Louisiana refines more fuel than almost any state in the union, and it just declared a state of emergency because its farmers can’t afford a tank of diesel. Six bucks a gallon, in the Sheikh of Mar-a-Lardo’s own backyard.

Remember the slogan. Three words, chanted at every rally since 2024 and stapled to every red cap in the country by a bloke who has never held a drill: drill, baby, drill. Cheaper energy, he promised. Bills cut in half inside eighteen months. And here's the bit that should make every MAGA punter at the bowser feel a bit crook: he fucking delivered. America is drilling like a coked-up dentist. The Energy Information Administration has US crude production at a record 13.8 million barrels a day this year, with a weekly print in early September just shy of 14 million. Exports of crude and refined product hit an all-time high in April. Diesel exports on their own hit 1.935 million barrels a day in the first week of August, the biggest weekly fucking number since the government started counting in 2010. The Drill Sergeant of Mar-a-Lardo got everything he ever barked for.

Three records in one year, and only one of them helps the bloke at the bowser. Sources: EIA, AAA.

And on Monday the 21st of September, Louisiana, the second-biggest refining state in America, a state whose coastline is one long refinery with a fishing licence and a Bible study, recorded the highest diesel price in its history: $6.0337 a gallon. Two days later its governor declared a state of emergency, and by Thursday morning it was the lead item on the New Orleans news, wedged between the petrol prices and the weather, which is where a car crash ends up once it's been going for seven months.

▶️ WDSU News at 11 leads with the diesel state of emergency, 24 September 2026

Governor Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency as diesel prices rise to record levels during peak harvest season. The move comes as diesel prices have climbed to more than six dollars a gallon. The high cost is hitting farmers and timber operators especially hard this harvest season.

Then the anchor rolled straight on to petrol with the face she’d use for a light northerly breeze. Regular unleaded, $4.03 a gallon statewide, $3.97 in Orleans Parish. That’s the good news. The rest is forty seconds of a woman in a nice blazer explaining, with nothing raised but an eyebrow, that the state that fuels half the planet has issued its own farmers a permit to siphon the fucking tractor.

Drill, baby, drill. Now pay, baby, pay.

THE NUMBERS BEFORE THE SWEARING

A year ago Louisiana diesel was $3.29 a gallon. A month ago it was $5.31. The old state record, $5.37, was set in June 2022 when Putin rolled into Ukraine and the whole world shat itself in unison, and this month that record got done like a dinner by nearly seventy cents, by the home team, with no Russian required.

The LSU AgCenter builds a crop budget every year so a farmer knows what a harvest is going to cost him. For 2026 it pencilled in diesel at $2.85. The sugar cane cockies are now paying more than double that, 112 per cent over budget, three weeks into a hundred-day sugar harvest where the machinery runs on diesel from first light to knock-off and the bank doesn’t accept IOUs written on the inside of a red cap.

Louisiana diesel, AAA statewide average. The harvest was budgeted at $2.85 a gallon.

Nationally it's worse. The US average crossed six dollars for the first time in history on the 11th of September and kept climbing, and by last Thursday it was sitting at $6.51. Before Trump's war on Iran kicked off on the 28th of February, diesel was $3.77. That's a 73 per cent rise in seven months, on track to be the biggest annual jump since records began. California is over eight dollars. When Biden walked out the door in January 2025, diesel was $3.63, and I need every seppo who screamed about Biden's gas prices for four straight years to look at that number, then go and stand at the bowser and work out which of the two has been lying to him. His own fucken hands might help.

US national diesel average, AAA, selected dates. Flat for a year, then the war.

THE SHEIKH OF MAR-A-LARDO

Here’s the bit no red-capped punter at the bowser wants to hear. Drilling more oil was never going to make your diesel cheaper, because the oil was never yours. It belongs to whoever pays the most for it, and since Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz the whole planet is paying the most for it. Europe lost its Gulf barrels and so did Asia, and Ukraine has spent the year putting drones into Russian refineries. Every tanker that can still float is queued off Corpus Christi and the Louisiana coast while the refiners shove product out the door as fast as they can crack it. You didn’t get energy independence, mate. You got a drive-through window with the entire planet in the queue, and you’re parked behind Rotterdam.

America burns about 4.1 million barrels of diesel a day and exports 1.5 million of them. Its distillate stockpiles are 12.5 per cent below the five-year average, according to the governor’s own executive order, drier than a dead dingo’s donger, and the EIA reckons they fall under 100 million barrels this month and stay below the five-year low for most of 2027. Patrick De Haan at GasBuddy put it plainly: supplies leave because the world is paying more. That’s the free market the Sheikh of Mar-a-Lardo spent forty years pretending to understand, and it’s doing to Louisiana what he did to his subcontractors.

Where America's diesel went in 2026. S&P Global Energy via AP; inventory figure from the governor's order.

So the Sheikh of Mar-a-Lardo got exactly what he chanted for. Record drilling, and a record price at every servo in the union to show for it. Brown University's Climate Solutions Lab put the extra cost to Americans since the war started at $97 billion, north of $740 a household, and that was three weeks and sixty-odd cents a gallon ago, so round it up, the way he rounds up his crowd sizes.

WHAT AN EMERGENCY LOOKS LIKE IN CANE COUNTRY

Now look at what Governor Jeff Landry’s emergency actually does, because it tells you how comprehensively rooted this is. Farmers and loggers keep tanks of red-dyed diesel on the property for tractors and irrigation pumps. It’s untaxed, and burning it in a road-registered truck normally costs you a $10-a-gallon fine or a grand, whichever hurts more, because God forbid a cane farmer put the wrong-coloured diesel in the wrong fucking truck. Landry’s order suspends that penalty until the 22nd of October for farm and forestry vehicles, and that is the relief, the entire bloody cavalry, permission to burn the fuel you already paid for in the truck that hauls the cane to the mill so you don’t go arse-up doing it. It’s your boss letting you eat lunch out of the skip bin behind the servo and calling it a fucken bonus.

A cane cocky near Plaquemine told KSLA his operation burns 7,500 gallons every ten days at roughly two and a half times last year’s price, and that there is no operating profit margin this year, which is a polite bloke’s way of saying he’s working a hundred days straight for sweet fuck all. Eddie Lewis, who runs a cane farm in Youngsville, told KPLC the order saves him maybe 45 to 50 cents a gallon, perhaps $20,000 across the harvest, and that even with a strong crop he’ll barely pay the bills. He called it a cushion, and thanked the governor for it, which tells you how far the bar has been dragged into the dirt when a man says thank you for being allowed to burn his own fucking diesel. The American Sugar Cane League puts the saving at $8 million across the whole industry, a rounding error on a war, the kind of number a prick like Trump loses down the back of a golf cart.

The state Farm Bureau president says expenses have doubled, and he said it in the voice of a man who has stopped expecting anyone in Washington to give a shit. An independent truckie told KSLA a load that cost him $8,000 in fuel last year now costs $11,000, three grand a run straight out of his arse pocket and into some refiner’s export ledger. Chris Thornton, who runs a small logistics outfit in Shreveport, says a 143-gallon fill that used to be three or four hundred dollars is now cutting his profit in half, and he put that in terms of food out of his family’s mouths, and if that doesn’t make you want to put a fist through a wall, check your pulse, or your share portfolio. KSLA’s sources say some local businesses have run out of diesel entirely, which in the biggest oil producer on earth is the pub running out of piss on grand final day. Back in May the same station was talking to shrimpers burning twelve hundred dollars of fuel on a two-day trip that used to cost six or seven hundred, and the Louisiana Shrimp Association says there are about 1,400 of them left, down from 20,000 in the eighties. Attila the Hun-gry has never skipped a meal in his life, the fat bastard, and he’s got the blokes who catch his prawns pricing the boat.

None of those people are the problem. They did the hard yakka and voted the way their state votes, and all they ever asked for was a fair suck of the sav. Now they’re eating the war premium with a plastic fork off a paper plate, because the fuckwit they voted for started a war and then sold the fuel out from under them, and the only help he’s sent so far is a Fox chyron blaming Biden, which you cannot put in a tractor, believe me, they’ve tried.

THE MAN WHO HAMMERED BIDEN NOW WANTS BIDEN’S PLAYBOOK

When Biden’s people so much as looked at export limits in 2022, Trump and his mates carried on like a pork chop about heresy against American energy dominance. Last Tuesday at the UN, with Iowa’s Senate seat suddenly in play and Chuck Grassley posting IF U CAN EMBARGO CHIPS U CAN EMBARGO DIESEL like a galah that has just found the caps lock, Trump told reporters: “I’ve said let’s not send out the diesel. We make a lot of diesel.” Landry is begging Washington for a 90-day export pause. Politico reported the plan was being drawn up. For about a day and a half the Sheikh of Mar-a-Lardo was doing socialism, badly, on the sidelines of the UN.

Then his own donors turned up. The American Petroleum Institute, the Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers sent him a letter on Wednesday saying a ban would raise prices, not lower them. API boss Mike Sommers, whose industry by Paul Krugman’s count gave 88 per cent of its political money to Republicans last election and has made a motza off the Iran war, delivered the line of the week: “Bad policy doesn’t become good policy just because the administration changes.” Energy Secretary Chris Wright, an oilfield-services CEO who got promoted to explaining oilfield-services CEOs to the president, called a ban a blunt tool that definitely doesn’t work, and by Thursday the White House was ringing refiners to ask, pretty please, whether they might export a bit less on a voluntary basis. The most powerful man on earth, cold-calling Valero like a bloke chasing his bond off a landlord who’s already spent it.

Even Louisiana’s own oil lobby told Louisiana’s own governor to pull his head in. The Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association pointed out the state hasn’t got the pipeline or tank capacity to hold diesel that isn’t exported, so refiners would just make less of it. Up shit creek, and the paddle belongs to Valero.

And if he does ban it? Australia’s own energy analysts warned last week that a US diesel export ban means rationing here within weeks and four dollars a litre. So the choice the clapped-out Wotsit has built for himself is a ripper. His own voters cop it at the bowser, or his allies cop it at theirs, and the one thing you can say for the man is that he has never once in his life picked the option that cost him personally.

THE ONE PUMP HANDLE THAT READS THE ELECTORAL MAP

Petrol prices give everyone the shits. Diesel prices land on a very particular bloke. He drives a ute or a semi and works a paddock or a job site, there's a red cap on the dash and a sticker on the tailgate he's been meaning to peel off, and he is standing at a Louisiana servo this morning watching a single fill of the pickup roll past two hundred dollars. He's had a gutful and he hasn't told anyone yet. The New Republic reckons diesel is the word that buries Trump in November. I reckon that bloke worked it out himself about a fortnight ago, and he wouldn't be the first to notice that the Sheikh wouldn't know if his own arse was on fire unless Fox ran a chyron about it.

Same tank, one year apart, at Louisiana's statewide average.

JD Vance, the bearded wankstain from Ohio, was asked when prices come back to three dollars and said he would not make a promise on it. Fair enough, it might be the first honest sentence out of that icky beard since the book. Nobody should promise anything on behalf of a man who swore to halve your energy bill and instead sent your diesel to Rotterdam on a tanker, then got told to sit down by his own donors the moment he wondered out loud about stopping it.

The midterms are on the 3rd of November and the state of emergency runs out on the 22nd of October, a fortnight before anyone votes, with the cane harvest still grinding on into the new year. Drill, baby, drill, said the cunt with the soft tiny hands, and Louisiana is now drilling into its own fuel tanks with a state-issued permission slip while the Sheikh of Mar-a-Lardo stands outside the UN asking reporters where all the diesel went.

IFLA ~ Shaking Our Fucking Heads ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

WHERE'D ALL THE DIESEL GO?

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: SIPHONED STRAIGHT OUT OF THE TRACTOR

Quick exchange rate before we start. Six dollars and three cents a gallon works out to about a dollar sixty US a litre, which is roughly two dollars forty in our money, give or take what the dollar is doing this week. Half of Australia is paying more than that for diesel right now and nobody here has declared a state of emergency, so translate the American panic down by a third and the vocabulary up by a third and you’ll be right.

Cane cocky: a sugarcane farmer. A cocky is any farmer at all; the cane cocky is the one with the sweet tooth and the diesel bill.

Servo: a service station. Where you buy the fuel, and lately the bad news.

Bowser: the pump itself. Named after the American bloke who invented it, which is the last thing America gave the world’s motorists for free.

Truckie: a truck driver. The same bloke you call a trucker, with more vowels and less patience.

Ute: a utility vehicle. A pickup, but the tray is lower and the driver is angrier.

Knock-off: the end of the working day. Also the moment a diesel bill stops growing.

Rooted: broken, exhausted or finished. A gearbox can be rooted and so can a presidency.

Drier than a dead dingo's donger: as dry as anything gets. Applies to creek beds and American distillate inventories.

Fair suck of the sav: a plea for a fair go. The sav is a saveloy, a cheap sausage, and the phrase means give everyone a bite.

Up shit creek: in deep trouble, usually without a paddle. In Louisiana’s case the paddle was sold to Europe.

Pull your head in: mind your own business, or stop talking. What the oil lobby just said to a Republican governor.

Galah: a pink and grey parrot, loud and not bright. Also a senator with the caps lock on.

Wouldn’t know if his arse was on fire: completely oblivious. Reserved for men who chant about drilling and then act surprised when the oil leaves the country.

Wankstain: A contemptible person, the residue a wanker leaves behind, which puts it a rung below wanker on the ladder because a wanker at least did something. Applied to the kind of man who signs a letter telling the president to keep exporting diesel while the farmers he lobbies against are siphoning their own tractors.

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