I Fucking Love Australia

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Jennifer Wylie's avatar
Jennifer Wylie
Aug 6

I haven't even finished this and I'm bawling. Thank you for seeing us. I have been waiting for this. Thank you so much. We do feel awful and we do love the people of the world. Our government is crushing us.

There is hope.

We fought tooth and nail to beat out AIPAC funded Democratic candidates in the primaries.

We will fight like hell.

We need you guys.. now more than ever.

Ok .. I'm going to wipe my tears and finish the article.

I love you. Smooches.

Jen

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Jolie parker's avatar
Jolie parker
Aug 6

This is beautiful and cathartic. I also have tears in my eyes and snot running down my face. I’m getting up. Just by finding myself a weird tribe of a Gman, 2 Sheilas and Shih Tzu named Mitzi is giving me hope

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