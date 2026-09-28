I Fucking Love Australia

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Shelly Rellim M.'s avatar
Shelly Rellim M.
Sep 28Edited

Thanks IFLA…he’s a fucking dickhead…just needs that sweater! And his whole KKKabinet and RepubliKKKans.

They literally are killing us. Bankrupting farms because no fertilizer and guess what?? NO migrant workers to pick the crops, so they go rotten. P.S. those MF’ers voted for him THREE Fucking times…so we all pay…higher prices, shortages and DOGE cuts to FDA, CDC, EPA, USDA, foods are making people sick and killing them, along with toxic imported foods outpricing US farmers who are now doubly fucked.

So we have death by Food, No healthcare, Medicare/medicaid, Social Security Cuts, Hospital Closing, Doctors and nurses shortages, for profit “healthcare” 1 out of 3 denials system, Measles killing and Spreading, Unaffordable food, gas, diesel, utilities, oil to heat our homes, everyday living, and Ebola on the rise again…oh and DOGE and trump taking us out of WHO, etc.

Meanwhile, trump, his family, EPSTEIN Class, Big Oil, etc.,profiteering off this illegal, endless war of choice…which by the way, trump plans to “Annihilate” after the midterms…because they are NOT leaving…in his Fuhrerbunker, MAGA/MAWA KKKult, ICE Gestapo, fully armed and ready for the big Dogwhistle…Jan.6-2.0.

Eugenics by any other name.

Lance Rosen…https://lancefrosen.substack.com/p/what-i-saw-in-their-faces-at-the?r=71veyx&utm_medium=ios

And one about Stephen miller-Goebels…https://lancefrosen.substack.com/p/trumps-new-white-house-news-appweve?r=71veyx&utm_medium=ios

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
Sep 28

America becoming great while circling the drain.

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