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Rob Ehch's avatar
Rob Ehch
Jul 26

When Trump gives a speech he will often include an early line written by someone else. It makes him seem sensible or honourable. But then he will veer back into his vitriol and self-aggrandizement.

So when you hear Trump say something like “In this country we believe in freedom of speech. We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate” there is someone on his team who spent hours wheedling and prepping Trump to pleeease say this.

But it is lipstick on the world’s worst pig.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Jul 26

This current administration proved to us in Afghanistan that their promises mean nothing when things get tough. Watching the president stand there and attack people instead of showing real leadership just shows the same lack of character that left thousands of us behind.

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