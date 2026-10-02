▶️ Carney cracks up at Trump’s apology prediction and Navarro’s “get the hell out”, Vancouver, 29 September, via CTV News

On Monday in the Oval Office, the Emperor of Imaginary Sirs told reporters how his trade war with Canada ends. Some time in the next three or four weeks, he said, the Canadians will turn up to scrap every counter-tariff they have, and they’ll open with the words “Sir, we are sorry.” America, he added, was going to “win everything”.

Anyone who has watched this 80-year-old for a decade knows the Sir story. A big strong fella, usually with tears in his eyes, walks up to Donald and calls him Sir, and the fella never has a name and the footage never turns up. This week he cast an entire G7 country in the role and gave it a due date, which takes a bloke with serious tickets on himself.

On Tuesday his trade adviser Peter Navarro went one better at a growth summit in Washington. He called Canada a “rowboat” beside America’s “aircraft carrier” and told any Canadians working the K Street lobby shops to “get the hell out of our country”. Then he warned Ottawa it would “pay even more dearly” if it interfered in the elections in Maine or Michigan.

A few hours later a reporter in Vancouver read both lines out to Mark Carney, who was standing at a lectern to talk about protecting the ocean. He was cacking himself before the question was finished.

“I take note of both comments. How’s that? No response to either.”

Then, before the next question could be asked, he gave trade one sentence.

“I’ll just say this on trade. It continues to be the case that Canada stands ready to negotiate in good faith what is there, which is a mutually advantageous trade arrangement that respects both our countries’ sovereignty.”

HOW A CENTRAL BANKER SAYS GET STUFFED

Carney ran the Bank of Canada and then the Bank of England, and in that trade “we take note” has a precise meaning. It’s what a rate committee writes when some loudmouth has had a very big opinion and the rate is staying exactly where it bloody well was. The outburst goes in the minutes and bugger all else happens. Trump ordered a grovel from a G7 leader, and the Governor of Rates On Hold filed the old prick under correspondence received.

The laugh is what will sting like a bastard in Palm Beach. Carney plainly tried to swallow it and couldn’t, and a leader who is shit-scared of a deadline doesn’t piss himself laughing while it’s being read to him. He looked like a man who’d just been told the neighbour’s toddler wants his fucking car keys by Friday.

Then came the sentence that matters, which is the same standing offer Ottawa keeps repeating. Canada will negotiate in good faith for a deal that suits both countries, and the word he finished on was sovereignty, picked for a White House full of drongos who still can’t shut their gobs about a 51st state.

REAR ADMIRAL ROWBOAT

A word on the messenger. Peter Navarro did four months in a federal prison in Miami in 2024 for contempt of Congress. He is also the economist who padded his books with quotes from an expert called Ron Vara, who turned out to be an anagram of Navarro because the shonky bastard had made him up. This is the tosser lecturing a former governor of two central banks about fucking leverage.

His rowboat does about $880 billion in two-way trade with the aircraft carrier every year. The carrier’s mighty broadside on Tuesday was a pissweak ban on roughly a billion US dollars of Canadian grog and dairy, with motorcycles and molasses thrown in. The boss of one Newfoundland vodka label says his product now has the legal standing of a Cuban cigar. Aircraft carriers don’t usually need to confiscate the rowboat’s vodka, and they deadset don’t spend their stage time begging its lobbyists to piss off home.

The election-interference warning earns a “pull the other one, dickhead”. On Canada’s own polling day in April 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social urging Canadians to vote for the man who’d make them the 51st state, meaning his own fat arse. The mob that campaigned in a Canadian election on election day now reckons a Canadian trade lobbyist buying a coffee on K Street is foreign meddling, the hypocritical pack of shitweasels.

And why Maine and Michigan? Both are border states with tight Senate and governor’s races, and both have been copping Canada’s counter-tariffs since September. Michigan’s governor has said her residents are wearing it more than most. Navarro stood on a stage and named the two places where it hurts, which is a bloody generous thing for the silly galah to tell the other side five weeks before a vote.

NO WONDER HE’S FUCKING LAUGHING

A fortnight before Trump set his deadline, the CBC ran the numbers Carney was already carrying in his head when that reporter read it out to him.

▶️ CBC News on the record first-half jump in Canadian exports to China, via CBC News

“Exports from Canada to China, it says it reached an increase of record 30 per cent, totalling more than $21 billion year-over-year for that time period.”

The figures come from a report by the Canada China Business Council and the University of Alberta’s China Institute. Canada sold China $21.74 billion of goods in the first six months of 2026, and the council’s executive director, Bijan Ahmadi, calls that a first-half record. Energy exports alone were up 81.8 per cent.

The human tariff schedule with a comb-over built that market himself, and the bloody fool built it twice.

▶️ What’s driving it, from Trump’s trade war to a full pipeline, via CBC News

“Canada is trying to diversify trade in the wake of the escalating tensions and trade tensions between both Canada and the United States, but also the war in Iran. As we know, the developments with the critical Strait of Hormuz had led to an increase in the price of oil, and then the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which actually reached 97 per cent capacity back in June. And there’s demand from Asian markets for Canadian crude oil.”

His tariffs came first, the fuckwit. They sent Carney to Beijing at the start of the year, and he came home with a deal that let Chinese electric cars into Canada in exchange for tariff relief on canola and peas. The canola growers’ association says the price moved almost immediately, from $12 a bushel back up to $17. More than 15,000 Chinese EVs landed in Canada in the first half, every one of them a present from the wanker in the White House.

Then his war with Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and sent the oil price through the bloody roof. Asian buyers went shopping for crude that doesn’t have to sail past Iran, and Canada had a freshly expanded pipeline running to the Pacific. So the dopey prick demanding an apology is Beijing’s Best Unpaid Sales Rep. He’s spent more than eighteen months drumming up Chinese customers for the country he’s trying to starve out, and the useless fucknugget hasn’t seen a cent of commission.

▶️ Bijan Ahmadi of the Canada China Business Council on Carney’s 2030 target, via CBC News

“Prime Minister Carney has stated a goal of increasing our exports to China by 50 per cent by 2030. Based on the data we’re looking at right now, we’re well on track to achieve that goal and perhaps even surpass that objective.”

Nobody in Ottawa is pretending China replaces the American market. Two-way trade overall grew only 3.6 per cent, and the CBC’s own anchor said the shift will take years. But Carney is running ahead of a 2030 target, and a reporter had just asked him how it felt to be given three weeks to grovel. Too right he laughed.

NAVARRO'S WHINGE: THE HANDSHAKE HYPOCRISY PRICK

Navarro had a second whinge on Monday, this one on X, where the prick complained that Ottawa “saves its warmest handshake for Beijing”. Three days earlier his own boss, the wanker, had been photographed outside the National Archives in Washington with Xi Jinping’s hand in his.

The dumb fucknugget is right that Canada and Beijing are talking, mind you, and this is where the laughing stops. On 4 September, Canadian and Chinese defence officials sat down in Ottawa for their first coordination talks since April 2018. Canadians found out the next day from China’s defence ministry, and their own government confirmed it only when reporters asked, which is a piss-poor way to tell a country anything. The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, has said there is “a clear demand from the government to recalibrate and realign our relationship with China”.

Charles Burton is a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing and a senior fellow at Sinopsis, and he thinks the whole thing is a mistake.

▶️ Charles Burton on the strings attached to China’s market.

“Our desire to gain greater access to the Chinese market to compensate for damages to our prosperity due to the Trump tariffs doesn’t come without strings attached.”

Burton worries about what Beijing will want in return on Taiwan and the South China Sea, and he expects it to push its military ambitions in the Arctic. Pierre Poilievre is spewing that Canadians had to learn about the talks from Chinese media. Those are fair questions, and Carney owes his own voters straighter answers than the ones they’ve had.

Even Burton, who is no fan of any of this, is clear about how Canada got here. He says Beijing wants to be seen as “a replacement for our dependence on the United States”.

▶️ Burton on where the rush to diversify is taking Canada

“I think we may be edging ourselves into a geostrategic situation that we don’t want in, because of the urgency of our desire to try and diversify our trade beyond the United States to China’s enormous market.”

The urgency has a name and a golf handicap. The Suez of the Sunbed is finding out in slow motion what it looks like when the friends stop doing as they’re told. America’s closest ally now has a working phone line to the People’s Liberation Army and a full pipeline pointed at Asia, and the fuckwit who made both necessary is sitting by the door waiting for a thank-you card.

TRUMP'S SORRY SCAM: THE APOLOGY THAT BOUGHT SWEET FUCK-ALL

Here’s the part the Sir story leaves out. The tariff-tossing tosser has had an apology from Carney before. In October 2025, after Ontario ran an ad using Ronald Reagan’s own words against tariffs, the useless prick spat the dummy and cancelled trade talks. Carney apologised to him privately at a dinner in South Korea. Trump banked it and said the talks were staying off anyway, the greedy grub. Ten months later he hit Canada with 50 per cent tariffs.

So Ottawa knows the market price of a sorry in that building, and it is nothing. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said as much in New Brunswick on Tuesday, telling reporters the government wasn’t about to apologise for standing up for Canadian workers and businesses.

The only bloke in Trump’s orbit with form for apologising across that border is Navarro, the whingeing wanker. In June 2018 he announced there was a special place in hell for Justin Trudeau, and two days later the hypocritical arsehole was on a stage in Washington admitting his language had been out of line.

THE BETRAYAL NOTE: NO FREE LUNCH IN THE TARIFF PRICK'S TRADE WAR

None of this is free, and Carney didn’t pretend it was. The steelworkers’ union says 350 people are being laid off at Stelco’s plant in Hamilton, and distillers have stock frozen in American warehouses. Statistics Canada reported that the economy went nowhere in July, before the 50 per cent tariffs had even landed. Real people are copping the bill for one dumb wanker’s trade war.

Carney used “take note” a second time in that same press conference, and this one had an edge on it. He said the Hamilton workers had been betrayed by Stelco, and he asked people to take note that the layoffs flow from US tariffs which the company’s ultimate owner, Cleveland-Cliffs, had applauded, the two-faced arseholes. He said Ottawa would use every legal power it has to hold the company to its commitments.

Asked whether he’d turn the screws before the midterms, he said he never rules anything out and that Canada’s timing “isn’t dictated by any specific aspect of the U.S. calendar”. He also pointed out that the cost of living in America is very high and that there are things Canada could do to bring it down. That was an offer made straight over the fuckwit’s head to the people who vote on 3 November.

TRUMP’S DEADLINE FARCE: THE SIR-WATCHING PRICK’S EMPTY PREDICTION

Trump’s three or four weeks runs out somewhere between 19 and 26 October, which is a week or a fortnight before polling day. The useless prick has set his own apology deadline for the back end of a midterm campaign with border-state seats on the line. If nobody from Ottawa has turned up cap in hand by then, the dumb wanker gets to stand in front of those voters holding his own prediction like a losing ticket from the TAB.

Carney, meanwhile, has given the tantrum the only thing a central banker ever gives one, and it has been noted. The offer is still sitting on the table and the rowboat hasn’t moved, unless you count the tankers heading west. In the Oval Office an 80-year-old cunt is watching the door for a Sir who isn’t coming, because the Sir is down at the docks counting Chinese money.

IFLA ~ Laughing-His-Arse-Off Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: WE TAKE NOTE OF YOUR CONFUSION

Mark Carney answered a presidential ultimatum with "I take note," which is banker for get stuffed. For readers who don't speak banker or Australian, the full translations follow.

Tickets on himself: Wildly inflated self-regard. A bloke with tickets on himself has bought the whole raffle book and still expects to be handed the meat tray.

Cacking himself: Laughing so hard there’s a risk to the trousers. What a prime minister does when he’s read a deadline from Palm Beach.

Get stuffed: The polite-company cousin of “get fucked”. Central bankers spell it “we take note”.

Bugger all: Nothing, or near enough to it. Slightly less if you’re counting apologies.

Prick: A rotten bloke, delivered with full venom. Nothing affectionate about it.

Drongo: An idiot. Named after a racehorse that never won a race.

Gob: The mouth, usually at the moment it should be shut.

Shonky: Dodgy, unreliable, built to fall over. Applies to tradesmen and invented economists alike.

Tosser: A wanker, but milder. Imported from Britain and never out of work since.

Pissweak: Pathetic, feeble, lacking all force. A ban on molasses qualifies.

Grog: Alcohol of any kind. Currently contraband if it was bottled in Newfoundland.

Deadset: Absolutely, no argument.

Pull the other one: “I don’t believe you.” Short for “pull the other leg, it’s got bells on.”

Dickhead: Entry-level Australian abuse. The training wheels of the insult trade.

Mob: Any group of people, from a footy team to a government. No crime implied, though in this case feel free.

Shitweasel: A sneaky, low-grade operator. The weasel does the scheming and the prefix does the rest.

Copping it: Taking the blow. Usually one somebody else swung.

Wearing it: Bearing the cost of another bloke’s decision. Michigan is wearing it.

Galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud fool.

Fortnight: Two weeks. Rent and the pension both run on it here, and Americans keep forgetting it exists.

Fuckwit: A complete idiot, but a load-bearing one, whose stupidity holds up an entire trade policy.

Wanker: A self-aggrandising fool, fond of his own opinions. Trade advisers are over-represented.

Fucknugget: A small, dense deposit of stupidity. Found in bulk in the West Wing.

Too right: Emphatic agreement. “Yes” with its sleeves rolled up.

Whinge: A whine, but longer and more self-pitying. Best performed on social media by a man who has been to prison.

Piss-poor: Of miserable quality. A step below poor.

Spewing: Furious. Also vomiting, and context will tell you which, though with politicians it can be both.

Sweet fuck-all: Nothing whatsoever. The going rate for an apology at the White House.

Spat the dummy: Threw a tantrum. A dummy is a pacifier, and the picture is a baby hurling it out of the pram.

Grub: A low, grubby person who takes what he can get. Banks an apology and keeps the tariffs.

Form: A track record, borrowed from the racing guide. A horse with form has done it before.

Arsehole: Your asshole, with the correct spelling.

The TAB: The government-born betting shop. Where a losing ticket goes to be stared at.

IT CHECKS OUT