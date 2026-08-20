I Fucking Love Australia

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Toni Shanti's avatar
Toni Shanti
21h

I live in the deep south of the US. Used to be you'd see DT signs, banners, photos, tee-shirts, hats - I mean, literally, everywhere. Every yard, covered. And not during election cycles, all the time. It's how they decorated their yards.

Now? Gone. 100% gone. As are the Trump flags flying from pickup trucks and- so are the bumper stickers. Gone..

The landscape and roadways of the deep south are now barren of any signs of DT support.

If people were angry enough to redecorate their yards and scour their vehicles of DT, do you really think they're planning on voting for the candidates he's endorsed?

Hell no. These people are pissed and, while they don't talk about it, they're southerners. Proud people. There is no doubt, they're humiliated. These kind of people don't forgive and don't move on. They're beginning to hate him.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
21h

As an Afghan veteran, I believe democracy is strongest when people have the freedom to choose their leaders. If the American people choose change in the midterm elections, that is something worth celebrating. The people have shown that democracy wins when their voices are heard. Congratulations 👏👏🎉

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