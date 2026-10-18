GOLD MEDAL, MENTAL GYMNASTICS, MEN’S INDIVIDUAL

Scott Thompson is thirty-nine years old going on five and he grows soybeans in Nebraska on dirt his family has worked for generations. He voted for Donald Trump three times. Not once, in a moment of weakness. Not twice, with a nagging doubt. Three fucking times, hoping, in his own words, that Trump would do something for the middle class.

And ABC News, bless their cold little hearts, went out to the paddock to ask him how that’s going.

THE BRAIN-DEAD BLOKE HIMSELF

▶️ Nebraska soybean farmer and three-time Trump voter and full time fucking sook Scott Thompson on his surging bills and why he’s done, via ABC News

THE WAR THE BLOKE STARTED AND THE FARMERS GETTING FUCKED

It’s going about as well as you’d expect when the prick you voted for starts a war with Iran, the Strait of Hormuz slams shut like a pissed-off bouncer, and every drop of diesel and every bag of fertiliser on the planet suddenly costs a fucking fortune, you dense bastards.

Scott’s bills are up forty percent because the bloke in the big chair decided to play tough guy with the ayatollahs. The Nebraska Farmers Union says farm bankruptcies in the state are up nearly fifty percent this year, the miserable pricks who backed this shit now watching their livelihoods get torched.

One in every four jobs in Nebraska hangs off agriculture, so when the farmers cark it the whole state goes with them, and the bloke who started the war sits there tweeting about how great everything is while the diesel prices choke the life out of decent people who never asked for this bullshit.

We’ve been struggling with inflation, you know, fertilizer prices, machinery prices, fuel prices. What we’re facing right now is a man-made economic crisis. This did not just fall out of the sky. This is the result of policy decisions that have been made and did not work out.

That second quote is from the farmers union bloke, and it’s the politest description of arson I’ve ever heard from a decent man who’s watching his livelihood go up in smoke. Trump promised no new wars like the lying dropkick he is. Then he started one with Iran. Then the fuel bill arrived in Nebraska, and in Alberta, and in every servo in the Blue Mountains, and the man who lit the match is doing a campaign dash through safe red states begging people to “pretend I’m on the ballot,” the touchy raffle-wanker.

Then the reporter gets to the end of the segment and asks the only question that matters, the one that exposes the whole bullshit racket.

Will you vote Democrat? No. Will you vote Trump again? No. And what situation does that put you in? That’s a tough one. I will probably not vote, or vote limitedly.

MY FIRST REACTION, UNEDITED

You stubborn, ignorant, pig-headed fucking mule.

Your vote has consequences, Scott. Your vote put a war-starting, tariff-slapping, promise-breaking deadbeat in the most powerful chair on earth, and the bill for that didn’t stop at the Nebraska state line. My diesel went up. Canada’s went up. There are pensioners in my part of the world choosing between the heater and the groceries because of what you did in that booth three times running. The whole planet is copping it.

And now you’re standing in the wreckage of your own farm, you can see exactly who did it, and you still can’t bring yourself to say the words. Can’t admit the mistake. Can’t walk into that booth and do the one thing that might fix it. You’d rather lose the farm than lose face.

I was ropeable. I was pacing the kitchen. Mitzy left the room and didn’t even nudge me for a chicken neck.

Then I shut up for a second and actually did the maths. And the maths turned me from ropeable to absolutely fucking delighted!

THE NINETY MILLION

Donald Trump did not win 2024 because America fell in love with him. He got seventy-seven million votes. Kamala Harris got seventy-five. Four years earlier, Joe Biden got eighty-one million.

So where did six million Democrat votes go? Nowhere. They stayed on the couch. Add them to the rest of the no-shows and you’ve got roughly ninety million eligible Americans who could not be arsed getting off the lounge to vote in the most consequential election of their lifetimes. Ninety million. That’s more people than voted for either candidate.

I’ve been calling them the Couch Caucus, and the Couch Caucus handed Donald Trump the presidency as surely as if they’d driven him to the inauguration themselves. They didn’t switch. They sulked. And sulking was enough.

Here’s the thing about sulking, though. It cuts both ways. And Farmer Scott just showed you which way it’s cutting now.

PRONG ONE: THE SWITCHERS

There is a swathe of Republican voters who are going to walk into the booth next month and vote Democrat for the first time in their lives. Not because they’ve had a political awakening. Because they’ve had a bank statement. They’ve got a tractor that costs more than their house, a fuel bill that’s eating the margin, and a foreclosure notice with a Mar-a-Lardo return address.

Polling in reliably red Nebraska now says the Republicans have a real chance of losing ground, and Nebraska is nowhere near a swing state. It’s the heartland, and the heartland is bleeding.

THE STUBBORN FUCKWITS GOING FISHING INSTEAD OF VOTING

Right behind the switchers is Scott’s mob, the stubborn bastards who would chew their own arm off before they ticked a Democrat box, because thirty years of Fox News told them that box has horns and a Hunter Biden laptop in it. They are not switching, the proud pricks, and they are not forgiving either. They are going fishing, every last whingeing one of them.

How many Scotts are there, do you reckon? How many farmers in Iowa and Kansas and the Dakotas with the same bills, the same busted promise, and the same pride that won’t let them vote blue but won’t let them vote for the war-mongering dropkick who did this to them either? A no-show isn’t worth a full switch at the ballot box, I’ll grant you that, you dense pricks. But a no-show is still one vote Trump doesn’t get, and in the heartland there are a hell of a lot more sulkers than there are converts, every single one of them a gift to democracy whether the sooks know it or not.

So no, Scott. Don’t vote, you stubborn bastard. Please. Stay home with your pride, polish it, frame it, hang it over the fireplace where the farm used to be. You are doing more for American democracy by sitting on your arse than you did in three trips to the booth, and the touchy fuckwit who started this whole shitshow can thank you for it in November.

▶️ Nebraska soybean farmer and lifelong fucking sook Scott Thompson on not voting, via ABC News

PRONG THREE: THE COUCH GETS UP

And then there’s the kicker. The six million Democrats who sulked in 2024 have been watching the same footage as Scott. They’ve been watching the fuel price, the war, the midterm-stealing noises from Mike Johnson, the whole globulating shitshow. The Couch Caucus that handed Trump the keys is now the angriest voting bloc in America, and anger gets people off the lounge in a way that hope never did.

Republicans switching in the booth. Republicans sulking at home. And the Democrats who sat out last time now lining up around the block. That’s a three-pronged clusterfuck pointed straight at the Republican Party, and the man who built it is out on the hustings in states he should never have had to visit, begging people to pretend he’s on the ballot.

THANK YOU, FARMER SCOTT

You are on the ballot, Donald, you war-mongering fuckwit. Every pump in America has your name on it like a branded arsehole. Every bankrupt farm in Nebraska has your signature on the paperwork, you paddock-torching dropkick. You turned a three-time loyalist into a bloke who’d rather not vote at all than vote for you again, and you did it in under two years, you olympic level numptie.

Scott Thompson is never going to say he was wrong, the stubborn bastard. He’ll go to his grave with that pride intact, you miserable prick. But he’s doing the one thing that costs the Republican Party more than any apology ever could, the touchy raffle-wanker.

He’s staying home like a fed-up bastard. And this time, the couch is working for the other side, you Bowser Bandit of Palm Beach.

I hope none of them vote, not one, you Cane Toad of the Corn Belt. You earned it.

IFLA ~ Grinning-my-fucking-arse-off Gman

GONE FISHIN

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY CROP IN NEBRASKA THAT DIDN’T FAIL THIS YEAR

The exchange rate today is one Australian word to roughly four American ones, which is still a better deal than anything coming out of the White House.

Paddock: a field. Where the soybeans live, and where Scott’s margin went to die.

Numptie: an idiot, but a harmless, bumbling one. The sort of bloke who votes for the same fella three times and then looks surprised when the tractor costs more than the house. Scottish by birth, Australian by adoption, Nebraskan by example.

Bloke: a man. Scott is a bloke. Trump is also a bloke, technically, in the way a sinkhole is technically a feature of the landscape.

Cark it: to die, break down, or go bust. Farms, tractors and presidencies can all cark it.

Servo: a petrol station. Where Australians go to find out what Trump did this week.

Copping it: taking a hit, usually one you didn’t deserve. Half the planet is copping it for Nebraska’s voting habits.

Ropeable: so angry you’d need to be tied up. My default setting since January 2025.

Could not be arsed: could not summon the will to bother. The official motto of ninety million Americans in November 2024.

Mob: a group of people. Not a crime syndicate, just Scott and his mates down the pub.

Bowser: a fuel pump. The only polling booth that’s open every day.

Globulating: a Gman original. The quality of being a shapeless, quivering, slightly moist mass that nonetheless keeps spreading. Dictionaries pending.

MUST BE SCOTTS DAD? FAFO RUNS IN THE FAMILY