The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has gone to Navi Pillay, the 85-year-old South African judge who helped make rape in war a prosecutable crime. Ironically, Donald Trump, the man a federal judge said raped E. Jean Carroll, spent the week telling cameras he’d settled eight wars, and he’s going home with the FIFA one again. Whoopty-fucking-doo!

On Wednesday afternoon Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office and made his annual pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize the way a bloke at the RSL explains why the chook raffle was rigged. “I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts,” he told the press pool. “No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars.” He added that the Norwegian Nobel Committee has “a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me”, which is the only accurate forecast to come out of that room all year.

Two days later, in Oslo, committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes walked to the lectern and read out a different name. The 2026 prize went to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”

She found out in Germany. Pillay was at the Nuremberg Forum, sitting in Courtroom 600, the room where the surviving leadership of the Third Reich went on trial in 1945, listening to other people present their research.

▶️ Navi Pillay on how she heard the news.

“I was sitting here minding my own business, listening to the panel, because you know you’re always learning.” “So it was a total surprise. The director, Professor Christoph Safferling, called me out and then said, would you mind sitting down? I thought the worst. You know, something has happened to my children. I saw his serious face, but he had this happy news.”

So the scoreboard for the week reads like this. An 80-year-old man campaigned on live television for a peace prize while running a war on Iran, and an 85-year-old woman's first thought on being asked to sit down was that one of her kids had been hurt. The committee had 287 candidates in front of it and still managed to tell those two apart.

“IF YOU CLAP A LITTLE BIT MORE”

The room in Nuremberg got to its feet and kept clapping until Pillay cut in with the line of the year:

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

▶️ Watch Navi Pillay winning the internet:

She had been a Nobel laureate for a matter of minutes and was already taking the piss out of the most powerful man on earth.

The joke lands because a hand-me-down is the only way the needy bastard has ever got near one. Last year’s laureate, the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, turned up at the White House in January and handed him her medal, which makes Trump the Op-Shop Laureate of Mar-a-Lardo, proud owner of a pre-loved Nobel with another woman’s name on the paperwork. The committee had to put out a statement explaining that a prize, once awarded, cannot be transferred, in the tone of a jeweller telling a customer that the receipt is the bit that counts.

Before that, in December, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino invented a FIFA Peace Prize and handed him the first one, which is what pissing in a man’s pocket looks like once you give it a trophy budget. Then in January, still sore about being passed over the first time, he wrote to Norway’s prime minister that since “your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

He put that in writing to a head of government. He has since started a war on Iran, alongside Israel, that is still going, and on Wednesday the Eight-Wars Wonder was back in front of the cameras carrying on like a pork chop about conflicts he reckons he settled. Several of the eight are disputed by the countries that were actually in them, and Ukraine is still being shelled.

THE COURT HE’S TRYING TO STRANGLE

Pillay didn’t waste her statement on him. She read it from a page and went straight to the thing that has been keeping international lawyers awake.

▶️ Navi Pillay’s statement on accepting the prize.

“Let me dedicate this award to all of the survivors of international crimes as well as to practitioners and defenders of international justice whose compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign.” “We are living through an era when international law and human rights are under significant political attack. This worsening reality is particularly visible with the attacks on the International Criminal Court.”

Those attacks have a return address. Since February 2025 the Trump administration has been sanctioning the International Criminal Court’s own people under an executive order, in retaliation for an arrest warrant on Benjamin Netanyahu and an older decision to examine alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan. By August this year nine of the court’s eighteen judges were on the list alongside both deputy prosecutors, the latest of them the court’s own president, Judge Tomoko Akane of Japan. Three of the sanctioned judges are suing him in a Manhattan federal court, and their complaint calls the sanctions “tantamount to the financial death penalty”, which in practice means being cut off from banking and, for some of them, from their health insurance. Reuters reports he spent last month urging countries to quit the court altogether and is weighing wider sanctions.

So here is the fuckwit’s actual record on peace and law. He wants a medal for ending wars, and he has spent twenty months financially kneecapping the judges who try the people who start them, because one warrant landed on his mate Bibi and another file had American soldiers in it.

The committee’s citation never mentions him. Frydnes said the system of international law is “under tremendous pressure” with its institutions “under attack”, and that it is judges “who guard the thin red line between order and chaos”. Blind Freddy could read the address on that envelope.

COURTROOM 600

▶️ Navi Pillay on hearing the news in the Nuremberg courtroom.

“Perhaps it was meant to be that I was in this historic Courtroom 600, where the Nuremberg trials were held, when the announcement was made and I was informed of the award.” “So these efforts that we are now seeing, which are attempts to weaken international criminal justice, endanger the progress painstakingly made since Nuremberg, and they risk returning us to a world in which power rather than law determines whose suffering matters.”

That last clause is the whole argument for having courts at all, and she delivered it in the room where the idea was first tested on men who had assumed their rank would protect them.

She has earned the right to say it there. Pillay grew up under apartheid in Durban and in 1967 became the first woman to open a law practice in Natal. The Nobel citation traces a line from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up to apartheid to her years as a judge in the biggest international cases of the age. She sat on the Rwanda tribunal and the International Criminal Court, then ran the UN’s human rights office for six years before chairing the UN inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory. That inquiry concluded in September last year that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejects the finding outright.

Israel’s foreign ministry greeted her Nobel by calling it “the grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice” and adding that “Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell.”

A government is entitled to fight a legal finding, and the International Court of Justice is hearing a genocide case where Israel can do that with lawyers and evidence. Reaching for Goebbels to describe a woman who was, at that very moment, sitting in the courtroom where his regime was put on trial is the work of a press office that did not check where she was sitting. It’s also a shithouse way to treat the memory of what that room was built to answer.

THE THING SHE’S PROUDEST OF

Taking questions afterwards, she was drawn on what mattered most across that career. She started at home and then went to the judgment that changed the law.

▶️ Navi Pillay on Mandela and the Rwanda tribunal.

“President Nelson Mandela appointed me the first woman of colour to be a judge in my country. I’m proud of that.” “I think it was outrageous that what happens to women and children in conflict times, especially with rape and sexual violence being seen as collateral damage or as reward for the hard fighting soldiers, that we finally recognize that as an international crime in the Rwanda Tribunal. I’m proud of that.”

In 1998 the Rwanda tribunal, with Pillay on the bench, convicted a town mayor named Jean-Paul Akayesu and held for the first time that rape could be an act of genocide. For most of recorded history, what armies did to women had been filed under the spoils of war. That judgment gave it a name in law and a courtroom to be answered in, and the Nobel Committee singled it out on Friday.

THE IRONY EVEN HE CAN FOLLOW

There’s a second layer to this, and the dummy-spitting toddler in the Oval Office will have clocked it before any staffer worked up the nerve to read it to him. The prize he wants more than oxygen has gone to a judge whose two great subjects are war and rape, and he has form with both.

Take war first. Donald Trump is allergic to the stuff right up until he’s the one starting it. When his own number came up for Vietnam he collected five draft deferments, four for study and a medical one for bone spurs in his heels, and those heels have carried him around golf courses ever since without a murmur. He’ll order a war from behind a desk any day of the week. Fighting in one was for other people’s sons.

Then there’s the other subject. In 2023 a civil jury in Manhattan found him liable for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll, and Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote afterwards that the verdict meant Trump had raped her as many people commonly understand the word. Trump denies it, and the verdict was upheld on appeal. So the woman who helped make rape in wartime a crime the world can prosecute now holds the medal, and the man a federal judge wrote that about got to watch it on the telly.

He will never get his tiny little teeny-weeny-peeny fucking hands anywhere near a Nobel Peace Prize, and I hope it pisses him the fuck off.

“YOU ARE UNDER LEGAL OBLIGATION”

Her last answer was addressed over the heads of the press to the people who run countries.

▶️ Navi Pillay’s message to political leaders:

“My message to leaders, political leaders, is that you are under legal obligation. No matter what other obligation you have morally, you have a legal obligation to protect human rights and refrain from war.” “And the last thing we want is for rogue states to take action on their own, such as the attack on the International Criminal Court.”

“Rogue states” is a label Washington spent thirty years slapping on other people. She handed it straight back over the sanctioning of a fucking courthouse and named no country, and not one bastard in Courtroom 600 needed a hint. The United States helped write the UN Charter in 1945, and its signature is still on the bloody thing.

Eleven months ago Pillay stood in Sydney Town Hall to accept the Sydney Peace Prize, so a couple of thousand of us down here can say we clapped first. On 10 December she collects the real gong in Oslo, with 12 million Swedish kronor attached and a medal that has her own name on it. Trump will still be polishing a soccer trophy and another woman’s hand-me-down like the tragic old wanker he is.

The neediest cantaloupian cunt ever to hassle Norway for jewellery got rolled by a woman who wasn’t campaigning and only found out because a professor asked her to sit down. The charter she quoted promises “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” She has spent nearly sixty years trying to keep that promise for strangers. He pissed it up the wall in a text to Norway’s prime minister, and Oslo noticed over the sound of a distant tantrum.

IFLA ~ Ecstatic ~ Texas Mom & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: STILL MORE PRESTIGIOUS THAN THE FIFA PEACE PRIZE

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian word buys roughly a paragraph of American explanation, and unlike a Nobel medal these are fully transferable.

Bloke: A man. Any man, of any quality, until further adjectives arrive.

RSL: The Returned and Services League club. Every Australian town has one, with cheap beer and a weekly raffle.

Chook raffle: A pub or club raffle where the prize is a chicken. The traditional setting for an Australian man to announce that he was robbed.

Gong: A medal or award. “He got a gong” covers everything from a bravery decoration to a Nobel.

Taking the piss: Mocking someone, usually to their face and usually deserved.

Op shop: Opportunity shop. A charity thrift store, where pre-loved goods go to find a second owner.

Hand-me-down: Something second-hand that arrives via a previous owner, normally an older sibling’s school jumper. Rarely a Nobel medal.

Pissing in his pocket: Flattering a man shamelessly because you want something from him.

Carrying on like a pork chop: Making a loud, silly fuss. Nobody knows why the pork chop.

Spitting the dummy: Throwing a tantrum. The dummy is a pacifier, and the spitter is usually well past the age for one.

Has form: Has a record of doing exactly this before. Borrowed from the racetrack and the police station.

Telly: Television.

Cop to: Admit. Own up before somebody else does it for you.

Bugger-all: Nothing, or as close to nothing as makes no difference.

Spuds: Potatoes.

Shonk: A dodgy operator. Someone whose business model depends on you not reading the fine print.

Flats: Apartments.

Sooky: Sulky and tearful, in the manner of a child denied a second ice cream.

My arse: A formal expression of disbelief. Attach it to any claim you’d like struck from the record.

Dog act: A low, disloyal thing to do to someone. About the worst verdict an Australian can hand down without swearing.

Sweet fuck-all: Bugger-all’s bigger brother. Absolutely nothing.

Drongo: A fool. Named, the story goes, after a racehorse that never won.

Got a bit dusty: Teared up. An Australian man is never crying, there is just a lot of dust about.

Wanker: A self-regarding fool. Literally, a man who enjoys his own company a little too much.

Got rolled: Was beaten, usually by someone who wasn’t expected to win and wasn’t trying very hard.

Pissed it up the wall: Wasted something valuable completely, in the manner of a man converting his pay packet into beer.

Cantaloupian: Of or resembling a cantaloupe, chiefly in colour. Not a real word until this week.

Fuckwit: A person whose stupidity has moved beyond bad luck and become a lifestyle.

Blind Freddy: An imaginary Australian who cannot see a thing and can still spot the obvious. If Blind Freddy can see it, you have no excuse.

Shithouse: As a noun, the outdoor toilet. As an adjective, the quality of anything you’d expect to find in one.

IT CHECKS OUT

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