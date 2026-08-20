Butler County, Pennsylvania. You know the name even if you’ve never been within cooee of the place. It’s the county where Donald Trump caught a bullet in July 2024, pumped his fist, yelled “fight, fight, fight,” and then spent the next two years selling the moment on t-shirts, coins, and commemorative sneakers like a bloke flogging his own near-death experience at a swap meet. If MAGA has a Bethlehem, it’s Butler County. Trump carried the district that sits in it by 18 points. The Republican state house candidate won it by 30. The seat had been in GOP hands for nearly three decades, and before that its most famous occupant was Daryl Metcalfe, a man so far right he probably indicates left just to feel something.

On Tuesday night, that district elected a Democrat.

Brandon Dukes, a 40-year-old bank loan officer, beat Scott Timko, a private pilot and Air Force veteran, by 88 votes out of more than 16,800 cast. It’s a state house seat. It changes nothing in Washington. On paper it’s a rounding error.

Except it isn’t, because it’s not one result. It’s the thirteenth.

Thirteen times this cycle, Democrats have flipped a seat that Republicans held. Thirteen. And the number of seats Republicans have flipped back? Zero. Not a sausage. Thirteen to nothing isn’t an election result, it’s a flogging you’d stop at half time out of mercy. If this were footy, the coach would already be cleaning out his office and the board would be briefing against him to the papers.

And before some galah in a red hat tells you special elections don’t mean anything, CNN’s numbers bloke Harry Enten put the form guide on the table: in each of the last five midterm cycles, the party that overperformed in special elections went on to win the US House. Five from five. That’s not a vibe, that’s a trend line with a seatbelt on.

Now here’s the bit that should have Republican strategists waking up at 3am with the cold sweats. The engine room of Trump’s entire political project, the white working class, is walking out the door. He won those voters by 34 points in 2024. His net approval with them now sits at minus 4. That is a 38-point collapse among the exact people who built the whole thing. The blokes in hi-vis and the women pulling double shifts who were promised cheaper groceries, cheaper petrol at the pump, and a government that gave a shit about them, looked at what they actually got, and are quietly filing out like punters leaving a pub with no beer.

In Pennsylvania, the swing is on the board in black and white. Republicans won the state’s US House vote by 2 points in 2024. The 2026 polling has Democrats up 9. An 11-point turnaround in the state that decides presidencies.

So what did Dukes actually run on? Not culture war rubbish. Not whatever Fox News was frothing about that week. He ran on the cost of living, public schools, and infrastructure that can’t keep up with a growing district. He knocked on doors and talked about the price of groceries while the other side talked about everything except the price of groceries. Revolutionary stuff in Tromps Amerikka, apparently.

“We’ve had the same representation here in the district in Harrisburg for the last 30-some years, and nothing is working. It’s time to change course.”

That’s Dukes. No focus group wrote that. And the honest bit, the bit that makes this a genuine feel-good story instead of hopium: he has to do it all again in November, against the same opponent, with turnout that was under a third this week. Timko might win it back. One seat can be luck. But our claim was never about one seat. Thirteen from thirteen is not luck, it’s a pattern, and patterns are how you end up at destination fucked.

Which brings us to Arkansas, because if Butler County is the scoreboard, Arkansas is the away game nobody thought was winnable.

Hallie Shoffner is a sixth-generation soybean and rice farmer from Newport, Arkansas. Ran her family’s farm for about a decade. Full scholarship to Vanderbilt, came home, worked the land her family had worked for six generations. Last year, the farm closed. Not because she was lazy, not because she stuffed it up, but because the maths stopped working, the way it stopped working for farmers right across the country while the self-appointed champion of rural America was busy wiring $40 billion in support to Argentina and opening the door to Argentine beef imports. You could not design a better way to insult an American farmer if you hired consultants.

So Shoffner did something about it. She’s running for the US Senate against Tom Cotton.

Tom Cotton. Two terms, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the most powerful Republicans in the country, in a state Trump won three times, the last time by 30 points. A state that hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 2010. On paper, Shoffner has Buckley’s.

But listen to her pitch, because it’s the same song Dukes was singing in Pennsylvania, just in a different key:

“We’re the hungriest state in the country. We’re the second sickest, we’re the fourth poorest. We lead the nation in farm bankruptcies and farmer suicides. I’m not asking anybody to become a Democrat. I’m just asking, don’t we believe we can do better than Tom Cotton?”

And the brutal thing is, the hungriest-state line isn't campaign spin. The USDA's own report ranks Arkansas the most food insecure state in America, one in five people struggling to put food on the table, in a state whose entire fucking job is growing food. That's like Saudi Arabia running out of petrol. Arkansas led the whole nation in farm bankruptcies last year, 33 of them, nearly double the year before, with more than 100 farm auctions since December 2024, the most since the early 1980s, which for younger readers was the last time Washington decided farmers were an acceptable sacrifice to the economy gods. The last proper Farm Bill expired in 2023 and Congress has been sticky-taping extensions to the corpse ever since, like a funeral home propping up grandad for one more Christmas photo. This is the record Cotton is running on, in the state where agriculture is the biggest industry. He's the caretaker of a house that's burning to the ground, standing on the lawn charging the neighbours admission and telling them the glow is lovely this time of year.

Shoffner’s raised close to a million dollars, built a proper campaign with hundreds of volunteers, and won her primary with 81% of the vote. Will she win in November? Probably not, if we’re being straight with you, and IFLA is always straight with you. Arkansas is a mountain. But Dukes was 88 votes better than a mountain on Tuesday, and every strategist in Washington just updated their spreadsheet accordingly. When soybean farmers in Arkansas and bank loan officers in Butler County are both saying the same thing, that’s not two isolated data points, that’s the ground moving.

And how do we know the ground is moving? Because of how the spray-tanned sultan of grievance responded. Did he announce a plan for farmers? A cost-of-living package? Anything at all for the working-class voters abandoning him at a rate of knots? Fuck no. The very same week, Don Snoreleone got on his failing social media platform and announced, without a shred of evidence, that more than 24,000 non-citizens voted illegally in the 2020 election, and that the number would “explode.”

The 2020 election. Six years ago. Two elections ago. The man is standing in the smoking ruins of a 13-0 scoreline, in August 2026, relitigating a game from 2020.

Thomas Hicks, a former chairman of the US Election Assistance Commission and one of three officials the Commander-in-Grief sacked from the bipartisan body last month, gave the claim the full forensic treatment: accusations are not evidence, and the report isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. Election officials across the country, underpaid and flat out like a lizard drinking heading into the 2026 cycle, are tired of being accused of the one thing they demonstrably are not doing.

But understand what the 24,000 number actually is. It’s not a policy. It’s not even really an accusation. It’s an excuse, filed early. When a bloke starts disputing the scoring system before the game is played, he’s not campaigning, he’s lawyering up. The Mar-a-Lardo mango can read the same numbers Harry Enten can. He knows what 13-0 means. He knows what a 38-point collapse with the white working class means. And rather than change a single thing about the product, he’s decided the referees are crooked, the ball is the wrong shape, and the crowd was bussed in from Venezuela.

So here’s the tally. Democrats: 13 flipped seats, a win in the most sacred patch of MAGA soil on the map, an 11-point swing in Pennsylvania, and a soybean farmer making Tom Cotton spend money in Arkansas. Republicans: zero flips, a base heading for the exits, and a leader whose entire midterm strategy is pre-writing the excuse note.

If this is fucking true, and every number in this piece has been checked twice, then the Republican Party isn’t approaching destination fucked. They’re already on the platform, the bags are on the trolley, and the bloke on the loudspeaker is announcing the service is running early.

November is coming. Even Butler County can hear the train. The Republicunts heard it too. They just decided the tracks were rigged, the train was fake news, and the safest place to wait for November was right there on the fucking sleepers.

IFLA ~ Gman

AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, in the way Vegemite and peanut butter are technically both spreads: sure, they go on toast, but one of them will make a grown Texan cry in front of his children.

Within cooee: Anywhere close. From the bush call “cooee,” which carries a long way. If you’re not within cooee, you’re nowhere near it, like Republicans and a special election win.

Not a sausage: Absolutely nothing. Zero. The precise number of seats the GOP has flipped this cycle.

Galah: A pink and grey parrot, and by extension, a loud idiot. The bird is lovely. The person is not.

Footy: Football, in whichever code your state worships. The relevant detail is that 13-0 in any of them means someone’s getting sacked.

Buckley’s: No chance whatsoever. Short for “Buckley’s chance.” Named after a convict who escaped into the bush and was presumed dead, which is roughly where the smart money puts a Democrat in Arkansas, and yet.

Flat out like a lizard drinking: Working extremely hard. The lizard is horizontal and going for it. So are America’s election officials.

PREMIER EBY POLITELY TELLS TRUMP TO GO FUCK HIMSELF