Righto, you lot of curious little fairy penguins, waddle in and find a dry rock. I’ve spent a decade nursing a hatred for this piss painted bastard that I believed had hit its engineering limit, structurally sound enough for a council inspector to sign off on. Then last week he auctioned off the actual floor of the Pacific Ocean, and the bloody thing grew another storey.

On November 19 his Interior Department ran the first deep-sea mining lease fire sale in American history. On the block sat 31.5 million acres of seabed off American Samoa, a patch about the size of North Carolina, parked right next to Rose Atoll and the whales and sea turtles that still thought the ocean belonged to them. The locals had said no, and a federal judge had ruled three days earlier that the approval broke the law. He flogged it anyway, for a price that would shame the chook raffle at a school fete.

NINETEEN CENTS AN ACRE

Two companies registered to bid and only one bothered to turn up. A startup called Wetstone U.S. Ventures took both lease areas at the minimum of $3 million each. That works out at $6 million for the lot, or about 19 cents an acre. You can't buy a single lolly at the servo for 19 cents, and the Garage-Sale Admiral of Palm Beach just let a North Carolina's worth of ocean floor go for it.

▶️ Dr Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka of Finafinau on what was sold and for how much, via ABC News, The World

On November 19th, the federal government for the United States auctioned off about 31 million acres of our EEZ near American Samoa and it was auctioned for about 20 cents per acre and it is for an exploration license to collect polymetallic nodules within our waters.

So who walked off with it? Dr Suluai-Mahuka, who founded the American Samoan environmental group Finafinau, told the ABC that as far as she can tell Wetstone is three people in New York with ties to seabed leases in the Cook Islands. I can’t tell you much more than that, because there’s bugger all on the public record about them. The sale itself traces back to a different outfit, Impossible Metals, which asked Washington in April 2025 to open about 18.1 million acres. The government looked at that request and threw in another 13 million on top.

A sole bidder paying the reserve on something nobody else wanted is how you sell a rusted ute with no rego. It is a fucking strange way to dispose of an ecosystem that took millions of years to build.

THE JUDGE SAID UNLAWFUL. HE HEARD “CARRY ON.”

On November 16, Judge Jill Otake of the federal court in Hawaii sided with the community and conservation groups who had sued. She found the National Marine Fisheries Service breached the Endangered Species Act when it waved the sale through, writing that the agency “failed to even attempt to consider the potential effects on ESA-listed species.” The ABC’s host pointed out that she was appointed by the very man whose auction she was ruling on.

What her ruling didn’t contain was a sentence ordering the gavel to stay down. So three days later the pricks brought it down.

▶️ Dr Suluai-Mahuka on how the sale went ahead after the ruling, via ABC News, The World

We’ve seen how aggressive they’ve moved for this entire leasing process and so we weren’t surprised that they continued to move forward despite the judge ruling. From what I understand, it was a technicality where they said the judge didn’t actually formally tell them to stop the lease sale and so they moved forward based on that assumption.

It’s the bloke whose licence gets ruled invalid by a magistrate on Monday, yet he still drives home because nobody in the courtroom grabbed his keys. That was the legal theory the Seabed Spiv’s lawyers ran with, and it stinks of a dog act wearing a tailored suit.

The court was only the latest voice in a very long queue of no. Federal regulators copped more than 76,000 public comments, the overwhelming majority of them howling against the sale. Governor Pula’ali’i Nikolao Pula put his opposition to commercial extraction in writing back in September. The territory banned seabed mining in its own waters in 2024. None of it mattered a rat’s arse, because American Samoa only controls the first three nautical miles and Washington claims the bloody rest. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum hailed the day as a first for critical minerals in the Pacific, the same way a burglar might toast his personal best after clearing the jewellery drawer.

IT SAYS “SURVEY” ON THE TIN, BUT THE QUARRY’S ALREADY BOOKED

In fairness, and I say this while grinding my teeth to powder, these are only survey leases. They’re provisionally awarded and cover mapping and tiny samples, and scraping nodules off the bottom at commercial scale would need another rubber stamp. The defenders will swear nothing is being mined yet, that it’s just a polite look around.

Dr Suluai-Mahuka has read the actual lease form and she isn’t buying that line of bullshit. She says the word “mine” sits right there in black and white, next to permission to bolt structures onto the seabed.

▶️ Dr Suluai-Mahuka on Wetstone and what the leases cover, via ABC News, The World

From what I understand, it’s made up of a team of three people based in New York and they also have interest or at least ties to leases that are in Cook Islands as well. And so it seems like they’re playing Monopoly. The lease sale is not quite finalized yet. They have 30 days I think for a notice of intent to continue the lease. Supposedly is for exploration but again we understand that it also includes mining.

Nobody drops six million bloody dollars to take pretty pictures of the floor. You buy the survey because you’re planning on the dredge, and every mug who has watched a developer “just test the soil” on the neighbouring paddock knows the ending by heart.

What follows the survey is already on camera. One Pacific trial left machine tracks holding 37 per cent fewer sediment animals two months later, with roughly a third of the species gone. Dr Suluai-Mahuka says a single nodule can host anywhere from 17 to more than 300 organisms. Those rocks are the reef down there, and the pricks’ business plan is to vacuum the lot and call the empty patch progress.

SAME ATOLL, SECOND FUCKING KICKING

Here’s the part that shoved my hatred past any load-bearing limit and into full structural collapse. That poor bastard of an atoll had already copped a hiding once this year. On June 11 the Reverse Midas of Mar-a-Lardo scribbled his name on a proclamation that threw roughly half a million square miles of Pacific marine monuments wide open to commercial fishing fleets, including the waters between 12 and 50 nautical miles around Rose Atoll. He came for the fish in winter and came back for the floor in spring, like a greedy little grub who can’t stop kicking the same body while it’s still twitching.

Now he’s eyeing the international seabed like it’s a garage sale full of free shit. In January his mob rewrote the rules so a company can file for exploration and full commercial mining in one go, and regulators expect to decide by mid-December whether The Metals Company’s Pacific grab moves ahead. More American auctions are reportedly queued up near the Northern Marianas and Alaska, with Virginia next on the list.

From further back, the whole clearance table comes into view like a vulture’s buffet. His offshore drilling plan lists 34 lease sales across 1.27 billion acres, with California in line for its first since 1984. In July his agencies scrapped the Endangered Species Act’s definition of “harm”, so trashing a protected animal’s habitat now only counts if you meant it, and nobody is going to admit they winked at it on the way in. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge went under the hammer in June for a pathetic $3.7 million on five leases while the big oil boys stayed home laughing their arses off. His EPA wants to drop the drinking-water limits on four frikken forever chemicals, so the tap can taste more like the toxic future they’re selling.

Every single one of those moves is a shonky con on its own. Together they read like a relative clearing out the old lady’s house the week after the funeral, with the furniture pinched and sold to two-bob cowboys while the grandkids who haven’t been born yet are left sleeping on the bare floor with poisoned water and an empty ocean.

WHAT’S A LIVING OCEAN WORTH?

The ABC’s host asked whether profit-sharing might soften the blow, since some mining companies promise the locals a cut. Her answer deserves to run in frikken full.

▶️ Dr Suluai-Mahuka on putting a price on the ocean, via ABC News, The World

I mean first there’s no law to say that is the case. But second, how much money, you know, what is the monetary value of a living ocean? What is the monetary value that we would equate to the health of our children? Because all the radioactivity, the heavy metals, that’s going to have an impact on our families. So no, there’s no monetary value that would justify the destruction of one of the least understood ecosystems on Earth.

American Samoa’s longline fleet works those exact waters and unloads its catch at the StarKist cannery in Pago Pago, so that’s their bloody livelihood on the auction block. Dr Suluai-Mahuka calls the ocean her people’s food pantry. She describes them as “people of the ocean, not just people who live by the ocean,” canoe makers and fishermen with a generational duty of care that runs both ways, which is a damn sight more stewardship than Washington has ever managed. She also put a name to what it means when a distant capital full of arrogant wankers bulldozes an extractive industry onto an island community that has refused it at every level of its own government. She tied it to the Pacific’s long history of colonialism, and from where I sit on the far side of the same ocean I can’t find a better bastard of a word.

Colonialism wrapped in a federal permit, then, and signed off by a pig-ignorant prick who couldn’t find American Samoa on a map if you drew it on his forehead. Her mob has sued to strike the shithouse leases down, one of three live lawsuits currently giving Washington a migraine and a sore arse. Earthjustice has promised to use every legal avenue to get them voided. The leases are still provisional, and come January both chambers of Congress will be crawling with cranky bastards holding subpoena power and a burning grudge, which should be a shit-ton of fun to watch.

So I was completely wrong about my hatred hitting a ceiling, and I’d like the record to show I’m disgusted by how much bloody room was left in the attic. I thought I’d witnessed every possible way a trust-fund parasite could piss on a planet and treat what’s left like a deceased estate. It took a real-estate cunt from Queens to look at the least explored frontier on Earth, kilometres deep where sunlight has never touched, and see a vacant lot with stickybeak neighbours who need evicting. The greedy old bastard would subdivide the Mariana Trench if some shonk offered him loose change and a handshake.

The ocean has fed those islands for three thousand fucking years. The absolute least the rest of us can do is kick up an almighty shitstorm while their lawyers go to work with a cricket bat.

IFLA ~ Seasick on Dry Land ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY THING IN THE PACIFIC HE HASN'T FLOGGED YET

Today’s exchange rate: one Aussie word buys you about 19 cents of American, which we now know is enough for an acre of the Pacific.

Bugger all: Nothing, or so close to nothing that the difference isn’t worth the paperwork. The public record on Wetstone, for instance.

Chook raffle: A pub fundraiser where the prize is a frozen chicken. Run with more transparency than most federal lease sales.

Dog act: A low, cowardly thing to do to someone who trusted you. No dogs are involved and they’d like that noted.

Flogged: Sold, usually quickly and to someone who should have asked more questions. Also means stolen, which keeps things efficient.

Lolly: A piece of candy. One of them costs more than an acre of American Samoa’s seabed.

Mug: A fool, specifically the fool a con was designed for. Every scheme needs one and the taxpayer keeps volunteering.

Pinched: Stolen, with a suggestion that the thief thinks nobody was looking.

Servo: A service station. Sells fuel and the only reliable price signals left in the economy.

Shonky: Dodgy, unreliable, built to fall over after the cheque clears.

Stickybeak: A nosy person. In this piece, anyone with the cheek to ask what’s being done to their ocean.

Two-bob: Cheap and third-rate. From the old two-shilling coin, which was still worth more than 19 cents.

Ute: A pickup truck, pronounced “yoot”. A rusted one with no rego has no registration and one careful owner who lied.

IT CHECKS OUT

ONE FOR THE FAIRY PENGUINS

I opened with fairy penguins for a reason. Years ago I used to fish off the cliffs at Tabbigai, near Kurnell (Sydney Airport close by), a stupid height above the water with no harness and even less sense. We were bloody mad back then. One morning the sun was just coming up, I had a line in the water, and I was standing right on the edge when a fairy penguin surfaced below me. It rolled onto its side and looked straight up at me. Then, I swear on my tackle box, it lifted a flipper and waved.

It hung around a good while, the two of us gazing at each other like old mates who’d forgotten each other’s names. Then it took off and got on with its day.

I’ve never forgotten the little bastard. Its ocean and American Samoa’s are the same water a few thousand kilometres apart, and that’s reason enough for me to keep making a fucking racket. ~ Gman