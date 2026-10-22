I Fucking Love Australia

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
4d

Other countries should be taking notes. Canada is showing the world how to stand up to the bully. The U.S. global web needs to be dismantled. There are going to be hardships in getting this done. It isn’t going to happen overnight. But, what is the alternative? Elbows up Canada.🇨🇦

Not only at home will we succeed, but let’s help lead the way in making the world a safer place. The things that are worth doing are always the hardest.

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
4d

Doug Ford broke Ontario but glad Carney made him his bitch to keep him in line

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