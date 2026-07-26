I taught senior history for 15 years before I hung it up to raise three kids and referee a house that runs on cereal and grievance, and in all that time the hardest thing to get across to a room of 16 and 17 year olds was never the Louisiana Purchase or the Missouri Compromise, it was this: a president is not a team captain, he is not your side’s guy who beat their side’s guy, he is the head of state for 277 million adults who did not all vote for him and 73 million more who cannot vote at all because they are 11 and worried about a spelling test.

I used to teach it off Lincoln’s second inaugural, the one about malice toward none and charity for all and binding up the nation’s wounds. He gave that speech in March of 1865 with the war still going, five weeks before it ended and six weeks before somebody murdered him, about men who were at that moment still trying to kill him. Not figuratively, either. The summer before, Confederate troops got close enough to Washington that Lincoln stood on a parapet at Fort Stevens and was shot at.

On Friday night I sat on my couch with a glass of iced tea and watched a president of the United States stand in a ballroom, 3 months after a man tried to murder everyone in it, and spend an hour and 4 minutes reading out a list of people he hates.

Lily is 15, and she wandered through around the 40 minute mark with a bowl of cereal, stood behind the couch, watched for about 90 seconds and said, wait, is he allowed to say that about her?

He is allowed, and that is the answer, and it is also the entire point of the First Amendment, which, and I would like you to sit with this a moment, is what the dinner was supposedly celebrating.

WHAT HE ACTUALLY SAID

I want to lay this out flat, because I think a lot of good people heard that Trump was mean at a dinner and went on with their Saturday, and that undersells it badly. So let me walk you through what a president said out loud, into a microphone, on a live broadcast, in America, in 2026.

Some context first, because the setting matters. April’s dinner was held at the Washington Hilton, where it has been every year since 1972, with 2,600 guests invited. On the night of 25 April a 31 year old man named Cole Tomas Allen ran past a security checkpoint carrying a shotgun, a handgun and knives, and opened fire outside the ballroom. Nobody was killed. Allen has pleaded not guilty. The president, the first lady, the vice president and members of the Cabinet were evacuated.

Friday’s makeup dinner was moved to the Waldorf Astoria, which has a much smaller ballroom, and about 680 people came. Melania Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio all attended in April and all skipped Friday, with the White House citing scheduling conflicts.

The president’s first substantive line of the night was that it was great to be back at a place he knows very well because he built it. He did not build it. That building is the Old Post Office, finished in 1899. His company redeveloped it under a federal lease and ran it as the Trump International Hotel, then sold the lease. He opened a speech about press freedom by taking credit for a building that predates him by about 80 years.

Then he did something decent, and I will give him that and I will not take it back.

Secret Service Police Officer Victor Gonzales was in that room. He was at the security checkpoint in April when Allen tried to burst through, and he engaged the man head on and was struck in his protective vest and kept going. The Secret Service said his actions stopped the gunman going any further. Earlier that evening, before the president spoke, Weijia Jiang presented Officer Gonzales with the President’s Award for Exceptional Service, along with the staff of the Washington Hilton, who kept looking after guests all night after having been through the same thing.

The president thanked him properly, and thanked the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police and law enforcement generally, and then he said this:

“In this country we believe in freedom of speech. We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate. And no deranged loser with a gun will ever change that.”

I believe every word of that sentence and I would put it on a classroom wall.

Then he made a joke about the shooting, at the dinner held because of the shooting, with the officer who was shot sitting in the room, and the joke was that when people yelled get down, get down, Nicki Minaj started twerking, and that she was the only one who really understood what it meant.

The room did not laugh, and I would like you to picture that for a second. Six hundred and eighty people, most of whom had been on that floor in April, sitting in silence while the president of the United States waits for a laugh about the night somebody tried to kill them.

He told the room that Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller and Tom Homan had been standing on tables during the gunfire while everyone else went under them, and then said he did not know if they were brave, if they were smart, if they were stupid as hell, which is his own Secretary of Defense, out loud, at a podium.

He did not mention that his wife was one of the people evacuated from that room in April. She did not come on Friday, and the White House said she had a scheduling conflict, and I am not going to pretend to know what was in her head. I know what would have been in mine.

THE CRUELTY, ONE NAME AT A TIME

Kaitlan Collins of CNN won an award that night for her coverage of the Oval Office meeting with President Zelensky, and she was sitting right there when the president congratulated her, said her award was fake, said she should not have gotten it, and then said this:

“She’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN Fake News. You should be a happy person. So, smile, Kaitlan. Just smile.”

Ladies, you know that one, because every woman reading this has had a man tell her to smile, in a parking lot or at a job or across a church potluck, and it has never once been a compliment, it is a small man reminding you that your face is his business. And then, because apparently that was not enough, he compared her to a Bud Light can and worked in a joke about a transgender influencer, to a woman, at an awards ceremony, about her looks.

CNN’s chairman Mark Thompson thought so little of it that he put out a statement defending her while the president was still at the lectern, saying honest reporting sometimes irritates politicians and that the right to report it stands regardless. A network chief filing a rebuttal in real time, mid speech, and the room kept eating.

She did not say a word back that night. She sat there, she took it, and she got on with her evening. She was 34 years old and she had shaken that man’s hand earlier that same evening when she collected the award.

The next morning she posted about it, and what she put up was two photographs with Wolf Blitzer, the video of him announcing her award, the statement CNN put out defending her, and one line, the one usually credited to Eleanor Roosevelt:

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Her caption said the second best part of the night was getting that award from her friend and mentor. The first, she wrote, was reminding everyone why the First Amendment and asking uncomfortable questions of people in power actually matters.

I have graded a lot of essays in my life and I know a good closing paragraph when I see one. She did not call him a name and she did not need to. She let the man’s own evening sit there next to a sentence about dignity, and let anybody with eyes work out which one of the two of them had come out of that ballroom with something intact. That is the answer to him, by the way. Not louder, not meaner, just refusing to accept the terms he is offering you.

He called Adam Schiff watermelon head and did a bit about how a big fat ugly head sits on a pencil neck, and he prefaced the whole thing by saying “I hate some people, I shouldn’t say this, I’m president, I’m not supposed to hate him,” and then went ahead and did it anyway. He called Rosie O’Donnell a sick older woman. He said Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have no talent and are not funny people and are angry people, and then, and I wrote this one down because I did not trust my own ears, “They’re sick people.” He called Bruce Springsteen ugly, which is a 79 year old man calling a 76 year old man ugly, and then added that he was sure Springsteen did not like the way he looked either, but that he himself did not look so bad.

He ran a routine on Governor Pritzker where he pretended to scold an invisible heckler so that he could say the words fat pig out loud without technically being the one who said them, and then turned around and explained the trick to the audience while he was still performing it, telling them the nice part is that the press cannot get you because he is defending a man who obviously has a problem. He knew, he told the room he knew, and he did it anyway and enjoyed the workaround.

"Some people say, never use the fat word, and I don't. I would never call anybody fat... Sir, in the back, don't call him a fat pig, okay? I'm sticking up for him."

And then he got to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who he called low IQ and dishonest before reviving the oldest gutter rumor in the catalogue, the one about her brother, saying the two of them were very much in love, and after garbling some story about her net worth he said this:

“She ought to get the hell out of our country. She shouldn’t be here. She shouldn’t be in our country.”

She is an American citizen and a member of the United States House of Representatives, and the people of Minnesota are the ones who sent her there. I taught the naturalization oath for 15 years, and I have watched a kid in the front row work out for the first time that his mother once stood in a room with her hand raised and swore that oath, and I have watched his spine straighten when he realizes it makes her exactly as American as the boy two rows back whose family came over in 1840.

A president of the United States stood in front of the American press corps and said an elected American should leave America, and nobody stood up, nobody walked out, there was not one gasp, and the Daily Beast counted reporters checking their phones.

DON’T WATCH THE CLIP

Your feed is full of them right now, 30 seconds of the smile line, 40 seconds of watermelon head, the Nicki Minaj bit with the silence left in because the silence is the punchline. I am not going to post one, and I want to tell you why.

When I taught, I made kids read the whole document, not the excerpt in the textbook but the whole thing, even when it was long and dry and three of them went face down on the desk, because an excerpt is an argument somebody else already had and it hands the other side a free move, and the move is always the same: you took that out of context.

Sixty four minutes is the context.

A clip lets you believe it was a moment, a slip, a bad night, a joke that got away from him, but if you sit through all of it you understand that there was never a moment, because it never stopped. He said something cruel, waited, got nothing back, and reached for the next name, and then the next, working through comedians and a congresswoman and a governor and an anchor and a senator and a singer and a prosecutor and a former talk show host living in Ireland the way my grandmother worked through a grocery list, patiently, in order, checking things off. In between he stopped to admire the light fixtures, explained a joke twice, and asked the room how he was doing.

That is what a clip cannot show you, the pacing of it, the sheer stamina, a man with the full weight of that office behind him standing in a room that people had to be guarded into, going down a list for over an hour.

You do not need me to hand you the worst 30 seconds of it. You need to know that it was every 30 seconds.

THE PART THAT MADE ME PUT THE TEA DOWN

Also before the president spoke, Wolf Blitzer presented the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability to the Wall Street Journal, and Blitzer, God bless him, did not soften a single word of it.

He told the room that the Journal’s reporting on the president’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein triggered the release of thousands of documents that would otherwise have stayed hidden from the public. He told the room the president sued the paper for 10 billion dollars. He told the room the lawsuit itself put reporter Khadeeja Safdar’s home address into the public record, and that her family had to be relocated. He told the room the Journal was barred from Air Force One.

The cameras cut to the president while all of that was read aloud, and he smiled and shrugged and threw his hands up, and Karoline Leavitt reached over and patted him on the back.

Then the reporters walked up to collect it, Khadeeja Safdar among them, and the president stood and shook their hands.

I have thought about that woman for two days. I do not know her and I do not know how she votes and I do not need to, because I know she did her job and it cost her home and she stood up in a room full of tuxedos and took her award with grace in front of the man who did it to her. There are not many people in public life I would hold up to my kids as an example this week, and she is one of them.

A judge threw that lawsuit out, by the way. He refiled it in May, and it is still pending.

THE LIES, BECAUSE THOSE MATTER TOO

I spent 15 years teaching kids to check a source, so let me check a few.

He said crime in Washington DC is down 88 percent and the city is almost crime free, when it is down about 20 percent and there have been 57 homicides there this year. He said 2 percent of the people create 91 percent of the crime, and I went looking for that figure and cannot find it in any dataset that exists. He said 19.2 trillion dollars is being invested in the country, and no independent analyst has ever managed to reconcile that number with anything real. He said he has won three elections and that 2020 was rigged, when he has won two and lost one, and 6 years of saying otherwise has not produced a single piece of evidence.

He put on a red hat that said Trump 2028, announced his intention to run for a fourth term, and then told the room he was kidding about the running. He did not say he was kidding about the rigging.

And he told them from the podium that CBS’s new owner David Ellison has agreed to rename the event the Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and that he likes that very much, and the association’s outgoing and incoming presidents sat there while a president announced from their own stage that a billionaire had promised him their name. Nobody stood up for that one either.

WHAT I ACTUALLY WANT TO SAY

My granddaddy picked cotton and my daddy worked West Texas oil and came home smelling like it every day of my childhood, and he had opinions about presidents that would peel the paint off a barn. But if you had asked him on the worst day of his life whether a president of the United States ought to stand up in public and tell an American congresswoman to get out of the country, he would have taken his hat off, which is what he did when he was serious about something, and told you no. Not our guy, not their guy, not ever. That was never a partisan position, that was the floor, that was the part underneath the argument that held the argument up.

I want to show you what the floor looks like, because I think a lot of people under 30 have never seen it.

In October of 2008, at a town hall in Lakeville, Minnesota, a woman took the microphone at a John McCain rally and told him she could not trust Barack Obama. McCain took the microphone back out of her hand, shook his head, and told her that Obama was a decent family man and a citizen he happened to disagree with on fundamental issues, and that this was what the campaign was about.

McCain was 30 days out from an election he was losing. He was standing in a room full of his own voters. He took the microphone away from one of them to defend the man trying to take his job.

He lost that election, and then he stood up on stage in Phoenix and stopped his own supporters from booing the winner. Eighteen years later a president stood in a ballroom and told a sitting American congresswoman to get out of the country, and a room full of journalists sat on their hands.

I am not asking you to canonize John McCain. Plenty of people have real arguments with the man and with how he phrased that very sentence, and they are entitled to them. I am asking you to notice how far the floor has dropped, and that it dropped in a single lifetime, and that it dropped because people watched it happen and decided it was not worth standing up over.

Stuart Stevens, who ran Mitt Romney’s campaign and spent a long career as a Republican strategist, said something this weekend I have not been able to shake, which is that the danger here is not the insults but the normalization, that when a press corps puts on tuxedos and applauds it stops being a check on power and becomes part of the machinery, and he asked how you are supposed to tell both sides of a lie.

I do not have a good answer to that and I do not think he does either, but I know what I watched.

Cole is 12 and he is my civics kid, the one who watches the news on purpose and asks me questions I have to go look up, and on Saturday morning he asked me why the president made fun of the lady’s face when she won an award. I caught myself doing the thing I swore I would never do, which is hunt around for a version of the answer that would not take something out of him. There isn’t one, so I told him the truth, which is that the president behaved badly, that the room let him, and that both of those things are the problem.

Then I told him about Khadeeja Safdar, and about Wolf Blitzer reading that list out loud with a straight face and not one softening word in it, and about the officer who ran at a man with a shotgun and took a bullet in the vest and kept going. Because there were good people in that room, and that is the part I refuse to let go of. They are still doing the job, and they deserve a whole lot better than the room they got.

Jake is 7 and he does not know any of this happened, and when he asks me one day what the president was like in 2026, I am going to tell him about the handshake.

IFLA ~ Texas Mom & Maizy

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WE’RE NOT THAT

For those who feel like cringing.