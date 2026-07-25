I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda Pitchford's avatar
Amanda Pitchford
Jul 25

I've seen the Suez Crisis mentioned a few times this month. No one ever mentions Canada's role in it: Canada's PM at the time, Lester Pearson, won a Nobel Peace Prize for inventing modern peacekeeping and sent a contingent of Canadian soldiers to referee the two sides until they finally came to a peace deal.

On US oil: the US produces a lot of oil but they export all of it because their refineries are set up for heavy crude. Canada sends the vast majority of its oil south through pipelines and that represents most of the US's domestic supply. Guess who has slapped Canada with 50% tariffs and carefully carved out an oil exception? Carney is notably pissed and has threatened export taxes on those critical exceptions if the tariffs aren't called off. Watch the date: Aug. 19th is the day the tariffs kick in. Canada is about to set off a nuclear bomb in the US economy. 🇨🇦

Reply
Share
62 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
The Bilingual Garden's avatar
The Bilingual Garden
Jul 25Edited

The antlion is NOT UGLY. It is — in comparison with the guy on the piccie — a hardworking creature and, within the limits of its capabilities, an intelligent one as well. The world would be better off with more antlions and fewer American presidents.

.

Reply
Share
8 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
288 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture