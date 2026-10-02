I Fucking Love Australia

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CENTENNIAL CANUCK's avatar
CENTENNIAL CANUCK
Oct 2

There are NO freedoms left in the U.S. 🇺🇸 if you disagree with those in power. The U.S.A. has become a dictatorship run by a lunatic & the rest of the world is watching the dumpster fire while wondering why U.S. Citizens have not revolted. 🤔

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Felicia Tisdale's avatar
Felicia Tisdale
Oct 2

I love his laugh. It was genuine and appropriate. 😀

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