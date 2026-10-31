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let's go! 🇨🇦 jazda! 🇵🇱's avatar
let's go! 🇨🇦 jazda! 🇵🇱
10h

Listen, don't you all see the endgame in plain sight? The goal is to let the farmers got bankrupt, sell their land they held for generations to some private equity or some billionaires, who are then going to hire them back for next to nothing to do the same job. Welcome to the guided age 2.0 and the new slavery. Take their land away and when they are desperate, hire them back for minimum wage.

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The Kilominator🇨🇦's avatar
The Kilominator🇨🇦
10h

I’ll believe it when I see it. Those dipshits wouldn’t vote for water to be thrown on them if they were on fire.

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