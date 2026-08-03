I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne Rumi's avatar
Suzanne Rumi
Aug 3

As a proud Canadian, I can't wait to see Trump's face if/when? Canada decides to shut down their power supply and Trump is left with his coal mines to power America.

Reply
Share
25 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Monica In Canada Has Opinions's avatar
Monica In Canada Has Opinions
Aug 3

The US has long described its relationship with the UK as a “Special Relationship”. That is no longer true, because not only has most of the world come to mistrust and despise America, but even the UK no longer feels those close ties. The new “Special Relationship” is between Canada and Australia. We are 2 middle powers who share the same values and goals, and we have shown we can trust each other. This new Special Relationship will not only strengthen both of our nations, but it will allow us to widen our shared network to work with other countries who are also tired of being bullied by the US. Hardly anyone wants to work or trade with the US, any more than they absolutely have to. Certainly Canada does not. I am one Canadian who is very happy to see our deepening ties with Australia.

Reply
Share
28 replies
218 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture