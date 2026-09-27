I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Sep 27

Proud as hell of Espen Barth Eide. Diplomatic the whole way through and he still eviscerated the bloke, and covered more ground in nineteen minutes than most governments manage in a fucking term. Thank fucking God for democratic socialism, I say.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Sep 27

this is painful to read,but the truth needs to be said. When powerful countries stop respecting the rules, ordinary people and smaller countries pay the price. As an abandoned Afghan ally,I know what it feels like when promises are made and then forgotten. We need leaders who remember their allies and respect international law.

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