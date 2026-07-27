There is going to be a queue.

Hundreds of millions of us, snaking from Minneapolis to Biddeford to Minab to the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, all patiently waiting our turn to piss on the legacy of Donald John Trump. BYO thermos. Hydrate early, hydrate often. Council will need to bring in porta-loos just to manage the overflow of people who turned up purely to NOT use them. Because when the history books slam shut on Kim Jong Orange, there is no redemption arc. There is no rehabilitation tour. There is no grandkid proudly rocking the surname. The Trump name is finished. Deceased. It is going in the ground next to “liable for sexual abuse,” “convicted felon,” “hush money to a porn star,” and “close personal mate of Jeffrey Epstein,” and no amount of gold leaf troweled onto a Mar-a-Lardo ballroom will buff the permeated stench out of it. You cannot polish this turd. You cannot even roll it in glitter. The glitter files a restraining order.

And let us be forensic about it, because precision is what separates us from the flogs we are about to discuss. A jury of ordinary Americans found this man liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. Not me saying it. Not the fake news. A jury. Another jury convicted him on 34 felony counts for cooking the books to bury payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star he rooted while Melania was home with a newborn, which is the single most on-brand thing any human being has ever done. It’s a wonder the tangerine testicle tangler didn’t footnote the affair in one of his cheesy $60 Trump Bibles as the Second Coming. His name is soldered to the Epstein files that his own administration spent a year calling a hoax, then releasing, then redacting, then un-redacting when Congress caught them shielding billionaires like bouncers at a nonce convention. And just last week his own hand-picked Vice President waddled onto Joe Rogan’s show and admitted, direct quote territory, guilty, they mishandled the Epstein release. Cheers for the confession, JD. Very normal thing for an innocent administration to say.

That is the ledger of Bronzer Bonaparte. Sexual grubby abuser by verdict. Felon by conviction. Epstein-entangled by his own Justice Department’s document dump. The Kaiser of Kompromat, drowning in his own kompromat. His descendants will be legally changing their names to Smith by 2040 and I do not blame them one fucking bit.

And I am going to enjoy the pissing. Every golden second of it. Not because I am cruel. Because I am furious. Like you. So strap the fuck in little possums.

The Enablers Are Playing Dumb and I Am Not Fucking Having It

Right now, across the podcast studios of America, there is a synchronised outbreak of amnesia so severe that the CDC should be involved. Grown men with microphones the size of their liability are suddenly discovering, in the year of our lord 2026, that the bloke they hand-delivered to the White House might be a wrong’un. Groundbreaking detective work, lads. Give them a fucking Walkley award why dontcha.

Joe Rogan. Theo Von. Andrew Schulz. The Nelk Boys. Adin Ross. The entire manosphere gravy train that rolled out the red carpet in 2024, sat Pol Pot Belly down in their studios, giggled at his stories like schoolgirls at a sleepover, lobbed him underarm softballs, and delivered him an entire generation of young male voters gift-wrapped with a bow on top. Rogan endorsed him. The biggest podcast on the planet, six years running, put its full nut-hugging weight behind the campaign. That endorsement was not a vibe, cobber. It was industrial machinery. It moved votes. It moved an election. It moved him back behind the Resolute Desk with the nuclear codes and a grudge list.

And now? NOW Rogan is on his show furrowing that big beautiful ape brow going gee whiz, these Epstein files sure look crook for the big fella. Now he is wondering aloud, in his special “just asking questions” voice, why billionaires’ names got redacted. Now he reckons maybe the ICE raids are a distraction from the files. Now he is telling millions of listeners they all got gaslit. Schulz reckons Trump is doing the opposite of everything he promised, and he says it with the stunned expression of a man who ordered the mystery box and is shocked, SHOCKED, that the mystery was shit. The whole crew is moonwalking toward the exit with their hands up like they got caught rooting the neighbour’s pool boy.

How. Fucking. Dare. You. Cunts.

You knew. EVERYBODY knew. The Carroll verdict landed BEFORE the election. The 34 felonies landed BEFORE the election. The Epstein friendship was photographed, catalogued, and publicly available for DECADES, decades, before you handed the Duce of the Drive-Thru your microphone, your audience, and your credibility. You did not discover this man’s character in 2026, you gutless mongrels. You discovered that his character had CONSEQUENCES, and that the consequences were starting to splash on your limited-edition sneakers, and THEN, and only then, did you locate a conscience, presumably down the back of the couch next to your integrity and Theo’s missing chromosome of shame.

This is liability management dressed up as an awakening. You had people’s lives, actual beating-heart human lives, riding on that election, and you could not be arsed doing the 10 minutes of reading that any first-year apprentice does before signing off on a job. When I was on the tools, if I sprayed a car with contaminated product and it peeled in 6 months, “I didn’t know, mate” got me a bollocking, a bill, and a reputation. It did not get me a fresh energy drink sponsorship and a sit-down with the Vice President of the United States.

Because that is the kicker, isn’t it. Vance did not front Rogan’s show last week to apologise. He fronted it to manage him. To pat the manosphere on its collective concussed head, cop to “mishandling the comms” like 60-plus corpses and a paedophile file cabinet are a scheduling stuff-up, and keep the bro pipeline lubricated for the midterms. And Rogan sat there and nodded along like a dashboard bobblehead. Champion. That is not a journalist holding power to account. That is a franchisee renegotiating his fucking territory.

And While They Played Dumb, People Died

Here is what was happening in the real world while these Temu tough guys workshopped their plausible deniability.

Renee Nicole Good. 37 years old, an American citizen, a mother of 3. On 7 January she dropped her 6-year-old at school in Minneapolis, stopped her Honda near her immigrant neighbours who were being raided, and an ICE agent named Jonathan Ross put 3 bullets into her, one of them into her head, through her own car window. The White House response? Trump called her "very violent" and "very radical," Vance called her brainwashed, a mum, shot in the head, on the school run, and the President of the United States eulogised her like she was an enemy combatant. Her neighbours still guard her memorial every single day, 3 months on, because they trust the government roughly as far as they can throw a Bradley fighting vehicle.

Alex Pretti. 37. An ICU nurse. A man whose entire working life was dragging strangers back from the brink. Shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis on 24 January while holding a phone. Video and witnesses tore the official story to confetti: agents tackled him and took his legally carried firearm off him before he was killed. The DHS narrative collapsed the moment footage surfaced. It keeps doing that. Weird pattern for an agency of honest boys.

Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero. 26 years old. Colombian. Legally authorised to work, Social Security number and all. On 13 July, in Biddeford, Maine, he was driving to work at 7am when agents boxed in his car and shot him through the windscreen. 4 bullet holes. He was not even the target of the warrant. Witnesses heard him say “I tried to stop” as he bled out. Then they dragged him onto the road, and his body lay handcuffed on the bitumen for 5 hours. 5 hours. Handcuffed. Dead. While his 3-year-old daughter, still in her Bluey pyjamas, watched. Sit with that image, Joe. Sit with the Bluey pyjamas, you drongo, and then tell me about your gaslighting epiphany.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. A Mexican father of 3, shot at a Houston traffic stop on 7 July. Bystander video shows him bleeding and handcuffed on the ground, leg shaking, while officers stand over other cuffed men like it is smoko. His son is begging for an independent investigation, because nobody on planet Earth trusts a word ICE says anymore, and why the fuck would they.

Silverio Villegas Gonzalez. 38. A line cook outside Chicago. Shot dead at a traffic stop minutes after dropping a child at daycare.

Geraldo Lunas Campos. 55. A Cuban father who died in a Texas detention facility. DHS tried to call it attempted suicide. A witness says he was handcuffed while 5 guards held him down and one squeezed his neck until he went limp. Local authorities are treating it as a possible homicide. DHS’s version and reality have not been in the same postcode all year.

Ruben Ray Martinez. 23. A US citizen shot dead by a federal agent in Texas in March 2025. The government did not even acknowledge it happened until journalists dug it up nearly a YEAR later. They lost a dead American citizen down the back of the filing cabinet. Whoopsie.

Keith Porter Jr. Parady La. Heber Sanchez Domínguez. Victor Manuel Diaz. Luis Beltran Yanez Cruz, 68 years old, 26 years in the country. Luis Gustavo Núñez Cáceres. Jaime Alanis, a 57-year-old farm worker. The list goes on because the list is DESIGNED to go on.

The tally: more than 60 people dead in ICE shootings or ICE custody since the Warlord of the Early Bird Special shuffled his arse back into power. 60-plus. A fucking massacre on layby. 32 deaths in custody in 2025 alone, the worst year in more than 2 decades, and these bloodthirsty pricks have 2026 on track to lap it. The Wall Street Journal counted over a dozen incidents of federal agents firing into moving vehicles in 6 months, a practice actual police forces spent decades stamping out because it fucking kills people, a memo ICE evidently used as a beer coaster. In Minneapolis, 2 agents are under investigation for allegedly lying under oath after their story disintegrated on video and a federal judge binned the charges. Lying. Under oath. On camera. These gutless mongrels cannot shoot straight OR lie straight. Call it what it is: a body count with a press office, run by trigger-happy bastards who mistake a badge for a hunting licence.

And Then, He Found His Decaying Heart

Thirty-six minutes before I sat down to write this, the Somoza of the Seniors Tour reposted a tribute to Erfan Esfandiari, a teenager the Iranian regime hanged on Sunday morning at Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan. One of the Alikhani Square Twelve, sentenced in a mass sham trial, no independent lawyers, forced confessions, the works, with at least 23 protesters executed since the January uprising and 10 more boys sitting in solitary RIGHT NOW waiting on the rope.

And let me be crystal fucking clear before anyone gets clever in the comments: the Iranian regime is a pack of murderous theocratic thugs and every one of those executions is an obscenity. Erfan deserved to grow old and boring. His parents deserve to grieve as loudly as they fucking want. Full stop. No asterisk.

But Donald. Mate. DONALD.

You want to talk about dead Iranian kids? Pull up a gold-plated chair, sunshine, because I have a folder too, and mine is not redacted.

On 28 February, during your joint bombing campaign, a United States missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab. Broad daylight. Packed with pupils. The local prosecutor counted 165 dead. Amnesty International did its own forensic work, satellite imagery, munition fragments, an independent pathologist, and verified 156 killed, 120 of them children, and called it an unlawful US strike demanding accountability. Satellite analysis found multiple strike points around that school, including a health clinic, likely off the back of targeting data older than a servo pie. Doctors at the local hospital stopped counting bodies because the remains were too mutilated to count. The Associated Press had to reconstruct the entire attack themselves, because the Pentagon of the mighty United States went quieter than a fart in church.

And THAT is the part that should end careers, not just the strike, the silence. Your own military knew almost immediately that the school had been hit, that was nearly 5 months ago, and still no released investigation, still no accepted blame, still not one name read aloud in the Oval Office between the golf updates and the grievance monologues. Not one of those 120 little girls got a repost from the Stalin of the Sunbed, not one, but Erfan trended, and the schoolgirls got a shrug and a classified folder.

So spare me, spare all of us, you weapons-grade fucking hypocrite, because you do not get to launder your conscience through one dead Iranian teenager while 120 dead Iranian schoolgirls sit in a drawer your own gutless Pentagon refuses to open, and you sure as shit do not get to cosplay grief over Tehran’s gallows while your goon squad handcuffs dead fathers on American bitumen and your missiles turn a girls’ school into rubble and unrecognisable remains. Compassion is not a costume you slip on when the villain is convenient, like a gimp suit with a flag pin, and either every dead kid matters or you are just doing propaganda with a body count you helped build, and we both fucking know which one it is, don’t we, you Bokassa of the Buffet.

Say his name, the tweet demands, and righto, Erfan Esfandiari, said it, beautiful kid, criminal waste, regime of cowards, NOW YOU SAY THEIRS, DONALD, all 120 of them, out loud, in order, and take your bloody time because we will wait, you have got the folder, it is sitting right there next to the other one you keep pretending does not exist.

The Legacy

So yes. I will piss on this legacy, gleefully, thoroughly, and with the aim of a man who has waited a long time at the front of a very long queue. And I will do it shoulder to shoulder with the majority of Americans who already reckon these shootings were unjustified, with the neighbours in Biddeford laying flowers on the spot where a father bled out in handcuffs, with the volunteers in Minneapolis who guard Renee Good’s memorial like it is the tomb of the unknown soldier. Because in a way, it fucking is.

Tally the score, because that is what we do here.

Him: liable for sexual abuse. 34 felony convictions. Porn star payoffs, documented. Epstein files, self-incriminated by his own hoax-flip-flop, with his own VP pleading guilty to the cover-up’s cover-up on a podcast. 60-plus dead at the hands of his immigration goon squad. 120 schoolgirls under the rubble in Minab, unacknowledged, unexplained, un-reposted. The Papa Doc of the Putting Green, presiding over a den of iniquity with valet parking.

Us: the receipts. The names. The memory. The queue.

History does not forget men like this. History puts them in the index under "cautionary" and moves on to the people who mattered. And every podcaster who laundered him into the White House and now performs surprise on camera owns a share of every single name in this piece. No refunds, ladies. You broke it. You fucking own it, cunts. The Hague's most eligible bachelor is YOUR legacy too. Stuck to your names like a freshly laid dog turd. May the stench follow your pathetic empty careers until YouTube finally turns you off.

A Note for the Democratic Party, Pinned to the Fridge

And one last thing, because I can already hear the acceptance speeches warming up. Democrats. Sweethearts. Lean in close, because I am only going to say this once, on behalf of hundreds of millions of people, in language even a odour eater consultant can understand.

When you win the House and the Senate, and get the keys to the White House in 2029, and the way this is trending you could run a pot plant and a cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton and still romp it home, we do not want a commission. We do not want a blue-ribbon panel, a bipartisan working group, a 900-page report released on a Friday afternoon, or a solemn Ken Burns documentary in 2031. We do not want “healing.” We do not want “turning the page.” We have seen that movie. It ends with the arsonist getting a Netflix deal and the fire brigade writing a memoir about civility.

WE WANT FUCKING PRISON TERMS.

Indictments, trials, juries, fucking sentences, the full majesty of the law brought down on every last one of these bastards, from the top of the ticket to the goon who handcuffed a dead father on the bitumen in Biddeford, to the officials who buried the Minab investigation under 5 months of cowardly silence, to every grifting cabinet flunky who treated the Constitution like a serviette at a rib joint. Real prosecutors, real courtrooms, real consequences, the exact same machinery that gets rolled out at full shrieking volume when some poor bastard nicks a car stereo, because if the law can find its spine for a stereo it can bloody well find it for a body count. No pardons traded for civility points, no immunity deals for the small fish who pulled triggers, and none of this “the country needs to move on” horseshit, because the country does not need to move on, the country needs to pull up a deck chair and watch justice happen in broad daylight, on camera, gavel to gavel, with the defendants’ lawyers billing by the hour and sweating through their shirts, or I promise you the next lot will be worse, smarter, and thanking you personally for building them the fucking runway.

You will be handed the largest mandate for accountability in living memory, paid for in the blood of the people named in this piece, and if you respond to that with a strongly worded letter, a commemorative tote bag, and a 6-week listening tour of diners in Ohio, then hear this clearly, sunshine: the queue we are forming does not end at his legacy. It extends.

The queue forms on the left, single file, no pushing, there is plenty for everyone, and mate, we have all been drinking water since 2016.

IFLA ~ Very sad angry Gman

0:00 -4:03

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Morning Shift

AUSTRALIAN TO AMERICAN GLOSSARY

The Aussie-to-Yank glossary, for our American readers. No jokes in the intro this week. The terms below come out of a piece about the dead and the men who enabled it, decoded so nothing gets lost in translation.

Binned Thrown out, discarded, consigned to the wheelie bin of history without ceremony. A judge binning charges is the legal system at its most Australian: no grand statement of principle, just into the bin with the lid down. In this piece, what a federal judge did to charges built on sworn testimony that could not survive 30 seconds of contact with a video camera.

Bitumen The black road surface. Yanks say asphalt or blacktop, we say bitumen, and normally this entry would end with a gag about road trips. Not this week. In this piece it is where a 26-year-old father lay handcuffed for 5 hours in Biddeford, Maine, while his 3-year-old daughter watched. Some words earn their glossary spot the hard way.

Bollocking A ferocious telling-off, delivered at full volume, generally deserved. Sits one rung below a shoeing and 2 rungs below a shellacking on the official scale of Australian consequence. What any tradie cops for one dodgy job, and what an entire class of American podcaster has somehow dodged after delivering the dodgiest job in modern political history.

Cheers Thanks, or goodbye, or both at once, no glass required. Calibrated entirely by tone: deployed sincerely to a mate, lethally to an enemy. “Cheers for the confession, JD” is not gratitude. It is a receipt.

Nonce British and Australian prison slang for a child sex offender. The ugliest word we have for the ugliest thing there is, and prison hierarchy being what it is, the one category of inmate the rest of the yard refuses to stand near. Which makes it precisely the right word for a redaction pen shielding billionaires in the Epstein files, and no, we will not be softening it.

Porta-loo A porta-potty. The portable dunny, event-grade, structurally honest about its purpose. Council brings them in whenever a very large crowd is expected. Refer to the opening of this piece for the crowd in question, and the purpose.

Pot plant A plant in a pot. A ficus on the verandah. NOT marijuana, which is the first thing every American reader assumes, and which briefly makes the sentence “you could run a pot plant for president and romp it home” even funnier in translation. Frankly, both readings hold.

Romp it home To win at a canter. Straight off the racetrack: the horse so far in front it is essentially out for a lovely morning trot. What any functioning opposition should do against a ticket dragging 34 felony convictions behind it, and what we are begging the Democrats to please, for once, notice.

Walkley The Walkley Award, Australian journalism’s highest honour, our Pulitzer. “Give them a Walkley” in the sarcastic register means the celebrated detective work required no detecting: see an entire podcast industry discovering, in 2026, facts adjudicated in open court in 2023.

Wrong’un A bad egg, a bloke revealed as rotten under the paint. Also a cricket term for the delivery that looks like it will turn one way and breaks the other at the last instant, ruining the batter who committed early. Both meanings apply to every microphone-owner in this piece, and none of those batters can claim they were not shown decades of footage first.