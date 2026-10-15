If I were a Republican right now, I’d be fucking worried, and I don’t mean the Fox-panel kind, where a bloke in a nice suit explains that the polls are skewed and then goes to lunch. I mean the kind of worried where you quietly check whether your pension is vested and start being nice to the Democrat two doors down.

Here’s why. There is one poll in America that nobody can spin and nobody can blame on the sample. It hangs on a pole outside every servo in the country in letters a metre high, and every single voter reads it at least twice a week whether they want to or not. This week that poll says $4.33, in October, which has never happened before in the history of the country, and underneath that number, in Ohio, a state Donald Trump won by eleven points two years ago, people are queuing around the block to vote three weeks early.

I’ll say it plainly before anyone asks. I’ve got no statistical proof for what follows, only the opinion of a bloke who’s been around a long time and has watched a lot of elections from a lot of different barstools. But I’ll tell you what I’ve learned. When records start tumbling and the wind is blowing in one direction, something big is coming down the road, and the people standing in those queues in Cleveland are not there to post Donald Trump a fucking love letter.

THE QUEUE OUTSIDE CUYAHOGA

Let’s start with the numbers, because they’re worth the price of admission on their own, and because the price of admission is about the only bloody thing in America that hasn’t gone up this year.

After the first five days of early in-person voting in Ohio, 194,481 people had cast a ballot. At the same point in the 2022 midterm, with 21 days to go, the number was 50,368. Nobody with a calculator and a pulse calls that a bump, because a bump is what you get after a decent debate or a jobs print that didn’t smell, and this is the early vote nearly quadrupling in a state where the last midterm was so dull the top races barely registered and half of Ohio couldn’t have told you who was running for anything short of dog catcher.

This was not the script. The script, as handed down from Mar-a-Lardo, had Ohio in the bag. Ohio is the state that gave him eleven points over Harris two years ago, the state that was meant to put its feet up and let the devon sandwich left on a dashboard in January get on with his war. Instead Ohio looked at the servo board and drove to the board of elections like the place was giving away free diesel.

By Tuesday the statewide total was pushing 230,000, and the county boards were going flat out like a lizard drinking just to keep the doors open. Franklin County, which takes in Columbus, had nearly three times its 2022 early turnout in five days, 15,999 voters against 5,695, and Antone White, the bloke who runs the board of elections there, said that if the pace holds he’ll be looking at presidential-level numbers for a midterm, which is a sentence no county director in Ohio has had cause to say since the midterm was invented. Montgomery County set a record for in-person early turnout on its first two days. And Cuyahoga, which is Cleveland, had an afternoon so chockers that the local news sent a camera down to ask people why they’d bothered, which is the first time in living memory an American TV crew has rocked up to a government office and found the queue was the fucking story.

▶️ Cleveland 19 News on Ohio’s early in-person turnout nearly quadrupling, with Case Western’s Jonathan Entin on what’s driving it.

A busy afternoon at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Statewide data from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office shows there have been nearly 195,000 early in-person ballots cast already. Around this time in 2022, the number was just over 50,000. Early in-person turnout has nearly quadrupled from the last midterm. One is the high-profile races this year, particularly governor and U.S. Senator, seem to be pretty competitive, whereas four years ago the top races didn’t seem all that close. There has been this ongoing controversy about the Postal Service’s restrictions on mail ballots, which now are on hold, but people may not be confident about that going forward.

Note the second quote, because it matters. Part of this surge is people who would have posted their ballot in 2022 and 2024 deciding they don’t trust the post office to deliver it this time, and who can blame them, when the post office, under the Postmaster Fucking General of Palm Beach, tried to put restrictions on mail ballots and a court had to put the restrictions on hold. A lot of Ohioans looked at that whole shitfight and decided the safest letterbox in the state was the one with a poll worker standing next to it, so they drove down and handed the thing over in person. Mail voting in Ohio is running at about a quarter of its 2024 pace, which means some of the quadrupling is channel-switching rather than fresh bodies, and I’d rather own that up front than have some drongo on X do it for me with a screenshot and a smirk.

But channel-switching has one bloody great limitation as a Republican talking point, which is that it doesn’t change the colour of the ballot, and the colour of the ballot is where this story goes from embarrassing to arse-over-tit for the Republicans.

WHAT’S ON THE LABEL

Ohio doesn’t have formal party registration. Your party gets stamped on you by whichever primary ballot you last pulled, so the labels are a proxy rather than a confession, and anyone who tells you otherwise is either selling a newsletter or running one. With that caveat on the table, here’s what the Secretary of State’s own data says about who was in those queues as of Tuesday: about 95,000 Democrats against just under 64,000 Republicans, with about 67,000 unaffiliated voters wedged between them like the bloke at the bar who hasn’t picked a side but has definitely picked a drink.

In percentage terms, 41 per cent of Ohio’s early voters so far are Democrats and 28 per cent are Republicans. At the exact same point in 2024, when Trump was busy winning the state by double digits, it was 36 per cent Republican and 26 per cent Democrat, which means the thing hasn’t shifted so much as been picked up by the ankles and shaken until the keys fell out.

And it’s not just the cities doing the shaking. In the 81 counties Trump carried in 2024, Democrats were 20 per cent of the early vote a week in two years ago and Republicans were 44 per cent, and this year the two parties are sitting dead level at 39 per cent each, in his own bloody counties, the ones with the flags on the utes. In Hamilton County, which is Cincinnati, Democrats have returned more than 7,800 ballots compared to about 2,000 at this point in 2022. CNN did the same sum a different way and found that in the counties Trump won by 20 points or more, a Republican lead of 30 points over Democrats in 2024 has shrunk to five, which in any other business is the week the receivers get a phone call.

Meanwhile the polls in Ohio have done what the queues are doing. Sherrod Brown, the Democrat who lost his Senate seat in 2024, is now level or ahead of Jon Husted in every recent survey, and Husted, for the record, didn’t win that seat so much as inherit it when the beard from Ohio outgrew it. CNN had Brown up six and YouGov four, and even Bowling Green, the poll kindest to Husted, has Brown a point in front. Amy Acton is either a few points behind Vivek Ramaswamy for governor or eight points in front depending on whose poll you read, and Ramaswamy, remember, is the bloke who ran for president and got told to piss off by his own party’s voters after a single caucus, so he went shopping for something smaller. And Trump’s own favourability in Ohio, per Bowling Green, is sitting at minus ten, in the state that gave him an eleven-point hiding over Harris two years ago, which is a swing so shithouse that if it happened to a footy coach the board would be meeting in the car park by Monday.

BUT DON’T EARLY VOTERS ALWAYS LEAN LEFT?

I went into this assuming the answer was yes, and I was half wrong, and the half I was wrong about is what makes this worse for the Republicans.

The one consistent skew in the early vote is age, because early voters have always been greyer than the electorate as a whole, and the partisan lean has swung around like a dunny door in a cyclone. Before 2008 it was Republicans who voted early, mostly absentee, until Obama’s 2008 machine flipped that. But come the midterms the pendulum came back: in 2014 Republicans were 44 per cent of the national early vote to the Democrats’ 40, and in 2018, the supposed blue wave year, it was 43 to 41 the Republicans’ way, before 2022 swung it back to the Democrats, 44 to 33 and a half.

The real split, though, is by channel. Since the pandemic, mail voters have been heavily Democratic, while early in-person voters have been evenly split or leaning Republican, and in 2024 the Republicans went hard at early in-person voting after Trump finally stopped telling his people it was a Democrat trick. They won that channel in Georgia and Nevada and they won it convincingly, which is about the only bit of election mechanics this mob has got right in a decade.

So put those two facts together and watch what happens. Ohio’s mail vote is cactus, running at a quarter of 2024, which means the early vote that’s quadrupled is almost entirely in-person, the channel Republicans have been winning lately, and the Democrats are beating them in it, in Ohio, by thirteen bloody points. That is the moment the channel-switching excuse gets up from the bar and goes home without finishing its schooner, because the people showing up are the people who are angry, and the angry people this year are not the ones with red caps stapled to their noggins.

THE ONE NUMBER EVERYBODY READS

Which brings us back to the pole outside the servo.

AAA’s national average for a gallon of regular is $4.33 this week, the highest it has ever been at this time of year. September was the dearest September on record at $4.33 for the month, fifty cents above the old record, and this is the first October in American history where the national average has sat above four bucks. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan clocked 158 days above $4 in 2026 so far, which is more days above four dollars than any calendar year ever, including 2022, including 2008, and diesel, the stuff that moves every loaf of bread and every box of nappies in the country, is $6.29, a number that would have had this same party calling for a Senate inquiry before lunch if the other mob were in charge.

Before Donald Trump bombed Iran and turned the Strait of Hormuz into a shooting gallery, the national average was $2.98. He stood up at the State of the Union and crowed about petrol at $2.30, having spent the entire 2024 campaign promising to cut energy prices in half inside twelve months, drill, baby, drill, the whole shithouse jingle. Instead the Bowser Baron of Mar-a-Lardo started a war with a country that sits on the world’s most important oil chokepoint, and once the tankers were burning he went cap in hand to Vladimir Putin for diesel that won’t shift the American price by a single cent, because America already exports the bloody stuff and the only tank that deal filled was a war criminal’s.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics put it in writing on Wednesday. Petrol jumped more than nine per cent in September alone and accounted for more than half of the month’s inflation, which leaves inflation at a four-month high nineteen days out from a midterm. You could not design a worse run-up to an election if you sat down with a whiteboard and a grudge, and I say that as a bloke who has watched this administration sit down with both.

And every voter in America knows the number without the BLS or Fox lifting a finger. They pull in on Tuesday and feel it in the hip pocket before the pump’s even clicked on. There’s a reason the one bloke in that Cleveland footage says it “really means something this year” and the fella next to him says it’s “getting critical”, and it isn’t that the pair of them have been reading the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the bath. Nobody drives down to the board of elections three weeks early because things are going fucking well.

A WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE, ONE BOWSER AT A TIME

So let’s take a walk, my curious little possums, and go back through the files, because this monumental fuckup has happened before. Every time petrol has gone through the roof in America, the party holding the White House has copped a hiding, and the bigger the spike, the bigger the hiding.

1973 to 1974. The Arab oil embargo. Americans queued for hours for petrol that had jumped forty per cent in months, and some states rationed it by number plate. Nixon was already drowning in Watergate, but the pump queues were what ordinary punters saw every morning. The 1974 midterm handed the Democrats 49 House seats and four Senate seats. Two years later Gerald Ford, the bloke who inherited the mess, lost to a peanut farmer from Georgia.

1979 to 1980. The Iranian revolution took the second oil shock to the pump and petrol roughly doubled, to $1.19 a gallon by November 1980, which was unthinkable money at the time. Jimmy Carter had the hostages, the inflation and the queues all at once. Reagan won 44 states, the Republicans picked up twelve Senate seats and took the chamber for the first time since the 1950s, and 34 House seats went with it. Carter is still the textbook case of what a petrol price does to an incumbent.

1990 to 1992. Saddam marched into Kuwait, crude spiked, and petrol followed. The 1990 midterm cost Bush Senior a handful of House seats, which was mild, but the recession that came with it was the one Clinton used to bury him two years later. It’s the economy, stupid, and the economy starts at the bowser.

2006. George W. Bush’s second term, with petrol setting a new record over three dollars that summer on the back of Katrina and the Iraq war. Iraq did most of the damage, nobody’s pretending otherwise, but the pump price was the thing voters could see without reading a newspaper. The Republicans lost thirty-odd House seats, six Senate seats and both chambers.

2008. The one everybody remembers. The national average hit $4.11 in July, then the financial crisis landed in September and prices collapsed to $2.40 by election day. Didn’t matter. The pain had already been banked. McCain was done like a dinner, Obama won in a landslide and the Democrats picked up 21 House seats and eight in the Senate.

2022. Look what happened to Joe Biden. Petrol hit $5.02 in June 2022, the all-time record, and his approval cratered into the mid-thirties, the lowest of his presidency. Quinnipiac had him at 33. He stood in Madrid and told Americans they’d pay high prices “as long as it takes” to beat Putin, which is the kind of honest sentence that ends careers. By November the price had fallen back to about $3.76 and the Democrats did better than anyone expected, holding the Senate and losing the House by nine, but the damage to Biden was permanent. The man never recovered, and two years later the memory of five-dollar petrol was still doing more work for Trump than any policy he had.

That’s the pattern. Six spikes in fifty years, six incumbent parties flogged. The only question in each case was how badly.

THE EGGHEADS AND THE OLD BUILDER

Now, in fairness, the eggheads will tell you the correlation is statistically weak. Nate Silver ran the numbers years ago and found that petrol prices alone explain only a small slice of how an incumbent party goes, because they’re competing with every other thing that’s wrong with the country at the time, and there is always something else wrong: 1980 had the hostages and 2008 had Lehman Brothers. Fair point, and I’ll take it, because unlike the current White House I can hear a number I don’t like without sacking the fucking bloke who read it out.

But I’ll offer the eggheads two things back.

First, the direction of travel matters more than the level. Biden’s petrol was falling for five straight months before the 2022 midterm and his party still lost the House. Trump’s petrol is at a record for October, and the thing that’s driving it, a war in the Gulf that the overproofed dough with launch codes started himself, isn’t going anywhere before November 3. There’s no Strategic Petroleum Reserve trick that fixes a shooting war in the Strait of Hormuz, and nobody at the Energy Department has yet found the lever marked “un-bomb Iran”.

Second, the “every other thing that’s wrong” is exactly the problem, because the eggheads treat petrol as one variable among many and the punters have never once done that in their lives. For the bloke filling up his ute on Tuesday morning the petrol price IS every other thing, the war and the tariffs and the inflation print and the diesel deal with a Russian war criminal, all of it rolled into one number in letters a metre high that he reads before he’s had his first coffee. And when that number is wrong for long enough, he drives down to the board of elections three weeks early and takes it out on whoever’s name is on the ballot with an R next to it, and he doesn’t need a bloody regression to do it.

I was a builder for a lot of years before I did this, and you learn to read weather on a building site because your money depends on it. You don’t need the Bureau of Meteorology to tell you a storm’s coming when the sky’s gone green and the birds have stopped, and right now in American politics the sky has gone green and every bird in the country has shut the fuck up. Records are tumbling in Ohio and in Georgia, where 188,000 people voted on day one and broke the state’s midterm record, and the four million early ballots already in nationwide say the same thing. Democratic primary turnout relative to Republican turnout went up in nearly every state this year, the special elections and the polls went the same way, and now the queues are going that way too, in the one channel the Republicans were supposed to own, in a state they won by eleven.

DESTINATION FUCKED

I’m not going to pretend I know the seat count. Nobody does, and anyone who tells you they do is selling something. Ohio’s early vote is still only around eleven per cent of what the state did in 2022, so the number can move, and Republicans do have a habit of turning up late. Maybe they turn up. Maybe the queues in Cleveland are the front end of something that evens out by November.

But I’ve been around long enough to know what it looks like when a party is about to get sent somewhere it won’t come back from for a while. It looks like this. It looks like your own counties going fifty-fifty in a midterm. It looks like your Senate candidate trailing a bloke who lost two years ago. It looks like the president’s favourability underwater in a state he carried by eleven. And it looks like a number on a pole outside every servo in the country that says $4.33 in October, that every single voter reads, and that the bloke who promised to halve it has no plan to fix because he’s the one who lit the fire.

Americans are not standing in those queues to thank him. They’re pissed off. They’re pissed off at the pump and they’re pissed off at the man who swore blind he’d fix the pump and then started a war that doubled it. And this time, unlike 2022, there’s no five-month price slide coming to the rescue. There’s just the Bowser Baron, a burning strait, and a fortnight and a bit to go.

The early vote says the Republicans are being sent to Destination Fucked, and the price board says they bought the ticket themselves. And the Pump Jockey of Palm Beach, the man who told you $2.30 and delivered $4.33 at the bowser and $6.29 at the diesel pump, is the drongo at the counter who sold it to them, and the sad fact for every one of them is that the only cunt who walks away from this clean is him.

Nineteen fucking days.

IFLA ~ Hesitantly Excited ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: STILL CHEAPER THAN A TANK OF DIESEL

The exchange rate’s still shithouse, so the words stay free. For our American readers, the bits that didn’t survive the Pacific crossing:

Servo: Petrol station. Gas station. The place with the big number on the pole.

Bowser: The petrol pump itself. Named after an American, Sylvanus Bowser, which is the only thing about this piece that’s going the other direction.

Petrol: Gasoline. Gas. The stuff you’re paying a fucking arm, leg and 1st born baby for.

Hip pocket: Where it hurts. Australian political shorthand for the cost of living. Elections here are won and lost in the hip pocket.

Bloke: Guy. Fella. Man.

Fella: Also a guy. We have a lot of words for men and most of them are affectionate.

Punters: Ordinary people. Voters. Originally gamblers at the track, now anyone who’s having a go.

Drongo: An idiot, usually a harmless one. Named after a racehorse that never won a race.

Hiding: A beating. A thrashing. What Ohio gave Harris and what the pump is giving Trump.

Flogged: Beaten badly. Also, confusingly, sold. Context will tell you which.

Done like a dinner: Comprehensively beaten. Cooked. Finished. See McCain, 2008.

Cactus: Dead. Broken. Not functioning. Ohio’s mail vote is cactus.

Shitfight: A chaotic argument or mess, usually bureaucratic. See the Postal Service and the courts.

Dunny door in a cyclone: Swinging wildly. A dunny is an outhouse. You can picture the rest.

Ute: Pickup truck. Short for utility vehicle. The bloke filling one up on Tuesday is your swing voter.

Cap in hand: Begging. Going to ask for something you shouldn’t need to ask for. See Putin, diesel.

Nappies: Diapers. Moved by diesel, like everything else.

Pissed off: Angry. Not drunk, that’s just “pissed”. Americans in the early-vote queues are the first one.

Copped a hiding: Received a beating. Every incumbent party since 1974.

Egghead: Academic. Statistician. Someone who runs regressions instead of standing in a servo queue.

Bureau of Meteorology: Australia’s weather service. The BOM. Not needed when the sky’s gone green.

Swore blind: Promised emphatically. Usually just before not delivering.

Mob: A group. Can be affectionate (your mob) or not (that mob in Canberra).

Worth a cracker: Worth anything at all. Not to be confused with the biscuit.

TRUE TALENT