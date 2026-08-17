I’m writing this from the Blue Mountains just west of Sydney, which, fun fact, sits comfortably inside the range of Kim Jong Un’s Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles. So when the President of the United States describes North Korea as “unthreatening and respectful,” please forgive me for taking it a little fucking personally.

Let me walk you through the weekend that was, because if you blinked you missed the Adderall gargoyle leader of the free world publicly rolling over for the planet’s only hereditary nuclear gulag state.

On Sunday, hours before the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises were due to kick off, Trump jumped on Truth Social and announced he’d ordered Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War (yes, that’s the actual title now, subtlety died in 2025), to “substantially reduce” joint military exercises with South Korea. His reasoning, in his own words:

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea.”

Let’s all retrace those traitorous thoughtless fucking fart bubbles again. The President of the United States is scaling back the defence of a 70-year treaty ally because it might hurt the feelings of the fat lad in Pyongyang who sends him beautiful letters.

But wait, there’s more, because there’s always fucking more. In the same post, Trump added this gem:

“While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, ‘No thanks!’”

Somewhat unrelated, question mark. Even Trump's own punctuation knows he's lying. He typed the confession himself: South Korea declined to join his illegal war on Iran, and within weeks their security cooperation was face down in a skip. Seventy years of alliance, priced and settled like an unpaid debt to a loan shark. Nice demilitarised zone you've got there, shame if something happened to it.

The “Unthreatening” Resume

Let’s audit the CV of the bloke Trump reckons has been “unthreatening and respectful,” shall we?

This is the regime whose famine in the 1990s killed somewhere between 600,000 and three million of its own people while the ruling family got fat. The regime whose prison camps hold an estimated 80,000 to 120,000 human beings, and which a UN Commission of Inquiry found guilty of crimes against humanity including extermination, enslavement and torture. The bloke who executed his own uncle, reportedly by anti-aircraft gun, and who definitely had his half-brother assassinated in a Malaysian airport with VX nerve agent, a banned chemical weapon, in front of security cameras, on foreign soil.

That last one isn’t defector rumour, by the way. It’s forensically proven. Kim Jong Un ordered a chemical weapons attack in an international airport and four years later Donald Trump was showing off their pen pal correspondence like a lovesick teenager.

And “unthreatening”? Mate. North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea two weeks ago, its first test since June, in violation of UN resolutions. On Friday, two days before Trump’s post, Pyongyang threatened unspecified “stern steps” against the US and South Korea and called the drills “a rehearsal for an aggressive war.” Kim’s troops are literally fighting for Putin in Ukraine right now, coming home battle-hardened, which is exactly what this year’s exercises were designed to prepare for.

So the sequence goes: Kim launches an illegal missile. Kim issues threats. Trump responds within 48 hours by gutting the exercises Kim doesn’t like and posting a photo of the two of them together with the caption that they “get along GREAT!”

I’ve seen tougher negotiating from a fucking cavoodle with self esteem issues at a barbecue for the Introvertedly Timid Society. (Yeah I know, it doesn’t exist but that don’t mean it shouldn’t right?)

But I Thought He Hated Communists?

Here’s the thing that should be shoved in the face of every MAGA uncle with stunted frontal lobes at Thanksgiving, right between the dry turkey and his fourth Coors. Trump has spent a decade shrieking that a Democratic Socialist wanting free buses in New York is the second coming of Stalin. Zohran Mamdani, dangerous communist, hide your children, he’ll seize the means of production and make your commute affordable, the absolute monster. Meanwhile the actual communist, the one with the actual gulags, the actual nuclear weapons and an actual hereditary personality cult so deranged his dead grandad is still legally president, gets called “respectful” and handed the one thing his shithole regime has been begging for since before Donald’s first bankruptcy.

Because it was never about communism. Not for one fucking second. The filter isn’t ideology, it’s grovelling. Kim writes Donald love letters, so Kim’s a top bloke. President Lee Jae Myung said “No thanks” to bombing Iran, so South Korea, a democracy of 52 million people hosting 28,500 American troops, gets its defence taken out the back like an old greyhound. Xi got the full tribute mission, kneepads and all. Putin gets the benefit of every doubt plus a cuddle at the airport. The only regimes this bloke can’t stand are the ones that won’t pucker up and kiss the ring. Turns out the world’s loudest anti-communist will happily go to bed with any Marxist on the planet as long as they tell him he’s pretty first.

The Australian Bit, Because This Is Our Problem Too

Now for the part that should have every Australian spitting out their double shot flat whites.

The same weekend Trump was love-bombing Pyongyang, the United States pulled its last aircraft carrier out of the Asia-Pacific. The USS George Washington is steaming for the Persian Gulf to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln, the ship we covered in Men Overboard, which has now been at sea a record 240-plus days with sailors so cooked that Democratic lawmakers are demanding investigations into conditions on board. The Iran war isn’t just bleeding the Middle East. It’s cannibalising the Pacific.

So tally it up. No American carrier in our hemisphere. Gutted exercises on the Korean Peninsula. A president publicly siding with the nuclear dictatorship over the democratic ally. And here’s Australia, wheeling $368 billion in a wheelbarrow towards AUKUS submarines on the sacred promise that America will always show up for its mates in the Pacific. Well fuck that into the next whenever plan.

America just showed us its priorities in a single Truth Social post, and we’re not in the top ten. If Seoul, with 28,500 US troops on its soil and a mutual defence treaty older than colour television, can be sold out because its president declined to join an illegal war, what exactly do you think our fine print is worth? Sweet n sour fuck all.

I’m so angry about this I’m having baby echidnas. And let me tell you, that’s not a comfortable process. Look up an echidna. Now imagine four of them. That’s what this administration does to me on a weekly frikken basis.

Thank You for Your Attention to This Matter

He actually signed off the post that way, by the way. “Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.” He’s dismantling a seven-decade alliance structure with the tone of a body corporate notice about wizbin night.

Here’s the bottom line. Kim Jong Un has spent his entire reign proving that nuclear weapons are the ultimate insurance policy. Gaddafi gave his up and died in a drain. Iran didn’t have them and got bombed. Kim built his, threatened everyone, murdered his relatives, and in return the President of the United States calls him respectful, cancels the war games, and poses for photos like a fucking starstruck teen with the IQ of used dental floss.

Every dictator on Earth just took notes. Every ally just checked the fine print. And every Australian within missile range, which is bloody all of us, just found out what “unthreatening” means in Trump’s dictionary: he only threatens people who can’t hit back, and he only respects the ones who can.

The State Department files it under foreign policy. Any Australian who's ever run a pub would file it under standover man with a fucking flag pin.

IFLA ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY: THIS WEEK’S EDITION

For our American readers, who write in weekly to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. This week’s batch is served sweet n sour, like the foreign policy: a little sugar for the dictators, a bucket of vinegar for the allies, and nobody game to ask what’s underneath the batter. Learn these before Thanksgiving, because at the current rate of alliance demolition you may all need to seek asylum here, and you will not survive bin night without them.

bloke: A man, a fella, a guy. The default unit of Australian male. Can be affectionate, neutral, or damning depending entirely on the adjective in front of it.

Blue Mountains: The sandstone ranges an hour west of Sydney, World Heritage listed, permanently hazed blue by eucalyptus oil in the air. Where this masthead lives, and, as of this week’s news, within the working range of a North Korean ICBM, a sentence we did not expect to type from a place mostly known for scones.

body corporate: The committee that runs an apartment block, your HOA, and the natural habitat of humanity’s pettiest correspondence. A “body corporate notice about bin night” is the least consequential document our civilisation produces, which is why it is the correct unit for a Truth Social post dismantling a 70-year alliance.

cooked: Exhausted, broken, done for, past the point of function. A bloke can be cooked, an engine can be cooked, and a carrier crew on day 240 of an unplanned world cruise is the dictionary illustration.

flat white: Espresso with steamed milk and minimal froth, the default Australian coffee order and one of our proudest exports, whatever the New Zealanders claim. To make an Australian spit one out, you need genuinely alarming news, so consider this piece a choking hazard.

mate: Friend, stranger, ally, or worst enemy, depending entirely on tone. The word doing more work per syllable than any other in Australian English. A country that would sell out its mates for a nice letter from a dictator does not understand the first thing about the word.

sweet n sour: Ordinarily the Friday-night Chinese takeaway staple, sweet and sour pork, in which something deep-fried past all recognition is drowned in enough sugar that nobody asks what’s underneath. Now also the official IFLA designation for the Trump alliance doctrine: sweet on any dictator who writes him beautiful letters, sour on any democracy that declines to join an illegal war. Seoul hosts 28,500 American troops and copped the sour; Pyongyang points nukes at everybody, including this masthead, and got the sweet. Note that in Australian, “sweet” on its own means all good, sorted, no worries, which is presumably how the White House read the room to a horrified Pentagon. See also: sweet fuck all, which is the amount of strategy involved.

WARNING! ADVANCED CALIBRATION: DO NOT ATTEMPT IN PUBLIC

cunt: In Australia, context is everything. Can be the worst word in the language or a term of deep affection. “Good cunt” is a compliment. “Sad cunt” is pity. Yanks should not attempt this at home, you will get the calibration wrong and someone will get hurt.

mad cunt: The highest compliment in Australian English, awarded for acts of magnificent recklessness. Confusingly for Yanks, “mad” here carries no anger and “cunt” carries no insult, so the two worst words in your language combine into our Victoria Cross. A bloke who jumps off the roof into the pool at his own engagement party is a mad cunt, said with awe. The calibration warning from the parent entry applies double: this is a black-belt construction, and an American attempting it cold will either start a fight or accidentally propose. See also: cunt, sick cunt.

sick cunt: Also a compliment, also inexplicably. Where the mad cunt earns his title through recklessness, the sick cunt earns it through effortless excellence: the bloke who lands the impossible reverse park first go, sinks the winning goal from the boundary, or fixes your whizz-bin’s wheel with a single cable tie. “Sick” here means superb, borrowed from surf and skate culture where everything good is a symptom. Nobody is unwell. Nobody is being insulted. Both facts must simply be accepted, like the platypus. See also: cunt, mad cunt.

OK, COAST IS CLEAR:

whizz-bin: Also spelt wizbin, because Australians will not tolerate surplus letters any longer than surplus syllables. The wheelie bin, in one of its regional dialects. Australia never settled on one name for the council-issued wheeled rubbish bin: it’s a wheelie bin to most, an Otto bin in Queensland and a Sulo bin around NSW, both named for the German manufacturers, and a whizz-bin in pockets of the country including Canberra, per the Macquarie Word Map, and the Lake Macquarie district, per this masthead’s own editor, who was there. The design itself is German, out of Bremen in the 1970s, and its arrival on Australian kerbsides in the mid-80s ended the era of the galvanised metal can and the garbo who hoisted it one-armed onto his shoulder in a singlet. Local legend around the lake holds that the bloke who championed them into the district was himself German, resident at Floraville, and had a proper fight convincing council, which if true makes him one of the most quietly influential migrants in the nation’s history: every Tuesday night, an entire continent wheels his argument to the kerb. The “whizz” is the sound of it rolling. It is the only German high-speed import ever welcomed into Australian suburbia without a single complaint from the car lobby.

GARBOLOGISTS AT WARNERS BAY AUSTRALIA IN NOVEMBER 1982 FIRST KNOWN FOOTAGE OF WIZBIN USE

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