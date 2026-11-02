I Fucking Love Australia

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hmd6's avatar
hmd6
9h

She's simply a vindictive, spiteful, sore loser. She's demonstrated how shallow a person and is and people with any semblance of integrity, will now ensure she never get their view again. What a nasty two faced twat!

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Laura's avatar
Laura
9h

This is purely and simply answered by following the money. NOTHING else was working to smear Abdul’s name, to dull his star. Schumer was right, she is NOT a Democrat, she is an opportunistic traitor. She picked a side and that side was the one ignoring civil rights and the Constitution, killing people and destroying our rule of law. It will be flogged as the wrong side of history and she will be shown as the traitor that her campaign believe her to be. How much DID it cost Trump to have her sell her soul?

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