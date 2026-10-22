A central banker and a bloke who has seen the ads stood up in Ottawa on Wednesday, put nearly nine billion dollars on the bench, and told the neighbour the relationship is over no matter who wins the midterms. Then a reporter asked about Stelco, and it got better.

Righto, you mob of stickybeaking wombats, grab a cuppa, because the neighbours have just done the thing our own mob in Canberra has been promising since the Howard government, and I want you to see every dollar of it, because every dollar is a royal size 12 boot up the arse of the Timeshare Salesman of Mar-a-Lardo.

On Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, Mark Carney and Doug Ford, a Liberal prime minister and a Progressive Conservative premier who in any normal decade would be throwing chairs at each other across a federal-provincial fucking table, stood at the same lectern with their ministers mixed in behind them like a wedding where both families finally agreed on the band, and the only bloke not invited was the one in Washington who thinks the whole country is his to carve up like a Quarter Pounder with extra cheese.

Carney pointed it out himself, dry as the last Weet-Bix at the bottom of the box. You could tell from who was in the room and how they were mixed together, he said, that they were working together for Ontario and for Canada, which is more than the Receivership Rajah of Palm Beach can say for his own cabinet. Then he put the number on the bench: a $9 billion action plan, $8.7 billion if you want the exact docket, running, in his own words, “from mine to mill to line, the critical minerals in the ground, the steel in the frame, and the vehicles on the road.” All of it made in Ontario, every bolt of it, and none of it waiting on a phone call from Washington, where the bloke is still on hold with his own trade department.

We’re going to walk you through the whole thing, because the detail is where the fury lives, and the hope as well. First, though, the ads. Canada’s mine-to-mill plan leaves the bloke sucking on empty promises while the real money flows north of the border, and he can tariff the lot of it and still not own a single fucking bolt.

FIRST, THE ADS

Carney was about ninety seconds into the warm-up, running through what Ontario has already built, when he got to the tax cuts on new homes and pulled himself up mid-sentence.

“No, I’ve seen the ads. I’ve seen the ads.” The room went. Then the follow-through, delivered with the flat timing of a man who has chaired a lot of meetings: did anyone see the Government of Canada mentioned in them? No? That’s okay. “I guess we got to pay for our own ads.”

▶️ Mark Carney stops his own speech to admit he has seen Doug Ford’s ads

For the Yanks who missed the context, those are the ads. Ontario ran a campaign in the United States last year that featured Ronald Reagan, your Ronald Reagan, explaining the benefits of free trade in his own voice, and the prick took it so personally he blew up the trade talks and made Carney apologise for it in South Korea, which is the diplomatic equivalent of a grown man demanding a written apology from the bloke who played his own wedding video back to him.

Eight days ago your ambassador in Ottawa, Pete Hoekstra, went on a podcast and told Canadian politicians to keep their nose out of American politics, citing the Ontario ads by name as possible election interference. His Excellency the Stickybeak has spent the year with his own beak in three separatist movements and now wants a word about noses. Canada asked Washington for a fair go all year and got a lecture from a podcast, delivered by a wanker with diplomatic plates, for its trouble.

So when the Prime Minister of Canada stands beside the man who made the ads and jokes that he will have to pay for his own, he is a banker making a joke at a bloke who has never once been able to take one, the Thin-Skinned Theatre Critic of Mar-a-Lardo, a man who reviewed a thirty-second ad by cancelling a trade relationship. The Bloke Who Pays For His Own Ads then spent twelve minutes explaining what the money was for, and not one of those minutes was about Donald Trump.

That is the most insulting thing you can do to the man, and Carney knows it. Carney’s mine-to-mill plan leaves the Theatre Critic exposed as the bloke who folds like a Bunnings sausage sizzle tent in a southerly the moment a real leader stops looking at him.

THE WORLD CHANGED. THE NICKEL DIDN’T.

Carney’s framing was the same one he has used all year, and it still cuts like a bloody circular saw through a fuckwit’s thumb: no warning, and the bloke only notices when he goes to count his tariffs and comes up one short. The American tariffs “upended a trade bargain that’s existed for decades,” raised costs for American families and put Ontario workers under a cloud. Canada can’t control what others do, so it controls what it can, which is the philosophy of every sane adult who has ever shared a fence with a ratbag who sets his own shed on fire and blames the wind. He listed the money already out the door, more than $30 billion into “steel, aluminum, lumber, and the auto sector,” protecting what he put at nearly 35,000 jobs and helping a thousand small and medium businesses pivot to better customers. He called it a bridge, which is banker for a loan to your own future, and it is the first bridge in North American politics this year built to go somewhere rather than named after the dropkick who padlocked it.

Then came the bit that should make every Australian treasurer feel crook as a dog. Canada has brought in what he calls the productivity mega deduction, which lets a business immediately deduct 100 per cent of the cost of new capital investment. His claim, and I’ll hold it to his words because I haven’t audited the bastard, is that Canada’s effective tax rate on new investment is now “by far the lowest of any major economy and less than half the rate in the United States.” Half, delivered with the face of a man reading out the bus timetable. The country that elected a spiv who promised to make America the only place on God’s earth anybody would build anything has just been undercut by the neighbour it is trying to annex, and the Real Estate Agent of Manifest Destiny didn’t even get a counter-offer, because you can’t counter a number you’ve never understood, you can only post about it in capitals at four in the morning like a pissed uncle in the wrong group chat. I’ve had clients like him. They sign sweet fuck all, pay for less, and three months later they’re on the blower to a different builder whinging that you wrecked their dream home, which is still a hole in the ground with a sign on it.

Then the line that should be tattooed on the arse of every gutless wonder in Canberra who gave the gas away:

The world may have changed, but what makes Ontario and Canada great hasn’t changed. We have the minerals. We have the steel. We have the ingenuity. And we have the best workers on earth.

Then he laid out the three legs of the thing, and this is where the money is, so put the schooner down, because the shitshow across the border has done nothing but make it bigger.

MINE: THE RING OF FIRE

The Ring of Fire is a slab of Northern Ontario more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay that is, by the province’s own count, stuffed with chromite, copper, nickel, platinum and titanium, the stuff that goes into batteries and defence systems and, as of this decade, into every argument about who gets to be a country and who gets to be a fucking car park. Carney put the potential at over $22 billion in GDP and said the roads to reach it could unlock an opportunity for 70,000 jobs. The federal government is now matching Ontario’s $1 billion road money with $1 billion of its own, over three years, and the two governments are standing up a working group with local Indigenous communities to sort out where the mines go and where the protected country stays protected, which is more consultation than Washington has done with its own cabinet since January.

The line that got me was the one about speed. It has historically taken over 15 years to open a mine in Ontario, and Carney said the number twice in case the room missed it, because in this country you can do a full apprenticeship, build a house, raise two kids and bury the dog in that time, and the poor bastard next door is still waiting on a permit for a bloody carport. His fix is Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, tabled a month ago, and the standard he gave it was “one project, one review, one year,” which means the proponent hands over the information once, the feds and the province coordinate instead of pissing in each other’s pockets, and Indigenous consultation happens once and properly instead of six times badly. Ford said the shovels went into the ground on the Ring of Fire roads this summer and the network is now tracking five years ahead of schedule, which in Australian infrastructure terms is roughly the speed of light.

A former chippy will tell you that the hard part of any job is setting the string lines, because everything you build after that runs true or crooked off them, and every dickhead who has ever rocked up to a site with a thermos and an opinion has wanted to move one. What Carney and Ford did on Wednesday was set the string lines for a decade and dare anyone to touch them. Canada, meanwhile, is dealing with a neighbour who keeps kicking the pegs out, pissing on the slab and asking why the walls aren’t up.

THE REAL ART OF THE FUCKING DEAL LANDS IN ANKARA

Here is the part the cameras caught and the transcript didn’t. Asked at the end of the presser whether he was going to Wainwright, Carney mentioned almost in passing that he was leaving for Türkiye overnight, that it was “a fairly efficient trip,” and that he would be back in Canada on Saturday. Then he walked off the stage, got on a plane, and by Thursday morning the footage showed him coming down the stairs in Ankara with his wife beside him and a line of Turkish officials waiting at the bottom. No speech, no caps-lock post. A bloke getting the fuck on with it.

▶️ Carney steps off the plane in Ankara with his wife to greet Turkish officials

Some context the footage can’t give you. It is the first bilateral visit to Türkiye by a Canadian prime minister, ever. Carney laid a wreath at Atatürk’s mausoleum within hours of landing, meets Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday and Turkish business leaders in Istanbul on Friday, and is on the plane home on Saturday, a three-day trip that gets more done than the other bloke’s whole bloody term. He took Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson with him, and officials told the Canadian Press that Hodgson’s seat on the plane tells you how much of the conversation is about energy. The two countries did $4.3 billion in merchandise trade in 2025, up almost 50 per cent in five years, and launched free trade negotiations at the NATO summit in Ankara in July. The PMO’s priority sectors are “energy, aerospace, advanced technologies, and mining and critical minerals,” which is the Ring of Fire plan with a passport, and Reuters, citing a source, reported a defence and energy pledge gets signed before he leaves.

Nobody here is pretending Erdoğan is a democrat, and Canada’s Armenian community and its LGBTQ advocates have said their piece about the optics, fair enough. But the two mornings sit side by side like a tradie and a dole bludger. In Washington, Donny Dumb-Dumb, the author of a book he didn’t write about an art he never fucking mastered, spent the morning on the blower to Carney about Iran and trade. In Ottawa, Carney hung up, announced nine billion dollars, answered the embassy’s fact sheet with the word “No,” and pissed off to a NATO ally with a free-trade deal in the works and a minister for energy in the next seat. One of those men writes about deals. The other one keeps landing in countries to sign them, while the first one sits on the dunny posting about it.

MILL: OUR OWN BEST CUSTOMER

This is the section the headline came from, so I’ll let the man say it.

▶️ “It’s time to be our own best customer”: Carney on $5 billion for Canadian steel

More than 100,000 people work in Canadian steel, including the mills in Hamilton and Sault Ste. Marie, and right now, Carney said, those mills rely heavily on the auto sector for their business. The plan is to pivot them toward pipes, rail, ports and defence, which is a polite way of saying toward every big thing the country is about to build with its own money instead of begging the Aldi Special Buys Carnegie for permission.

The joint steel action fund is more than $5 billion over five years, $3.55 billion of it federal and $1.67 billion from Ontario according to the Globe and Mail, and it pays for the mills to upgrade machinery and make the products Canada actually needs.

Because here is the part that would have Blind Freddy scratching his head. Canada has the best steel workers in the world and vast iron ore, and it still imports more than six and a half million tons of steel a year, often because nobody at home makes the grade that Canadian companies are ordering. That is like owning a brewery and buying your beer from the servo. “It’s time to be our own best customer,” he said, and the border agency gets more muscle to stop foreign dumping while the mills retool.

Our Yank readers will recognise this plan, because it is the one your president keeps bellowing at rallies while doing the exact fucking opposite. He slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel to bring the work home, and the first thing Cleveland-Cliffs, an Ohio company, did with the Hamilton mill it bought in 2024 was announce it would idle the place and move the work to another Canadian plant, citing the tariffs.

So his own policy is now the reason an American company is sacking Canadians, and the walking margin call in the White House will stand in Michigan next week, arse out of his strides, and call it winning, the bloody drongo.

LINE: EIGHT TRIPS ACROSS THE BORDER

Then the cars. More than 120,000 people in Ontario go to work every day because the province builds cars and trucks, over a million vehicles a year, and Carney claimed the Toyota Canada plant is now the most decorated auto plant in the world. For decades, he said, there has been no greater symbol of how tangled the two economies are than the automobile, because the average car is built from parts that cross the border up to eight times before anybody drives it off the lot.

Eight times. A tariff on a part that crosses the border eight times is a tariff paid eight times, which is how the Toll Collector of Mar-a-Lardo has managed the one trick no economist thought possible: making the same bloody car dearer in Detroit and in Windsor at once.

Carney’s numbers: in the past year to eighteen months, Canada’s auto exports to the US are down more than 10 per cent, and American auto exports to Canada are down more than 20 per cent, even though Canada remains by a mile the United States’ largest customer. “Nobody wins from this,” he said. “Tariffs make both our industries weaker and reduce choice for our families.”

For decades, there’s been no greater symbol of how closely the Canadian and American economies have been intertwined than the automobile. The average car is built from parts that travel across our border up to eight times. But in the past year, 18 months, Canada’s auto exports to the US have declined by more than 10 per cent. US exports to Canada have fallen by over 20 per cent. Even though Canada is still far and away the United States’ largest customer, nobody wins from this. Tariffs make both our industries weaker and reduce choice for our families.

▶️ “Nobody wins from this”: Carney on the eight-border-crossing car and the collapse in auto trade both ways

He said Canada remains ready to negotiate “when the US is ready to sit down in good faith,” then came the sentence that tells you the real position: an integrated North American auto sector would be stronger, “but we recognise that these are not necessarily the current objectives of the US administration. Their approach has changed and so must ours.” The politest coroner in the G7, reading the cause of death into the record without raising his voice, while the corpse posts that it has never felt better.

So the $2.5 billion, $1.5 billion federal and $1 billion from Ontario, goes to the assembly lines from Alliston to Oakville to Oshawa to retool for connected electric vehicles, because within five years, he said, EVs will be more than 40 per cent of car sales worldwide. “As Canadians, we know we must skate to where the puck is going.” We’d say back the horse that’s already running, and in Australia mate, the fucking horse has already bolted: in August, for the first time in history, battery EVs outsold petrol cars and outsold diesels, each on their own, 27,078 of the bastards in one month, up 171 per cent on the year, because when the bowser hits a number that makes grown men cry, people buy the car that doesn’t need one. Call it the lasting legacy of history’s most accidental EV salesman, who started a war in the Gulf to drill for oil and ended up electrifying the Hume Highway. Bloomberg also reported the feds will hold vehicle emissions standards at 2026 levels through 2029 to give the plants some room, which didn’t make the speech but will make the balance sheets.

THE BIT WHERE HE STOPPED TALKING ABOUT ONTARIO

Near the end Carney widened the lens, and this is the part Washington should have been watching instead of posting about itself at three in the bloody morning. He said the defence industrial strategy will catalyse half a trillion dollars of investment over the next decade, and every bit of it pulls on the same chain: minerals from the Ring of Fire, steel from southern Ontario, vehicles from the plants, plus aerospace, shipbuilding, AI, quantum and robotics. Half a trillion, built on a plan, while the Pissweak Patriot of Pennsylvania Avenue runs the largest economy on earth off whatever his gut tells him after the third cheeseburger.

His claims for the year so far, which I’ll flag as his and not mine because unlike some pricks I check: exports to non-US markets on track to double in ten years, foreign direct investment at its highest level in two decades and running at twice the rate of the nearest competitor, and Canada creating jobs at twice the rate of the United States. Twice the rate. The country he called a parasite is now out-hiring him two to one, and the only thing growing faster in America is the queue at the servo and the pile of shit he’s talking about it.

I’ve worked for blokes like that. Big gob, big promises, never once on site before ten, and when the job falls over it’s the subbies’ fault, the weather’s fault, the council’s fault, anyone’s fault but the fat bastard with his name on the sign. Canada just walked off his job and started its own, and the fuckwit still thinks they’ll be back on Monday.

Then the line of the day. “We’re already giving ourselves more than others could ever take away.”

▶️ “More than others could ever take away”: Carney closes the economic case

That sentence lands on the bloke who spent a year telling Canadians they’d be lost without him. Canada just put nine billion dollars on the bench and didn’t mention his name.

DOUG FORD HAS SEEN THE FUTURE AND IT ISN’T WASHINGTON

Before Ford got to any of it, he did the thing a premier is supposed to do first. He addressed the fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, where four Canadian soldiers were killed and dozens more were injured, nineteen of them critically, when a grass fire moved through a live-fire training area faster than anyone on the range thought possible. Ford offered Ontario’s full support for the recovery and said the province was working with Alberta as he spoke.

Carney, asked later whether he would go, said he expected to be back in Alberta soon and that ministers and the chief of the defence staff had already been, and that sometimes the right thing is to not get in the way. Those four soldiers were training for a deployment to Latvia. That is the whole of what I will say about it in a piece like this, and the rest of this section is about money.

Then the Premier with the shovel got going, and Ford does not do subtext.

“As we stand here today, it’s clear that Canada’s relationship with the United States has changed permanently. No matter what happens in the midterms, no matter who sits in the White House, we’re not going back to the way things were, and we need to plan accordingly.”

▶️ “No matter who sits in the White House, we’re not going back”: Doug Ford on the permanent break

That lands harder in the accent of a man who, by his own account, spent twenty years of his life living in the United States and says he loves the American people. He is not having a go at Americans. He is telling them, the way you’d tell a mate at the pub that his missus has already packed the ute, that the country next door has stopped waiting for the grown-ups to come back, and has stopped assuming they will.

He went through the numbers in his own order: an additional $8.7 billion, “probably closer to 9 billion as we add in everything else,” more than $5 billion for a tariff-hit steel sector to find new markets overseas and supply Canada’s own defence and energy build, $2.5 billion for auto workers as the plants modernise. Nine billion. Doug Ford, a bloke who has never once been accused of being a Liberal, stood next to one and put nine billion on the table, because the alternative is waiting for the bloke to finish his tantrum, and that bloke has been having the same tantrum since 2015.

He said this agreement will see Ontario steel go into everything from new pipelines carrying Canadian energy to the largest expansion of nuclear power in the province’s history, which he claims will add 150,000 jobs and $800 billion to GDP, a figure I’ll leave on his side of the ledger because I’m not a fucking economist and neither is he. And he said the thing every Canadian in a steel town has been waiting to hear from somebody with a budget: “Working together, we will be there to support you no matter what.”

I’ve been that steel-town bloke. Not the Hamilton kind, the Australian kind, standing in a site shed listening to the big boss promise everyone would be looked after, and watching him drive off in a car worth more than the job. The difference is Ford turned up with the cheque instead of the car, and the shitweasel across the border turned up with an invoice.

Ford’s Ontario ran the Reagan ads and pulled American booze off its shelves, and its premier has a longer and louder record of telling that man to get stuffed than most of the Democratic Party, who still send strongly worded letters like it’s a bloody book club. On Wednesday he stood next to a Liberal and said Team Canada. If you want to know how badly the Toll Collector has stuffed this up, it is that he has turned Doug Ford into a federalist, which is like turning a bikie into a lollipop man, and he did it in under two years without once meaning to.

THE PRESSER: STELCO, THE EMBASSY AND A BLOKE WHO HATES TO SAY HE WAS RIGHT

The first question out of the gate was Global News asking about Stelco, and both men came out swinging, which is not a thing you expect from a central banker and is exactly the fucking thing you expect from big Dougie Ford.

Background, because your papers won’t give it to you and mine can’t be arsed. Cleveland-Cliffs, a Cleveland company, bought Stelco in a $3.4 billion deal that closed in November 2024, and Ottawa let it through under the Investment Canada Act on written undertakings to keep the Canadian workforce, including at least the same number of union jobs, through 2029. On 28 September Stelco announced it would indefinitely idle its Hamilton Works and concentrate production at Lake Erie, blaming American tariffs, with up to 500 jobs on the line. Five hundred jobs. Five hundred Hamilton families told by an Ohio boardroom that their mortgage is now a line item, by a company whose own chief executive cheered the bloody tariffs on.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly wrote on 5 October giving the company five business days to show how it would comply, and pointed out, with the restraint of a woman holding a very large stick, that its chief executive has publicly backed the very tariffs he is now blaming. Her words: “They cannot say that this is now an act of God or force majeure.” Which is Ottawa for: you lit the fire, sunshine, don’t ring us about the smoke. The CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, says he’ll take Ottawa to court rather than reverse the layoffs, and the reporter put it blunter: the prick doesn’t want any money to keep the plant open. He wants the workers gone and the contract forgotten.

Every tradie has met this bastard. He signs, shakes your hand, and six weeks later he’s standing in your half-built kitchen explaining that circumstances have changed and he’s buggered if he’s paying for it. The difference between him and Goncalves is $3.4 billion and a minister whose whole job this month is holding the mongrel to his signature. He learned the trick from the Patron Saint of Unpaid Contractors in the White House, who turned stiffing people into trade policy.

Carney’s answer was pure banker: obligations under the Act, the minister has written, about a day left, “we will pursue all actions.” Then the line that should be laminated to the fridge of every foreign owner of a Canadian asset: “When you make a commitment with the Government of Canada, you respect that commitment, and the government will hold companies to the responsibility. So what he feels about it isn’t as relevant as what his obligations and the obligations of the companies are.”

What he feels about it. The Ohio landlord who bought the mill and now wants to skip the lease has just been told, in front of the national press, that his feelings are not a clause, and he can put the cue in the rack before a Canadian superior court shoves it up his arse for him, because the shitweasel signed, and in Canada that still means something.

▶️ “What he feels about it isn’t as relevant as what his obligations are”: Carney and Ford on Stelco and Cleveland-Cliffs

Ford, who has never minded a fight and has started a few, backed every word and added his own. “I was pretty hard on Lorenzo a while back in the media. I hate to say I was right, but I was right.” He meant Lourenco, but the bloke is Lorenzo to Doug now and the poor prick will be Lorenzo on his headstone. Later a French-language reporter asked the same question again and Ford gave the support figure as “10,000 per cent,” which is the kind of maths that only works if you’ve spent twenty years in America and learned to count from the bloke who went broke running a casino.

Then the question that told you what sort of week Washington is having. Minutes before the press conference, the US embassy in Ottawa had sent out what the reporter called a fact sheet, listing actions and comments by Canadian politicians, Ford included, and the question was whether any of it had been an attempt to influence American voters. A fact sheet. The man sent his embassy a list of things that hurt his feelings and had them fax it to the press gallery like a bloody dob-in to the teacher.

Carney’s answer began with one word, “No,” and then walked the room through the whole story in one breath: the United States started the trade actions, Canada responded to protect its own jobs, and the consequence is that Canada is growing jobs at twice the American rate and pulling in investment at twice the American rate. Twice. The bloke crying about interference is being out-built two to one by the country he’s whinging about. “All of our actions are in the interests of Canadian workers, Canadian families, and the future of this economy. That’s the alpha to the omega of what we’re doing.”

Ford said he has no interest at all in interfering in American elections, that he loves the American people, and that what they want is certainty and stability, two things the fucking galah in the Oval Office couldn’t deliver with a map and a head start. “The people of the United States will make that determination in the midterms.” Translation, from a bloke who’s spent twenty years there: good luck, mate, we’ll be over here building.

▶️ “No”: Carney and Ford answer the US embassy’s election-interference fact sheet

Two bits of housekeeping from the back of the room that matter, and one of them should be read aloud in Canberra by a bloke with a megaphone.

Asked about the fiscal cost of propping up industry, Carney said Canada has the strongest fiscal position in the G7, arguably the strongest of any major OECD economy, that the growth in program spending had been running at 8 per cent a year for almost a decade and is now 2 per cent, and that the proof lands in the budget on 5 November. Two per cent. From eight. While spending nine billion on steel and cars and roads and still telling the room the books will be the best in the G7 come November, which is the kind of sentence that gets you a round of applause at the RSL and a nosebleed at the Treasury. Meanwhile the bloke is running the richest country on earth like a bucks party with a stolen credit card and calling the bar tab a tariff.

And asked when trade talks might resume, he said he had spoken to Trump that very morning “for quite some time” about Iran, about the wider Middle East, about some of the issues around trade and, a few days earlier, about Ukraine. Quite some time. I’ve had phone calls like that with clients, where you let the bastard talk himself out for forty minutes, say “yep, no worries, mate” at the right moments, hang up, and get on with the job you were always going to do. Canada will sit down when the US is ready, “but a deal that’s in the interests of Canadians,” and the sectors on the table on Wednesday are the ones that would have to be part of it.

That is the whole posture in one morning: ring the prick, be polite, hang up, and announce nine billion dollars that assumes he never calls back. He’ll call back. He always calls back. And next time there’ll be a road to the Ring of Fire and a mill making its own grade between him and the answer.

WHAT A FORMER CHIPPY SEES IN THE STRING LINES

I spent a lot of years on the tools and a year of them in Calgary, and the thing you learn on site, usually the hard way and usually on a Friday, is that there are two kinds of operators. There is the bloke who sets the string lines, pours the slab and pays his subbies on Friday, and there is the bloke who quotes low, takes the deposit, declares the job a tremendous success and leaves the roof off. I’ve worked for both. The first one you’d take a bullet for. The second one you’d help load the bullet. The Quote-Low Developer of Pennsylvania Avenue has been the second bloke for fifty years, and the entire planet is now standing in the rain under his bloody tarp, holding the invoice, while he tells the telly it’s the driest job in history.

What Carney and Ford did on Wednesday was the first kind of work: match the road money, fund the mills to make the grade the country actually orders, pay the plants to retool for where the market is going rather than where the man with the Texta says it is, hold the foreign owner to the contract he signed, and cap the spending growth at 2 per cent while daring anyone to call you a spendthrift. None of it is glamorous and all of it is load-bearing, which is the whole bloody point of load-bearing. And the bloke next door, that blustering, bone-spurred, six-times-bankrupt, border-bothering boofhead, will spend the next fortnight talking through his arse to rallies about Canada begging him for a deal while Canada quietly builds a road to the only critical minerals on the continent that he doesn’t own and can’t tariff, because you can’t put a duty on a thing that never crosses your border, you dill.

And Brezhnev of the Buffet will not notice, because he has never once read a budget that wasn’t a menu, and the only thing he’s ever built to code is a buffet line.

Here is the part that stings for us at home, and I want every pollie in Canberra to feel it in their waters. Canada’s government stood up and said we import six and a half million tons of steel we could make ourselves, and that stops now. Six and a half million tons. Australia digs up the iron ore, ships it to Asia, buys the steel back at a markup, and calls it comparative advantage, which is a two-dollar economics phrase for getting rogered and thanking the bloke. Canada said the critical minerals are a question of strategic autonomy. Australia has the same minerals in the ground and a government that still treats the word sovereignty as something you say at a dawn service and forget by smoko. Canada told an American steel company that a commitment is a commitment. Australia lets the gas multinationals pay sweet fuck all tax for a generation and calls them partners, the way a bloke calls the mate who’s been rooting his missus a good friend of the family. The Scandos banked their oil money. Canada is now banking its minerals. We pissed ours up the wall, and we are still doing it, gutless wonders in hi-vis at a mine gate every three years, and the only reason this piece is about Ottawa and not Canberra is that Ottawa gave me something to write about.

Mateship is the obligation to back the bloke who got kicked, and Canada got kicked by its oldest mate and went to work anyway, no sook, no strongly worded letter. On Wednesday it put the tools down long enough to tell the whole world exactly what it was building and who it had stopped waiting on, and the man it had stopped waiting on is the same cunt who told the world they couldn’t survive without him. Nine billion dollars says otherwise, and good on ya for every one of them. Go you good thing.

Elbows fucking up Canada!

IFLA ~ Feeling Inspired and requiring strong coffee ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: WE’RE OUR OWN BEST CUSTOMER TOO

Mark Carney told Canada it’s time to be its own best customer. This glossary has been made in the Blue Mountains from locally sourced vowels for over a year, pays its own subbies, honours its undertakings and has never once imported a word from Ohio. Decoded for our American readers, who keep asking what the bloody hell half of it means.

bench: The kitchen counter. Your countertop, our bench, and the place where the money gets put down in this house. Nine billion on the bench is a very large tenner.

bikie: A member of an outlaw motorcycle club, the Australian word for a biker with a clubhouse and a record. Turning one into a lollipop man is the scale of change required to make Doug Ford a federalist.

Blind Freddy: The national benchmark for the self-evident. A hypothetical blind bloke who could have spotted that a country with the best steel workers on earth should probably make its own steel.

boofhead: A big, thick-skulled fool, more dense than dangerous, right up until somebody hands him a tariff schedule.

bowser: A petrol pump. Where Australians queue up to be personally victimised by Middle East geopolitics one tank at a time, and where, in August, enough of them gave up and bought the car that doesn’t need one.

Bunnings: The cathedral-sized hardware chain that doubles as the national town square. The charity sausage sizzle tent out the front folds the instant a southerly hits, which is also how a certain president handles a real leader ignoring him.

can’t be arsed: Could not be bothered. The official editorial policy of most of my country’s press on the Stelco file.

chippy: A carpenter. The bloke who sets the string lines and holds firm opinions about everyone else’s work. Your correspondent, once.

Comcar: The white Commonwealth sedans that ferry our politicians between buildings they could walk between. Where an Australian treasurer should go for a lie down after reading “less than half the rate in the United States.”

crook: Unwell, sick, off colour. Crook as a dog is the full-strength version.

cunt: In Australia, context is everything. Can be the worst word in the language or a term of deep affection. There is no affection in the closer. Yanks should not attempt this at home.

cuppa: A cup of tea, and the official Australian response to every crisis from a flat tyre to a trade war. Grab one, it’s a long piece.

dill: A mild, almost fond word for an idiot. The softest thing this publication will call a man who tries to tariff minerals that never cross his border.

docket: A receipt. The little paper one. $8.7 billion is the docket; $9 billion is what Doug tells the pub.

dole bludger: Someone accused of living lazily on welfare, a title handed out to nineteen-year-olds and never to presidents who sit on the dunny posting while other people work.

drongo: An idiot. Named after a useless Australian racehorse from the 1920s that never won a single start in 37 tries. The horse retired. The word is still running, mostly on him.

dropkick: A useless person, a loser, the kind you wouldn’t trust to mind your beer, let alone a bridge.

fair go: A reasonable chance, an even break, and the two-word foundation of the entire Australian moral code. What Canada asked Washington for all year, and what it has now stopped asking for.

galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud foolish person who makes an enormous racket and achieves precisely nothing. Any resemblance to sitting heads of state is purely ornithological.

get stuffed: The polite-company cousin of “get fucked.” A flat, dismissive “go away and take your nonsense with you.” Nine billion dollars of it, in this case.

go you good thing: The racecourse cheer for the horse you’ve backed as it hits the front, shouted at the fence with a schooner in one hand. Pure, unguarded barracking. We don’t say it to governments often. We said it to Canada.

good on ya: Well done, and warmer than it reads: approval, affection and a small pat on the back in three syllables. Carney and Ford, Wednesday afternoon.

gutless wonder: A coward of rare and remarkable purity, a specimen so devoid of spine that scientists should study him. Found in hi-vis at an Australian mine gate every three years.

having a go: Criticising someone, usually to their face and usually for a reason. Ford was not having a go at Americans. He was having a go at the bloke who keeps tariffing them.

horse has bolted, the: Too late, the thing has already happened and no gate will fix it now. In August, battery EVs outsold petrol cars and diesels in this country for the first time in history, each on their own, while a certain president was still telling rallies to drill.

Hume Highway: The 800-odd kilometre road between Sydney and Melbourne, the truest test of any car’s range, and as of this year increasingly electrified, courtesy of a Gulf war that made the bowser unbearable.

in my waters: A gut feeling so deep it is practically skeletal. Where every pollie in Canberra should feel the Stelco line about a commitment being a commitment.

lollipop man: The school crossing supervisor, named for the round stop sign on a stick. Your crossing guard, with absolute authority over a hundred metres of road twice a day.

mateship: Not friendship. Friendship is a preference. Mateship is an obligation, the loyalty that survives not liking each other very much, and the reason this publication backs Canada every time it gets kicked by its oldest mate.

on the blower: On the telephone. Where a prime minister spends “quite some time” letting a client talk himself out before hanging up and getting on with the job.

on the tools: Working a trade with your hands, as opposed to running the job from a desk. Where your correspondent spent a year in Calgary and left his knees.

piss it up the wall: To spend a windfall with maximum velocity and nothing to show for it. Norway built a trillion-dollar fund. Australia built a gas-export industry that pays no tax. One of these is the Canadian plan.

put the cue in the rack: To retire, give it away, call it a day, from the snooker room at the RSL where the old blokes know exactly when the night is over. What a certain Ohio chief executive should consider before a Canadian superior court does it for him.

quote low: To price a job below what it will actually cost, take the deposit, and then discover “unforeseen complications.” The entire fiscal and foreign policy of one man, explained.

righto, you lot: The sound of a bloke rolling up his sleeves before a long piece. Whether you’re in trouble depends entirely on the next sentence.

rogered: Comprehensively done over, in the polite-dinner-party sense that is not remotely polite. Shipping your iron ore to Asia and buying the steel back at a markup, then thanking the bloke.

Scandos: Scandinavians. Invoked whenever we point out that Norway taxed its oil properly and banked it, while we gave ours away and got a thank-you card.

site shed: The demountable box on a building site where the tradies eat, swear and listen to the big boss promise everyone will be looked after before he drives off in a car worth more than the job.

smoko: A work break. Sacred to the tradie. Also the length of time our government can hold the word sovereignty in its head after a dawn service.

spiv: A flashy, shifty operator who lives off deals that smell faintly of fish. A developer in a good tie is just a spiv with planning permission.

stickybeaking: The verb. Having a good look at something that is none of your business, usually over a fence, through a window or down a comments section. Your snooping, minus the shame. A stickybeak does it as a hobby; stickybeaking is the act itself, and this entire readership is at it most nights, which is why we call you a mob of stickybeaking wombats and mean it kindly.

strides: Trousers. Your pants, which to us are underwear, so mind the order you say it in. A bloke standing with his arse out of his strides has been caught in the act, usually in Michigan, usually calling it winning.

string lines: The taut nylon lines a builder sets out at the start of a job so every brick and post runs true. Move one and the whole job goes crooked. Carney and Ford set them on Wednesday. Somebody else keeps kicking the pegs.

subbies: Subcontractors, the plumbers and plasterers a builder brings in, who get paid last when a developer goes belly up, if they get paid at all. Ask any of his.

sweet fuck all: Nothing. Zero, zilch, absolutely nothing whatsoever. The company tax paid by Australia’s gas exporters over a period economists describe as “a while.”

PLEASE SELL ME ONE HUNDRED OF THEM