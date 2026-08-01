There is a certain kind of fuckwit who cannot let anything go. You know him. He’s that bloke at the pub still relitigating a parking dispute from 2019, and he will tell you about it whether you asked or not. Until the end of fucking time in most cases.

Now imagine that bloke has a badge, a $60 million jet and 35,000 employees.

On 25 July, Chief US District Judge Andrew Gordon in Nevada threw out FBI Director Kash Patel’s $10 million defamation lawsuit against a California blogger named Jim Stewartson. Patel had sued in June 2023 over a run of posts calling him a Kremlin asset, a traitor, guilty of sedition, and, memorably, a blatantly incompetent chud.

Stewartson ignored the suit for two years. Patel won by forfeit in August 2025, collecting a $250,000 default judgment, split $200,000 to him and $50,000 to his foundation. Then Stewartson finally hired a lawyer, who pointed out something Patel’s expensive legal team apparently never checked: a Nevada court has no authority over a Californian who has not set foot in Nevada since a UFC card in 2016.

“Tagging Patel, who happens to be a Nevadan resident, in posts that have nothing to do with Nevada activities or entities does not target a Nevadan audience, and therefore does not create a contact between Stewartson and Nevada.” Chief Judge Andrew Gordon, order of 25 July 2026

That is not a clever technicality. That is first-year law school. Personal jurisdiction is taught in week two, somewhere between “what is a court” and “where is the bathroom.” The most powerful law enforcement officer in the United States retained counsel, spent three years, and got tipped out on the legal equivalent of forgetting to put petrol in the car.

The footnote

Here is the part that will outlive every fucker involved.

After the default judgment landed, Stewartson got on X and called the Director of the FBI a googly-eyed Kremlin bitch, then invited him to haul his arse back to Nevada for trial so he could explain to a judge exactly why he meant “chud.”

So Patel's legal team read that, had a think about it, and decided it belonged in the court file as evidence supporting their client.

Somewhere in Nevada there is a billing entry that reads “review and submit exhibit: client is a googly-eyed Kremlin bitch,” and some poor bastard charged $900 an hour for it.

Exhibit A. Filed by Kash Patel’s own legal team. Alt text: Screenshot of a post on X by Jim Stewartson referring to FBI Director Kash Patel as a googly-eyed Kremlin bitch and saying he will have to return to Nevada for trial.

The judge knocked the argument back and kept the quote anyway. It is now a footnote in a federal court order, filed for as long as the republic holds together.

Kash Patel sued a man to erase a phrase from the internet and ended up commissioning a federal judge to typeset it.

“I’d like to commend the judge for including ‘googly-eyed Kremlin bitch’ in his ruling.” Jim Stewartson, X, 28 July 2026

The full Streisand. Three years of litigation to make the insult legally safe for everyone. Alt text: Screenshot of a post on X by Jim Stewartson announcing that people are now free to call Kash Patel a chud, a googly-eyed Kremlin bitch and a traitor without fear of legal repercussions.

Now, a word on the phrase itself, because we are not complete animals here at IFLA. Strabismus is a real condition. Millions of people live with misaligned eyes, plenty of them kids who cop absolute hell in the schoolyard for something they had no say in. Taking the mickey out of that is a dog act and we are not doing it.

So let's be precise about what actually fits. Nobody needs to go anywhere near his face when the bloke has a public record like a rap sheet.

The receipts, since he’s so keen on evidence

Patel spent 2023 on his podcast demanding his predecessor Chris Wray be grounded.

“Ground Chris Wray’s private jet travel that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.” Kash Patel, Kash’s Corner, 2023

Then he got the fucking jet.

The Wall Street Journal went through the flight records and found nine runs to Las Vegas, where he used to live, and seven to Nashville, where his girlfriend lives. October 2025, the plane carted him to State College, Pennsylvania, so he could watch her sing the national anthem at a wrestling promotion co-founded by Hulk Hogan, then carried on to Nashville afterwards. House Judiciary Democrats want answers about that one, plus a luxury hunting trip in Texas and a golf getaway in Scotland.

So to recap. Two years of shrieking about taxpayer-funded jet travel, then a $60 million Gulfstream deployed as a fucking Uber to a Hulkamania singalong. The FBI keeps aircraft for hostage rescue and counterterrorism. This clown used one for a date night, and the taxpayer picked up the bar tab.

Day after that story broke, Patel sacked the 27-year FBI veteran who ran the unit overseeing the jet fleet. Didn’t sack the pilot. Didn’t sack himself. Sacked the poor bastard whose paperwork caught him, which is the law enforcement equivalent of shooting the smoke alarm because you burnt the fucking toast.

MS NOW went and counted. Four separate occasions where Patel fired agents and staff within hours or days of bad press about his competence. Four times is not what you'd call a run of shit luck, it's a filing system. Something unflattering hits print and some career agent with a mortgage and three kids gets marched out of the building so this gutless prick can feel like a big man again.

In January the New York Times ran current and former bureau staff describing a man who had demoralised and weakened the FBI. The phrase colleagues keep landing on is “rudderless ship.” Rudderless is fucking generous. Rudderless implies the boat was ever pointed somewhere.

By July, senior administration officials were so sick of his shit they hauled him into the White House like a teenager who pranged the car, and he quietly binned a weekend flight to Chicago to see the girlfriend.

This is a bloke who wrote a book about “Government Gangsters” and then spent his tenure using a government jet as an Uber and his legal budget as a grievance service.

Meanwhile he is suing The Atlantic for $250 million over an April article reporting on his drinking. The magazine has moved to dismiss, calling the suit meritless and an attack on the First Amendment. Six in seven years folks, at some point that stops being litigation and starts being a frikken subscription.

Six in seven bloody years mate. From the flog in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sooking is not a law enforcement strategy

To be scrupulously fair, and we will be, because unlike Kash we can survive contact with an inconvenient fact: Gordon did not rule that Stewartson was right. He ruled on jurisdiction only. Whether calling the FBI Director a googly-eyed Kremlin bitch is defamation or protected hyperbole remains legally unresolved. Patel can refile in California if he fancies another crack and he might just do it, because from what we can gather, he doesn’t seem to have a IQ higher than ear wax.

And Gordon gave Stewartson a proper serve too, saying he had wasted the plaintiffs’ and the court’s time, appeared to dodge service, and would have been made to pay Patel’s legal fees if the judge had the power to order it. Nobody comes out of this looking like a statesman.

But only one of these two men runs the FBI.

Stewartson summed the whole thing up to the New York Times in June, on why he found it hysterical that Patel had listed “chud” in a federal complaint:

“Because how do you prove he’s not a chud?”

Three years and ten million dollars later, still no answer.

The FBI has actual work. Counterintelligence. Organised crime. Kids being exploited online. Cases that need a director whose attention is not permanently hijacked by a bloke with a Substack and a keyboard.

Instead the bureau has a boss so thin-skinned he took a random poster to federal court, lost on the most basic rule in civil procedure, and turned an insult nobody outside a niche corner of X had heard into a phrase that now lives in the United States federal court record.

Well played, Director Dingle-Dumpling.

IFLA ~ Gman

AUSSIE TO YANKIE WORD UNSCRAMBLER

A recurring feature, because the emails haven’t stopped. Apparently Australian English and American English are the same language the way cricket and baseball are the same sport: similar enough to feel familiar, different enough to cause a scene. Our American readers keep writing in, baffled, and we respect the honesty. Below are today’s terms, translated for the continental United States. Deploy them at your discretion, or just read them aloud at the dinner table and see what happens.

Chuck a wobbly: Throwing a tantrum, usually in public, usually over something a functioning adult would let slide. Distinct from spitting the dummy in that a wobbly has range. Doors get slammed, people get sacked, and a press statement goes out about internet anarchists.

Frikken: A softened “fucking” for when you are cross but your mother is in the room. The Australian equivalent of a man in a hardware store saying “sugar” after dropping a paver on his foot. Nobody is fooled, least of all the mother.

Flog: A useless, contemptible person, with an unmistakable undertone of “and he thinks he’s impressive.” Crucially not interchangeable with idiot. An idiot cannot help it. A flog has options and keeps choosing this.

Bloody: The all-purpose Australian intensifier, deployed roughly every fourth word and carrying no fixed meaning whatsoever. It can express delight, fury, disbelief or mild interest, and the only way to tell which is tone. Foreigners treat it as a swear. It is closer to punctuation.

Mickey, taking the: Mocking someone, ribbing them, having a go. Mild by Australian standards, which is why it is so revealing when a grown man responds to it by filing a federal lawsuit instead of, say, laughing.

Skite: To boast, at length, about achievements that on inspection turn out to be somebody else’s. A skite writes a book about how he alone will clean up the agency, gets handed the agency, then spends the next year suing people who noticed he had not.

Squib: To dodge something you were obliged to front up to. A squib is the bloke who talks big all week and develops a mysterious hamstring on game day. See also: filing in the wrong jurisdiction and hoping nobody checks.

Tickets on himself, has: Wildly inflated self-regard. A bloke with tickets on himself has bought front row seats to his own life and is filthy that the rest of us have not queued for one.

This week’s bonus: Bears versus Koalas

Americans get sold a version of Australia where the koala is a soft grey cuddle merchant and the bear is the thing that will kill you. Both halves of that are wrong and it is time somebody said so.

Your bear is an honest animal. A grizzly is nine hundred pounds of upfront intent. It announces itself, it stands up, it makes a noise you feel in your sternum, and every single American knows what to do about it, which is buy a canister of pepper spray marketed specifically at bears and then never once use it correctly. The bear is dangerous in a way the American brain is built for. Big, loud, coming straight at you, resolvable with a purchase.

The koala is not a bear. It is a marsupial, which means it is more closely related to a kangaroo than to anything in Yellowstone, and calling it a koala bear in this country marks you out faster than asking for a shrimp on the barbie.

It is also, and I cannot stress this enough, a complete bastard.

It sleeps twenty hours a day because its entire diet is a leaf so toxic and nutritionally useless that digesting it puts the animal into what is essentially a permanent hangover. It has claws like a set of pruning shears and it will absolutely open your forearm up if you get grabby. A significant chunk of the wild population is riding a chlamydia epidemic. It screams at night with a sound like a diesel engine being murdered, which is a genuine tourist-frightener in the Blue Mountains and something we have all learned to sleep through.

So the scoreboard runs like this. The bear is an enormous, obvious threat that you will almost certainly never encounter. The koala is a small, filthy, sexually diseased insomniac with knives on its hands that sits fifteen metres above the car park at Katoomba, and every Yank who visits wants to hold one.

We also tell you about drop bears, which are not real, or are they…