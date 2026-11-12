Righto, you lot of nosy little wombats, pull up a stump before you shit yourselves laughing. The ABC’s Four Corners sat James Comey down ahead of the midterms and asked him how round two of the Table-for-Two Tyrant was travelling, which is a bit like asking the bloke who got bitten how the dog’s getting on. Comey ran the FBI from 2013 until he got the arse in 2017 for refusing to kiss a ring the size of a dunny seat. Since the sore old prick moved back in, the Justice Department has charged him with crimes on three separate occasions, so he’s had plenty of quiet time to work on his answer and bugger all reason to dress it up.

His answer was that America made an enormous mistake and is finally sick of it. He added that the Republican Party is being demolished by the shitgoblin who owns it. Mark Willacy got all that on tape before 3 November. Then Americans queued up and took the House and seven Senate seats off the pack of bastards, which is about as close as a retired copper gets to a mic drop. The grifter’s party got its bollocks handed to it on a plate, and Comey sat through the lot looking like the only adult who still remembers how the fucking lights work.

A TABLE SET FOR TWO AND THE EGO THAT ATE THE FUCKING ROOM

It started, you nosy little wombats, on 6 January 2017, a date that got a lot busier four years later when his mob stormed the Capitol. Comey and the other intelligence chiefs went up the gold-plated tower on Fifth Avenue to brief the Kaiser of Kompromat, then president-elect, on Russia’s meddling in the election he’d just won. Comey says the man about to take charge of the country’s defence asked nothing about stopping it happening again, because the useless wanker had already found the only victim in the story and was wearing his suit. He turned to his own staff and started workshopping the press release. The question on the table, in Comey’s telling, was “how do I look good coming out of this?”

Three weeks later came dinner. Comey turned up at the White House expecting a group feed with the national security crowd, and found the grifter had cleared the guest list so he could put the hard word on the FBI director in person, like a cheap mafia don with a seating plan. Russia never made the menu, and the shitgoblin’s ego pulled up a chair wanting the ring kissed before the entrée.

▶️ Comey on the loyalty dinner in the Green Room, via ABC News In-depth

“And instead, there was a table set for two in the center of the green room. And my stomach dropped when I saw the two little place settings. And during that conversation, it was set up so that he could try to extract from me a commitment to be loyal to him personally.” “It was all about the boss. What can you do for me? How are you going to serve me?”

American presidents have kept the FBI director at arm’s length ever since J. Edgar Hoover spent half a century keeping a file on anyone with a pulse. The Hoover of the Hedge Maze looked at that tradition and booked a romantic table for two. Comey spent the meal trying to explain why a Justice Department with some distance from the president is good for the president. He reckons his host had no interest whatsoever, which tracks, because the only institution that vain old bastard has ever respected is a mirror.

Comey wouldn’t pledge. By May he’d been sacked, and he found out from a telly on the wall while talking to staff in Los Angeles.

WORSE IN ALMOST EVERY CONCEIVABLE WAY

Willacy asked him to compare the two terms.

▶️ Comey on the first term against the second, via ABC News In-depth

“The second term is worse in almost every conceivable way, which first of all, even conceiving of it would have been a horror show in the first administration, which was bad.” “And those voices, to my understanding, are gone now. And the administration is staffed at the senior levels by people who have no interest in being a guardrail and have been chosen because of their willingness to do whatever the great leader wants.”

Term one, by Comey’s account, was staffed by sellouts who’d compromised themselves to be there but still cared enough about their own names to hide the car keys from grandpa. Term two has no such adults. Every seat at the senior table has gone to a crawler picked for the quality of the crawling, and the pricks are competing.

Then he got to the man himself, and the copper’s bedside manner slipped. He described an 80-year-old narcissist staring down the end of his existence, hungry for retribution and desperate to stay at the centre of world affairs, and called the mix “quite a cocktail”. That’s the politest description of a dog’s breakfast you’ll hear this year, and it comes from a bloke who’s had the breakfast thrown at him.

Comey calls the way the Stasi of the Sand Wedge has aimed the Justice Department at his critics unprecedented in American history, and admits it’s personal. Fair enough too. The first case against him, over his testimony to Congress, was thrown out. Two more are alive. In North Carolina he stands accused of threatening the president’s life by posting a photo of seashells on a beach, which is a real sentence about a real court. In Washington a charge landed on 26 October over an alleged leak to a reporter back in October 2016, filed as a criminal information with no grand jury indictment behind it. His lawyers say the ten-year limit ran out on 5 October, which would make it dead on arrival.

That’s three swings at one pensioner in a bit over a year, and the best these parasites have landed is a fucking beach photo. The old bastard’s revenge tour is running on fumes and seashells, and Comey keeps swatting the amateur-hour prosecutions away like a retired copper who has read more charge sheets than the scumbags writing them.

MATE, YOU’D KNOW ABOUT ENORMOUS MISTAKES, BUT COMEY’S STILL THE BEST WITNESS ON THE BULL IN THE PADDOCK

Now, before the revisionists start carving Jim’s face into a mountain, a word about the “we” in “we as a country made an enormous mistake”, because that’s some brass-bollocked pronoun work from the bloke who was holding the pen in 2016.

On 28 October 2016, eleven days before the vote, FBI Director James Comey wrote to Congress to say the bureau was looking at Hillary Clinton’s emails again. Two days before the vote he wrote again to say there was nothing in it, which is a hell of a time to find the off switch. Clinton has blamed that letter for her loss ever since, and she has plenty of company. The FBI’s investigation into the other candidate’s campaign and its Russian contacts stayed under wraps until March 2017, by which time the removalists had been and gone and the fucknugget was measuring the Oval Office for gold curtains.

So there’s a long queue of Americans who’d like a quiet word with Jim about who exactly “we” is, and some of them are bringing a bloody megaphone. October 2016 is also the month his newest charge dates from, which makes it the gift that keeps on giving for everyone except him.

None of that makes him wrong today. A bloke can help leave the gate open and still be the best witness you’ve got on what the bull did to the paddock. He’s sat across from this prick with the two little place settings between them, and he’s been hunted by the department he used to help run. When he says it’s worse, he’s reading from his own charge sheets. The revenge machine can chase him over every shell on the Carolina coast, and he’ll still be the one who saw the fucking bull up close and lived to describe the horns.

THE KING LEAVES NO HEIR

Here’s where the interview turns into a prophecy with a date stamp on it.

▶️ Comey on the Republican Party and the succession, via ABC News In-depth, Four Corners

“The Republican party has to be destroyed and then rebuilt and he’s in the process of destroying it.” “I don’t mean to hurt J. D. Vance’s feelings or Marco Rubio’s feelings. Ain’t going to happen. He does not want anyone to follow him. He wants to be the king. And so, he’ll leave office having utterly destroyed the Republican party.”

Comey said that before a single vote was counted. Since then Democrats have taken both chambers of Congress. They flipped seven Senate seats, Texas among them, along with Kansas, which hadn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in almost ninety years. The House majority is sitting north of 250 with stragglers still being counted. Mike Johnson, two years the king’s arse-wiper, said he was “disappointed”, which is one word for it.

Comey’s read on the succession is the sharpest thing in the interview. The beard from Ohio and Marco sold-his-soul-long-ago Rubio have spent years auditioning for an inheritance the Heirless Monarch of Mar-a-Lardo has no intention of leaving to anybody. A king who believes the kingdom ends with him salts the ground on his way out, and last week the voters turned up with a bigger bag of salt.

Then, at the tail of the same answer, Comey looked down the barrel and spoke to us directly.

“That’s a good place for America right now. And I hope Australians can see this from a distance. What’s happening now in America is we are finally sick of it.”

We can see it, Jim. We’ve had the binoculars out for a decade and the view has been shithouse the whole time, so a week like this one goes down a bloody treat. He said “finally sick of it” before the polls opened, and seven Senate seats later it reads like a bloke who’d already seen the count.

THE LINKEDIN PURGE

Willacy finished by asking how the country will look back on all this.

▶️ Comey on the amnesia and the accounting to come, via ABC News In-depth, Four Corners

“Never there. Never heard of him. Taking him off their LinkedIn pages. I wasn’t part of it. I wasn’t there. That’s a natural human phenomenon.” “Some people are going to be prosecuted, I’m sure. But prosecution is a blunt tool that ought to be reserved for certain circumstances.”

He’s right about the amnesia, because give it two years and you won’t find a single wanker in Washington who admits to having carried the old bastard’s bags. Comey wants a full record collected of what was done and who did it so the rebuild starts from humility, and he’ll get no argument from this desk.

Where I’d push back is the blunt tool. This mob spent a year swinging that exact tool at Comey over seashells and a ten-year-old chat with a reporter. Some jobs do call for the lump hammer, and a Congress with subpoena power turns up in January. Collect the record by all means. Then hand the relevant pages to a grand jury, a step the prosecutors in his latest case skipped.

Comey says he’s too old to go back into government and he envies the ones who will. He sounded like a man who’s been through the wringer three times and come out the other side grinning. The table for two is still set in that Green Room, and the vindictive old tang-faced cunt sitting at it is running out of dinner guests.

IFLA ~ Table for One, Thanks ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY RECORD NOBODY’S TAKING OFF THEIR LINKEDIN

Today’s exchange rate is one Australian word for roughly four American ones, and no loyalty oath is required at the counter.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Rank and bank balance are irrelevant.

Crawler: A sycophant. Someone who gets ahead by staying low and close to the boss’s shoes.

Dog’s breakfast: A complete mess. Nobody plates a dog’s breakfast.

Got the arse: Was fired. The arse in question belongs to the door you were shown.

Lump hammer: A short, heavy hammer for jobs where finesse has already failed.

Mob: A group of people. No Mafia required, although in this piece the confusion is understandable.

Paddock: A fenced field. Where you keep the bull, provided someone shut the gate.

Pull up a stump: Sit down and get comfortable. Furniture optional.

Sacked: Fired, dismissed, given the arse. "He got the sack" dates from the old habit of handing a tradesman his tools back in the bag he arrived with. The great growth industry of the current American administration. See also: turf out, binned.

Sook: A sulker. A grown adult carrying on like a toddler denied an ice cream.

Superunintelligence: The opposite of superintelligence, and arriving a good deal sooner. Where the tech bros keep promising a machine that out-thinks the whole species, superunintelligence is stupidity at industrial scale: confident, tireless, self-replicating and plugged straight into the launch codes. No data centre is required, because it runs on grievance and cable news.

Telly: he television. The box. Where your nan watches the news and yells at it, and where roughly half the country now watches a 79-year-old man yell at a journalist and then stomp on his own microphone. Live telly is the unforgiving kind: no edit suite to save you from yourself.

Wombat: A stocky, burrowing marsupial that minds its own business and is built like a furry bollard. A term of affection here.

SUPERUNINTELLIGENCE