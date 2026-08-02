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ALC's avatar
ALC
Aug 2

I think the difference here is that those of us who had parents with Alzheimer’s we know what it looks like. So we’re not pretending to be neurologists, we’re extrapolating from our own experience. Sure you can remember a phone number. You can remember what happened when you were 15 years old. But then you can’t remember what is a key or how you turn on a television and eventually you can’t recognize your daughter

Trump has Alzheimer’s. it’s dangerous and even more dangerous is the complicit Republican party.

Getting old does not look like that —Alzheimer’s does!

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Art 🇨🇦's avatar
Art 🇨🇦
Aug 2

My money is on a stroke that paralyzes half his face and causes his neck vagina to prolapse. There would be some justice in that.

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