THE ANTLION DOCTRINE

Iran spent 47 years digging the hole. Trump sprinted into it with his eyes open, his own War Secretary confirmed the excavation on camera, and there is now a 9 month gap between the day America runs out of oil and the day anyone expects the Strait to reopen.

There is a bug called an antlion. Ugly little bastard, about the size of your fingernail, looks like something that crawled out of a servo dunny. It digs a cone in loose sand, buries itself at the bottom with just the jaws showing, and waits. Sometimes for months. It does not chase anything. It does not need to.

The genius is in the physics. An ant that wanders over the lip does not get eaten on the way down. It gets eaten because every single step it takes to climb back out collapses the wall behind it. The hole does not kill the ant. The climb does.

That is the Strait of Hormuz. That has always been the Strait of Hormuz. And on 25 July 2026, 5 months into a war that started on 27 February, we are all sitting in the sand watching Attila the Hun-gry thrash his legs while the world’s last barrels drain out around his ankles and Fox runs a chyron reading STRENGTH RETURNS TO THE GULF.

Four experts this week, from four completely different directions, all landed on the same conclusion. A war modeller who has advised every White House since 9/11. A commodity research director on CNBC. A wealth management analyst reading inventory charts. And, best of all, the President and his Secretary of War, who convicted themselves on camera in under 60 seconds and did not appear to notice.

WHY THE TRAP WORKS

Iran tried fighting the United States Navy conventionally. Once. On 18 April 1988, after the USS Samuel B. Roberts hit an Iranian mine, the Americans ran Operation Praying Mantis, and it went about as well for Tehran as picking a blue with a bus. In a single day the US Navy sank the frigate Sahand, crippled the Sabalan, put the Joshan on the bottom, and converted a decent slab of Iran’s surface fleet into artificial reef and future snorkelling content. Largest American surface engagement since the Second World War. Took roughly 8 hours. Tehran copped the full curriculum, sat the exam and got its results back before lunch.

They learned it that afternoon and have not forgotten a syllable of it in 38 years: never, ever fucking line up.

Everything since has been the funnel. Thousands of naval mines, including rocket-propelled pricks that squat on the seabed for years and then launch straight up into a hull like a mousetrap with ambitions and a grudge. Midget submarines lurking in the thermal layers of a shallow, noisy, cluttered waterway that is a sonar operator’s version of trying to pick out one mozzie at the Big Day Out. Truck-mounted anti-ship missiles that shoot and piss off into the mountains before the smoke clears. Small boat swarm doctrine, which is a polite academic phrase for 40 blokes in tinnies doing something extremely rude to a billion dollar destroyer. Proxies parked on the Bab el-Mandeb like a second set of jaws. And 55,000 Shahed 136 drones a year, per Pentagon estimates leaked back in April, a number already so stale it has a beard.

Do the economics, because they are fucking obscene. A Shahed costs 20 to 50 grand, which is a used LandCruiser with a bullbar. The interceptor you fire at it costs about 4 million. Iran has built a business where the customer pays 100 times the sticker price for the privilege of destroying the product, and America not only signed up, it took the loyalty card, ticked the box for the newsletter and asked if there was a family plan.

The Pentagon knew. In 2002 they ran Millennium Challenge, a quarter of a billion dollars of war game, handed the Red Force to a retired Marine general who promptly sank 16 American ships including a carrier using motorcycle couriers and suicide boats. So Joint Forces Command refloated the entire fleet like a spoiled little sook resetting the Xbox because his sister was flogging him, then changed the rules so he could not do it again, and called that a win. Twenty-four years of institutional cheating at your own homework, and the bill has just landed.

Anthony Eden got the identical treatment in 1956. Secret carve-up at Sevres with the French and Israeli PM David Ben-Gurion, Israel invades first, Britain gallops in as the noble peacekeeper to seize the canal, everyone acts amazed. Eden went for it like a seagull on a hot chip. Egypt scuttled ships across the waterway, oil supply collapsed, petrol rationing came in, the pound went through the floor, and Washington quietly declined to save the currency because nobody had bothered fucking telling Washington. Ten weeks after the paratroopers landed Eden was cooked, and so was Britain as a global power, permanently, forever, do not pass go.

Same script. Same instigator’s chair. Same chokepoint. Same fucking outcome, except this time the drongo holding the sword is a Nero of the Nuggets who cannot locate Iran on a map without a caddy pointing at it, a second caddy confirming it is not a golf course, and a third one gently taking the Sharpie off him.

FINDING A TRUCK IN CALIFORNIA

Professor Robert Pape sat down with Steven Bartlett this week and explained it with a terrain model on the desk, like a bloke demonstrating lawn irrigation at Bunnings. Then proceeded to scare the absolute shit out of him. Pape has modelled this war for 20 years. He wrote the book, literally, called Bombing to Win, whose entire thesis is that strategic air campaigns do not coerce states into surrendering. He published the proof in 1996 and every administration since has been handed a copy. They read it. They preferred the pictures of the aeroplanes.

▶️ Pape builds the terrain model live on camera and buries the drones layer by layer to explain in 3D just how fucked Trump is. The Diary of a CEO, 25 July 2026.

A Shahed 136 fits in your living room. The dispersal area Pape maps is roughly 500 miles across, about one and a half times the size of California. Mountainous. Layered. Bartlett summed it up better than any Pentagon briefer has managed in 5 months.

“So I guess it’s like trying to find a truck in California.”

Then Pape does the thing that should end careers. He sprinkles drones onto the model, covers them with terrain, sprinkles more, covers again, layer after layer, until you are looking at a mountain range and cannot see a single one. It is a 3-dimensional problem you solve by putting boots into every valley of a country of 90 million people, three and a half times the size of France, while it builds thousands of replacements every month you are in there.

Cocksbreth has been on television reciting percentages destroyed. Percentages of what, you leathery halfwit? You do not have a denominator. Nobody has a denominator. You are standing in front of a map of a country you cannot pronounce announcing you have eaten 70% of an unknown number of biscuits.

47 YEARS UNDER THE MOUNTAINS, AND COCKSBRETH ANNOUNCED IT LIKE A WIN

Sourcing note, because this publication does not run on gut-feelz. What follows uses a segment from The West Asia Post, an outlet that leans hard towards Tehran and edits accordingly. Bin the music stings and keep the load-bearing material, which is sourced elsewhere: the Wall Street Journal on the missiles, Reuters on the Russia investigation, and unedited footage of two Americans talking with their own mouths in front of their own cameras. You do not need a friendly edit to make those two look like this. They arrive pre-cooked.

A fortnight of round the clock American bombing. Coastal radar. Air defence sites. Missile depots, hit again and again. The result was a ballistic missile landing on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and 3 young Americans going home in boxes.

Here is the President describing the enemy he has just totally destroyed.

▶️ Trump lists the destroyed fleet, then adds the caveat that undoes it, and Hegseth explains the 47 years of mountains. The West Asia Post, 25 July 2026.

“They have no military, they have no navy. They had 159 ships, everyone’s at the bottom of the sea. They had 212 airplanes, everyone is gone. They have no radar, they have no anti-aircraft, they have no nothing. Other than they’re mean and they’re smart and they still have some capability.” Donald Trump

They have no nothing. Other than they still have some capability.

That is a bloke at the smash repairs insisting the car is basically fine apart from the bit where it is on fire. He counted the ships. He counted the aeroplanes. He counted them out loud like a bitter ex reading a list of everything he ever bought you, and then some flicker of survival instinct fired somewhere behind the bronzer and he added the caveat that torpedoes the entire fucking speech in 11 words.

Then a reporter asked the best question put to that administration all year: so why are there missiles left to hit Jordan and kill our people? And up steps the Secretary of War, a man whose qualifications are a Fox News couch, a jawline, and the sustained belief that history began when he started reading it.

“The Iranian defense industrial base is effectively gone, but they do have underground facilities, because they’ve spent 47 years trying to hide their missiles under mountains, just like their nuclear capabilities.” Pete Hegseth

He said that on camera. To the press. As a defence of the strategy.

Cocksbreth stood at a podium and described the antlion funnel in one sentence while believing he was scoring a point. 47 years of digging. He knows the number. He can date the excavation to the year. He has clearly been briefed by people with maps. And he signed off on bombing a country that spent nearly half a century optimising for exactly this bombing, then acted surprised when the mountains turned out to still be mountains.

Note the adverbs, because that is where the con lives. Effectively gone. Functionally destroyed. Those are not military assessments, they are car yard terms. Functionally destroyed is what the bloke at Kogarah says about the flood-damaged Commodore. It means the thing runs perfectly and he is praying you do not check.

And it runs. Tehran has rebuilt more than half its pre-war missile stockpile out of the underground missile cities it built for this exact scenario. You cannot bomb your way out of a hole somebody else spent 5 decades digging on purpose.

THE MISSILES GET BETTER WHILE THE MAGAZINE GETS EMPTIER

According to US officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, Iranian missiles are now flying faster and manoeuvring mid-descent.

Understand what that does, because it is the whole fucking ballgame. A ballistic missile is called ballistic because it follows an arc, and an arc is predictable. Every interceptor America owns, Patriot, THAAD, the Aegis SM-3, watches the first bit of that arc, works out where the warhead will be in 40 seconds, and flies to that spot to meet it. The entire multi-trillion dollar shield, the one they have been flogging to allies for 40 years like a dropkick at Harvey Norman pushing extended warranty, rests on year 11 physics.

A warhead that changes direction on the way down breaks the sum. The interceptor turns up at an empty patch of sky, several million dollars of American engineering arriving punctually at a party nobody attended, and produces the most expensive fart in aviation history while the warhead lands somewhere else entirely.

How did Iran learn that? By being shot at for 5 months. Every intercept attempt is a free graduate seminar. Every engagement tells them what the radar saw, when it saw it, and how the interceptor behaved. Papa Doc of the Par Three has spent 5 months running the most generous foreign aid program in American history, live-fire tuition for Iranian rocket engineers, billed to the US taxpayer at roughly 4 million dollars a lesson, catering included.

Meanwhile the shelves empty. The Yanks have burned through a serious slab of their munitions and air defence stocks, and so have their regional mates. Interceptors get built in the low hundreds a year, in specialised plants, with waiting lists measured in years, out of supply chains running through the exact shipping lanes this war has closed. You cannot ring up and order 500 Patriots by Thursday. Iranian missiles come out of a mountain on the back of a truck, on a Tuesday, whenever they feel like it.

One side spends 4 million a shot out of a shrinking pile. The other spends beer money out of a growing one and gets better at it every single week. There is not a corner shop in this country that would survive that ledger for a fortnight, and the Mobutu of Mar-a-Lardo is running it as a re-election strategy.

Three swaps doing the work: the Harvey Norman extended warranty line reframes the whole shield as a con sold to allies, the empty sky becomes a party nobody attended before the fart lands, and “catering included” is the two words that turn the foreign aid gag from a point into a joke.

AND THEN THERE IS THE BLOKE IN MOSCOW

Reuters reports US intelligence is investigating whether Russia helped Iran strike 2 CIA facilities in the Gulf. The Kremlin denies it. It is unproven and this publication will not pretend otherwise.

Hold the shape of it rather than the verdict. Somebody handed Tehran the location of American intelligence facilities that were not supposed to be locatable, and Washington is worried enough to open an investigation into whether its principal nuclear-armed rival is now feeding targeting data to the country it is bombing.

That is the real strategic disaster and it is far bigger than Hormuz. For 80 years American deterrence rested on adversaries being kept apart. Deal with them one at a time, keep them competing, never let them pool. In 18 months the Reich of the Long Ties has managed to insult, tariff, threaten or abandon nearly every ally America has, while handing Russia, Iran, China and North Korea a shared grievance, a shared enemy, and a live testing range in which to compare notes on how American systems fail.

He has not just walked into the funnel. He has invited the neighbours, put on a spread, and started talking them through which walls are load-bearing.

THE PART NOBODY IN THE WAR CABINET THOUGHT ABOUT

Even if you found every last drone and missile, and you will not, you have solved sweet fuck all. Because the United States Navy does not own a single oil tanker.

Each tanker crossing Hormuz carries 700,000 to over a million barrels. A new vessel with a full load is a floating asset worth about 300 million dollars, a figure Bartlett put to Pape, who admitted on air he had not seen it before, which is 300 million dollars more due diligence than the National Security Council appears to have done.

Those ships belong to Greek shipping families, Japanese conglomerates, Singaporean traders and Danish insurers. They take orders from a board and a Lloyd’s syndicate, not from the Suharto of the Sand Trap.

“They don’t obey orders from the Pentagon. You can’t order the shippers to go through.” Robert Pape

You can escort them. You cannot indemnify them. War risk premiums are the actual valve on the world economy, and no underwriter alive is writing a policy on a 300 million dollar hull steaming through a 2 mile wide lane while an unknown number of loitering munitions sit in the hills on both sides. The most powerful man in this war is a 58 year old actuary in a wool suit in EC3 who has never fired anything more dangerous than a stapler, and he has quietly moved the Gulf into a column marked no.

The crews vote too, mostly Filipino, Indian and Ukrainian blokes on 9 month contracts, and their vote is called mutiny. Nobody is dying for the quarterly earnings of a Monaco-registered shell company.

More ships are leaving the Gulf than entering. The ones going in are docking at Iranian ports. Read that arithmetic and tell me who is winning.

BOTH DOORS WELDED SHUT

There was a moment it looked survivable. An MOU was signed in late June, traffic through Hormuz began picking up, and through the first half of July the tonnage was genuinely recovering. Then hostilities resumed, Iran got selective about which hulls it would tolerate, and the traffic slowed to a trickle.

And on Thursday, hours before Pape sat down with Bartlett, the Houthis shut the Red Sea. Pape confirms the Houthis closed the Red Sea outlet 6 hours before recording, and Bartlett asks him directly whether this is now an economic crisis.

Understand the plumbing. Roughly 15 million barrels a day of crude normally leaves through Hormuz. When it closed, about 2 million a day started bypassing via the UAE pipeline to Fujairah, and Saudi Arabia pushed another 3.25 million a day across to the Red Sea. That Red Sea outlet was the emergency exit. The fire escape. The thing you point at during the safety briefing.

The Kaiser of Kompromat is now in a room with both doors welded shut, and it was not a coincidence. Iran had been asking for that escalation for weeks. The antlion does not chase. It waits until you are halfway up the wall, sweating and pleased with yourself, and then it kicks sand.

THE RESERVE IS NEARLY GONE AND IT DOES NOT COME BACK

Trump authorised the emergency release of 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pumped out over roughly 120 days. He was not alone. Thirty-two member nations of the International Energy Agency coordinated the release of about 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles.

That is why the price did not detonate in March. It was not competence. It was morphine.

▶️ NewEdge Wealth walks the SPR chart down towards the axis and puts a number on how long is left.

The reserve held roughly 470 million barrels before the taps opened. It is now about 300 million. Lowest since 1983, a more than 40 year low. NewEdge Wealth put it plainly this week: at the current weekly rate of drawdown, a few more weeks, maybe a few more months, until it runs out. Overall crude inventory is near all-time lows. Petrol inventories have suffered the biggest drawdown of this century.

At the G7 in June, the Somoza of the Seniors Tour said it himself, which remains the single most useful thing he has ever done in public.

“We run out of reserves at about four weeks. There’ll be a time when you wouldn’t be able to get it. It would be bedlam.” Donald Trump, G7, June 2026

That was 17 June. Do the sum.

A strategic reserve is not a savings account, it is a blood transfusion. You cannot refill it during a shortage, because refilling means buying millions of barrels off a market that has none, at a price that would make a crypto chart look like a spirit level. The Pinochet of Pickleball has spent the emergency fund making the emergency worse, and the receipt is 40 years long.

THEY ARE NOT DRILLING MORE. THEY ARE SELLING IT OVERSEAS.

This is the bit that should end him, and almost nobody has reported it.

Faced with a war, a chokepoint closure and a draining national reserve, American oil producers did not turn the taps up. Production is flat. Refiner demand is flat. What changed is the direction of travel: exports are up and imports are down, because prices are higher overseas and producers get a better deal selling it to foreigners.

NewEdge Wealth explains in the video why the taps did not turn on, and where the oil is actually going.

Before the war it balanced. Consume a bit more than you produce, import a bit more than you export, everything squares up, nobody touches the reserve. Now it does not balance, and the gap is being filled by draining the strategic stockpile that American taxpayers built and paid for.

Sit with the mechanics of that, because it is the purest expression of what this presidency actually is. The emergency reserve of the United States is being quietly converted into export margin for oil companies. The bloke in Toledo pays 4 dollars a gallon so a producer can get a better price in Rotterdam, and the buffer that was supposed to protect him from exactly this gets sold out from under him to make up the difference. Then he gets told on television that drill baby drill is working.

Nobody drilled. They just found a better customer and put the difference on the national card.

THE CALM IS THE HORROR

Here is the part that should worry you more than any missile.

The oil market is relatively relaxed. WTI touched 100 dollars after the Red Sea attacks and has settled back around 90. Brent is up about 40%, some 30 dollars, in a fortnight, but the 150 and 200 dollar forecasts from March and April never arrived. Petrol at the pump peaked at 4.50 a gallon nationally and has since dropped back under 4. Diesel roared above 5 and pulled back. Household energy spending sits around 4% of budgets, well below the 2022 pain. Markets, in short, are pricing in de-escalation.

▶️ Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Kpler, explained on CNBC exactly why, and the explanation should raise the hair on your arms.

“All the way from President Trump being able to tweet and send prices lower by 10%.” Matt Smith, Kpler

A commodity research director said on live business television, as a routine piece of market plumbing, that the President of the United States can shift the global oil price 10% from his phone. The desk did not blink. Nobody asked a follow-up. It has become furniture.

Readers who have followed our PUMP AND DUMP series will not need it spelled out who tends to be sitting in the futures market right before the Shah of Shitposting starts typing.

The other two reasons prices are calm: China walked out of the market, and refinery runs are being dialled back worldwide. Smith delivers that second one like a weatherman mentioning light showers, so allow me to translate from Bloomberg into English. That is demand destruction. That is the world buying less because it is fucking broke. That is the recession turning up early, in hi-vis, wearing a name badge that says good news at the pump.

Smith’s verdict on all of it: it cannot be sustained.

Every market that ever detonated was calm the week before. Call this the deep breath before the scream.

YOU DO NOT POUR CRUDE INTO YOUR HILUX

Crude is useless. You cannot tip it in a ute. It has to be cracked into petrol, diesel and distillates, and that happens in refineries, a quarter to a third of which sit in and around the Persian Gulf. Finished product comes through Hormuz too, not just crude. Stack Ukraine flattening Russian refineries on top, entirely fair enough but cumulative, and Pape puts global refining strain around 40%.

So: crude about 90 dollars a barrel. Petrol at 140. Diesel at 180.

Diesel now costs double the shit it is made from. Smith was worried about jet fuel back in May. Jet fuel got sorted, by robbing petrol and diesel to do it, which is fixing the hole in your boat by cutting a plank out of the other side and then telling the passengers you have solved it.

Australians, forget the crude price. Diesel is your number.

Diesel runs every mine, every header, every road train, every excavator, every Coles and Woolies distribution run and every ambulance in this country. We have 2 refineries left. Two. Geelong and Lytton. We import about 90% of our refined fuel out of Singapore, South Korea and Japan, from refineries that run on Gulf crude. Our IEA obligation is 90 days of stock and we have not hit it in over a decade. Physical diesel in country sits around a month. Our national fuel security strategy is a group chat with Singapore and a prayer that everyone stays mates.

Then the fertiliser, and this is the one that comes for your kitchen. Nitrogen fertiliser is made from natural gas. A fifth of the world’s LNG comes out of Qatar through Hormuz, and the Gulf manufactures a huge slab of the world’s urea and ammonia. No urea, no top-dressing. No top-dressing, yields drop. Yields drop, grain climbs, and bread, beef, chook and eggs follow about 6 to 9 months behind, right on cue for next winter. The war gets to your place last, and it does not knock.

Urea is also AdBlue. Remember 2021, when China restricted exports and this country came within a fortnight of every modern diesel truck being legally unable to start? That was one trading partner making one decision on a Tuesday. This is a shooting war across 2 chokepoints at once, started on purpose, by a bloke who has to be talked out of buying Greenland twice a year.

The Botox Batista did not just gamble the American economy. He gambled the fertiliser that grows the wheat in a country on the other side of the planet that had fuck all say in it, whose only crime was hitching itself to a nation where 77 million galahs handed the nuclear football to a man who thinks Hormuz is a menu item at Cheesecake Factory.

NEXT YEAR

America’s strategic reserve runs dry in a few weeks, maybe a few months. That is NewEdge reading the charts, and it matches what Trump said himself at the G7.

Kpler expects Hormuz to reopen next year. Next fucking year.

Not next month. Not after the midterms. Next year, with 15 million barrels a day ground to a halt and the Red Sea back door now getting shot at as well.

There is no bridge between those two dates. There is a gap, and the gap is where your grocery bill, your mortgage and about 200 million people’s dinner live.

THE FORK, AND WHY HE PICKED THE ROAD ON FIRE

Pape lays out the choice with a clarity that should be printed on every front page on earth and stapled to a few foreheads.

Own the loss: accept that Iran controls the strait, sets the transit terms, keeps its nuclear program, and stands recognised as the fourth centre of world power, establishing a precedent every state and non-state actor sitting on a chokepoint will study for a century.

Or take it back physically and roll the dice with the global economy.

He is choosing the dice. Pape is explicit that it is being done with full knowledge it probably will not work: military options he likely knows are unlikely to succeed, pursued because they are his best chance to open Hormuz before the crisis lands.

Why? Because the midterms are 3 months away and every American filling a tank between now and November votes on the number on the pump, not the talking points. You cannot spin a servo price board. It is the one piece of media in America Murdoch does not own.

And here is where it gets genuinely dark. Smith noted that the pullback in pump prices, petrol back under 4 dollars and diesel off its highs, gave Trump the ability to escalate. The cheap petrol was not relief. It was the permission slip. Every dollar that came off at the bowser bought him another fortnight of war.

It has been done before by a president with vastly more skill and vastly better intentions. We have the Johnson tapes. We can hear Lyndon Johnson escalating in Vietnam while stating on the record that he does not believe it will end the war and thinks it will make things worse, and doing it anyway, because he needed to hold the Great Society together for another 4 or 5 months and was praying for a rabbit. There was no rabbit. Johnson did not contest re-election.

Johnson at least had a conscience about it. He agonised on tape, in the dark, with the recorder running, a haunted man doing the wrong thing for a reason he could name. The Milosevic of the McRib has been agonising by posting in all caps at 3am about a golf trophy.

▶️ Pape walks from the lamest of lame ducks to the iceberg, and names who is short of lifeboats. The Diary of a CEO, 25 July 2026.

“We’re like on the Titanic and we’re about to hit the iceberg. When the iceberg hits, there’s not enough lifeboats for everybody. And who’s going to be short of lifeboats? The Republicans.”

He is right about who drowns politically. He is far too polite about who drowns actually. It will not be Republicans. Republicans have a hedge fund and a generator. It will be a Bangladeshi farmer who cannot afford urea, a Sri Lankan family who cannot afford rice, a pensioner in Katoomba choosing between the heater and the script, and roughly 200 million people in the developing world pushed back under the food insecurity line by a war started to satisfy the ego of a man who has never once in 79 years been told no by anyone he could not sue, sack or settle with.

The exit is already being built. He has started seeding the idea that November will be tampered with by a foreign power, possibly China. No man who genuinely believes he is about to open the strait bothers pre-writing the excuse for losing. That is a bloke wiping his prints off the steering wheel while the car is still rolling towards the school.

TALLY THE SCORE

Iran spent 47 years building a trap out of mines, mountains, mopeds and 20 grand airframes, and did not fire a shot until the mark was standing in the middle of the funnel admiring the view.

Trump spent 5 months bombing, imposed a blockade, signed an MOU, had JD Vance wave a chequebook around like a bloke trying to pay off a bikie, then undermined his own agreement within 48 hours of publicly admitting the alternative was bedlam.

Iran holds the strait, sets the terms, keeps the program, closed the back door via the Houthis on Thursday, rebuilt more than half its missile stockpile, upgraded the missiles so they manoeuvre on the way down, put a warhead into a Jordanian air base, and may have picked up a targeting partner in Moscow.

Trump holds 300 million barrels of a reserve that held 470 million in March, 2 doors welded shut, a third of the world’s refining capacity offline, an emptying interceptor magazine, diesel at double the price of crude, the biggest petrol inventory drawdown this century, 3 dead Americans in Jordan, no regime change, a ceasefire in tatters, an election in 3 months, a reopening forecast that lands in 2027, and a pre-loaded conspiracy theory about why he is going to lose.

Cocksbreth holds an adverb.

Iran’s cost of business: a few thousand drones that cost less each than a second hand Hilux with a dodgy clutch.

America’s cost of business: the deepest reserve drawdown since 1983, 400 million barrels of allied stockpiles, a global recession queued and waiting, and the end of the Fifth Fleet as an object anyone in the region is frightened of.

Emperor Augustus, after Arminius spent years inside Roman command earning trust and then walked 3 legions into a forest of his own choosing, spent months banging his head against a door frame and shouting.

“Quinctilius Varus, give me back my legions!” Augustus, 9 AD, as recorded by Suetonius

Varus at least had the decency to fall on his sword. The Hermit Kingdom of Palm Beach will fall on a golf cart, blame China, and sell you a commemorative coin about it with his own face on both sides.

They will find him out there eventually, two vast and trunkless legs of a spray tan, nothing beside remains. And carved on the pedestal, in Sharpie:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and buy the coin.

IFLA ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK MAKE-WORDS-EASIER TOOL

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, the way a Hilux and an F-150 are technically the same vehicle: one crosses a continent on a tank of diesel with a dog in the tray and no complaints, the other has a touchscreen the size of a pizza box, a name borrowed from a fighter jet, and cannot fit down a laneway in Newtown.

AdBlue Your diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF. The urea solution every modern diesel engine needs to run legally, without which the truck does not start, full stop. Urea is made from natural gas, about a fifth of the world’s LNG comes out of Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz, and in 2021 a single Chinese export restriction put this country within a fortnight of every modern diesel truck in the fleet being legally immobile. That was one trading partner making one decision on a Tuesday. This week it is a shooting war across 2 chokepoints, started on purpose.

Big Day Out The dead great Australian music festival, 1992 to 2014, multiple stages running at once at a volume best described as structural. Invoked here as the national unit of impossible listening. A sonar operator hunting a midget submarine in the Strait of Hormuz is trying to pick out one mozzie at the Big Day Out, which is precisely why Iran parked them there.

blue A fight. Not the colour, not the mood, not the political party. “Having a blue” is an argument, “picking a blue” is starting one, and the size of the blue is measured entirely by what you picked it with. Iran picked a blue with the United States Navy exactly once, on 18 April 1988, lost most of its surface fleet before lunch, and has spent the 38 years since making sure it never has to line up for a fair one again.

bullbar The steel frame bolted to the front of a ute to survive a roo at 100 kilometres an hour, your brush guard or grille guard, except ours is load-bearing rather than decorative. Also called a roo bar. A useful unit of cost: a Shahed 136 drone runs 20 to 50 grand, which is a used LandCruiser with a bullbar, and the American interceptor fired at it costs about 4 million.

diesel The fuel that actually runs this country. Petrol is what the family car drinks. Diesel is what every mine, every header, every road train, every excavator, every Coles and Woolies distribution run and every ambulance drinks, which makes it the single number Australians should be watching and the one nobody reports. Crude is around 90 dollars a barrel. Diesel is 180. It now costs double the stuff it is made from. We have 2 refineries left and roughly a month of it in the country.

Harvey Norman The Australian electrical and furniture chain, your Best Buy crossed with a furniture warehouse and a finance company. Natural habitat of the extended warranty spiel, delivered by a bloke on commission who needs you to believe the toaster might spontaneously explode in year 3. Deployed this week for the American missile defence shield, flogged to allies for 40 years at multi-trillion dollar prices and defeated by a warhead that simply turns left on the way down.

header A harvester. The machine that strips the grain off the paddock, your combine, and one of the least glamorous objects on earth until the day it does not start. It runs on diesel and it harvests a crop grown with urea fertiliser, both of which come out of the Persian Gulf. No diesel, no header. No header, no grain. No grain, no bread, and about 9 months later, no cheap chook either.

Hilux The Toyota ute, your Tacoma, though ours has been to considerably more wars. The most durable object in the southern hemisphere and the standard IFLA unit for cheap things that punch catastrophically above their weight. An Iranian Shahed drone costs less than a second hand Hilux with a dodgy clutch, and it has just closed a shipping lane carrying 15 million barrels a day.

Katoomba A town in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, high enough and cold enough that the winter heating bill is a genuine household decision rather than a line item. The pensioner in Katoomba choosing between the heater and the script is the person this masthead is written for, and she is the one who pays for a war she had precisely fuck all say in, about 6 months after it starts, without anyone in Washington ever learning her name.

LandCruiser The Toyota 4WD, your Land Cruiser with the space removed because we were in a hurry. The vehicle that will outlive you, your children, and this country’s fuel security policy. Runs on diesel, of which we hold about a month, from refineries we no longer own, fed by crude through a strait currently closed by a country that builds its drones in a mountain.

mozzie A mosquito, shortened because 4 syllables for something that small is an insult to everyone involved. Invoked as the smallest possible thing a person might be asked to detect in an unreasonably loud room.

servo pie A meat pie purchased from a service station, Australia’s official long-haul road trip fuel. Structurally unsound, thermodynamically mysterious, molten at the centre and arctic at the rim, and spiritually essential. The mandatory ration for any pilgrimage over 400 kilometres, including a 4,500-kilometre run from Darwin to Melbourne to see a Prime Minister. See also: servo, bain-marie.

smash repairs The panel beater’s shop, your body shop or auto body. Where a bloke in a singlet quotes you 4 grand and tells you the frame is fine. Deployed this week for a president who listed every Iranian ship and aeroplane he destroyed and then admitted, in the same breath, that Iran can still hit back: a man at the smash repairs insisting the car is basically fine apart from the bit where it is on fire.

WAKE UP YOU SLEEPY FUCK… Yeah Nah, on second thoughts… STAY THE FUCK ASLEEP YOU PESTILENT ABHORRENT GRUB