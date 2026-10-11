Every RSL in Australia has met this bloke. He buys forty tickets in the Friday meat raffle, parks his arse at the bar and tells the whole bloody room the tray is as good as his, because nobody in the history of lamb chops has ever deserved a kilo of snags more than he does. He’s already rung the missus to tell her what’s for tea. Then the number gets called for an 85-year-old grandmother at the table by the window, who bought one ticket and mostly came in for the air conditioning. A normal person claps. This flog calls the committee a pack of crooks, announces the raffle has been rigged since 1987 and stomps out to the car park to key the courtesy bus, which is the only reason half the room gets home without meeting a breathalyser.

Now give that sore-arsed loser the United States Treasury and a direct line to the Kremlin, and you have the last two days.

Between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon, Washington time, Donald Trump, the Reject Shop Reagan, lost the Nobel Peace Prize to a retired judge, watched his government blacklist the world’s war crimes court, waived sanctions on Vladimir Putin in exchange for diesel, and told Ukraine it was time to find a new president. I can’t get a tradie to return a phone call in 48 hours. This dickhead found time to sook at Scandinavia, blacklist a courthouse, do a fuel run for the Kremlin and try to sack the leader of a country that was being bombed while he said it. Trump land now runs so far upside down that those of us who live on the bottom of the planet are getting dizzy watching it, and we’re the ones meant to be hanging off the thing by our thongs.

I’ve been writing about this galah for years, and this weekend felt different. A man who thinks he’s winning doesn’t spend his Friday night screaming at Norway. Nobody in history has been on a hot streak and thought, you know who’s really giving me the shits, the fucking Norwegians. The Nobel Peace Prize’s most persistent stalker had just lost it to a woman who was at a conference in Nuremberg minding her own business. What we watched was the last dim sim in the bain-marie, a petulant child of eighty who has seen the polling, filled his nappy and decided that if he can’t have the toy, he’ll set fire to the toy shop and send Ukraine the bill for the matches.

FRIDAY MORNING: OSLO PICKS THE JUDGE

On Friday the Norwegian Nobel Committee gave the 2026 Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, an 85-year-old South African jurist raised under apartheid who went on to sit as a judge on the International Criminal Court. She later chaired the United Nations commission that found Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

Trump had spent the week telling reporters his turn was overdue. By Friday night the Meat Tray Martyr was on stage at a rally in Syracuse, New York, calling the result an “indelible stain on Norway” and telling the crowd he’d never heard of the woman. He promised Norway he would not forget. He was still posting about it on Saturday.

▶️ Trump at his Syracuse rally on the Nobel, Norway and the judge he’s never heard of.

A small matter for the Syracuse crowd: the government of Norway doesn’t pick the winner. An independent committee of five does. He is threatening a whole country over a decision it didn’t make, because a grandmother got a gong he had already mentally hung beside the gold dunny.

He is also the bloke who launched a war on Iran in February. Peace prizes are a hard get when you’re the one who started the shooting, and no amount of dummy spit changes the paperwork.

FRIDAY LUNCHTIME: THEY CAME FOR THE COURT

Within hours of the Oslo announcement, the Trump administration put the entire International Criminal Court on the Treasury blacklist it normally keeps for cartels and terrorist financiers. Earlier rounds went after individual judges and prosecutors. This one designates the institution itself, which means any bank that likes touching American dollars now has to think hard before it pays a court clerk in The Hague.

Marco sold-his-soul-long-ago Rubio fronted a video to explain. “Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” he said, with the calm of a man who once gave speeches about human rights and now reads whatever is on the autocue.

A point of order, because we do facts at IFLA even when we’re ropeable. The sanctions were not cooked up on Friday as revenge for the Nobel. Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported back in September that the package was drafted and waiting. Dropping it the same day a former ICC judge won the Peace Prize was either a coincidence or a bloody deliberate up-yours-mate, and I know where my money sits.

The court’s offence is that it issues arrest warrants for powerful men. It has one out for Putin over the deportation of Ukrainian children. It has one out for Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. On Friday, Trump did a favour for each of them before dinner.

FRIDAY ARVO: A PHONE CALL, A WAIVER AND THREE AND A HALF DAYS OF DIESEL

According to the Associated Press, Friday’s call with Putin was meant to be about a suspected case of plague in Russia. Plague, as in the Black Death, the one with the rats. Any normal bastard gets off a call like that wanting to wash his hands and burn the phone. I have rung a doctor about a rash and never once hung up having bought his ute. The Duke of Dud Cheques came off the line announcing that Russia would send 300,000 tons of diesel straight away, another half a million in November, a million after that and three million more somewhere down the track, which is the delivery schedule of a bloke selling you a jet ski on Marketplace. Treasury got off its arse and issued the sanctions waiver the same day, which is faster than it has ever moved for a human being who needed something. It runs until April.

Three weeks earlier, on 18 September, this same president signed a law tightening sanctions on Russia, the one that carries the late Lindsey Graham’s name. He signed it with the big pen in front of the cameras while the room clapped like seals. Twenty-one days later he pissed on it from a great height, with his own signature barely dry on the page. There is a carton of milk in my fridge that has outlasted his commitment to punishing the Kremlin, and the milk has more backbone. Spare a thought for Graham, who carried this prick’s golf bag for the best part of a decade and got a memorial law with the shelf life of a servo sandwich.

Will it fix the price? Will it fuck. American diesel hit a record $6.52 a gallon on 22 September and was still $6.23 on Friday. Bloomberg counts the first run of cargoes at about 13.5 million barrels. America burns roughly four million barrels of the stuff a day, so that is about three and a half days of demand, dribbled out over months and split with every other buyer on earth. Three and a half days is a long weekend and a hangover. He has punched a hole in the sanctions on a wanted man for the fuel equivalent of the King’s Birthday long weekend. Analysts quoted across the American press said it might take the edge off and will do bugger all beyond that, which is how blokes in ties tell you it’s a bullshit stunt.

Here’s the part that boils my piss. The United States is one of the biggest diesel exporters on the planet. America begging Russia for diesel is a publican ducking next door to borrow a carton. The price at an American bowser is set by a world market, and the world market went haywire because the Strait of Hormuz got throttled in a war Trump started. Nobody did this to the fuckwit. No Democrat snuck into the Gulf and shut that strait, and neither did a wind turbine. He lit the fire in February, and now this servo sausage roll that’s been under the heat lamp since the Reagan years is paying a bloke with an arrest warrant for a bucket of water, then standing on the lawn expecting a medal for firefighting.

So Putin’s most reliable customer has handed the Kremlin fresh export revenue and a sanctions wall with a hole in it you could drive a tanker through. Putin gets the cash and a quiet laugh. American farmers and truckies, the poor buggers actually paying $6.23 a gallon, get a press release to read while the bowser empties their wallets.

SATURDAY: THE BLOKE GETTING BOMBED GETS THE SACK

Volodymyr Zelensky said what any leader of an invaded country would say. Russia, he wrote, would “repay the diesel with further terror and perfidy.”

It took Putin less than a day to prove him right. Russian glide bombs hit a residential neighbourhood in Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Saturday. The Kyiv Independent reports at least twenty people killed, three of them children. Missiles struck Kyiv that afternoon. Zelensky posted that this was how Moscow says thank you for sanctions relief.

A few hours later Trump stood on the South Lawn, on his way to a rally in Tennessee, and was asked whether his deal would prolong the war. He answered that Zelensky could have settled it many times and chooses not to. He blamed Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries for the world’s diesel shortage and said Zelensky “better damn well stop.” Then Kyiv’s self-appointed HR department delivered his finding: “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

▶️ Trump on the South Lawn telling Ukraine to go and find a new president.

Run the scoreboard on that. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and flattened an apartment block there on Saturday morning. Ukraine has been hitting the refineries that fuel the army killing its people, which is about the last piece of leverage it has. The President of the United States looked at all of it and decided the one who needs replacing is the bloke being bombed.

He didn’t mention Iran, and he didn’t mention Hormuz. He had nothing to say about Moscow answering for anything.

Zelensky won his election with 73 per cent of the vote, and Ukraine’s constitution doesn’t take calls from the South Lawn. The damage is in what Putin hears, which is that he can keep bombing and Washington will blame the other fella. It is a piss-weak, shithouse thing for an American president to say out loud, and he said it with the cameras rolling.

THE OTHER BLOKE WITH A WARRANT

I can’t prove what comes next and I’m going to say it anyway, clearly labelled as one man’s bet from the Blue Mountains, placed by a bloke with no intelligence briefing and a very good nose for bullshit.

Trump went into Iran alongside Israel on 28 February. My read is that the Cash Converters Churchill bought the sales pitch off Netanyahu, the whole quick-and-glorious, back-in-time-for-the-footy bullshit of it, and has been stuck with the bill ever since. The salesman has form. This is the same bloke who fronted Congress in 2002 and promised that knocking over Saddam would do wonders for the neighbourhood. Twenty-four years later he found a mark who has never finished a book about the last one, flogged him the sequel and shot through before the wheels fell off. The administration’s own sanctions order names the court’s pursuit of Israel as a reason for going after it, so that part I didn’t have to guess. When Pillay won on Friday, Netanyahu was out of the blocks to say the Nobel committee had lost its moral compass, which is a big bloody call from a man who has to check his flight path for countries that would arrest him on landing. The man with the most to gain from a dead ICC is the man who has spent this year closest to Trump’s ear. I’d bet the house and the ute that he has been whispering into it, and I’d want long odds off any dickhead who reckons otherwise.

(For the record, his warrant is for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The genocide finding came from the UN commission Pillay chaired, which may explain why her name makes both of them fucking itch profusely between their stinking butt cheeks, like two blokes who sat on a bull ant nest at the cricket.)

Then there is Trump’s own ledger. On the first morning of his war, a primary school in Minab in southern Iran was hit during class. Iran’s revised count is 155 dead, 120 of them children. The New York Times reported a preliminary US military finding that an American Tomahawk struck the school through a targeting error. Trump’s first response was to suggest Iran might have done it to itself, with a missile Iran doesn’t own.

A hundred and twenty kids, and the first instinct of the gutless prick was to blame their own country for it.

Will he ever stand in a dock in The Hague over it? On the law as it sits, I doubt it, and it shits me to tears to type that. Neither America nor Iran is a member of the court, and the court has never tried to prosecute an American. Still, a man with a clear conscience doesn’t spend his Friday trying to bankrupt the only court on earth built for exactly that kind of morning. A man with a clear conscience sleeps in. This bastard was up early with his arse going like a rabbit’s nose, making sure the one building on the planet that keeps a file on mornings like Minab can’t pay its power bill.

TWENTY-THREE DAYS

All of it makes sense once you look at the bloody calendar. The midterms are on Tuesday 3 November, and the bastard can count.

Democrats lead the generic congressional ballot by close to nine points in Nate Silver’s average, their best number of the cycle, and they have cracked 50 per cent for the first time. His model puts them at roughly 94 per cent to take the House. Ninety-four per cent is a level of certainty you normally only get from a pissed bloke at the pub explaining his ex-wife. Decision Desk has them a touch better than a coin toss for the Senate as well. Trump’s approval has been stuck in the low thirties in several major polls since August, the worst of either shithouse term, which puts him in the same postcode as gastro and parking inspectors. Meanwhile his Republican dropkicks are out on the hustings swearing everything is fucking marvellous, with the face of a man whose ute is on fire in the background of his own selfie.

I think it’s shaping as an arse-kicking for the ages, the kind of flogging where the crowd stops keeping score and starts checking on the losers’ welfare. The forecasters are more sober than I am, which is not a high bar: gerrymandered maps mean the seat count probably lands in the dozens, a long way short of the hundred-seat wipeouts of the 1890s. A record is optional. Three poxy seats is all it takes to hand Democrats the gavel and the subpoenas that come with it, and a subpoena is the one piece of mail this prick can’t mark return to sender.

He knows it, and he is shit-scared. You can smell the fear from here, and I’m fifteen thousand kilometres away with the windows shut. The diesel deal is a bowser panic with a Kremlin letterhead. Zelensky is the poor bugger wearing the blame for the price on the sign. The court is about what happens to powerful arseholes once the protection runs out, and the Nobel is the ego wound that tipped the whole wobbly over. What looked like four separate tantrums is the Black & Gold Bismarck playing his idea of chess, which is eating the fucking pieces. Under the costume is a cornered narcissist with a calendar, up shit creek in a long red tie, cacking his dacks one day at a time and working through his options.

WE HAVEN’T SEEN ANYTHING YET

Here is what frightens the living shit out of me. The worse that swing looks, the worse he is going to get. If this is how the mongrel carries on twenty-three days out with the result still unwritten, I’m already a full hemisphere away and it doesn’t feel like enough for the morning of 4 November, when the numbers are in and he’s lying there like a dagwood dog dropped in the sawdust at the Easter Show.

The new Congress doesn’t sit until 3 January. For two months after the vote he keeps every lever he has today: the Treasury blacklist, the waiver pen, the air force and the phone. Any tradie will tell you the most dangerous bloke on a job site is the one who got his notice on Friday and still has to work out the fortnight with the keys to the ute and the company fuel card. A president who rewards the invader and tries to sack the invaded on a Saturday, over a fuel price he bloody well caused, is capable of a great deal in sixty days with nothing left to protect and fuck-all left to fear.

So to my American readers, and I say this as a mate who has loved your country since before half of you were born: you are in grave danger, and you hold one lawful, peaceful weapon. It’s a ballot. I know it feels piss-weak up against a bastard with an air force, but it is the only thing on earth that has ever put the wind up him. Use it in numbers so big that no clerk and no court can fudge the count. Take your nan and the brother-in-law who reckons they’re all as bad as each other, and make the queue so long it gets its own weather.

The raffle has been drawn and the grandmother has the tray. The sorest loser ever to key a courtesy bus still has an air force and Putin’s number in his phone, and he’s out in the car park right now with the keys in his fist, looking for something else to scratch. Vote like the cunt has nothing left to lose. He just spent 48 hours showing you he believes it.

IFLA ~ Discombobulated ~ Gman

HE FLIPPED THE BOARD

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: MORE DELIVERIES THAN PUTIN, AND OURS ACTUALLY TURN UP

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian word buys roughly 1.4 American ones, and unlike Russian diesel, nobody had to waive a sanction to import them.

Arse going like a rabbit’s nose: Twitching with fear, in the one place a man can’t hide it.

Arvo: Afternoon. The part of the day when presidents ring dictators about the plague and come back with a fuel order.

Bain-marie: The heated glass cabinet at the club bistro or the servo where food goes to wait. Nothing in it improves with time.

Black & Gold: The plain-label generic brand on the bottom shelf of the supermarket. Put it in front of a great statesman’s name and you have the knockoff.

Bloke: A man. Neutral on its own. The adjective does the damage.

Boils my piss: Makes me furious. One setting hotter than gives me the shits.

Bowser: A fuel pump. Where Americans currently go to cry.

Bugger all: Next to nothing. The measured effect of 13.5 million barrels on a world market.

Bull ant: An Australian ant the size of your thumbnail with a sting like a staple gun. You do not sit on the nest twice.

Cacking his dacks: Soiling his trousers in fear. Dacks are pants, and cack is what you think it is.

Carton: Twenty-four beers in a box. The standard unit of Australian debt and apology.

Cash Converters: The pawn shop chain. Where things end up when their owner needed the money more than the dignity.

Courtesy bus: The free minibus a club runs to get its members home safely after a few. Keying it is the lowest act known to suburban Australia.

Dagwood dog: A battered sausage on a stick, sold at agricultural shows. Your corn dog, with regrets.

Dim sim: A fist-sized fried dumpling from the fish and chip shop. The last one in the bain-marie has been there since lunch.

Dropkick: A useless person. Named after a football kick nobody has needed since the 1970s.

Dummy spit: A tantrum. From “spit the dummy”, the moment a baby ejects its pacifier in rage. Usually outgrown by age two.

Dunny: Toilet. Available in gold at certain Florida addresses.

Easter Show: Sydney’s giant annual agricultural fair. Prize cattle, showbags and food on sticks.

Fella: A man, slightly more affectionate than bloke. The other fella is whoever is copping the blame.

Flog: A contemptible show-off. As a verb, to sell something, usually something that won’t last.

Flogging: A heavy defeat. Bigger than a loss, with witnesses.

Footy: Football, in whichever of four codes your state prefers. Back in time for the footy means over quickly, which wars never are.

Fortnight: Two weeks. The standard Australian pay period and notice period.

Galah: A loud pink and grey parrot, and by extension a loud fool.

Gastro: Gastroenteritis. Polls about as well as you’d expect.

Gives me the shits: Annoys me intensely. Nothing medical.

Gong: A medal or award. You can be handed someone else’s, as a certain Venezuelan proved, though it doesn’t count.

Has form: Has a record of doing exactly this before. From the racing form guide.

Hiding: A thrashing. See flogging, then add a belt.

Hustings: The campaign trail. An old word we kept and you lost.

Long weekend: Three days off thanks to a public holiday. The King’s Birthday one is in June, which is not when the King’s birthday is.

Meat raffle: The Friday night draw at the pub or club where the prize is a tray of chops and snags. Australia’s most honest election.

Missus: The wife or partner. Gets told what’s for tea before the raffle is drawn, which is tempting fate.

Mongrel: A nasty piece of work. Also a dog of no fixed breed, which is the kinder meaning.

Nan: Grandmother. Votes in every election and remembers who didn’t.

Nappy: A diaper. Normally retired by age three.

Piss-weak: Feeble, gutless, beneath contempt.

Pissed: Drunk, not angry. Our angry is pissed off. The two do overlap around 11pm.

Postcode: Zip code. In the same postcode as means in the general vicinity of.

Poxy: Measly, pathetic, barely worth counting.

Publican: The licensee of a pub. Has cut off better men than you.

Put the wind up: To frighten properly. Ballots do it to politicians.

Reject Shop: A discount variety chain. Put it in front of a great name and you get the two-dollar version.

Ropeable: So angry you’d need to be tied down. Our default setting since February.

RSL: Returned and Services League club. Cheap beer, a raffle and old diggers who can spot a draft dodger from the car park.

The sack: Getting fired. Normally handed out by your employer, not by a foreign president with a fuel bill.

Servo: A service station. Its sandwiches and sausage rolls are measured in geological time.

Shit-scared: Frightened to the point of physical consequence.

Shithouse: Terrible. Also an actual outdoor toilet, which is the comparison being drawn.

Shits me to tears: Annoys or grieves me beyond swearing about it. The far end of the shits scale.

Shot through: Left in a hurry, usually owing something.

Snags: Sausages. The other half of the meat tray.

Sook: A crybaby, or to carry on like one. Can be done at an entire region of Europe.

Tea: The evening meal as well as the drink. “What’s for tea?” is a question about dinner.

Thongs: Flip-flops. Footwear, worn on the feet, and nothing else.

Tradie: A tradesman. Returns your call within 48 hours roughly never.

Truckie: A truck driver. The person who actually pays for the diesel.

Up shit creek: In serious trouble. The paddle is implied and absent.

Ute: A pickup truck. Worth betting, borrowing or setting on fire, depending on the sentence.

Wobbly: A tantrum, as in chucking a wobbly. One size up from a dummy spit. See below 👇