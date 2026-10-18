I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Oct 18

In my time on this earth I've done some really fucking stupid shit. I mean properly fucked up, more than once. Trying to impress a girl with money I didn't have. Business decisions a drunk goat would've walked away from. Some of the dumbest things you could possibly think of, and a few you couldn't.

But I'll tell you what. I learned from every single one of them.

Unlike Scott.

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DrumsDrumsInTheDeep's avatar
DrumsDrumsInTheDeep
Oct 18

Lmfao. Every time the poor farmers start feeling the heat, you start seeing their big F350s sporting stickers like "No Farmers No Food" and "Like to Eat? Support a Farmer". The cognitive dissonace of these common clay folk would be funny if they all didn't vote for a fucking six month old jack o lantern next to a UCP sign.

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