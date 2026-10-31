Righto, you lot of windburnt little wombats, pull up a hay bale.

Fifteen days before the midterms, the Fertiliser Salesman of Mar-a-Lardo waddled onto a stage in Park City, Kansas and announced $8 billion in “Harvest Fuel Relief” for American farmers, in the voice of a bloke shouting the bar with somebody else’s wallet. Payment rates next month, money at a date to be confirmed, which is to say after Tuesday. It was the second farm bailout in less than a year, after the $12 billion Farmer Bridge Assistance Program his own Department of Agriculture rolled out in December to patch the hole his own tariffs blew in crop exports. Twenty billion of other people’s money in ten months to clean up two shithouse messes he made with his own hands, and the prick wants a fucking round of applause for bringing the mop. He torches the barn and bills the taxpayer for the hose.

The farmers have noticed, because farmers can count, which puts them well ahead of a bastard whose companies have been through Chapter 11 six times. Four crews went into the paddocks this week, to Iowa, Maine, Arkansas and Kansas, and came back with the same story four times over. Diesel has doubled since the war and fertiliser has gone through the roof, because a third of the world’s supply came through the Strait of Hormuz before he turned it into a shooting gallery. Cattle prices got kneecapped by a Truth Social post, typed on the dunny at sparrow’s fart by a bag of blood and bone split open in the ute tray. And the rusted-on Republicans who’ve voted red since their grandfathers wore short pants are standing in their sheds saying the quiet part into a microphone, and the quiet part is bloody loud.

Let’s take the tour.

IOWA: STOP DIGGING, DONALD

The Iowa Farmers Union has around 1,100 members and generally sticks to policy work, the kind of outfit that argues about crop insurance in a hall with bad coffee and leaves the yelling to other people. This year, for the first time in recent memory, it endorsed Democrats in all five of Iowa’s federal races, four House seats and one Senate seat, every one of them currently held by a Republican who spent the last nine months telling the president to keep digging. Its president is Aaron Lehman, a fifth-generation farmer in Polk County who runs corn and soybeans on a combine nearly as old as his adult son, which is more than the Lame Duck of the Loading Dock can say about anything he’s ever owned that wasn’t bought on a bank’s money. Lehman went on NewsNation with Kira Phillips and put the bloody numbers on the table.

▶️ Aaron Lehman tells Kira Phillips what a year of Trump has cost one Iowa farm, via NewsNation

A thousand dollars a day extra in diesel on a harvest day, and twenty-five grand extra on the fertiliser bill before a single seed went in the ground. Twenty-five grand. That’s a second-hand ute, a year of school fees, or one night’s room service at Mar-a-Lardo, and it’s on a farm Lehman is at pains to call not a large one. Then Phillips asked him about the $8 billion, and he reached for the oldest piece of advice in the bush, the one every bloke learns the first time he’s handed a shovel and a hangover.

▶️ Lehman on the bailout, the hole, and the Iowa Republicans who kept yelling “keep digging,” via NewsNation

The segment also ran a clip of an Oklahoma cattle rancher, a three-time Trump voter, being asked whether he regrets the vote. He said no. Then, in the same breath, with the face of a man who’s just found the dog’s been in the esky, he said the president had a lot to do with the fuel prices and that they’re reaping the consequences of decisions that didn’t go the way Trump thought they’d go. Three votes, no regrets, and the bloke still can’t get through one sentence without the word consequences falling out of him. That’s the shape of it out there. Nobody’s burning the hat. They’re just quietly leaving it on the hook by the door and going out to the shed without it, and the prick who sold them the hat is standing on a stage in Kansas wondering where his crowd fucking went.

MAINE: THE SENATOR OF DEEP CONCERN BLAMES THE LAST BLOKE

ABC’s Jay O’Brien went up to the Maine woods, where the Senate seat that could decide the whole chamber sits with Susan Collins, the Senator of Deep Concern, a woman who has spent two decades furrowing her brow at Trump on camera and then voting for whatever lands on her desk like a labrador eating a sock. To be fair to her, and I’d rather chew tinfoil, she did vote to end the Iran war and she did call the Canadian tariffs a mistake, in the tone of a bloke telling the publican the beer’s a bit warm while the pub burns down behind him.

The problem is that the loggers she represents don’t get paid in Collins’s misgivings. They get paid in logs, and the machines that cut the logs come from Canada along with every bloody part that keeps them running, and all of it now carries Trump’s tariff on top of $6 diesel. Twenty years of concern and the woods are still being fucking invoiced.

▶️ Logging industry rep Dana Doran on what diesel and tariffs have done to Maine’s woods business, via ABC News

And I think most of the contractors now are break even, if not operating in the red as a result of what’s happened with diesel prices. They’re losing money. We’ve had several of our members here in Maine have already said, “We’re out of the business. We have to hang it up.” Yes, absolutely. Just in the last couple months.

Then O’Brien found Collins at a hot dog stand in Lewiston, a business she’d be underqualified to run, shaking hands with the breakfast crowd like a woman who’s just remembered an election is on. Joe Manchin, of all people, had been flown in to vouch for her “independence,” which is like getting a bloke who sold his houseboat to the coal lobby to vouch for your swimming. O’Brien asked her a simple question, the kind a bloke at the bar could answer before his beer went flat. Do you blame the president for the state of the economy?

▶️ Susan Collins reaches for Joe Biden, via ABC News

So, there are lots of reasons why people are struggling. The Biden administration actually had higher inflation, but let’s try to work together and solve some problems.

Biden, in October 2026, with a war on and diesel at six bucks. That’s the whole Collins act in one go, a two-sentence shrug delivered over a hot dog, and it’s the same pissweak bullshit she’s been serving since the Clinton years: furrow the brow, mention the other mob, vote with the bastard anyway. The woman could watch Trump reverse a ute through her own letterbox and tell the cameras the previous driver had a worse record. Her opponent Troy Jackson, a former logger himself, had the obvious reply ready, and he didn’t need a hot dog to deliver it: it’s Trump’s economy, and Collins helped build it, which is why she’s now trying to walk away from the job site before the inspector turns up.

But the bit of this segment that should be stapled to the wall of every Republican campaign office in the country, right next to the bloody fire exit, belongs to a firewood seller called Brittany Warden. She’s a self-described conservative who voted for Trump every single time he ran and is undecided in the Senate race, which in Maine arithmetic makes her worth more than every donor Collins has ever shaken down. O’Brien asked whether she’d support him again.

▶️ Brittany Warden, three-time Trump voter, on heating oil and freezing to death, via ABC News

No. No, I do not. Do you feel worse off now than you did two years ago? Yes. Financially, yes. The groceries have continued to climb. The light bills have continued to climb. Now, oil, you know what I mean? I just filled up my car yesterday. It used to cost me maybe $60. It was $90 yesterday to fill my small SUV. She says people are truly going to have to make sacrifices this winter and there’s chances that people are going to freeze to death because of the heating cost and not being able to afford to heat their homes at right now the average I believe is 5.89 a gallon on a fixed income. How are you supposed to afford that?

Heating oil in Maine is up more than 80 per cent on last year according to state officials. Warden’s bill to heat her house has gone from $1,400 to $5,000. Maine winters kill people who can’t heat their homes. She said that out loud, on camera, as a Trump voter, and the Senator of Deep Concern was down the road with a hot dog in her hand talking about Biden, which is the political equivalent of a plumber standing in your flooded kitchen blaming the last bloke’s washer.

Down on the Portland docks, O’Brien got aboard a fishing boat with a skipper called Jordie King, 42 years on the water, the kind of bloke who’s seen every price, every storm and every government come and go and still turns up at four in the morning. Asked if he’d ever seen diesel this high, he said never once. He wouldn’t say who he’s voting for, and good on him. He did say this about Trump’s promise that prices will come plummeting down after the midterms, the same promise the prick makes about everything that’s going to arrive the day after you’ve handed over the vote.

▶️ Captain Jordie King on the post-midterm price miracle, via ABC News

Have you ever seen diesel this high in your 42 years? Absolutely not. Never once. No. It’s been tough. And you know, the other thing is we don’t know when this is going to happen. Now, President Trump says prices are going to come plummeting after the midterms. I’ll believe that when I see it.

Forty-two years of hauling cod out of the North Atlantic and he’s got the measure of the bloke in one sentence. The prices plummet after the midterms and so does the bailout cheque. Everything good in that country is apparently scheduled for the day after you’ve handed over the fucking vote.

ARKANSAS: THE HAWK COMES HOME TO ROOST

More Perfect Union sent Beth Meadows down to Arkansas, where Tom Cotton has held the Senate seat for eleven years and has spent fifteen of them wanting a war with Iran, which tells you he was itching for it before anyone had even handed him the gun. He got it. Cotton’s the bloke who stood up and said the answer to most questions in the Middle East is Iran, two strikes, the first strike and the last strike, delivered with the chin of a man who has never once had to fill a fucking tractor.

Arkansas is now paying for his strikes at $6 a gallon, and the Dinner-Bell Hawk of the Hungriest State has gone very fucking quiet about who’s picking up the tab. Six dollars. The first voice on Meadows’s tape is a local who’s worked it out without a think tank, a bar chart or a single day at Harvard.

▶️ An Arkansas voter on the president who was supposedly for the farmers, via More Perfect Union

I’m really upset with our president. You know, he was for the farmers, supposedly. And, he’s letting them hang out to dry pretty much now.

Arkansas led the nation in Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy filings in 2025, before the war started. Since the war, diesel for farm machinery has nearly doubled and fertiliser has surged because the Strait of Hormuz shut and a third of the world’s fertiliser used to come through it. A bloke called Jeff, who runs three small businesses in town, gave Meadows the frikkin invoice.

▶️ Jeff on a $2,000-a-week fuel bill and the war in Iraq, or Iran, who is it, via More Perfect Union

Oh, it’s just, worse than it’s ever been, I mean. The economy right now suck ass. We obviously gotta get the gas prices down. Everything that is going up is basically because of gas and diesel prices. I’ve got three small businesses here in town, and, you know, I’m paying over $6 a gallon for diesel. You know, when my fuel bill is over $2,000 a week, I mean, it’s tough to make ends meet. When Trump took office, I thought it’d get a little better.

Two thousand a week on fuel is over $100,000 a year, for a bloke with three small businesses in a town in Arkansas, because a Senator from his own state spent a decade and a half egging on a war. And the Democrat running against Cotton isn’t some blow-in from a law firm. Hallie Shoffner is a sixth-generation farmer who closed her family’s 150-year-old operation last year because the farm crisis ate it.

▶️ Hallie Shoffner on why she’s running, via More Perfect Union

And I would not be here today if last year I hadn’t closed my family’s 150-year-old farm because of the farm crisis. And I decided that if I can’t farm, I’m going to fight back on behalf of the people of Arkansas.

Shoffner’s point about Cotton is the sharp one, and it cuts the bastard where he lives. He voted against the farm bill twice, in the hungriest state in the country, where one in four kids will go to bed hungry at some point this year. The farm bill expired again on the 30th of September, and the man who could have fixed it was busy on cable telling the Persian Gulf how to behave. Cotton has been too busy being the Senate’s foremost Iran hawk to notice the chooks have come home to roost in his own backyard, and they’ve brought the bloody rooster.

He also skipped both Senate debates, which tells you how keen he is to stand next to a farmer and explain diesel. Twice he voted against feeding his own state, twice he ducked a stage with a farmer on it, and twice is apparently the number this bloke can count to before the arithmetic fucking hurts.

And when Meadows asked an Arkansas farmer called Adam Chappell about the $8 billion, he explained in eight seconds why bailouts don’t buy the loyalty Trump thinks they do, which is eight seconds more thought than the Fertiliser Salesman put into the cheque.

▶️ Adam Chappell on where the bailout cheque actually goes, via More Perfect Union

But farmers we talked to say bailouts alone won’t solve the farm crisis. So when I get an aid package, ok? That money will never come to me. It comes straight through my hands into whoever I owe the money to.

Straight through his hands to the bank, and that’s the $8 billion in one bloody sentence. A transfer from the taxpayer to the lenders with the farmer as a conduit and a photo opportunity in the middle, the Lenders’ Little Helper handing out somebody else’s money to blokes who’ll never see a cent of it, so the banks get paid and the prick gets a crowd. The farmer gets a handshake, a pallet of sweet fuck all and the privilege of saying thank you on camera.

Here are the numbers that have Cotton’s donors spending $13.6 million on ads, outspending the Democrats 65 to one. Trump won Arkansas by 31 points in 2024. Cotton’s lead in the latest Hendrix College poll is nine. Shoffner led him outright in an August poll from the same outfit and holds a big lead among independents in the one he’s winning. The Cook Political Report still calls the seat Solid Republican, and they’re probably right, because thirty-one points is a shitload of lipstick to wipe off a pig in one go.

But when a Senator in a plus-31 state has to spend sixty-five dollars for every one his opponent spends to hold a nine-point lead, the shitweasel is not comfortable. He’s just well funded. Sixty-five to one. That’s not a campaign, that’s a pissweak bastard bailing out a tinnie with a schooner glass and telling the wankers who paid for the boat that the water level’s a strategy.

KANSAS: THIRTEEN CENTS A POUND

Now the one that stings, because it’s the one Trump did to his own people with his own bloody thumbs, from the dunny, at an hour when decent blokes are still asleep and the only things awake are the roosters and the pricks.

Kansas produces nearly a quarter of America’s beef and hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1932, which is before the Harbour Bridge and before anyone had worked out how to lose that state to the other mob. The incumbent, Roger Marshall, is running against a Leawood megachurch pastor called Adam Hamilton and the race is a dead heat, which is why Trump was in Park City on the 19th of October announcing the $8 billion and telling the crowd Marshall was the leader who fought for it. Marshall stood there and took the credit like a wanker accepting a trophy for a race he’d watched from the pub with his thumb up his arse. Here’s what the pair of bastards actually fought for in Kansas this year.

In August, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States would let up to 300,000 metric tons of foreign lean beef trimmings in tariff-free for 90 days, to bring down the price of ground beef at the supermarket before the midterms. Three hundred thousand tons of somebody else’s cow, dumped on the market from a phone, by a bloke who thinks a cattle station is where the train stops and who has never once stood in cow shit that wasn’t his own bullshit. The ranchers had bought their calves in spring at around $2,800 a head. They’d paid for the trucking and the feed. They were expecting to sell in autumn at around $3,300, which is how a cattle business works when nobody with a Truth Social account takes a fucking dump on it. Within days of the post the auction price dropped by up to $600 a head.

▶️ A Kansas rancher on the betrayal

$30,000 is the average. And the larger you are, the larger your loss is. Some feel a little bit of a sense of betrayal. We were pitched that he would be good for agriculture, but this was definitely not.

▶️ The auctioneer does the arithmetic on one sale

Probably easier to see it than to talk about it. Times the 69 head, that farmer lost $28,047.12 in that one transaction. We held out as long as we could, and the price improved some but we marketed them, and it was significantly different than what we had expected for value. Lose $180,000 to $220,000 pretty easy.

Twenty-eight thousand and forty-seven dollars and twelve cents on one lot of 69 head, gone in an afternoon over a single post. The bigger operators lost $200,000. And here’s the kicker, the bit that should make every rancher in the saleyards spit his tobacco into the dust.

▶️ What the shopper got out of it

And adding insult to injury, the price of ground beef at the grocery store only came down by about 13 cents per pound. The idea was it would bring ground beef price down in the grocery store, and that would garner more votes. What it did was brought down the price of our calves without really having a significant impact on the price of hamburger.

Thirteen cents a pound. He torched the fall sale for every cattleman in Kansas and the punter at the checkout saved thirteen cents on a pound of mince. The packers and the burger chains made out like bandits. The rancher got the bill. The Hobby Farmer of Mar-a-Lardo, a man who has never been on the right end of a shovel in his life, “fixed” beef prices the way he fixes everything, by finding the person doing the actual work and shoving the cost onto them.

Marshall, for the record, said he was as frustrated as anybody about the imports, and then said they were necessary, which is the Kansas version of the Collins shrug. The ranchers’ response is the most dangerous thing on any of these four tapes, because it’s not anger.

▶️ The Kansas closer

I’m not saying that he hasn’t done some good things, but this one was very, very negative for us. I think people are frustrated, maybe won’t go vote. There’s this feeling that the government did this to us. So why participate?

Why participate. That’s a Kansas cattleman talking about a Republican president in a Republican state, and he said it the way a bloke says the ute won’t start, flat, tired, past arguing. You can’t bribe that bloke back with a cheque that arrives in December, and you sure as shit can’t bribe him with a cheque that hasn’t even got a number on it yet.

He’s not flipping to the Democrats, necessarily. He’s just going to stay home on Tuesday, feed what’s left of his cattle and let the whole arse-clown circus run without him. In a dead-heat Senate race, that’s the ballgame. It’s the exact same thing that happened to the Democrats in 2024, when the people who were supposed to turn up for Harris had a look at the ticket, said bugger that, and stayed on the couch. Trump knows how that movie ends because he’s the bloody prick who starred in it.

THE BAND-AID

So let’s put the $8 billion in its proper bloody box, a shoebox under the bed next to every other promise the prick has made since January.

Diesel averaged $6.30 a gallon across America two weeks ago, against about $3.50 last fall. The reason is the war. Nobody at the White House or the Department of Agriculture said that when they announced the money, because it would mean admitting the bloke handing out the cheque is the bastard who wrote the bill. The Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of Thoughts and Prayers for Agriculture, posted that the President “hears our farmers” and is “taking action,” with the money going to domestic fertiliser production, a stronger safety net and twenty new trade deals, a lovely list of bullshit that won’t fill a single tank before harvest finishes. Payment rates come next month and the cheques come later, courtesy of the Commodity Credit Corporation. It’s a one-off formula reimbursement for a “portion” of modelled losses, which in plain English means the farmer gets some of it back, late, after the war has eaten the rest and shat in the sink.

Lehman’s $25,000 fertiliser hit doesn’t come back and neither does Jeff’s $2,000 a week. Brittany Warden’s $5,000 heating bill isn’t a farm input and won’t see a cent. The Kansas rancher’s $28,047.12 was a policy choice, not a market accident, and the prick who made it was on a stage in his state two months later handing out somebody else’s money and calling it leadership, an arsonist at the fundraiser with a bucket and a hard-on for the cameras. Adam Chappell already told you where the cheque goes. Through his hands, straight to the bank.

Here’s what a tradie knows that the Barn-Burner of Palm Beach doesn’t. You can’t fix a job you keep breaking, you useless knob. Every fortnight this bastard blows a new hole in the people who feed the country, then turns up with a bucket of taxpayer money like a dickhead who’s pissed in the pool and wants a medal for the towel. The farmers aren’t asking for the bucket. They’re asking him to put the fucking shovel down.

THE LEDGER

Iowa’s farm union flips every federal race for the first time anyone can remember. Maine’s loggers are hanging up the chainsaw and a three-time Trump voter says people will freeze this winter. Arkansas is spending sixty-five to one to hold a seat Trump carried by 31, and Kansas cattlemen who lost $30,000 apiece so a shopper could save thirteen cents are wondering why they’d bother voting. Thirteen cents, and the shithouse part is the poor bastard didn’t even get the thirteen cents.

That’s the farm belt, the beating red heart of the whole MAGA project, telling the cameras the band-aid’s too small and stuck on the wrong bloke. Trump needs these people on Tuesday. He spent the year teaching them that every promise has an invoice stapled to the back and a payout date just past the election, and a farmer reads an invoice better than any wanker in a red cap reads a fucking room.

The farmers did the sums. They found a president who pitched himself as their man and spent three years pissing on their boots and calling it rain. For a self-described deal-maker, that’s the worst trade he’s ever made: he swapped the only voters who’d never leave him for thirteen cents a pound, and the gormless cunt thinks a cheque in December will buy them back.

Stop digging, Donald. They’ve already climbed out.

IFLA ~ Stopped Digging, Started Counting ~ Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY THING IN THE PADDOCK THAT HASN’T GONE UP

The exchange rate this week: one Aussie term buys one plain-English explanation, tariff-free, with no 90-day import window and no Truth Social post to crash the value halfway through the sale. Not a lot in this piece has held its value like that.

Arse-clown: A fool of such complete commitment that the bum and the circus are one and the same. Deployed here for the whole travelling show, not for anyone who bought a ticket.

Bastard: The most flexible word we own, swinging from venom to love on tone alone. “Poor bastard” is the Kansas cattleman. Every other bastard in this piece is the other kind.

Bloke: A man. Any man. The most load-bearing word in the Australian language.

Blood and bone: Fertiliser made from exactly what it says, dried abattoir leftovers ground to a grey powder that smells like a crime scene in February. Leave a bag of it in the ute tray for a week and you’ve got the full sensory experience of the man at sparrow’s fart with his phone out.

Bloody: The all-purpose Aussie intensifier, mild enough for your nan, strong enough for a Senator. Its force depends entirely on the noun it’s bolted to.

Blow-in: Someone who’s just arrived from elsewhere and is acting like they own the place. Hallie Shoffner is the opposite of one.

Bugger that: No, thanks, with the door closing behind it. What the Harris voters of 2024 said to the ticket, and what the Kansas cattlemen are saying to the ballot box.

Bullshit: You have this one too. We just use it as a unit of government policy.

Cattle station: A cattle property, which up north can run to the size of a small European country with the homestead a day’s drive from the gate. Americans say ranch. Not, whatever the president thinks, where the train stops.

Chooks: Chickens. When they come home to roost, your past decisions have arrived at your door and they want feeding.

Dickhead: Entry-level Australian abuse, the training wheels of the insult system. Safe in front of your nan, accurate on a man who pisses in a pool and wants a medal for the towel.

Done the sums: Worked out the arithmetic. Americans do the math. We do the sums, because that’s what the teacher called it in Year 3. The farmers in all four videos have done them. The White House is hoping you haven’t.

Dunny: The toilet, classically the tin shed out the back. Where, on the evidence, American cattle policy is written.

Esky: The portable cooler for beer and bait. A dog that’s been in the esky has eaten your lunch and your bait, which is the face the Oklahoma rancher was making.

Fortnight: Two weeks. Americans find this word exotic, which is odd for a country that says “biweekly” and means two different things by it.

Frikkin: Fucking, with the training wheels on. Used here once, on Jeff’s invoice, because the invoice deserved it and the sentence had already had its turn.

Fucked off: Angry and leaving, often at the same time. The headline is not a typo.

Good on him: Well done, and warmer than it reads. Said of Jordie King for keeping his vote to himself.

Gormless: Clueless, slack-jawed, lacking the basic sense God gave a fence post.

Hay bale: A compressed block of dried grass. Also the chair you’re sitting on for this one.

Knob: An idiot, and the anatomical item it sounds like. The overlap is intentional.

Letterbox: Your mailbox, on a post at the front fence. The thing Trump could reverse a ute through while Collins blamed the previous driver.

Mince: Ground beef. The thing that came down thirteen cents a pound while the cattle that make it dropped six hundred dollars a head.

Mob: A group, a crowd, the other lot. Your mob is yours and the other mob is whoever Collins is blaming this week.

Paddock: A field. Americans say “pasture” or “field.” Australians say paddock about any flat bit of land, including the car park at the footy.

Pissweak: Pathetic, feeble, lacking all force. A pissweak excuse is one nobody believes, and a two-sentence shrug over a hot dog is the reference case.

Prick: A genuinely rotten bloke, delivered with full venom. Rarely swings affectionate. Used freely in this piece, always on the same man.

Publican: The bloke behind the bar with his name over the door. Has cut off better men than Trump.

Punter: The ordinary person, the customer, the shopper at the checkout. In Kansas, the one who saved thirteen cents.

Rusted-on: Immovable political loyalty, welded in place. A rusted-on Republican would vote red from the grave, which is why the ones leaving the hat on the hook are the story.

Saleyards: The cattle auction, one word, said as a grunt by anyone who’s stood in one at six in the morning. Americans say stockyards. The place where the Truth Social post landed hardest.

Schooner: A 425ml glass of beer. Bailing out a boat with one is not a strategy, whatever a Senator’s donors are told.

Shed: On a farm, the big tin building where the machinery lives and the bloke goes to think. Also where he goes to not wear the hat.

Shithouse: As an adjective, very bad. As a noun, the outside dunny. The sums in this piece are the former.

Shitweasel: A sly, cowardly operator who burrows out of sight when the hard questions arrive. See also: skipping two debates.

Shouting the bar: Buying a round for the whole pub. The most sacred transaction in Australian life, and the one thing you cannot do with somebody else’s wallet, unless you’re the president.

Sparrow’s fart: Dawn. The precise moment the first bird breaks wind and the day begins. The hour tradies start, and the hour a certain president types.

Sweet fuck all: Nothing, fondly. The contents of a bailout pallet by the time it reaches the farmer.

Tinnie: A can of beer, or a small aluminium boat. In this piece, the boat, and it’s taking water.

Tradie: A tradesperson. Builders and sparkies and the like. Someone who knows you can’t fix a job you keep breaking.

Ute: A utility vehicle, your pickup, with a tray and usually a dog. Also, this week, a reversing hazard outside Senator Collins’s house.

Wanker: A self-aggrandising fool fond of his own opinions. Accepts trophies for races he watched from the pub.

Wombat: A stocky, short-legged Australian marsupial that digs very well and is famously hard to shift once it’s decided where it lives. This week’s reader. Affectionately.

Wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire: The lowest grade of regard one person can hold for another. Not used in the piece, but it’s what the Oklahoma rancher’s face said while his mouth said “no regrets.”

IT CHECKS OUT