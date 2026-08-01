I Fucking Love Australia

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Aug 1

How can anyone waste public money on personal lawsuits while ignoring real work? Spot on writing mate! Please don't stop exposing these things on your page, we need honest voices like yours. By the way, while you talking about accountability, please keep remembering Afghan partners who served US military and still waiting in danger.

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RC Wood's avatar
RC Wood
Aug 1

Thank you for your absolutely spot-on and viciously hilarious commentary on world events.

And the public service announcement about the differences between Grizzly bears and koalas is priceless. So is the “drop bear” video included as the bonus today. 💯

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