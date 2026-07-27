I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia
Jul 27

Righto you lot of Tassie Tigers, before the comments fill up: yes I was fucking fuming angry writing it, no I am not sorry, and yes the queue is real, bring your own thermos because I am not sharing mine. If one more podcaster uploads on YouTube with "nobody could have known," I swear on Mitzy's squeaky toy I will print the 2023 court records out and staple them to their fucking foreheads personally with unsanitized stationary.

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Alistair Forrest's avatar
Alistair Forrest
Jul 27Edited

I feel your pain, anger and fury Gman, and so I hope do millions of Americans and folk the world over, like me from the UK. I resent the fact that my work is hindered every day by reading what that b’stard has done next but I won’t give it up until he is rotting in jail, and his cronies. I pray that he lives long enough to hear the sound of a key turning in the lock, and then they throw that key away.

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