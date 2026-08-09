I Fucking Love Australia

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Bryan B's avatar
Bryan B
Aug 9

Hey IFLA, I hear the lads from down under are heading up here to Canada to help us out with our fires. You're truly good mates. Thanks for having our backs.

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Tom Wojtyga's avatar
Tom Wojtyga
Aug 9

I think there’s a typo in there my good sir:”Someone give the Sharpie savant a plaque.”

It should read : Someone give the Sharpie savant a plague.

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