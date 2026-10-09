I Fucking Love Australia

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wolfbanana's avatar
wolfbanana
Oct 9

She is awesome and has a very good point.

The only reason, as always, for trump to try to disband the ICC (international criminal court) is because he knows he is guilty of war crimes now, having murdered over 100 children , and of course the international child sex trafficking rings he is involved in, both Epstien and Tate bros, and they will be coming for him soon.

It is great she won a prize for her ongoing, tireless work for human rights, but delicious she won the prize trymp covets 👏👏👏

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MLC (mid-level cunt)'s avatar
MLC (mid-level cunt)
Oct 9Edited

Not only did Trump not win, but more importantly, he LOST.

God damn! The man is an utter, fucking cunt!

So much losing Donny! Let it sink in, and seethe.

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