubby holder. It is hybrid electric, not pure electric, which means it does not need a charging network built across the outback before it can do anything useful. Anyone who has driven an EV past Dubbo knows exactly why that matters. You cannot medevac a bloke from Tibooburra if the aircraft needs to sit on a charger that does not exist yet in a town that has 4 buildings and a pub.

But when V-Star does plug these things in, on the ground, at a base in South Australia, have a look at what is coming down the wire. In the first quarter of 2026, renewables supplied 46.5 per cent of everything generated across the National Electricity Market, a record for any first quarter, peaking at 92.2 per cent on New Year’s Day. Rooftop solar averaged 4,090 megawatts, 15.8 per cent of total supply, the single biggest renewable contributor in the country. There are 28.3 gigawatts of rooftop solar bolted to 4.3 million Australian roofs. Nobody on this planet installs more of it per head than we do. Household battery capacity hit 6,716 megawatt hours by the end of March, and South Australia, the very state V-Star calls home, routinely runs at renewable shares north of 100 per cent of its own demand.

So think about the actual picture here. A Canadian-designed, Canadian-built aircraft, charged off Australian sunshine, flying an Australian farmer to an Australian hospital. Two Commonwealth middle powers with a combined population smaller than Indonesia’s, quietly building the thing while Salazar of the Salad Bar is on television explaining that windmills cause cancer.

THE CANADIAN LINEAGE NOBODY MENTIONS

Here is a detail I love, and one the wire copy skipped straight past.

The Dufour Aero3, the other hybrid electric tilt-wing V-Star has agreements over, traces its design lineage back to the Canadian CL-84 Dynavert, a tilt-wing aircraft Canada was flight-testing in the 1960s. Canada has been chasing this exact problem, how to make an aircraft that hovers like a chopper and cruises like a plane, since before the moon landing.

That is 60 years of institutional stubbornness. That is a country that kept a hard engineering capability alive through decades where nobody cared, and is now, in 2026, selling it to the other side of the world at 600 million a pop.

You do not build that in a quarter. You build it over generations, with public research money, skilled trades, and a national tolerance for doing difficult things slowly. Which is precisely the sort of thing Botox Batista has spent 18 months setting on fire in his own country.

MEANWHILE, IN THE LAND OF THE FREE

Let’s tally what the Hindenburg with a Hairpiece has managed in the same policy space.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act guillotined the clean energy tax credits, jamming a drop-dead date of 4 July 2026 on solar and wind developers to lock in incentives that were meant to run into the 2030s. According to a report from E2 and BW Research, more than 200 major clean energy projects were cancelled, closed or downsized between the start of 2025 and May 2026.

Two hundred. Projects. Killed.

The administration is now paying Duke Energy 129 million dollars to abandon an offshore wind project off North Carolina, money the utility says it will tip into gas and nuclear instead. Read that number again, because it is genuinely one of the stupidest things a government has ever done with public money: the American taxpayer is being billed 129 million dollars to make sure electricity does not get generated.

Then on 9 July, Somoza of the Seniors Tour signed a Section 232 proclamation on commercial aircraft, jet engines and parts. He did not impose tariffs. He opened a 180-day negotiation window that closes on 5 January 2027 and explicitly kept the tariffs in the holster, which in trade terms is not diplomacy, it is standing in your neighbour’s driveway with a cricket bat saying you would hate for anything to happen to that car.

And through all of it, the same administration is running an executive order titled Unleashing American Drone Dominance, under which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced in March that 8 eVTOL pilot projects across 26 states had been selected, with operations to begin by summer 2026.

“Thanks to President Trump, the future of aviation is here” Sean Duffy, US Transportation Secretary

The future of aviation is here, Sean. It took off from Lindsay, Ontario, and it landed in Adelaide. You were not on the manifest.

That is the trick with Papa Doc of the Par Three. He wants the press conference about the flying car while dismantling every mechanism that produces the engineers, the supply chains and the cheap clean power a flying car actually needs. He wants the ribbon without the factory. He wants the applause without the apprenticeship. He is a bloke who orders the wedding cake and then bulldozes the bakery.

MATESHIP, PROPERLY DEFINED

Australians and Canadians have a relationship that nobody markets and everybody understands.

Same King on the money. Same parliamentary system inherited from the same colonial landlord. Same habit of being described as “middle powers” by people who mean it as an insult. Same experience of being sent to somebody else’s war and coming back with a national identity: Gallipoli for us, Vimy Ridge for them, both of them a bunch of young blokes discovering that the empire regarded them as ammunition.

Same weather extremes, opposite hemispheres. Same reliance on digging things up and selling them. Same deep, load-bearing insecurity about the enormous neighbour next door, except theirs shares a border and ours is a 14-hour flight, which is the only reason we sleep at night.

And now, the same treatment. Canada got 50 per cent and a lecture about dairy. We have copped our own serve, as anyone who read last week’s piece knows. Both of us were told we were being unfair, by a country that has been running the table since 1945.

So what did Canada do about it? Fuck all that you would recognise as a response, if your idea of a response is what most of the world has been doing since January 2025, which is fronting up to Washington with a gift-wrapped putter and a laminated portrait and a rehearsed little speech about the special relationship, arse in the air, asking ever so politely whether sir might possibly reconsider. No delegation. No grovelling in the Oval on a hard chair while some poor bastard of a prime minister gets talked over for 40 minutes by a bloke who thinks Alberta is a sheila he met in Atlantic City.

They went to an airshow in England and flogged 600 million dollars of Canadian engineering to a country on the other side of the world that actually fucking wanted it.

And that is how it is done, with almost no theatre involved: no press release expressing deep disappointment, no strongly worded statement destined to be read by 11 people and a scraper bot, just a bloke from a town of 20,000 putting his name on a bit of paper in England while the tariffs were still warm.

TALLY THE SCORE

Suharto of the Sand Trap, week of 20 July 2026: signed 3 proclamations. Imposed 50 per cent tariffs on hockey sticks, wine and cement. Kept the aerospace tariff gun loaded until January. Presided over 200-plus dead clean energy projects. Paid a power company 129 million dollars to not build a wind farm. Total new aircraft delivered to anyone, anywhere: zero.

Canada, same week: took the 50 per cent hit on the chin, then a company from a town smaller than Katoomba signed the largest letter of intent in its history, up to 600 million US dollars, up to 100 aircraft, more than doubled its workforce, added two facilities and is now scouting manufacturing in Southern Ontario.

Australia, same week: got handed the front of the delivery queue for a machine that will pull people out of paddocks, by a country that had every reason to be in a foul mood and chose to go to work instead.

One of these is a nation building things. One of these is a nation building resentment. And Chairman Mayo will be on television inside a fortnight explaining that the Canadians are ripping America off, because in his skull the only two categories that exist are winners and marks, and he has never once considered that a third option is available: two countries who like each other doing something useful and not inviting him.

We will take the aircraft, thanks. We will charge them off our own roofs. And when one of them puts down in a paddock outside Nyngan at 3am with its landing lights cutting through the dust to pick up somebody’s dad, nobody on that job is going to give a single solitary fuck what was signed at the Resolute Desk the day before.

Cheers, Canada. Genuinely. You built the good thing while being kicked. That is the most Commonwealth behaviour imaginable, and we love you for it.

IFLA ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean.

Today’s list has a Canadian accent to it, so let’s do the full three-way, because Australia, Canada and the United States all began as the same British experiment and ended up in wildly different postcodes.

All 3 of us are enormous. Canada is 9.9 million square kilometres, America is 9.8, we are 7.7. Canada deals with its distance by building railways and suffering quietly. We deal with ours by flying over it and refusing to discuss it. America deals with its distance by insisting everywhere else is small, which is why your tourists land in Sydney and ask what time the bus to Perth gets in. Mate. That is Los Angeles to New York, and then a bit more, and then a bit more again.

All 3 of us picked a national animal, and the choices are diagnostic. Canada went the beaver: an animal whose entire personality is building infrastructure that nobody asked for and everybody ends up using. We went the kangaroo and the emu, 2 creatures famously incapable of going backwards, stuck them on the coat of arms as a statement of national intent, and then in 1932 declared war on one of them and lost. America went the bald eagle, a magnificent raptor that eats roadkill and mugs smaller birds for fish they caught themselves. That is the most accurate act of national branding in recorded history and 250 years later not one of you has noticed.

All 3 of us kept something from the British. Canada kept the King and the healthcare. We kept the King, the healthcare and most of the swearing. America threw the King in the harbour over a tax on tea, kept the guns, and has spent the last decade auditioning replacements.

And all 3 of us have a middle of nowhere. Canada’s has moose in it. Ours has 9 of the 10 things most likely to kill you. America’s has a bloke with a compound and a YouTube channel. Only one of those 3 countries has just ordered 100 aircraft to go and fetch people out of it, and it is not the one with the flag on the moon.

back of Bourke Extremely remote. Bourke is a real town in far western New South Wales, and everything past it is the back of it, which tells you how we handle geography: name one place, file the remaining 3 million square kilometres under “further than that”. Relevant this week because a Canadian aircraft with a 500 mile range has quietly redrawn where the back of Bourke actually sits. It turns out to be wherever the medevac cannot reach yet, and that line just moved a very long way west.

bull bar Also roo bar. The steel frame bolted to the front of a ute so a collision with a large animal ruins the animal and not the radiator. Non-negotiable in the bush, pure costume in the suburbs, and the fastest way to tell whether a vehicle has ever left the postcode it was bought in. The automotive expression of a country that assumes something will hit you eventually and prefers to be ready. Compare the American approach, which is to assume nothing will hit you and then tariff whoever it was at 50 per cent.

bush, the Not a shrub. The bush is everywhere that is not a city or a beach, which here is nearly all of it, and it is where roughly 7 million Australians live, work, farm and occasionally bleed out on a road with no name while a chopper is 90 minutes away. Politicians love the bush every 3 years and forget it every 3 years and one day.

Canuck A Canadian, and before any American writes in: they call themselves this. Cheerfully. They named an NHL team it. It is the Canadian equivalent of Aussie, which is to say affectionate, a bit rough, and entirely theirs to hand out. Worth knowing because Washington currently has a different word for Canadians, that word is “unfair”, and it is being applied at 50 per cent to a country whose great crime was making hockey sticks and selling wine. We will stick with Canuck. Ours comes with a beer attached.

Dubbo A regional city in central western New South Wales, 400-odd kilometres from Sydney, and the psychological boundary past which the EV charging map goes from “fine” to “hope you like caravan parks”. Every Australian instinctively reads “past Dubbo” as meaning you are now on your own. Which is precisely why the Canadians built a hybrid instead of a pure electric: the machine has to work past Dubbo, past Bourke, past everything, without waiting on a charger nobody has built yet in a town with 4 buildings and a pub.

Flying Doctor, the The Royal Flying Doctor Service, founded 1928, the outfit that flies medical care to people too far from a hospital to survive the drive. One of about 3 institutions in this country nobody will hear a bad word about, sitting somewhere between the surf lifesavers and your nan. Understand the Flying Doctor and you understand why we just became the front of the queue for 100 Canadian aircraft. We have been beating distance with aviation for nearly a century and we will buy the good machine from whoever builds it.

front up To show up and face the thing when it would be far more comfortable not to. You front up to the meeting, the funeral, the bloke you owe money. It carries obligation rather than bravery: fronting up is the bare minimum, and failing to front up gets remembered for decades. Not to be confused with what most of the world has been doing in Washington since January 2025, which is fronting up with a gift and the apology already drafted.

Hilux The Toyota ute, the most numerous working vehicle in the country and the closest thing we have to a national animal that runs on diesel. Legendary for refusing to die: there are Hiluxes on cattle stations with 600,000 kilometres on them and a door held shut by occy strap. When we say a bloke rolled a Hilux on a back road, we are not describing a minor prang, we are describing the exact scenario 100 medevac aircraft have just been ordered to fix.

Katoomba The main town of the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, population about 8,000, high enough that tourists arrive in shorts and leave in a jumper they bought in a panic. Included because Lindsay, Ontario, the town that just signed a 600 million dollar aerospace deal, has 20,000 people in it. Bigger than Katoomba. Considerably bigger than whatever American town signed nothing at all this week.

mateship The one everyone gets wrong, including us, usually on Anzac Day and usually while pissed. Mateship is not friendship. Friendship is a preference. Mateship is an obligation: the bloke you would never choose to drink with, whose politics make you want to eat your own hat, still gets pulled out of the wreck, still gets the loan, still gets the phone call on the bad anniversary. It is loyalty that survives not liking each other very much. Which is exactly why it applies to Canada, a country we see once a decade, share almost nothing with day to day, and would back in a heartbeat against anyone who tried it on. Same King, same colonial landlord, same habit of being called a middle power by people who mean it as an insult. They got kicked and went to work anyway. That is the entire doctrine, and they just demonstrated it better than we have in years.

paddock A fenced field. Not a pasture, not a meadow, not a lot. Paddock. Ranges from a suburban horse yard to an area larger than several European countries, and the word does not change, because changing it would require effort. Also the standard Australian unit of nowhere: “out in a paddock” means nobody is coming. True right up until somebody built an aircraft that can put down in one, at night, at 463 kilometres an hour, and have your dad at Dubbo Base before the golden hour runs out.

serve, give someone a A verbal flogging delivered at volume and generally in public. To give someone a serve is to unload on them. To cop a serve is to be on the receiving end. Borrowed from tennis and improved, because our version does not require the other bloke to hit it back. Canada copped an almighty serve this week from a man who regards hockey sticks as a national security threat, and declined to return it at all, which in Australian terms is the most devastating option on the menu.

stubby holder What Americans call a koozie, a word we refuse to say out loud. The neoprene sleeve that keeps a stubbie cold and your hand dry, handed out free at every function in this country and breeding in the third kitchen drawer of every home. Load-bearing national infrastructure. When we say something fits Australia like a stubby holder, we mean it was shaped precisely to the thing it is holding, which is exactly what a hybrid aircraft with an 800 kilometre range and no need for a charger is to a continent of magnificent bugger all.

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