I Fucking Love Australia

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Blue Dot in MT's avatar
Blue Dot in MT
Oct 15

But it ain’t over ‘till the Fat Man SCREAMS!

Vote Blue

November 3rd

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Dar 🇨🇦's avatar
Dar 🇨🇦
Oct 15

Nov 3 is my sons birthday and he loves blue!! Make him happy 💙

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