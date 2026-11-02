Righto, you lot of wide-awake little wombats, put the kettle on, because this one broke overnight our time and it stinks like a wheelie bin full of last week’s prawn heads left out through a heatwave.

Haley Stevens, the Democrat who lost the Michigan Senate primary in August by fewer than fifteen thousand votes, turned up at Perfecting Church in Detroit on Sunday morning beside Mike Rogers, the Republican nominee, then sat in her car and posted this.

▶️ Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers, video posted to X, Sunday 1 November 2026

“And he’s right, and that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.” “I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign.”

There she is, playing dress-ups in the house of the Lord after getting punted out of her own primary by actual voters, sitting in her bloody leather seats filming a selfie beside the exact bloke she spent the primary calling a rubber stamp for the Mar-a-Loser. Two political corpses floating down the same septic tank holding hands for the cameras, a pair of desperate dickheads begging for one last sniff of relevance, and all of it two days before a vote that could decide control of the United States Senate. The gutless wonder who spent the whole primary promising to back whoever won has just handed the overproofed dough with launch codes the best weekend he’s had since the bankruptcy lawyers stopped ringing.

He’s right, she says, though right about what she never gets to, because Rogers lost this exact seat to Elissa Slotkin two years ago by three-tenths of a point and carries the Mar-a-Loser’s “complete and total endorsement” like a dog carries a dead possum. The whole miserable charade is built to hoodwink every soul in that pew into thinking these two parasites give a single shit about Detroit, when neither would notice if it burnt to the ground so long as the TV crew got its angle, and the congregation deserves a medal for not setting fire to the collection plate. She rang him Sunday morning and by lunchtime she was in the pew, which is faster than any conscience has ever moved and about the speed of a bank transfer.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign” is the one honest sentence she managed all weekend, and she’s bloody right about that much, because Abdul El-Sayed beat her against AIPAC’s money and the pricks who paid for her career have been very clear about what they can’t forgive.

FOLLOW THE $15.6 MILLION

Fifteen point six million bloody dollars. That’s what AIPAC’s own PAC and its super PAC, the United Democracy Project, have shovelled behind Haley Stevens across her career, per FEC filings tracked by the AIPAC Tracker, and about $1.4 million of it went straight into her campaigns as the honest, above-the-table kind of bribe. The other $14.4 million was spent “independently” to get her elected, which is the campaign-finance word for “we didn’t technically hand her the envelope, we just left it on the hall table and coughed like a pack of arseholes.” Very few members of Congress carry that much pro-Israel lobby money, and not one of those shifty pricks was surprised by Sunday.

Then came the primary, where UDP dropped close to $25 million into Michigan, with ad reservations pushing past $30 million, the biggest cheque it has ever written for one race. They put thirty million bloody dollars on a horse called Haley Stevens and the horse lost by 14,893 votes, and if I lost someone thirty million at the track I’d expect to wake up in a wheelie bin with my kneecaps in a separate bin. She woke up at a Republican’s church service, which tells you the bastards weren’t angry with her at all. They were angry with Michigan for voting wrong, and she was the pissweak little parasite they sent to say so.

And the bit that should have been a fucking scandal on its own: the Detroit News found AIPAC steering individual donors to her Senate campaign through a platform called Democracy Engine, which keeps the money off AIPAC’s own FEC line the way a dodgy servo keeps the second till in the back room. As much as $3.6 million of her roughly $9 million Senate haul came through that pipe, and 31 per cent of her bigger donors were also giving to AIPAC. One in three. The Congresswoman from AIPAC says she doesn’t belong in Abdul’s campaign, and for once the invoice agrees with the shithouse lunatic.

THE AD, THE GRUDGE AND 14,893 VOTES

Every defection needs an excuse, and hers arrived gift-wrapped last week like a hamper from the lobby. An outfit called Rebellion PAC ran an ad tying groceries to US military aid to Israel, Stevens called it antisemitic and demanded El-Sayed condemn it, and El-Sayed said, correctly, that the ad wasn’t his, that he disagreed with it, and that she was relitigating a primary that ended three months ago. That should have been the end of it, and for anyone without a thirty-million-dollar grudge and a pissweak excuse for a spine it would have been.

Instead she turned it into a bloody brawl, and by Saturday Debbie Dingell had pulled her from Sunday’s unity rally with Jim Clyburn because it had become “way too distracting.” Stevens said she’d abide by that, then drove to a different church and parked her arse next to the Republican. Dingell’s verdict on Rogers was that he “loved every minute of it,” and of course he fucking did, because the smug bastard just had to hold the door while a Democrat walked through it carrying her own party’s ballot box like a wanker carrying a stolen esky out of a wake.

Now the margin, because it’s the bit that turns a tantrum into a crime. El-Sayed won 740,950 votes to 726,057, and Stevens carried Wayne County, which is Detroit, and Oakland next door, on the Black and Jewish voters who decide Tuesday. So the one Democrat with proven pull in Detroit spent the last weekend telling Detroit the Republican is the better bloke, which isn’t a sook spitting the dummy so much as a dog act with a map and a torch.

Her fiancé, Jason Turkish, got there first, telling the Detroit News last week he was voting for Rogers, and she went on CNN and swore blind she’d still vote for El-Sayed. Four days later she was in the pew, which makes it the only household in Michigan where the engagement ring came with a Rogers yard sign and a gutful of shit for the neighbours. On Sunday she explained herself.

▶️ Haley Stevens on why she’s backing Rogers, Detroit, Sunday 1 November 2026

“And I’m a Democrat. I’m still a very proud Democrat. I plan to stay in the Democratic Party. I’m just a Democrat for Rogers. I’m still a Democrat.” “But someone in the Democratic Party has got to say that this crap has got to stop. This hate, this division, this everything being about, you know, major drama. That’s it.”

▶️ Haley Stevens at the church door, Detroit, Sunday 1 November 2026

“I’m a proud Democrat and I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate. I’m going to cast my ballot. I still haven’t done that. And 90% of the votes I’m going to cast are going to be for Democrats. My vote for Senate, I am just one vote, as is every Michigander. My vote for Senate is going to be with Mike Rogers.” “Haley Stevens is a traitor. Haley Stevens is a traitor. Absolute traitor. Absolute traitor.”

A Democrat for Rogers. Ninety per cent Democrat, which is like telling your missus you’re ninety per cent faithful and it’s only the Senate seat you’re rooting on the side, so stop making a bloody scene in front of the kids. She’s sick of hate and division, she says, so she’s backing the bloke hand-picked by the Spruiker of Sideshow Alley, who called El-Sayed a “Communist loser who hates Jews” the night he won the primary, and the division she’s so tired of was the one she started herself, over an ad her opponent had already disowned. She did not mention the money, because the $15.6 Million Sook never fucking does.

She got as far as “nothing is perfect” before the heckler started, and somebody in the Rogers camp shouted back “You guys lost the primary. You’re welcome,” which is the whole shithouse weekend in one exchange: a Democrat voting Republican, and a Republican thanking Democrats for losing like a bloke who’s just been handed the keys to a ute he didn’t pay for.

Chuck Schumer, who sent the Senate Democrats’ cash her way in the primary, called it “a despicable betrayal.” The jaundiced abacus in a long tie praised the “Highly Respected Democrat” on Truth Social, and Mike Johnson rang her personally to say “stay safe and keep speaking the truth,” because nothing says you’ve picked the right side like a welfare check from the Speaker. When the pricks who run the other party are minding your feelings and your own Senate leader is calling you a traitor in all but the word, you haven’t had a change of heart, you’ve changed sides, and the only question left is whether the shitweasel behind the super PAC gave you the script or just the motive.

THE STAFF WALKED OUT BEFORE SHE’D LEFT THE CAR PARK

Rogers introduced her at the church as his “special guest,” which is what you call the stripper at a buck’s night, and an hour later she posted the video from her car. By the time it finished uploading, her own office had emptied like a pub at closing time with the cops at the door.

Justin German, her chief of staff since the day she was sworn in, January 2019, put out a statement saying that as of Sunday morning “many members of our team have resigned, including myself,” and that they were “shocked and heartbroken,” which is the politest way anyone’s ever said we’re not going down with this bloody ship. Her communications director’s email was already bouncing an automatic reply saying she no longer worked for Congresswoman Haley Stevens, which means the woman whose job was to explain Haley Stevens to the world looked at Sunday morning and decided there was no explaining it. German’s statement backed El-Sayed and urged a straight Democratic ticket, so the staff endorsed the nominee before the boss had finished endorsing the other prick.

Any tradie will tell you what it means when the whole crew downs tools the same morning: the boss just handed the keys to the cockwomble they’d spent a year warning the customers about, and nobody on the site wants their name on that invoice. Then she called it courage, and her chief of staff of eight years would rather be unemployed on a Sunday than stand within a fucking mile of it.

That’s what the money buys, a politician who’ll torch her own office before she’ll cross the people who paid for her, and a car park full of people who’d rather walk home than ride with her.

THE REPLIES DID NOT DISAPPOINT

The best response to her endorsement was posted by Haley Stevens. On 1 August, three days before the primary, her own campaign account put out this: “Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda. We can’t afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November.” Ninety-two days later she handed him one.

Jason Kander: “If you’ll abandon your convictions because someone slighted you personally ... you never really had any convictions in the first place.” Tommy Vietor: “Congrats on being the saddest sore loser in politics since Trump 2020! Historic stuff.” A million views on that one. Chidi Nwatu coined the name that will follow her out the door: “Congrats, Fetterwoman, on nuking your political career.” Ally Sammarco skipped the diplomacy: “Fucking disgusting traitor. I’m so glad your dumb AIPAC owned ass lost.”

And Dean Obeidallah pointed at the bit she’d rather you didn’t look at: she says Michigan is “not about hate,” while Rogers has run a campaign that platformed speakers smearing all Muslims as jihadists. She is endorsing that.

THE TRAIN WRECK

Sunday night she went on CNN to explain herself to Anderson Cooper, and Democrats watching called it an absolute train wreck. They were being too fucking kind.

▶️ Haley Stevens on CNN with Anderson Cooper, Sunday 1 November 2026

“My mind is made up. I’m rock solid. I’m an independent woman. I made my decision.” “Well, why is it okay to have the Democratic Party and a top nominee, you know, injecting this type of anger and lack of kindness? That’s all. I’m one Democrat.” “It sounds like you’re upset with me too, Anderson.” “No, I’m not. You’re not really answering any of my questions, so it’s somewhat frustrating.” “I think some of the actions have certainly been antisemitic, but I’m just sick of who he stands with. He’s picking Hasan Piker and the uncle, you know, over a whole heck of a lot of people.” “Was that a question, Anderson, or?” “No, I wanted to see if you wanted to fill in the silence. But you don’t.”

Cooper read her own August tweet back to her, the rubber-stamp one, and asked why it was fine now to hand MAGA the seat she said Michigan couldn’t afford to lose. She answered with “anger and lack of kindness.” He asked what changed between wanting to appear at El-Sayed’s event and endorsing his opponent, and pointed out the only new thing in between was getting uninvited from a church. She called that his editorialising. He asked a direct question and she asked him whether it was a question. The bloke has interviewed warlords with better answers.

Then he put the staff to her. Her chief of staff’s statement, the resignations, reports that more than half her office had quit. Her reply, and I promise this is verbatim: “They cast their votes in the Beltway.” Then: “I’m running down my office. It’s all been packed up. You know, there’s just a couple of weeks of lame duck left here.” Eight years of loyalty from the people who answered her phones, and she wrote them off on national television as a lame-duck inventory problem. The $15.6 Million Sook, when asked about Trump praising her: “Well, I impeached him twice.” Love, so did Mitt Romney’s conscience, and look where that got the party.

THE LEDGER

Across town, El-Sayed was with Jim Clyburn and a church full of faith leaders on the last day of early voting, and the press pack wanted him to talk about her.

▶️ Abdul El-Sayed responds to the Stevens endorsement, Detroit, Sunday 1 November 2026

“Has she betrayed the Republican Party? Has she betrayed the Democratic Party? I don’t know what that party is anymore. At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens. See what I’m saying? I think about the nine million, 999,998 people who are not those two.” “If you are somebody who believes that we should stand up to hate, and you’ve watched this last campaign, I think we probably would not want to support Mike Rogers and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.”

By Sunday night he was on MS NOW, and the host opened with the New York Times' final Senate poll, out that evening: El-Sayed 53, Rogers 42.

▶️ Abdul El-Sayed on MS NOW, Sunday 1 November 2026

“You know, a very reliable pollster, they have you up in this race by 11 points, 53 to 42.” “Yeah, I’m running like I’m 10 points down.” “Mike Rogers is going to be a vote for Donald Trump. If you don’t believe me, just ask Donald Trump. He came here last Sunday and said that he is on the ballot.”

So she defected into an eleven-point lead. Say that out loud and listen to how stupid it sounds. She didn’t jump off a sinking ship, she jumped off a ship that was pulling into harbour with the band playing, and she did it off the top deck in front of every camera in Michigan so the lobby could see her hit the water face first. Eleven points. You could lose eleven points and still get the seat, the staff, the parking spot and the pension, and she looked at that and thought the smarter play was a selfie in a car park with the bloke who lost to Slotkin. El-Sayed’s line on what the whole thing is about ran later in the same interview: the divide in politics isn’t left versus right, it’s the people who are locked out versus the people doing the locking, and Haley Stevens found out Sunday which side of that door she’s on, because it’s the side with the Rogers yard sign and the bloody deadbolt.

She went to a church to talk about herself while he went to a church to get souls to the polls, and that’s the whole race. Rogers is a rubber stamp with a haircut, El-Sayed would be the first Muslim senator in US history, and the Democrats needed every vote in Detroit they could scrape off the footpath. Into that, the Reject Shop Fetterman walked a Republican into a Black church like a drunk walking a stray dog into a wedding.

The AIPAC crowd got exactly what they paid for, which is the part nobody wants to say. The voters picked someone else, and the candidate did what the money wanted anyway, delivering herself to the other side like a parcel the moment her party chose a bloke the buyers didn’t like, signature required, no refunds, the pricks even got tracking.

The Grand Marshal of the Turncoat Parade will call her brave on Monday and a loser on Wednesday, because that’s what he does with everyone who’s useful for a weekend, and Haley Stevens, who took the lobby’s money with both hands and then took her bat and ball to the Republicans the second the lobby said jump, goes down in the Michigan Democratic Party’s books as the most expensive dropkick they ever ran. Her staff worked that out before lunch, which is quicker than it took her to work out which church she was going to.

She’s political toxic waste now, and the thing about toxic waste is nobody wants the drum on their site. The Democrats sealed it Sunday afternoon, the Republicans will wheel it around for a weekend, get the photo, and leave it at the kerb on Wednesday with the recycling, and that’s the whole of her future: a traitor with no country to go home to, no country that wants to keep her, and a fiancé who got there first.

Fifteen point six million fucking dollars, for a cunt who’d sell the seat to MAGA for a photo in a pew.

Vote, Michigan. Vote like she’s counting on you not to.

IFLA ~ Checking Who Paid for the Pew ~ Gman

HE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY THING SHE DIDN’T SWITCH SIDES ON IS THE LANGUAGE

For our American readers, a quick tour of the vocabulary. Think of it as foreign aid, except you get to see where it went.

Bat and ball (take your): To quit in a sulk when you don’t get your way, from the kid who owns the cricket gear and goes home when he’s given out. Stevens, Sunday.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Mike Rogers is a bloke. The Mar-a-Loser is technically a bloke, in the way a wheelie bin is technically furniture.

Bloody: All-purpose intensifier, polite enough for your grandmother. “Thirty million bloody dollars.”

Buck’s night: Bachelor party. The special guest is the one nobody admits to inviting.

Cockwomble: A loud, useless man who is wrong with total confidence. Rogers, per her own staff.

Cunt: The heaviest word in the Australian kit. One per piece, and this one earned it.

Dog act: A betrayal so low it needs its own category. Reserved for mates who sell you out, and congresswomen who do it with a map.

Downs tools: Stops work, usually in protest. The whole crew did it Sunday morning.

Dropkick: A hopeless, useless individual. Named for the kick in footy that goes nowhere in particular.

Esky: A cooler. Stealing one from a wake is the lowest thing an Australian can imagine, which is why it’s in the piece.

Gutful: More than enough. Usually of someone.

Missus: Your wife or partner, whether or not there’s a ring. Ninety per cent faithful is not a thing she accepts either.

Pissweak: Feeble, gutless, not up to it. A pissweak excuse for a spine.

Prawns: Shrimp. Steve Irwin, and Paul Hogan before him, lied to you. No Australian has ever said the word shrimp in earnest, and we have been quietly pissing ourselves about that ad for 40 years.

Reject Shop (the): Our discount chain where the brand names are nearly right. A Reject Shop Fetterman is the knock-off of a knock-off.

Rooting: Not cheering. Shagging. Rooting on the side is exactly what it sounds like.

Servo: Petrol station. The dodgy ones keep a second till.

Shithouse: Terrible, as an adjective. A shithouse weekend, a shithouse lunatic.

Sook: A whinger, a sulker. Someone who loses by 14,893 votes and makes it everyone else’s problem.

Spit the dummy: Throw a tantrum, from a baby spitting out the pacifier. She did it with a map.

Ute: Pickup truck. Being handed the keys to one you didn’t pay for is Rogers’ whole weekend.

Wanker: Self-important tosser. Also what you call a bloke carrying a stolen esky.

Wheelie bin: Your kerbside rubbish bin on wheels. Left out through a heatwave it develops a personality; left with your kneecaps in it, it develops a lesson.

Wombat: Stocky, nocturnal, deceptively fast and entirely uninterested in your opinion. The ideal IFLA reader.

IT CHECKS OUT