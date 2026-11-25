Righto, you lot of patient little platypuses, pull up a mossy riverstone and put the kettle on, because I have spent the morning squinting at one picture and wondering whether the mushrooms in last night’s risotto were the regular kind.

They were. The picture is real, and the fact-checkers at Lead Stories had to publish a piece confirming it because half the internet assumed it was a stitch-up.

On Monday morning, Washington time, the Commander-in-Meme posted an image to Truth Social with no caption. You know the original. Butler, Pennsylvania, 13 July 2024, blood on his face and a fist in the air while Secret Service agents haul him off the stage under the Stars and Stripes. In Monday’s version the bloke in the middle is Jensen Huang, the boss of Nvidia. The flag behind him carries the company logo, and the raised hand is holding a red bra.

A red bloody bra, posted to the whole fucking planet before lunch by the man with the launch codes.

HOW A BRA GOT INTO BUTLER

Some background for anyone who has had the good sense to stay off the news. Huang quit as Nvidia’s chief executive on 12 November after admitting he had cheated on his wife. The reporting since alleges more than one affair, including one with an executive at a Singapore outfit called Megaspeed whom US intelligence has reportedly linked to China’s Ministry of State Security. China denies the spying part. Eleven days later the Nvidia board, which PBS reports had knocked back his offer to return only days earlier, voted unanimously to hand him his old job. The shares closed up 31 per cent.

So that is the gag. Huang walked away from a sex scandal the way Grandpa Photoshop walked away from a bullet, and the bra is the punchline. The leader of the free world looked at that and thought, yep, ripper, post it.

Here is the part where the swearing stops for a minute.

A volunteer fire chief named Corey Comperatore took his wife and daughters to that rally in Butler. When the shooting started he threw himself over them, and he died there. Two other men in the crowd were critically wounded. The photograph that got turned into a lingerie joke is a picture of the afternoon the Comperatore family lost a husband and a father.

Democratic strategist Joel Payne was live on MS NOW when the host put the post on screen. “That can’t be real,” he said, and then he made the same point about the man who died. Sitting on the same panel, Fred Upton, who spent 36 years in Congress as a Republican, asked where the adult in the White House was, the one whose job is to say this has to stop. He added that Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, hadn’t managed it.

When a Republican lifer is on national telly asking who is minding the old prick, the roos are well and truly loose in the top paddock.

“I MADE THE DEAL”: THE UNDERWEAR-WAVING WANKER AND THE CARDBOARD BOX HE’S OWED

If it were only a tasteless picture, you could file it under dog act and get on with your day. The trouble is what the underwear-waving wanker brought with it.

The same day, the Nation’s Oldest Teenage Boy told CNBC he deserved the credit for getting Huang reinstated.

“I convinced them. I made the deal.” Donald Trump to CNBC, Monday 23 November

He said he had spoken to the board directly and indirectly, and that his administration handed over the national security assurances the directors asked for. In a separate post he called Huang a “Patriot and National Treasure” and said the government had no reason to think his return was a security risk.

Then there is the Xi problem. After his China trip last week he told reporters that Huang never came up with Xi Jinping. On Monday he told CNBC the two of them had talked about Huang at length. One of those statements is bullshit, and the length-lying lout delivered both without blinking.

Now the money. His own financial disclosure shows the share-holding shitheel had at least $12 million in Nvidia stock at the end of last year. The Times of London has counted at least 108 Nvidia trades in his accounts since he returned to office, worth somewhere between $27 million and $98 million. In fairness, there is no evidence he directed those trades, and the White House says independent managers run the accounts.

Even at face value, you still have a walking margin call bragging on live fucking television that he cut the deal which sent the stock up 31 per cent, while vouching for the security bona fides of a man tangled up with a suspected spy. He celebrated the lot with underwear.

By Tuesday night the Pardon Dispenser of Palm Beach had moved on to pardons. Asked by the New York Post whether he would pardon Huang, he said “It’s always an option, I guess,” then added that he doubted it would be needed and that Huang had no reason to take the Fifth in front of Congress next week. His Attorney General, the Consigliere-in-Chief Todd Blanche, told reporters the same day that he would have let the boss know about any crime, which is a comfort coming from the cockwomble’s old defence lawyer. So the bloke who brokered the comeback is also holding the get-out-of-jail card, and he is waving it about before anyone has asked a single question under oath.

Any other deal-dodging dickhead in any other job would be walked out of the building with his belongings in a cardboard box.

WHAT SECTION 4 ACTUALLY ASKS BEFORE GRANDAD GETS HIS CAR KEYS TAKEN

Now look, I’m not a doctor’s arsehole, and my last functioning brain cells aren’t about to diagnose anyone from the Blue Mountains with a roasted almond latte in my hand. Fact is, the 25th Amendment doesn’t ask for a diagnosis anyway. Section 4 asks one question, which is whether the President is able to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and the old prick has spent a fortnight answering it for us.

On 12 November the Tehran-tugging twat fired off eight posts in six hours and yanked his own Vice President out of the Iran talks while he was at it. On 15 November he shared what appear to be AI images of himself comforting the injured son of his Homeland Security Secretary, another family’s ordeal drafted in as a prop for his own legend.

Monday’s bra makes it a pattern, and the pattern-pissing pricklet has just handed Section 4 the thing it was written for.

The mechanics are simple enough. The Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet sign a letter to Congress saying he can’t do the job, and the Vice President becomes Acting President on the spot. If the old bastard contests it, Congress has 21 days to settle the matter, and it takes two-thirds of both chambers to keep him out. Section 4 has never been invoked, not fucking once.

I won’t blow smoke up your arse about the odds. Axios called it a long shot back in April, when the calls were coming from Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alex Jones as well as the Democrats, and the arithmetic hasn’t moved since. The Democrats flogged the Republicans in both chambers three weeks ago, but they don’t take their seats until 3 January and Congress can’t start this process anyway. It starts with the beard from Ohio and a Cabinet of nodding pricks hand-picked for loyalty over spine, and that is a bloody thin reed to hang a republic on.

His defenders will tell you it’s a harmless shitpost and the left has no sense of humour. Righto, say it is a joke. Then the joke was told by an 80-year-old who reckons the worst day of the Comperatore family’s life is fair material for a chip executive’s bedroom scandal, and that same bloke takes the 3am phone call. When Grandad starts doing this at Christmas lunch, the family quietly takes his car keys. This one has aircraft carriers.

MORE RED FLAGS THAN A SPANISH BULLRING

History keeps a file on blokes like this. Rome had Caligula, who by Suetonius’s telling wanted to make his horse a consul, and it had Nero, who went down in legend as the one on the fiddle while the city burned. Historians still argue about how much of that was slander written by their enemies. Nobody argues about the Senate, a chamber of damage-dodging dickheads that flattered the pair of them for years and only found its nerve once the damage was done.

There are more red flags on this presidency than a Spanish fucking bullring, and the Republican Party has already had its warning in writing. Three weeks ago the voters knocked back MAGA and every bit of shit bolted to it, including in districts the old dingleberry carried comfortably two years ago.

Some of them can smell it already. CNBC reckons he is on an island in Washington over the Huang rescue. Newt Gingrich wants Congress digging into it as a national security matter, and Nebraska Republican Don Bacon said Nvidia should have ignored the administration’s “inexplicable desire to save Huang.”

So this bit is for the rest of the Republicans still in the building, the warning-ignoring wankers who have nodded along for a decade. If you want to salvage anything from the wreckage of the midterms, you have to act, and that means drawing a line in the sand where the whole bloody country can see it. America was once the place the rest of us looked up to. Right now it is the global embarrassment the rest of us wince at over breakfast. You can start winning that respect back, or you can keep letting a batshit old ratbag run rogue with your party’s name stapled to his arse.

SIGN THE LETTER JD

And this one’s for you, Mr Vice Presicunt. On 12 November he pulled the rug out from under you on Iran, in public and by social media post, before most of Washington had finished breakfast. You know better than anyone in that building what the mornings are like now. If you fancy your name on a ballot paper in 2028, you can be the bloke who took the keys or the bra-holding ballbag who stood there and watched.

The voters have already had their say. On 3 November they handed both chambers of Congress to the other mob, and the incoming Oversight chairman, Robert Garcia, summed up the mood in two words: lawyer up. Huang fronts three committees behind closed doors on 1 December and the Senate Banking Committee in public two days later. The subpoenas start flying in January, however the subpoena-squirming shitheel feels about it.

None of that fixes the next six weeks, let alone the next two years. Nine fucking signatures do, yours and eight Cabinet secretaries’.

Find the pen and eight colleagues with a spine, JD, then retire the bra-waving old cunt to the Lazy Acres golf course before he posts something that can’t be deleted.

IFLA ~ Checked the Risotto, the Mushrooms Were Innocent ~ Gman

TAKE HIS FUCKEN KEYS

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: ABLE TO DISCHARGE THE POWERS AND DUTIES OF ITS OFFICE

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian word buys roughly four American ones, and none of them come with a bra.

Bloke: A man. Neutral on its own, so the adjective does the work. “Good bloke” is the highest honour we hand out. “That bloke” with a sigh is the one posting lingerie from the Oval Office.

Dog act: A low, gutless thing to do to someone, particularly someone who can’t answer back. Turning a dead firefighter’s last afternoon into a punchline is the textbook entry.

Flogged: Beaten comprehensively. What the Democrats did to the Republicans on 3 November. Also means stolen or sold, depending on who is telling the story and what fell off the truck.

Fortnight: Two weeks. Americans gave this word up for reasons nobody has explained. A fortnight is also how long it took the Commander-in-Meme to go from wrecking his deputy’s Iran talks to waving a bra.

Knocked back: Refused or rejected. What the voters did to MAGA on 3 November, and what the Nvidia board did to its old boss days before changing its mind.

Mob: Any group of people, with no gangsters required. “The other mob” is whichever party you didn’t vote for.

Platypus: A duck-billed mammal that lays eggs and carries venom. The first scientists to see one assumed it was a stitch-up. Offered here as a compliment to the readership.

Ratbag: A troublemaker or rogue. Affectionate when aimed at a mate’s kid, and a formal charge when aimed at a president.

Ripper: Excellent, first-rate. Used sincerely by your nan and sarcastically by everyone under 60.

Roos loose in the top paddock: The lights are on and the kangaroos have got into the good field upstairs. Our gentlest way of saying a man has left the building while still occupying it.

Stitch-up: A set-up or a fake designed to make someone look bad. What everyone assumed the bra picture was, until the fact-checkers ruined that comfort.

Telly: Television. Where Republicans of 36 years’ service now go to ask who is supervising the President.

GMAN TRYING TO COMPREHEND WTF DID I JUST HEAR?