I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
9h

Such a sight to behold!

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Walt Svirsky's avatar
Walt Svirsky
9h

Like Hillary, I’m still appalled at Comey’s announcement one month before the election about her muthafuckin emails. What was that knucklehead trying to do?

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