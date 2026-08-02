James Carville has been doing this since Bill Clinton was a saxophone-playing governor with a wandering eye and a bus, and the old Cajun has a gift that most of the commentariat would flog a kidney to get. Every so often, out of a swamp of noise and cope and podcast filler, he finds the one sentence that actually fucking matters.

This week on Politics War Room, he found it again.

And here’s the thing. It wasn’t about jail. It wasn’t about impeachment. It wasn’t about the 22nd Amendment or a third term or any of the other fantasies the Democratic base has been dry-humping since November 2016 like a lonely cavoodle on a couch cushion.

It was about something infinitely worse than any of that.

“After November, he is going to be dealing with something he hasn’t dealt with in his time in politics. He’s going to be irrelevant. He’s not just going to be irrelevant. People are not going to want to be around him. They’re not going to care what he has to say. They’re not even going to want to affirmatively hear it.” ▶️ James Carville, Politics War Room

Read that last line again, because it’s the whole ballgame. Not that they won’t hear him. That they won’t want to.

You cannot jail this man into silence. You cannot legislate him into silence. Forty years of American institutional machinery has thrown everything it has at the Gilded Doorstop and the bloke has absorbed indictments, impeachments, a felony conviction and two assassination attempts like a bouncy castle absorbing a toddler. Nothing sticks. Nothing lands.

But boredom? Boredom is fucking undefeated.

The prophecy that keeps moving house

Now, before we all get a semi and start booking the wake, let’s do the thing that most of the American press won’t do, because it’s boring as fuck and makes the story less fun.

Let’s check Carville’s homework.

March 2026: Carville drops a video titled “Trump Will Be Gone, Sooner Than You Think.” His call at the time? Trump walks by roughly March 17th, 2027, because the Democrats will control the House and the Senate.

June 2026: New episode, new date. Now it’s Easter 2027. That’s March 28th. Eleven days of slippage, and the mechanism has quietly changed too. Now it’s a pardon deal with JD Vance.

This week: April 15th, 2027.

So in about four months, the Ragin’ Cajun’s doomsday clock has drifted a full month later, and he’s done it while sounding more certain each time. That’s not prophecy, mate. That’s a bloke moving the goalposts and then congratulating himself on the accuracy of the kick.

And look, I’d be a hypocritical prick if I didn’t point out that Carville himself hands you the receipt. In this exact same episode, a listener asks when Kamala Harris knew she was cooked. Carville’s answer is one of the most quietly devastating things he’s ever said on air, and almost nobody has picked it up:

“I thought she was going to win too. I thought she was going to win, not because they thought she was such a great candidate. I thought people had finally wised up to Trump’s game. I was wrong and so was she. I know in my instance I was totally enamored with the Iowa poll.” James Carville, same episode, twenty minutes later

There it is. The greatest Democratic operative of his generation, publicly confessing that he got the biggest call of the decade wrong because he fell in love with one poll that told him what he wanted to hear.

And then, in the same breath, on the same podcast, he asks you to bet the farm on a specific date thirteen months out.

Fair suck of the sav, James.

Except the funeral happened

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable for the sceptics, and I include myself in that bracket.

Because Carville isn’t building this case on vibes and a poll he’s got a crush on. He’s building it on one specific event, and he names it: the Lindsey Graham funeral.

On the 28th of July, at Washington National Cathedral, with Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelenskyy sitting in the pews and a dead senator in a box six metres away, the Tangerine Tombstone stood up to deliver a eulogy for a bloke he’d called a friend for a decade.

He got as far as the line about how everyone liked Lindsey. Then he stopped. And went off script.

“Virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. I have to be honest. I have to veer from this for a second.” Donald Trump, eulogising Lindsey Graham, 28 July 2026

At the funeral of his alleged mate. In a frigging cathedral. In front of two heads of state and a grieving sister who has just inherited his Senate seat, the President of the United States paused mid-eulogy to fact-check the dead man’s popularity.

But that’s not even the bit that should scare you.

The bit that should scare you is what came next. Trump recounted the time in 2015 when he read Graham’s personal mobile number out on live television as a stunt, and then, standing over the coffin, he recited the number again. From memory. Digit by digit. And invited the congregation to give it a burl.

Sit with that for a second, because it tells you something no medical report ever will.

The man’s memory is not gone. The man’s memory is immaculate. He has retained a ten-digit phone number for eleven years with perfect fidelity. What’s gone is every single filter between the recall and the mouth. The hard drive is fine. The operating system is cactus.

That’s not a bloke who’s forgotten things. That’s a bloke whose entire remaining cognitive capacity has been reallocated to grudges, and who no longer possesses the internal machinery to know that a cathedral is not a rally.

Carville watched that and said this:

“I’m watching him in real time. And I think this man is deteriorating physically and emotionally at a rate that’s exponential. It’s not linear. This man cannot do the job.” James Carville, Politics War Room

What we actually know, and what we’re guessing

Let’s be straight with each other, because IFLA doesn’t do the thing where we pretend to be neurologists.

Neither Carville nor I have seen a scan. Nobody has. Every armchair diagnosis flying around the American left right now is exactly the same species of bullshit that the American right ran on Biden for three years, and we don’t get to be smug about the method just because we like the target better.

What we do have is reporting, and it isn’t nothing.

Jonathan Lemire and Michael Scherer at The Atlantic have documented what the West Wing has quietly done to accommodate the Marmalade Metronome. No morning events. The schedule bent around the man rather than the man bent around the schedule. Staff describing him falling asleep in meetings. Three-in-the-morning Truth Social eruptions from a bloke who is clearly not sleeping. Questions inside his own inner circle about whether he can still comprehend that the Iran war is going badly.

That war, incidentally, is now past five months. He thought it would take weeks. Casualties climbing, stockpiles draining, petrol prices surging, and the President’s public position is that he’s bored with it.

Bored. With a war he started. That is killing his own countrymen.

Lemire’s other point is the one that should make every honest person on the left squirm a bit: Trump’s age has never received a tenth of the scrutiny that Biden’s did, from the exact same press corps, and the reason is not complicated. Trump is louder. Volume reads as vitality. A bloke shouting incoherent nonsense for ninety minutes registers as energetic in a way that a bloke speaking quietly and slowly does not, even when the shouting bloke is the one who can’t tell a funeral from a Fox hit.

The Bradbury scenario

So why April? Why would a man who has never conceded a single thing in his entire life, who still hasn’t conceded 2020, who would sooner be dragged from the Oval Office by his ankles than admit a loss, simply pack his shit and go?

Carville’s answer is the strongest part of his case, and it’s the part everyone skips past to get to the funny date.

The pardon.

“He’s going to JD Vance. His lawyers are going to say, look, you can stay, you can pardon yourself, there’s some uncertainty as to whether you can do that. There’s no uncertainty as to whether a President Vance can pardon you and your family.” James Carville, Politicon

And your family.

That’s not a resignation. That’s a transaction. Carville isn’t predicting that Trump gets tired and quits. He’s predicting that Trump gets sold an exit by lawyers who explain that self-pardon is legally contested, that a Vance pardon is bulletproof, and that the window closes the moment a Democratic House starts issuing subpoenas with actual teeth behind them.

And JD Vance, a man who has never won a national election in his life, gets handed the presidency because everyone in front of him fell over on the last corner. Doing a Bradbury on a continental scale.

It’s a coherent theory. It’s the most coherent theory anyone’s put forward. And it has one enormous fucking hole in it.

The hole

Carville’s original version required Democrats to take the House and the Senate. That was the whole fucking engine of the thing: total institutional lockout, subpoenas from both chambers, no legislative oxygen, nothing left to do but golf and seethe.

The forecasts say he’s getting half of that.

Decision Desk HQ, one hundred days out, has Democrats favoured for the House at around sixty percent and Republicans favoured to hold the Senate at around the same. A 50-50 chamber with Vance breaking ties. Democrats need to net four Senate seats on a map where they’re defending twenty-three of the thirty-four in play, including Georgia and Michigan, both of which Trump won.

The generic ballot has been all over the shop. D+7 in May. D+3.5 in mid-July. Emerson had it at D+11 and Marist had it at D+14, which are either the leading edge of a 2018-style bloodbath or two outliers having a lend of us.

A Democratic House is a genuine nightmare for Trump. Oversight, subpoenas, the works. But it is not the total irrelevance Carville is describing, because a Republican Senate means he still confirms judges, still gets his nominees through, still has a chamber full of people who need him. And as long as somebody in Washington needs him, he is not irrelevant. He’s just annoyed.

Carville’s theory requires everyone to stop taking his calls. The map says half of Washington still has to.

What it means from down here

Every Australian reading this has skin in whether Pahlavi of the Putting Green is still running the joint in April 2027, and it’s got fuck all to do with barracking for a team.

We’ve tipped billions into the world’s most expensive layby, where the submarines turn up sometime in the 2040s and every bastard who signed the thing is dead or dribbling in a home by then. The whole arrangement hangs on American industrial capacity and American political goodwill, and you couldn’t find a pulse on either one with two hands, a torch and a fucking séance. Our fuel reserve would keep this country moving about as long as a tinnie lasts at a Boxing Day barbecue, and we call that national security instead of what it actually is, which is a coin flip with a defence budget stapled to it. And we’ve got a Prime Minister trying to negotiate with an administration where not one poor bastard alive, including the ones inside the building, can tell you what the President will believe by Thursday arvo.

Meanwhile there’s a five-month war parked on the Strait of Hormuz, run by a bloke who’s publicly announced he’s bored with it. Bored. Of a war. That he fucking started. Shit the bed.

You don’t need a diagnosis to work out that’s a rooted hand for a middle power with no fuel and every egg in one wobbling basket.

That’s not a Trump problem. That’s an us problem, and it stays an us problem whether he’s there in April or not.

Don’t wait for tax day

Here’s where I land, and it’s not where the tribal instinct wants me to land.

Carville is probably wrong about the date. He’s been wrong about two of them already, and the confessed Iowa poll incident in this very episode is a warning about exactly this failure mode: a brilliant operative talking himself into the outcome he wants because the alternative is unbearable.

But Carville is dead right about the mechanism, and that’s the part worth carrying out of this.

The threat to Trump was never the courtroom. It was never going to be the courtroom. It’s the day the cameras find someone more interesting, the day the 2028 field opens up with no incumbent and no frontrunner and every ambitious prick in both parties starts building their own brand instead of borrowing his, the day a rally gets covered as a local news item.

The man has spent fifty years constructing a personality that requires an audience to exist. Take the audience and there’s nothing underneath. Not a policy, not a conviction, not a self. Just a bloke in an empty room recalling a phone number he doxxed in 2015 to nobody at all.

So don’t circle April 15th on the calendar and don’t hold your breath waiting for a resignation that lets everyone off the hook without doing the work.

Circle November 3rd. That’s the one that’s actually in someone’s hands.

He can pick whatever date he wants. April the fifteenth, Easter, Christ, pick a Tuesday. None of it means a fucking thing unless millions of people front up in November and do the work themselves. That's the bit nobody outside of this post wants to hear, because it's the bit with their name on it.

IFLA ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: SAME WORD, DIFFERENT HEMISPHERE

Doing a Bradbury: Winning by pure survival, because everyone ahead of you fell over. Named for Steven Bradbury, who took Olympic gold in 2002 skating dead last until the entire field crashed on the final corner.

Cactus: Dead. Finished. Beyond the reach of medicine, prayer or a bloke named Steve who reckons he can fix anything. Your gearbox is cactus, your marriage is cactus, your career is cactus. Nobody knows why a desert plant that famously refuses to die became our word for something that definitely has, and asking about it is a good way to end a conversation.

Fair suck of the sav: Give us a break. Literally a fair share of the saveloy, which is a boiled sausage of such catastrophically low standing that our national plea for justice is built entirely around getting an equal portion of one. That is the Australian character in a single phrase. We are not asking for much. We are asking for our bit of the shit sausage.

Having a lend: Taking the piss, but with a con artist’s polish on it. The image is that they’ve borrowed your credulity for a bit and fully intend to give it back once everyone’s had a laugh at how easily you handed it over. An American saying something outrageous usually means it. An Australian saying it is having a lend, and if you react you’ve lost.

Give it a burl: Have a crack. Carries precisely zero expectation of success, which is the entire charm of it. Comes from taking something for a spin, and is most commonly deployed by a bloke watching another bloke attempt something clearly beyond him, from a safe distance, holding a beer.

Kelpie: Australian working dog. Wired to the eyeballs, built entirely out of tendon and grievance, and genuinely capable of running a hundred kilometres in a day and then looking at you like you’re the one holding things up. Will not let a thing go. Ever. If a kelpie decides your ankle is the problem, your ankle is the problem for the rest of your natural life.

Tinnie: A can of beer. Also a small aluminium boat. Australians have managed to give the same word to the thing that gets you drunk and the vessel you then attempt to operate, which explains a genuinely alarming amount of our coronial data.

Barracking: Cheering for a team. Not to be confused with the American “rooting”, which down here means shagging, so when a visiting Yank announces he rooted for the whole team on the weekend, we go very quiet and start doing sums.

Cooked: Ruined, finished, or mentally departed, with context doing all the heavy lifting. The pie is cooked, the bloke is cooked, the economy is cooked, all correct, none of them related. Applied to a person it means the lights are on and the tenants have moved out without telling anyone.

Prick: The most versatile word we own. Can be a genuine insult, or the highest form of affection available between two Australian men who would sooner drink paint than say something nice out loud. “He’s a good prick” is a eulogy. “He’s a prick” is a warning. The difference is one syllable and forty years of context, and Americans get it wrong every single time.

Frigging: The word you reach for when your mother is in the room. A cowardly stand-in that fools absolutely nobody, since everyone within earshot has already mentally filled in the real one and is now judging you for the substitution as well as the sentiment. Reserved for weddings, funerals, job interviews, and the exact moment you realise you’re on speaker.

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