I Fucking Love Australia

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Anita Smibert's avatar
Anita Smibert
Oct 11

The warnings were out early in 2017, about the dangerous malignant narcissist. They watched the insanity of his first term. And yet not enough could get off their ass to prevent a second, no holds barred, term. He's a sociopath in total meltdown, and nobody on earth is more dangerous. He knows he's losing. His paranoia and sadism are becoming more prevalent. And Republicans will do nothing, because they know that, and are terrified.

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DrumsDrumsInTheDeep's avatar
DrumsDrumsInTheDeep
Oct 11

I will party like the ewoks at the end of Return of the Jedi when this fetid, pulsing, bloated sack of curdled discharge gets his Cronenberged malformed corpse wheeled out of a televised meeting where he croaked twenty minutes ago, but the cucks didn't want to wake him up.

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