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BillyBob's avatar
BillyBob
Jul 30

The child-fucker-in-chief needs to go to prison. His joke of a personal attorney needs to be disbarred and thrown out of government.

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34 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Thomas Thompson's avatar
Thomas Thompson
Jul 30

This entire Fauci Inquisition is being perpetrated by Trump sycophants to appease their golden statue god and make everyone believe Fauci was the reason a million of us died during the pandemic, and not Trump! Rand Paul, who hates Trump, is nevertheless being used as a useful idiot by the Cult in this matter, partly because Paul is nutty as a Payday bar, and partly because he's an irredeemable asshole! Fauci was, in my opinion, the only hero in the covid disaster, and I'm absolutely sure he saved a lot of lives, but Trump, forever the bottomless pit of need, wants to steal his glory and claim it for himself, and he doesn't care if the old man has to spend his declining years in a prison cell to do that!

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