American telly aired Hillary Clinton on Sunday being asked who leads the free world these days, and she didn’t say the bloke you’d expect Grab a cuppa, you beautiful mob, this one’s a treat.

Mark Carney has spent the past week doing laps of Asia with a pen in his hand, and on Tuesday he walked into the Kylin Villa State Guesthouse in Shenzhen, shook hands with Xi Jinping and walked out with a longer deal and a fatter order book. Then he posted eleven words about it and got on with his day.

More trade. More investment. More predictability. Unlocking new opportunities for Canadians.

Predictability. He put that word in on purpose, the cheeky bastard, because it’s the one product the shop next door stopped stocking in January 2025.

Mark Carney, Facebook, 17 November 2026

CARNEY BUILT A ROAD. THE DESPOTWANKER BUILT A TOLL BOOTH

Start in Manila, because Shenzhen was the second course. Within hours of landing on Saturday, Carney and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed off the end of negotiations on a Canada-Philippines free trade agreement, a year after the pair of them agreed to have a crack at one. The same day he announced that talks with the whole eleven-country ASEAN bloc were substantially concluded. Those had been dragging since 2021, while every tariff-happy pissweasel in Washington was busy setting fire to the neighbours’ fences. That’s close to 700 million customers, and Carney says it will be the first trade deal the bloc has ever done with anyone outside Asia.

Same city, three days later, a very different welcome. The bloke Carney is routing around flew into Manila on Tuesday to a marching band at the airport and a gala dinner as guest of honour. Out in the streets, around two thousand Filipinos had built him out of scrap so they could set him alight. One effigy turned him into an excavator. Another had him laid out in a coffin at Liwasang Bonifacio. Riot police with shields and batons held the marchers back from the convention centre while the effigies burned.

Anti-Trump protesters in Manila, 16 November 2026. Photo: Kej Andrés, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

This is the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia and historically about as warm towards Americans as any country on earth, and its people have been in the streets for a week over the Iran war and his Pax Silica chip scheme. When that crowd is torching you in the street, mate, you have well and truly shat in the regional punchbowl, you bloody wankstain.

Then Carney read out the number he wants Washington to hear. Canada’s goal is to double its non-American exports by 2035, and he says it’s running well ahead of schedule, with one in every three export dollars now earned somewhere other than the United States. That is the highest share in forty years, and every point of it came out of one fuckweasel’s hide. In Shenzhen on Wednesday he added the scoreboard: twenty free trade agreements covering sixty countries, which he reckons makes Canada the best-connected economy on the planet. Ottawa wrapped one of them, with the United Arab Emirates, in 47 fucking days, which is less time than the Velvet-Rope Viceroy of Mar-a-Lardo takes to decide which ally he’s shaking down next.

He was blunt about what the whole web of deals is for. It exists, he told the Manila press pack, so Canadians can live as they choose without being “told what to do by some hegemon or a hyperscaler.” Nobody in the room needed the hegemon’s name spelled out, the sooky old fucknugget.

Three days after Manila came Xi. The arrangement Carney struck in Beijing back in January was due to lapse at the end of this year, and it now runs to December 2028. China is suspending its retaliatory tariffs on another swag of Canadian exports from New Year’s Day, worth about $400 million in relief according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Frozen pork takes $116 million of that and Greenland halibut another $96 million, with prawns and geoduck in the middle and $39.4 million of sea cucumber bringing up the rear.

A sea cucumber, for the uninitiated, is a damp sock that lives on the ocean floor. As of January it will have a smoother run into its biggest market than a Canadian-built ute has into Michigan, and I’d love to watch some poor bastard from the Commerce Department explain that to a Windsor autoworker without copping a boot up the arse.

Statistics Canada has exports to China up 40 per cent in the first nine months of this year, to $33.5 billion. Forty per cent, in the same nine months the Toll-Booth Tsar of Palm Beach spent telling the world nobody does business without paying him at the gate. The punters found another road, and it’s got bugger all tolls on it. Chuck the recliner and Hakeem the ottoman might want to take notes, because this is what standing up to a toll racket looks like when somebody bloody well builds the road instead of quoting the warranty.

NOSTALGIA IS NOT A STRATEGY, AND NEITHER IS A BLOODY SULK

The pork is the entree, you lot. The main course is cars, and this is where the bloke gets properly dangerous.

Washington has had a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian vehicles since last year, with a threat on the table to double it to 50 on the first of January, because apparently the first kick in the guts didn’t leave a big enough bruise. Stellantis pulled the Jeep Compass line out of Brampton, Ontario, pointed it at Illinois, and is now trying to flog the idle plant while Ottawa fights the sale. In Manila on Saturday a CTV reporter asked whether it was time to admit Canada can’t hold these jobs any more, and the example he reached for was Australia.

Oh, mate. Speaking from the country that waved Holden off in 2017, take it from us: nobody should want to be us on this one. We let the car industry walk out the door, and these days the nearest thing we’ve got to a car plant is a bloke in a shed with a welder and a dream. Carney had no interest in the tour.

This government will not settle for a deal with the United States that is not consistent with a viable Canadian auto sector.

He followed it, dry as a dead dingo’s donger, by noting that he was announcing two trade deals that day and an accord with the United States wasn’t one of them. That is a man strolling past his ex’s table at the pub with a new date on each arm and stopping to say g’day. Then he explained the thinking to CBC.

You have to adapt your strategy along with the world as it is. You know, nostalgia is not a strategy.

An entire American trade policy has been built on the memory of a 1950s car commercial, and a banker from Edmonton filed it under sentiment in five words. That commercial runs deep in the tariff-happy, tanty-chucking, truth-dodging, tyre-kicking tosser who wrote the policy. Somewhere in his head it is permanently 1957 and a factory in Michigan is forever hiring. So he slapped a tax on the present to bring back the past, which is a shit plan even for a bloke who couldn’t find his own arse with a tariff schedule, and the present did what the present does and pissed off somewhere cheaper. He has built the Maginot Line of Mar-a-Lardo out of duty rates and spent a fortune manning it, and the Canadians are driving round the end of it with a boot full of canola.

He’s good at five words, Carney. At a summit in Cambodia on the way to Shenzhen he was asked whether courting Chinese carmakers was a bargaining chip to wave at the White House. He said Canada’s autoworkers are the best going and he wants them flat out inside an integrated North American industry. If Washington keeps pulling that industry apart, he said, there are European and Asian options on the shelf, Chinese ones among them. Then came the next five.

“not leverage, but action, reaction”

That is Newton’s third law delivered in a navy suit, and it’s the politest get stuffed in the history of physics. A man who ran two central banks is calmly reading out the science to a class with one very slow student in it: shove a country’s car plants off the table for long enough and the country goes shopping for another bloody table. Anyone waiting for him to chuck a wobbly about it has confused him with the other fella, who has never met a wobbly he didn’t chuck.

And the other table is already half set. Ottawa cut its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles from 100 per cent to 6.1 in January for up to 49,000 cars a year, and the government’s own paperwork says 16,211 have rolled in since March. Carney’s condition for anything bigger is factories with proper jobs in them. Every one of those cars is a sale the Clingy Ex of Pennsylvania Avenue handed over himself, the silly prick. For two years the Spruiker of Sideshow Alley has stood out the front bellowing that the factories were coming home, and the only showroom he’s helped fill is in Shenzhen. That makes him Beijing’s Best Unpaid Sales Rep and the only fuckwit in the car game working on negative commission.

So here’s one for the Americans in the comments, asked with love. When your president taxes his best customer until the customer starts test-driving the competition, who exactly did the fucking deal get done on?

REAR ADMIRAL ROWBOAT FILES A MEMO

Naturally somebody in Washington had a sook about it, because that building runs on sooks the way a servo runs on sausage rolls. The somebody was Peter Navarro, the president’s trade adviser, who fired off what he called a “memo” to the Prime Minister of Canada. On X. It opened like a text from a teenager who’s been left on read since Friday and has just spotted another bloke’s ute in the driveway.

“Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S.?”

Peter Navarro on X, as reported by CP24

He went on to call the whole idea deeply offensive, warned that China is already devouring Canada, and finished by announcing that Vancouver now belongs to the People’s Republic.

Have a look at who’s offended, you lot. A senior official of the government that tariffed Canadian cars and spent a year musing about annexing the joint is wounded, the poor delicate petal, that Canada rang somebody else. That’s the bloke who torched the servo complaining you bought your petrol up the road. It’s the husband who moved his girlfriend into the spare room demanding to know why the wife is on the phone to a solicitor.

The Vancouver crack lands on a city full of Canadians whose ancestry is none of his bloody business, and it comes from a man who did four months in a Miami prison for telling Congress to get stuffed. So the jailbird is deeply offended by a bloke selling fish. This is also the Anagram of K Street, the author who spent years quoting a wise economist called Ron Vara in his own books until somebody noticed Ron Vara was his own surname shuffled about. When a memo turns up from this galah, the first job is working out whether a real person wrote it.

A memo, for the record, goes on letterhead and gets spell-checked. This arse-clown typed “u” at a G7 head of government and hit send, like a pisshead ordering a kebab at two in the morning. It’s three letters, mate. Carney has run the Bank of England and you couldn’t run to a full fucking pronoun.

Vancouver readers, the comments are all yours. Be as polite about him as he was about you.

Carney’s answer came on Wednesday, when the Toronto Star asked him whether the people around the president see all this as a threat.

▶️ Carney on what Canada actually sells China, Shenzhen press conference

We are exporting canola, we are exporting pork, we are exporting halibut. We’re exporting LNG, we’re exporting oil, we’re exporting iron ore, some other aspects. These are important industries. These are not cutting edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationship that the United States has with China.

Rear Admiral Rowboat sounded general quarters over a fish. Carney then added the part that should sting most. The president has asked him where Canada is heading with China, he said, and in the president’s own hierarchy of issues it isn’t the top one at all. So the memo man is out there defending a red line his own boss hasn’t bothered to draw, in the very week that boss is in Shenzhen patching up his own relationship with Xi.

ASK HIS HOCKEY PLAYERS

Washington wasn’t the only capital told to shift. Vladimir Putin is at the same summit, and he used it to announce that sanctions are a thing of the past. CTV’s reporter asked Carney whether he’d be as blunt as Stephen Harper was in 2014, when Harper shook Putin’s cold dead hand and told him to get out of Ukraine.

▶️ Carney torches Putin, Shenzhen press conference. See Donny, it ain’t that fucking hard standing up to mass murderers huh?

Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are a thing of the past. I think you’ll find out that they’re very real. They’re biting.

His hockey players. Only a Canadian prime minister reaches for that one, and it’s the cruellest bloody item on the list, as the Kremlin’s resident pissweasel well knows. There’s a receipt behind it as well. About ten days earlier his government barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their own flags at sporting events in Canada, the World Juniors included, so the shitweasel can watch the puck drop on the telly. He went on to say he agrees with every word Harper said, that he’ll repeat it to Putin’s face if the two of them end up side by side, and that the Russian president is lying about the situation on the ground, not for the first time. All of it delivered to that murderous dungwaffle in the tone of a man reading out a bus timetable.

THE GUARDRAILS, BECAUSE HE’S A BANKER AND NOBODY’S MUG

Now the honest bit, because unlike some pricks we do one. Nobody at IFLA is writing love letters to Beijing, and Carney plainly isn’t either.

Before he sat down with Xi he said there were “clear guardrails” on the talks, with critical minerals and artificial intelligence kept off the table for investment. He told reporters he raised human rights and foreign interference with Xi directly, and that some kinds of business simply don’t get done with governments that don’t share Canada’s values. With Russia, he said, the answer is none, which is a sentence no skidmark in the West Wing has managed in two years. A New York Times reporter put a poll to him showing 14 per cent support among Canadians for closer trade with China against 58 for Europe, and he didn’t quarrel with the direction of it.

The ledger still leans hard one way too. Canada bought $68.8 billion of Chinese goods in those same nine months, roughly double what it sold. The head of the Canadian carmakers’ association has told MPs flat out that there is no Canadian auto industry without the American market. Neither of the Manila deals gets signed before 2027. On Carney’s own arithmetic, two export dollars in every three still head south, straight past the despotwanker’s toll booth.

All of that is real, and all of it was known to the man who signed. He has priced the bloody risk and kept the crown jewels in the safe. What he’s bought is a second customer, and a third, for the day the first one goes troppo at the counter again, which on current form is most Tuesdays. Any small business owner who’s had one big client start paying late and making threats knows the move. You keep serving the bollockbrain, and you make fucking sure he’s no longer the only name in the book.

NOBODY’S QUEUEING AT THE DOOR

On the sidelines in Shenzhen, Carney sat down with Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, the other neighbour who’s spent two years being shaken down. He ran through how fast trade between their two countries is growing and said both of them were busy working with partners all around the world, even the United States. Sheinbaum cracked up, and the room went with her.

▶️ Carney’s United States line gets a laugh out of Sheinbaum, APT

That laugh is what the neighbourhood sounds like now. Then he went off to meet the president, having told reporters that afternoon exactly where things stand. Bloomberg asked why he could land two deals with China in a year and none with Washington. His answer was that the United States fundamentally changed what it wants out of trade, that the talks have been two steps forward and one step back, and that he’ll do what’s necessary for a deal so long as it’s one that serves Canadians.

There are signs somebody over there wants one. Before this trip Carney had a long call with the president, with the US trade representative on the line alongside Stephen Miller, the cockroach Caligula, newly installed as White House chief of staff. CTV’s bureau chief noticed who was missing: Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary Ottawa blames for blowing up the talks in August. When Handbrake Howard gets left in the car park, somebody in that building wants the car to move. Meanwhile the Democrats who flattened the Republicans on the third of November take Congress in January, and the senator lined up to run the Finance Committee has named the Canada tariffs as an early target for repeal.

And if you want to know how far the furniture has moved, ask an American. On Sunday night MS NOW aired Rachel Maddow interviewing Hillary Clinton on a stage in New York City.

▶️ Maddow asks Clinton who leads the free world, MS NOW

Maddow: Do you think that there is a leader of the free world right now? Clinton: Maybe Mark Carney. Maddow: That’s what I was going to ask. He’s certainly articulating a vision of the free countries of the world and of the liberty-loving nations of the world that is about being stronger together.

The room applauded. That title has sat in the Oval Office since about 1945, and a former American secretary of state just handed it over the bloody border to a Canadian central banker, on cable television, to a round of clapping. Eighty-odd years of presidents kept that title in the top drawer. This drongo lost it the way a pisshead loses his wallet, loudly and in public, blaming everybody else at the taxi rank.

So the Velvet-Rope Viceroy is standing at the door of a club he spent two years spruiking as the only venue in town, clipboard in hand, while the queue wanders off to the places across the road with better prices and bouncers who don’t insult your mum. Have a squiz through the window behind him. There’s a DJ who has played the same set since 1987 and a jailbird doing shots off a tariff schedule. The cover charge has gone to fifty per cent, the sign on the door says the neighbours are barred, and the silly old bastard cannot work out where the crowd went.

He can drop the rope and do a fair deal with the best neighbour any country ever had. Or he can keep sending Rear Admiral Rowboat out to type at people and watch one export dollar in three become one in two.

Mark Carney didn’t raise his voice once this week. He signed in Manila, shook a hand in Shenzhen, made Mexico laugh, sent Moscow off to check with its hockey players and picked up the free world on the way through, all before the other bloke had finished his sook. So here it is in words short enough for a memo. Get out of his way, you tariff-drunk, rope-clutching old cuntelopian Caligula. Get out of Canada’s way, and out of the way of every other country with somewhere to be. The man’s got fucking work on.

IFLA ~ Action, Reaction and a Sea Cucumber to Go ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: FULL WORDS, PROPERLY SPELLED, UNLIKE CERTAIN MEMOS

Today’s exchange rate: one Aussie word buys you roughly 1.4 American ones, and unlike a Jeep it crosses the border duty-free.

Arse-clown: A fool who performs his foolishness in public, usually with a title.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Tone of voice decides whether it’s a compliment.

Boot: The trunk of a car. Also what you cop up the arse, which is a different boot entirely.

Bugger all: Next to nothing. The amount of leverage left in a threat everybody has heard before.

Chuck a wobbly: To throw a tantrum. Traditionally done by toddlers in supermarkets, lately by trade advisers online.

Drongo: A slow-witted fool. Named after a racehorse that never won a race.

Dry as a dead dingo’s donger: Extremely dry. The donger is exactly the part of the dingo you think it is.

Flog: To sell, usually something you’d rather be rid of.

Fuckwit: A person whose stupidity required effort.

Galah: A loud pink parrot, and by extension any loud fool.

Get stuffed: Go away, firmly. Ruder than “no thanks” and politer than what we were thinking.

Have a crack: To give something a go.

Jailbird: Someone who has done time. In this piece, four months of it in Miami.

Mug: A sucker, the easy mark in any deal. “Nobody’s mug” is high praise.

Petrol: Gasoline. What a servo sells.

Pisshead: A committed drinker.

Punters: Customers, the paying public. Originally people having a bet.

Servo: A service station. Gas station to you lot.

Solicitor: A lawyer, the kind you ring when the marriage is over.

Sook: A sulk, or the person having one. Having a sook is crying about it loudly enough for the neighbours.

Spruik: To talk something up like a carnival barker, usually well past what the goods deserve.

Squiz: A quick look.

Tanty: A tantrum. Chucking a tanty is the junior version of chucking a wobbly.

Telly: Television.

Tosser: A self-important idiot. Mild enough for the dinner table, just.

Troppo: Gone mad, as if from too long in the tropical heat.

Ute: A utility vehicle. A pickup truck, only we invented it and we’re still cranky nobody says thanks.

IT CHECKS OUT