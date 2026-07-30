Every week another distraction gets flicked at us like a hot durry: a new villain, a new controversy designed to absorb outrage and burn the clock. Fauci makes a ripper target, but while the whole country goes troppo screaming at a retired doctor, 3.5 million pages of Epstein documents sit on a Justice Department server, mostly unread and mostly unreported.

That’s not a bloody coincidence. That’s the game.

The names in those files aren’t pencil-pushing bureaucrats. They’re power.

Yesterday morning, in room SD-342 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the United States Senate convened its full Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to interrogate an 85-year-old retired immunologist about a virus that stopped being news three governments ago.

Fauci declined to answer. He told the committee that although it pained him to do so, on the advice of his attorneys he was invoking the Fifth. He then accused Rand Paul of running an “unhinged” campaign to put him in prison.

Senator, I do not care.

I want to be precise about this, because I am about to get accused of running cover for Big Pharma or whatever the current fucken formulation is. I am not defending Fauci. I am telling you that Fauci is not the story, has never been the story, and is being used as the story, and that the timing of yesterday’s pantomime is so brazen that you have to admire the contempt they have for all of our attention spans.

Because here is what is happening today, while you are being invited to feel something about a virologist’s diary.

Two deadlines, one Thursday

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had until 3:00pm today to hand Judge Emmet Sullivan ten disputed Epstein records, unredacted, no black boxes, for private review in chambers.

Nine hours earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee sat down to vote on whether to make him Attorney General permanently.

Sit with that sequencing, because it is properly cooked. Nine in the morning, a room full of senators deciding whether this bloke should run the Justice Department of the United States until further notice. Three in the afternoon, same bloke, different building, trying to convince a federal judge he had not been illegally hiding names in a dead nonce’s paperwork.

I have built houses for a living. If a chippy fronted up to a job interview at nine and had to be in the District Court by three explaining why the last place he built fell over, he would not be getting the gig. Nobody would even feel bad about it. Someone would quietly suggest he sit this round out until the court had its say, and that is the bar we set for a bloke laying bricks.

And nobody dobbed him in. Nobody hauled him into SD-342 under the klieg lights to explain himself to Rand Paul. The Senate had a window yesterday. Room was booked, cameras were warm, Paul had his folder of diary entries. It spent the morning on a pardoned pensioner.

A hostage negotiation conducted in instalments

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. Both chambers, done and dusted. The Hermit Kingdom of Palm Beach put his name on it in front of the cameras with that big fat marker he carries around like a security blanket, grinning like he’d personally invented sunlight, because signing a transparency law is a photo opportunity and obeying one is somebody else’s fucking problem.

It gave the Attorney General until 19 December to release every unclassified record held by the Justice Department, the FBI and the US attorneys’ offices, with personal details redacted to protect victims.

19 December. Write it down.

Now, miss your BAS by a fortnight and the ATO is in your letterbox before the envelope’s gone cold, wanting a penalty, an explanation and an interest calculation, and they do not give one single solitary fuck that your kid had gastro and your accountant pissed off to Bali. But the Attorney General of the United States blew clean through a date written by Congress and signed by the president, and seven months later the total consequence, the entire sum of accountability visited on that man, is one judge in Washington getting cranky.

Seven months. Three-fifths of five-eighths of fuck all.

What followed was not a release. It was a hostage negotiation conducted in instalments by a department that couldn’t organise a root in a brothel.

The December deadline came and went and not one thing happened to anybody. The next batch didn’t land until 30 January, when the Redactor-General reversed a dump truck onto the driveway and tipped out three million pages in a single go.

Three million.

That’s not disclosure, that’s landfill. Nobody on this planet can read three million pages, and they know nobody can read three million pages, which is the entire fucking point of handing you three million pages instead of the eight emails you actually asked for. It’s the paperwork equivalent of a bloke emptying his ute tray on your lawn and telling you the tools are in there somewhere, mate, have a dig.

Then in March another fifty thousand files quietly reappeared, sliding back into the room like a drunk uncle rejoining Christmas dinner pretending nothing happened. Files that had previously been removed.

Removed. Not lost, not misfiled, not eaten by a server. Somebody with a login and a pulse took them out, and somebody put them back when the heat came on, and not one person in the world’s most powerful law enforcement agency has been asked to explain either trip. No name. No date. No please explain. Just a fifty thousand file round trip that apparently drove itself.

And who finally forced the issue? Not the Congress that wrote the law. Not the committee sitting on subpoena power, a hearing room, a livestream and a raging appetite for interrogating pensioners. A Miami attorney called Katie Phang sued.

One woman. A law degree and a filing fee. She has done more to enforce the Epstein Files Transparency Act than the entire legislative branch that passed the bloody thing, and she did it while four hundred and thirty-five elected representatives sat on their hands doing sweet fuck all. Dead-set fucking legend. Put that next to Rand Paul waving his folder of diary entries at an 85-year-old and tell me which of those two is doing a day’s work.

Phang’s suit argued the department was withholding and improperly redacting documents Congress had ordered released. In June, Judge Sullivan issued a preliminary injunction: produce the specific withheld files, or justify keeping them, by 2 July.

The Justice Department did not comply.

Blanche filed instead. And his argument, and I want you to hold this one in your hands and feel the weight of it, was that releasing more would harm Epstein’s victims.

Protecting the victims. My fucking arse.

The victims are the ones asking for the files. Epstein survivors have spent months refusing to shut up about how this release was handled, and that noise is a large part of why his confirmation has been the trainwreck it has. Grown women, standing in front of cameras, dragged back through the worst thing that ever happened to them, asking a government to obey a law that already passed.

And Blanche the Blanker is using their suffering as the reason the filing cabinet stays shut.

You do not get to hide behind the people you are hiding from. That’s not a legal argument, it’s a dog act with a case number.

His alternative offer was to show a judge the details behind closed doors, which is to say the proposed remedy for being caught keeping secrets was a better class of secret. Then he asked Sullivan for a 60-day delay, or failing that, to bin the deadline altogether. Just pretend it never happened, Your Honour, there’s a good bloke, nothing to see here, we’ll see ourselves out.

Sullivan wouldn’t have a bar of it. Gave him five days and a higher bar to clear, which in judge language is a proper shirt-front.

And here’s the bit that should end careers, plural. Several of the grounds the Justice Department cited for withholding these documents do not appear in the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Not narrowly interpreted, not arguable, not in there. They invented exemptions to a transparency law that was written specifically to stop them inventing exemptions, typed them into a federal court filing, and served it on a judge with a straight face and a clean shirt.

That’s not incompetence. That’s shonky as a two-bob watch and twice as brazen, and the audacity of it is thick enough to make you dry-reach.

Sullivan’s order of 25 July was functionally two words long.

Prove it.

What is actually behind the black boxes

This is the part where the abstraction needs to stop.

The disputed material includes eight emails with the sender or recipient blacked out, a draft indictment of Epstein with the names of potential co-conspirators obscured, and a 2019 email naming several co-conspirators, redacted.

Seven of those eight emails were sent to Epstein, and the sender’s name and address received victim protection.

So the question in front of Judge Sullivan right now is whether the people emailing Jeffrey Epstein were his victims, or his associates, or his co-conspirators, or something worse than all three. Because the Justice Department has been using a provision designed to shield trafficked children to shield someone, and it has been refusing, for months, under court order, to say who.

And in the middle of it, at his own confirmation hearing on 15 July, Blanche testified that the Justice Department does not have evidence that Epstein trafficked women to other men.

Mate.

He ran a trafficking operation. That was the crime. Not “possession of a Rolodex.” The entire architecture of the thing, the recruiters, the flight logs, the houses, the two women prosecutors named as co-conspirators and whom Epstein paid $100,000 and $250,000 in late 2018, all of it existed to move girls to people. The man in charge of the files says the files do not show the thing the files are about. Either he has not read them, or he has.

Almost a cleaning

Now let’s talk about what Fauci is under subpoena for, and let’s talk about who else was in the room.

On 23 April 2020, at a White House briefing carried live on every network in America, a Homeland Security bloke named Bill Bryan had just finished explaining that sunlight and disinfectant degrade the virus on surfaces. Surfaces. Benchtops, door handles, the shopping trolley at Woolies. The man was talking about cleaning products doing what cleaning products do.

The President of the United States listened to that, turned to the cameras, and asked whether you could put it in a person.

And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.

Almost a cleaning.

He also wanted to know about bringing light inside the body, which he reckoned you could do through the skin or, and I am quoting the transcript here, in some other way.

Sounds interesting to me. Not a slip of the tongue, not a garbled sentence, not a bloke tripping over a word. He liked the idea. He said so out loud, on a Thursday, to 330 million people sitting in their lounge rooms two months into being told to stay in them.

The next day he said he was being sarcastic. Asking the reporters a question, having a lend of them, see what happens. FactCheck.org went back over the transcript and found nothing to indicate he was joking, not in the original remarks and not when he circled back to the subject later in the same briefing. He was not taking the piss. He decided he had been taking the piss once he saw the reaction, which is a different thing entirely and every one of us has watched a bloke do it at a pub.

Here is how funny the joke was. Doctors and health experts spent the following day telling the public not to inject disinfectant. Under no circumstances, they said. The company that makes Lysol had to put out a statement asking people not to drink it. There is a corporation on this earth that was forced to issue a press release explaining that its floor cleaner is not a beverage, because the President had wondered aloud on television whether it might be.

And in six years nobody has asked him a single question about it under oath. No subpoena, no committee, no room SD-342, no folder of his diary entries being waved at him by a senator with a grudge, while the immunologist who spent that entire briefing being the only adult in the building got hauled in yesterday for the fifth time to answer questions he has answered four times already.

That is the choice the Senate made with its Wednesday.

The Fifth Amendment, applied evenly for once

Here’s the trap yesterday was built to set, and I want to spring it in the open with my boot.

You are supposed to watch Fauci say the words and conclude that only the guilty do that. Only crooks lawyer up. Only the bloke with something buried in the backyard declines to answer.

Fair enough. Let’s run that rule consistently and see who’s still standing when the dust settles.

Summer of 1990. Divorce proceedings. Ivana’s lawyers put roughly a hundred questions to Donald Trump across five separate depositions about his dealings with other women and whether he’d been faithful to his wife.

He took the Fifth on 97 of them.

Ninety-seven. Out of a hundred. On the question of whether he’d been rooting around behind his wife’s back, the man went full brass-bollocked silence ninety-seven times, and his own lawyer had to sit him down and explain that if he kept this up the court was entitled to draw a reasonable inference about the answer.

Read that back. A reasonable inference. That is the exact logic being run on Fauci in room SD-342 this week, and the first bloke it was ever run on was the one who now runs the country.

Then September 2016. Campaign rally, Iowa, crowd going off. He’s talking about Hillary Clinton’s staffers and he delivers the line that has aged like a prawn in a hot ute:

The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?

The mob. That’s his benchmark. Not “sometimes good people need lawyers.” The fucking mob.

Now, August 2022. Manhattan. The Hoover of the Hedge Maze rocks up to the New York Attorney General’s office at 9:30 in the morning to be deposed about whether his company had been inflating property values, and he sits at that conference table until three in the afternoon sipping Diet Coke, and across four hours of questioning under oath he answers exactly one question.

His name.

He got his name out. That’s it. That’s the entire haul. More than 440 invocations of the Fifth Amendment in a single sitting, and when reciting the full legal formula got tiring he shortened it to two words and just fired them off like a nail gun. Same answer. Same answer. Same answer. Hundreds of times, on video, which the world has since watched.

Four hundred and forty. And ninety-seven before that. That’s a man who has pleaded the Fifth more times than most of us have been through a Maccas drive thru.

And here’s the bit that would be unbelievable in fiction. He put out a statement that same day, in writing, voluntarily, nobody forced him, in which he brought up his own 2016 line and said that now he knew the answer to the question.

Now he knew the answer. Fair fucking dinkum. He had a moment of genuine self-recognition, wrote it down, sent it to the press, and then went straight back to insisting the other bloke doing the identical thing must be guilty. His lawyer stood on the footpath afterwards and explained that the Fifth Amendment protects everyone, most importantly the innocent, which is the precise opposite of the mob line, delivered with a completely straight face about six years later.

So no, the people who spent yesterday afternoon posting Fauci’s invocation as a signed confession do not get this one. Not for a second. Their bloke holds the record. Their bloke wrote the sledge, ate the sledge, admitted he ate the sledge, and kept swinging it. That’s not a double standard, that’s not even hypocrisy, that’s a piss-take with a press office.

But the deeper point is the one nobody in that hearing room wanted said out loud, so I’ll say it.

The Justice Department does not have a Fifth Amendment right.

It’s not a person. It doesn’t have a conscience, a family, a mortgage or a right against self-incrimination. It cannot decline to answer on the grounds that answering might land it in the shit. That protection exists for human beings standing alone in front of the machinery of the state, which is precisely the opposite of the machinery of the state standing in front of one judge and refusing to open a filing cabinet.

So when Torquemada of the Toner Cartridge withholds documents from a federal court under a statute that compels their release, and invents exemptions out of thin air to justify it, that is not a constitutional privilege being exercised. There is no amendment for that. That’s obstruction with a letterhead and a coffee budget.

And Fauci, incidentally, has a pardon.

He cannot be federally prosecuted for the conduct in question. Which means yesterday’s hearing, the subpoena, the klieg lights, the folder of diary entries Rand Paul posted and pulled down and posted again like a bloke drunk-texting an ex, could not have produced a charge. Or a reform. Or a bill. Or one single dose of anything for anybody.

It was never meant to. It was never going to. It was there to fill a Wednesday, and it filled it, and while it was filling it the Redactor-General was three blocks away getting his homework marked by a judge.

The bit that is not funny

Somewhere in that redacted material is a set of interview notes recording a minor’s allegations against Trump. Uncorroborated, and I will call it that every single time, because the standard I am demanding here applies to everyone or it is not a standard, it is a preference.

But that is the argument for daylight, not against it. A black box does not protect innocence. It preserves suspicion. Every name behind one stays unaccused and uncleared at the same time, permanently, and if there is a genuinely innocent bloke in those files then Todd Blanche is not shielding him, he is burying him alive with the guilty. The only person a black box serves is the one who would not survive the light.

Blanche’s confirmation has been dragged sideways for months by Epstein survivors who refuse to go quiet about how this release was handled. Grown women, walking back through the worst thing that ever happened to them, in front of cameras, on the record, to ask a government to do a thing a law already told it to do.

Nobody has offered them a hearing room. Nobody booked SD-342 for them, or a livestream, or a senator with a folder.

They are not asking for any of it. They are asking for a filing cabinet to be opened.

So here is the ask

Rand Paul’s committee has demonstrated it possesses subpoena power, a hearing room, a livestream, and an appetite for compelling reluctant witnesses to appear under oath.

Excellent. The Acting Attorney General is nine minutes away, he is defying a federal judge about a child trafficking network, and his diary would be a cracking read.

I don’t give a fuck about Fauci.

Release the fucking Epstein files.

IFLA ~ Gman

AUSSIE TO YANKIE WORD MAKE-IT-MAKE-SENSE TOOL

For our American readers, who deserve better than context clues. Two nations, one language, absolutely no overlap in the swearing. You gave us "gotten" and drive-thru funerals. We gave you "budgie smugglers" and a prime minister who sculled a beer at the cricket at 82 to a standing ovation. Here's the key to everything above and if you watch the video it’ll make even more sense.

Bob Hawke was PM from 11 March 1983 to 20 December 1991 The yard glass record was 1954, at Oxford, and he was 25 and nowhere near being PM. Rhodes Scholar, caught in the dining hall without his gown, penalty was a race against the sconce master, and he drained 1.4 litres in 11 seconds because he couldn't afford to buy the round if he lost. Guinness Book of Records.

durry A cigarette. A smoke. Something you flick away half-finished when it’s burning your fingers, which is exactly what this news cycle does with a fresh villain every week.

troppo Gone mad, lost the plot, thoroughly cooked. From the tropics, where the heat and the wet season used to get blamed for sending pale southerners round the bend. A whole country can go troppo at once. You lot are currently demonstrating this.

ripper Excellent, first-rate. A ripper target is a target so good you don’t even question why someone handed it to you.

cooked Broken, ruined, beyond saving, or completely unhinged. Applies equally to a gearbox, a bloke at 2am, and a Senate hearing schedule.

nonce A sex offender, specifically one who preys on children. The single most contemptuous word in the language and there is no polite version of it. Not a word we throw around, which is the point of throwing it here.

chippy A carpenter. Not a fish shop, not a snack. A bloke who frames houses and gets held to a standard.

gyprock Plasterboard. What you call drywall or Sheetrock. A brand name that ate its own category, like Esky or Biro.

front up To show up, present yourself, face the music. You front up to a job interview. You front up to court. Notably, you can also be subpoenaed, front up, and then say nothing at all, which is legal and which everybody has now done.

dob in To report someone, inform on them, drop them in it. Dobbing carries a faint whiff of schoolyard shame here, which makes it the exact right word for a Senate that will dob in a pensioner but not an Attorney General.

ATO The Australian Taxation Office. Ruthlessly efficient at chasing a sole trader over a late form. Somewhat less interested in multinationals. Your IRS with better data and no sense of humour.

BAS Business Activity Statement. The quarterly tax return every Australian small business lodges. Miss the date and the penalty applies automatically, per fortnight, no explanation accepted. There is no five-day extension because you asked nicely. Ask Todd Blanche how that went.

gastro Gastroenteritis. A stomach bug. Every childcare centre in this country is a gastro distribution hub with a caterpillar mural on the wall.

pissed off Two meanings and you only know one. Angry, yes. But also departed, left, cleared out. “My accountant pissed off to Bali” means he is in Bali and I am doing my own paperwork. Nobody here has ever been confused by this.

three-fifths of five-eighths of fuck all Nothing. An elaborately precise measurement of nothing, built to make the nothing feel more insulting.

sweet fuck all The same nothing, delivered faster.

couldn’t organise a root in a brothel Catastrophically incompetent. Could not manage the one task the environment was purpose-built to make easy.

ute Utility vehicle. A pickup. The tray is the open bed at the back, which is where the tools live and where they get tipped onto your lawn when a bloke wants you to stop asking questions.

please explain Two words, permanently ruined here by a politician who used them on national television to admit she had no idea what a word meant. Now deployed whenever an institution owes an answer and knows it.

dead-set fucking legend The highest honour available in this language. Reserved for people who do the hard thing without being asked. Katie Phang qualifies.

my arse Bullshit. Placed after the claim being demolished. “Protecting the victims. My arse.”

dog act A genuinely low, gutless piece of behaviour. Not a crime necessarily. Worse in some ways, because a dog act is a choice about what kind of person you are.

wouldn’t have a bar of it Rejected it outright. Wouldn’t entertain it for a second. What Judge Sullivan did with the 60-day delay.

shirt-front To confront someone directly and physically, chest to chest. From Australian rules football. A prime minister once threatened to shirt-front a Russian president and the entire country still brings it up.

shonky Dodgy, unreliable, dishonest in a cheap and obvious way. Shonky as a two-bob watch is the deluxe version. A two-bob watch cost almost nothing and worked for about a week.

dry-reach To retch without vomiting. What your body does when something is too grim to process but there’s nothing in the tank.

brass-bollocked Shameless. Possessed of brass balls. Applied here to a man who took the Fifth ninety-seven times on the question of his own fidelity.

fair fucking dinkum Genuine, real, no joke, and in this usage: are you serious right now. The most versatile phrase we have.

piss-take A joke, a send-up, a mockery. Taking the piss is the verb. Having a lend is the same thing, and the crucial rule with both is that you establish it at the time, with your face and your tone. You cannot say something appalling on live television, watch the room go quiet, and announce the next afternoon that you were having a lend all along. That isn’t having a lend. That’s getting caught.

sledge A verbal insult designed to put an opponent off, from cricket, where sledging is basically a listed skill. A good sledge stings because it’s true. The risk is that a sledge is a permanent record of your own standard, so if you tell a stadium in Iowa that only the mob takes the Fifth, you’ve handed the world a stick and painted your own back.

rocked up Arrived, turned up, often with a suggestion of casualness the occasion didn’t warrant.

footpath Sidewalk. The concrete bit beside the road where Todd Blanche's lawyer stood and explained to the assembled press that the Fifth Amendment exists to protect the innocent, roughly six years after her client informed a stadium in Iowa that only the mob takes it. Great things happen on footpaths.

lounge room Living room. Where 330 million people were sitting when the President wondered aloud about injecting disinfectant.

Woolies Woolworths. One of the two supermarkets that own this country. Your Kroger, with fewer competitors and more self-checkout guilt.

Katoomba A town in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney. Where this is written. Cold, foggy, full of tradies and artists and people who left the city on purpose.

bloke A man. Neutral by default, and the surrounding words do all the work. That bloke can mean anything from mild affection to a threat.

mate Everything. Friend, stranger, warning, insult, full stop. “Mate.” on its own, as a complete sentence, means what you just said is so stupid I need a moment.