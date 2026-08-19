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Thomas Thompson's avatar
Thomas Thompson
1dEdited

The so-called "mainstream" democrat establishment needs to get on board with the faction [s] that is winning, instead of fighting them like they're the enemy. The ENEMY is fascism, white nationalism, and authoritarianism, all of which are a big part of the GOP these days. But they are all terrified of losing those campaign "donations" [read: bribes] that the oligarchs and Big Biz send their way, so reform and integrity are words they simply won't hear! They think keeping their spots on the congressional gravy train is more important than preventing an oligarchy/kleptocracy. They know that the next democrat elected president will launch a myriad of investigations, and hopefully a massive reform movement will come of it. That scares the crap out of them!

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Declan's avatar
Declan
1d

The term perhaps should be SOCIAL DEMOCRAT as it's referred to in Europe

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