I Fucking Love Australia

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Jon Mathias's avatar
Jon Mathias
3d

Whilst on the subject of nuclear weapons, it's worth noting that Ukraine gave up its nukes, in return for security assurances from, among others, the USA. See how that panned out...

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Josephine Hayes's avatar
Josephine Hayes
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77,302,580 Americans voted for this utter muppet in 2024. Pass the sick bag.

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