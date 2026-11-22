Righto, you lot of ringside rosellas, shuffle along the bench and mind your beers, because Saturday night in Ottawa served up a main event.

The Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner is Canada’s yearly roast, the night the politicians and the reporters who hound them share a meal and spend four hours taking the piss out of each other. About 400 people were in the room. The Governor General turned up for the first time in a decade, every party leader had a speech in his pocket, and the Prime Minister arrived late from a fundraiser carrying a comedy routine and a grudge against a certain tantrum-chucking tosspot.

By the time the plates were cleared, the belt-polishing blowhard had been laughed at by the Crown, the government, the opposition and the hired entertainment. Not one of them checked over a shoulder before swinging at the gold-leaf gobshite, and that is the bit worth your Sunday. He is a global laughing stock now, and this one came with a live studio audience.

Watch Carney’s face when the comedian fires up. He is grinning like a bloke who has seen the other side’s hand and found bugger all in it. That is a man laughing Canada all the way to the fucking bank, while the deal-dodging dickhead who called him “governor” gets turned into a punchline in two official languages.

The recliner and the ottoman should have had front-row seats. Schumer and Jeffries spent years handling him with polite bullshit and a strongly worded letter, like a pair of donor-fed, change-averse pricks reading out the warranty on a couch that is already on fire. Ottawa binned the warranty and went straight for the laugh. So let’s go through the card, bout by bout.

THE AMBASSADOR CHUCKED A SICKIE AND THE ROOM CLAPPED

Start with the empty chair. Pete Hoekstra, Washington’s man in Ottawa, was invited and did not show, the no-show numpty. The emcees announced his absence from the stage and the room applauded, which is a rough bloody review for a bloke who wasn’t even there to earn it. Then came the gag: he “turned down the invitation when he saw that Canada was not on the menu.” One line from the stage, and the menu-missing muppet had copped a hiding without leaving his couch.

That one has a long fuse. Carney told Davos in January that middle powers who aren’t at the table end up on the menu, and he has spent the year since refusing to be plated up for any prick holding a fork. In that same year the Paper Champion called him the “future governor” of Canada. In August he slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, and five days later he signed an order renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America”, a decree that binds federal maps and bugger all else. The lake-renaming lummox got his map with the big red letters on it, and the fucking lake has not moved an inch.

Twelve months ago an American ambassador snubbing the national press dinner would have filled a week of worried columns and a few arse-clenching panels on the evening news. On Saturday it was a warm-up joke, told before the bread rolls went cold, and the only people who looked put out were the caterers.

THE CROWN AND THE TORIES BOTH TOOK A SWING

Next up, the Governor General. Louise Arbour was sworn in last June as the King’s representative in Canada, and before that she was a Supreme Court justice and UN human rights chief who prosecuted war criminals for a living, so a tantrum from a golf resort was never going to rattle her. Vice-regal speeches are usually beige enough to wallpaper a dentist’s waiting room. Hers was not.

▶️ Governor General Louise Arbour proposes a rebrand

I also think the prime minister should consider renaming all the McDonald restaurants that are located in Canada because I think the Donald part is starting to annoy some people. So, I’m thinking McMark.

That is the Crown itself, in the person of a woman who has stared down actual warlords, doing a bit about how the bloody name has become a liability on a burger sign. She did not clear it with a trade lawyer and she did not look nervous. She got the biggest laugh of the first hour, sat down to her dinner, and left the burger-sign bludger to find out about it from cable news like every other poor Republicant bastard.

Then there’s Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, the one Canadian politician the red-cap crowd down south once fancied as their own. His sharpest gag of the night was aimed squarely at Carney, and have a squiz at what the cheeky prick reached for to land it.

▶️ Pierre Poilievre on the trade talks

Imagine having to sit across the table from that guy. We’re talking about a New York-based tax-dodging wheeler and dealer who insults female journalists, uses his office to enrich himself and his friends, and has been photographed with the Epstein circle many times. And on the other side of the table, you’ve got Donald Trump.

The joke is on Carney, fair enough, that’s the job. It only works because every person in that room already agrees on what the president is, so thoroughly that a Tory can use the sleaze-standard shitheel as the unit of measurement. When the leader of Canada’s conservatives treats you as the yardstick for grubbiness and gets a roar for it, the fear has well and truly fucked off out of the building, and it did not leave a forwarding address.

THE BANK MANAGER GOES UP TOP

Then the main event walked in. Carney told the room that the hard part of the job is managing “difficult, antagonistic, unpredictable leaders”, and that he’ll work with anyone, “ideologues, tyrants, dictators. I call it cooperative federalism.” The punchline lands on the provincial premiers. The set-up needed no name attached, and 400 people filled it in themselves with the same tariff-touting twatwaffle.

A few minutes later one of his jokes died on its arse, and he turned on the crowd.

▶️ Mark Carney on tough rooms

Damn, this is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office alone with its new interior decorator.

The interior decorator, he called him, the man with the nuclear codes and the tariff pen, filed by a central banker under soft furnishings somewhere between the gold trim and the throw cushions. Keep in mind where Carney is standing when he says it. The trade deal is not done and the tariffs are still on. He has to sit across from this wanker again, probably before Christmas, and he took the piss out of the throw-cushion twit anyway, on fucking camera, with every wire service in the country rolling tape.

He wasn’t finished with the absent ambassador either. On whether Canada buys the American F-35 or the Swedish Gripen, he reported that Hoekstra “naturally is doing everything he can to make sure it’s the Gripen.” Two hidings in one night for a bloke who stayed home to avoid one, the poor sod.

Then the Bank Manager off the Top Rope announced he was “pressing the emergency comedy button”, and the lights changed.

THE JOBBER GETS HIS ENTRANCE MUSIC

In professional wrestling a jobber is the poor bastard paid to lose so the star looks good. Out walked Mark Critch of This Hour Has 22 Minutes in full presidential costume, with Mark McKinney beside him as a second Carney, while the real Prime Minister stood at the lectern laughing like a man watching his own highlight reel.

Critch’s president announced that Carney was “almost as popular as me” and bragged that America had just had “a big blue wave”, which is a bold thing to skite about when the wave landed on your own head. He admitted he only says “governor” behind Carney’s back because he’s a coward, and the room roared at the governor-muttering gutless wonder. Then he got to trade.

▶️ Mark Critch as the president, on the deal

But we’re going to have a great deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way. Me. Cuz I’m crazy. But that’s okay. And we have got good people working on the deal like Hoekstra, our ambassador. He’s incredible. I said, “Find somebody who’s less likable than me.” And we got one. He puts the ass in ambassador and we love him.

So here is a sitting prime minister, in the middle of a live negotiation, who cued a comedian to stand next to him and play the other side as a self-confessed lunatic. When the fake president asked who should be his next press secretary, Carney explained that press secretaries “accuse the media of fake news” and nominated Poilievre for the gig. The consequence so far is a run of gleeful headlines and one very fucking quiet embassy. The Jobber of Palm Beach got the full entrance and the pin, the pin-copping plonker, and the galah playing him got a standing ovation.

NOBODY FLINCHED

A fair go for the other corner first. It was a roast, and Carney copped plenty. The emcees needled him over his New York line about “Canada strong to make America great again”, and the Governor General observed that God is everywhere while Carney is everywhere except Ottawa. The 50 per cent tariffs still bite and there is still no bloody deal. A sook with a Sharpie can still do real damage to real people, and nobody in that ballroom was pretending otherwise.

What has gone missing is the flinch. Two and a half weeks ago the congress-losing clown of Pennsylvania Avenue copped a hiding in the midterms and lost both chambers. The Associated Press went round the world collecting reactions, and the tone was something to behold. Spain’s Pedro Sánchez said Americans had voted against hate. Norway’s foreign minister said they’d “had enough of MAGA”. Austria’s foreign minister said Europe’s security can’t hang on how Kansas or Iowa votes. South Africa’s president talked about “a new era in world relations”, and Doug Ford said he was “doing cartwheels down the street”.

These are people who used to run every syllable past a room of nervous advisers in case the cockwomble saw it and spat the dummy at their car industry. On Saturday the emcees mentioned in passing that Hillary Clinton reckons Carney may be the new leader of the free world, and nobody in the room so much as raised an eyebrow. Not one of the pricks reached for a lawyer.

A championship belt is only worth what the rest of the locker room is scared to say about the bloke wearing it, and the belt-polishing blowhard has been buffing a prop. On Saturday night the King’s representative, the Tory leader, the Prime Minister and a comic in a wig all said it into live microphones, and the ambassador wasn’t even there to take notes. He’ll be ropeable, thumbing out a fucking essay on his own app before smoko, and the world will read it the way Ottawa did, as fresh material.

One, two, three. Ring the bell on the sad old cunt.

IFLA ~ Counted Out and Still Laughing ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: PRESS THE EMERGENCY VOCABULARY BUTTON

Ladies and gentlemen, in the blue corner, weighing in at twelve words and fighting out of the Southern Hemisphere, your undisputed glossary. The referee has checked each one for hidden meanings, found several, and waved it through anyway.

Arse: Your backside, and the word doing most of the heavy lifting in Australian English. A joke that “dies on its arse” has failed completely and in public. Carney’s did, and he blamed the room.

Binned: Thrown in the rubbish, firmly and without a ceremony. Australians bin warranties and bad ideas. Ottawa binned its fear of an ambassador.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Rank, wealth and Senate confirmation make no difference, which is the whole point of the word. A president and a plumber are both just some bloke until they prove otherwise.

Bludger: A freeloader, someone living off the effort of others while contributing a strong opinion. Here it covers a man whose first name is freeloading on a burger sign and dragging the sales down.

Bugger all: Nothing, or as close to nothing as makes no odds. It is the precise legal force of a renamed lake once you step outside one country’s maps. Also the contents of the other side’s hand, according to Carney’s face.

Chuck a sickie: To take a sick day while in perfect health, usually because something unpleasant was scheduled. A national art form with unwritten rules, the first being that you do not get announced from a stage and applauded for it.

Cockwomble: A person of towering foolishness who remains confident throughout. The confidence is essential. A fool who knows he is one is merely a fool.

Cop: To receive something unwelcome, with the suggestion you had it coming. You cop a hiding or you cop the blame. Nobody has ever copped a pay rise.

Fair go: A reasonable chance and a fair hearing, the closest thing Australia has to a state religion. We extend one here to the other corner, briefly, before the bell.

Galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot that hangs upside down off power lines for fun, and by extension a loud fool. Affectionate when aimed at a comedian in a wig. Less so when aimed at the man he is impersonating.

Gobshite: A loudmouth who talks rubbish at volume and mistakes it for leadership. An Irish import, fully naturalised, and happiest near gold leaf.

Gutless wonder: A coward of such purity that people stop to admire it. The classic specimen says “governor” behind a man’s back and “Mark” to his face.

Hiding: A thorough beating, at the ballot box or anywhere else. Your mum threatened you with one. The midterms delivered one. An absent ambassador managed to collect two in a single night.

Muppet: A fool being operated by somebody else’s hand. Felt exterior, nothing upstairs, and prone to flapping when the script goes missing. Now resident in Mar-a-Lardo.

Numpty: A harmless idiot. A Scottish import we kept because it sounds exactly like what it means. You can call your best mate one and still get a lift home.

Plonker: A fool, usually one who has just proved it in front of witnesses. The word arrives a second after the mistake, like a referee’s hand hitting the mat.

Reckon: To think, believe or estimate. It carries no cowboy overtones down here and no hay in the teeth. An Australian who says “I reckon” is about to give you an opinion whether you ordered one or not.

Righto: “All right then.” The sound of an Australian starting something, usually a job, an argument or a very long story. It is the bell before the bell.

Ropeable: Furious to the point of needing to be tied down. It comes from cattle too wild to handle without a rope, which makes it a tidy fit for a man who has just been pinned in a ring he wasn’t even in.

Rosella: A brightly coloured Australian parrot, cheerful and sharp-eyed, with a knack for finding the best seat in the tree. That would be you lot.

Skite: To boast, and also the person doing the boasting. Skiting about a blue wave that landed on your own head is advanced work and should not be attempted by amateurs.

Smoko: A short work break, traditionally for a cigarette and a cuppa, now mostly for a sausage roll and a scroll. Mid-morning, give or take. Presidential essays are generally thumbed out before it.

Sod: A person, said with pity. “Poor sod” is sympathy with the edges left on, the kind you offer a bloke who stayed home to dodge a roast and got served anyway.

Sook: A sulker, someone who cries foul loudly and often and then wants a cuddle about it. Dangerous only when handed a Sharpie.

Spit the dummy: To throw a tantrum. The dummy is a baby’s pacifier, which tells you the age bracket we are working with. Car industries have been tariffed over less.

Squiz: A quick look. You have one, you never take one, and it is always worth it. Have a squiz at what the Tory leader reached for.

Taking the piss: Mocking someone, ideally to their face and with a straight one of your own. It is a sign of affection among friends and a sign of something else entirely when a prime minister does it on camera.

Tosspot: A worthless, self-important fool. Originally a habitual drunk, now open to all comers regardless of beverage. Tantrums are optional but common.

Twatwaffle: A person who is both an idiot and somehow a pastry about it. Nobody can explain the waffle. Everybody understands it on first hearing.

Twit: A silly person. The entry-level insult, safe for use in front of grandparents and clergy. Pairs nicely with soft furnishings.

Wanker: A self-regarding fool, the kind who admires his own reflection in a trophy he bought himself. Literal meaning available on request, though your search history may never recover.

WHY DOES THIS LOOK SO ACCURATE?