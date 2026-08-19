For thirty frikken years the Republican Party has run the same grubby little con in Florida. Point at anything a working person needs, scream “SOCIALISM,” wait for the applause, then quietly pick the applauders’ pockets on the way out. It worked on healthcare. It worked on housing. It worked on every ballot initiative that ever threatened to make a donor’s yacht payment slightly less comfortable. Thirty years of the same trick, and the whole rotten scam depended on one thing: nobody being game enough to stand in the middle of Florida and say the word back to them without flinching.

Well, somebody finally fucking did and I’m relishing the moment.

Angie Nixon, a proud democratic socialist, just won the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in Florida with 56.1 percent of the vote. She didn’t scrape over the line or squeak home on a recount, she whooped the establishment’s hand-picked golden boy by twelve points. She raised $975,000. Alex Vindman raised $16.3 million. That is a sixteen-to-one money disadvantage, in Trump’s home state, in the state where “socialist” is supposed to be a career-ending slur, and she absolutely towelled him up.

It is the first time in history a member of the Democratic Socialists of America has won a major-party nomination for statewide office. It has never happened anywhere, in any state, until Tuesday night in Florida, the one state the consultant class swore it never could.

Let's be clear about who this woman is, because the smear machine is already warming up the oven and turning the stone wheel. Angie Nixon is not some parachuted-in podcast leftist. She's a lifelong Jacksonville native, a former union organiser, a single mum who spent twelve years doing it solo, and a state rep who got herself arrested sitting in Ron DeSantis's office protesting his dodgy gerrymandered maps, then stood on the floor of the Florida House in a pink jumpsuit with a pink megaphone calling the whole thing illegal.

While half the Democratic Party was drafting strongly worded letters, this absolute plutonium grade weapon, the stuff of fucking legend, was getting dragged out of the governor's office by security. In Australia we have a term for a person like that, and it is the highest honour our culture can bestow: she is a genuine mad cunt, and I mean that with the sincerity of my whole bloke-hearted chest. She is a sheila that’s better than Vegemite, and I don't throw that comparison around lightly.

So naturally, the night she wins, CNN sits her down and asks how she’s going to cope with the big scary socialist label. And she just refuses to play. Watch how she does this, because it’s a masterclass.

“We knew that we were going to win because we put in the work, and because we went out and we centered people and the issues that concerned them.”

No grovelling. No “well I wouldn’t call myself a socialist exactly.” She simply declines to have the argument on their terms and pivots straight to housing, healthcare and childcare, the three things every family in Florida is being bled white over. The label conversation is a trap built by people who don’t want you talking about rent, and she steps over it like dog shit on a footpath.

Meanwhile her opponent, Senator Ashley Moody, went straight to the 1950s playbook:

“Angie Nixon, who will be my opponent in November, and her comrades want to destroy this country and everything that it is built on.”

Comrades, in the year 2026. This beige apparatchik dusted off the McCarthy filing cabinet and went full Red Menace on a Jacksonville mum whose radical agenda is “kids should see a doctor.” And here’s the beautiful part: Ashley Moody has never won this seat in her life. She was appointed by DeSantis in January 2025 to keep the chair warm after Marco Rubio buggered off to be Secretary of State. An unelected senator lecturing an elected representative about democracy. You could not script it.

And Nixon, bless her, did not sook. Did not equivocate. She went straight for the receipts:

“Ashley Moody doesn’t care about anything but herself.”

▶️ Nixon answers the “comrades” smear by promising Moody will be calling her senator, then opens the Hope Florida wound on live TV. Source: CNN, Laura Coates interview, 18 Aug 2026.

Strong words. Let’s check them against the record, shall we? Because the record is a dead set fucking shocker.

In 2024, Florida settled with Centene, the state's largest Medicaid contractor, over allegations it overbilled the Medicaid program. Overbilled who, you ask? Sick kids. The lowest-income, most medically fragile children in the state. Cunts. The settlement, approved on Moody's watch as Attorney General, included a tidy $10 million donation to the Hope Florida Foundation, the charity fronted by Casey DeSantis, because nothing says arm's length like the governor's missus holding the tin. Within weeks the foundation had split the money between two nonprofits, and within days those nonprofits had wired $8.5 million into a PAC run by DeSantis's chief of staff, set up to kill the recreational marijuana ballot initiative, with the rest sloshing off to the Republican Party of Florida and another DeSantis-aligned PAC fighting the abortion rights amendment. Follow that with me: ten million dollars, prised out of a Medicaid fraud settlement, hosed through a charity with the word "Hope" bolted to the front of it, and pissed up against the wall of democracy to crush two ballot measures Florida's own voters put there. Money laundering usually has the decency to buy a car wash.

And the timeline stinks worse than a prawn shell in a wheelie bin. Moody fired the law firm that uncovered the overbilling back in 2022, the state then sat on its hands for two years while twenty other states collected their settlements, and then suddenly, six weeks before the 2024 election, Florida discovered a burning urgency to get the deal done. Moody has never publicly explained what she knew or why her office attached no strings to the money. Not once. She won’t hold a town hall unless the room is pre-screened Republicans, and she won’t answer a single question about the ten million dollars in sick-kid money that ended up fighting weed and abortion amendments. But sure, tell us more about the comrades, Senator and sell us a bridge while you’re at it eh?

Then there’s the healthcare wipeout happening right now, on her watch, in real time. Nixon told CNN that Moody’s failure to fight for the ACA subsidies knocked nearly 300,000 Floridians off their coverage. One problem with that number: she was being polite. The latest federal data shows roughly 450,000 Floridians have left the ACA marketplace in 2026, the largest collapse of any state in the country, after premiums jumped an average of 58 percent once the enhanced subsidies died. Florida had 4.7 million people on ACA plans, more than any state in the union. Nearly half a million of them are now gone, priced out or knocked off, while their senator recorded videos about the socialist bogeyman. That is a mass casualty event with a press secretary, not a policy disagreement.

And what did the Democratic establishment offer Florida against all this? Sixteen million dollars strapped to a bloke nobody could find. Alex Vindman is a genuinely decent man, a patriot who stood up to the great orange landfill fire when it mattered and paid for it. But he was recruited by the DSCC, dropped into a state he had no roots in, and ran a campaign so invisible that a Florida-based journalist on CNN’s own panel admitted he couldn’t find a single pollster even tracking the race, and half the Democrats he knew had no idea Vindman lived in the state. Sixteen million dollars and the man was a ghost. That’s not on him alone. That’s on a party machine that still believes you can skip the doorknocking if the cheque is big enough, running on the same daytime-TV despot logic it claims to oppose: celebrity plus money equals votes. Florida’s voters just marked that theory F for fail, twelve points’ worth.

To Vindman’s enormous credit, he took the loss like an adult, conceding graciously and telling Democrats he’ll be standing by Nixon’s side in the fight against Moody. Compare and contrast with Lukashenko of the La-Z-Boy over in the White House, who has never conceded anything in his life including a golf handicap.

Because here’s what actually terrifies them, and it isn’t the word socialism. It’s that the money stopped working.

Understand how this machine operates. Preselection, or what Americans call a primary, is where the donor class does its real killing, quietly, in low-turnout contests where a few million dollars used to buy any result you wanted. And for a while it worked a treat. In 2024 the super PACs poured over fourteen million dollars into taking out Jamaal Bowman, the most expensive House primary in history at the time, and got him. They spent around nine million more removing Cori Bush, and got her too. Two sitting members of Congress, deleted by cheque book, as a warning to the rest.

Then the warning stopped landing. Mamdani took on the biggest super PAC avalanche in New York mayoral history, an establishment that emptied roughly twenty-five million dollars onto Andrew Cuomo’s comeback, and he’s now the Mayor of New York City. One week before Nixon’s win, Abdul El-Sayed swallowed seventy million dollars of corporate and AIPAC money in Michigan, the most expensive Democratic Senate primary ever run, and beat it. The same night, DSA member Donavan McKinney won his Detroit House primary anyway. Even the losses are telling them something. In Wisconsin, Francesca Hong pulled around 312,000 votes, nearly 90,000 more than the sitting governor managed in his own first nomination, and it still took a last-minute endorsement from that governor to drag the establishment’s man over the line by three thousand votes. Three thousand votes is not a firewall, it’s a screen door, and every dollar they own was leaning on it.

And now Florida. Sixteen million against 975 grand, and the money got towelled up by twelve points in the state where the socialism scare was supposed to be load-bearing. The pattern is undeniable: candidates with no money, no establishment backing and no permission are beating machine candidates everywhere, because they knock on doors and talk about rent, groceries, healthcare and childcare while everyone else is workshopping their eleventh anti-Trump slogan with a focus group. Organised people are beating organised money, at every scale, in every region, and each time it happens the fear-word loses a bit more of its voltage. Somewhere between the Cuba libre nostalgia ads and a 58 percent premium hike, ordinary Floridians worked out that the scariest thing in their letterbox isn’t a socialist pamphlet. It’s the insurance bill.

Will she win in November? Florida is brutal, Moody has the machine, and every oil-soaked PAC in America is about to carpet-bomb the state with hammer-and-sickle ads. Nobody sensible calls it a favourite’s run. But this mongrel establishment needed her to lose in August, quietly, so the lesson never got taught. Instead she stood on a stage in Jacksonville and told the world what organised people can accomplish, and then she looked down the barrel of a CNN camera and reminded everyone whose calls Moody’s constituents are already making.

“I’m not running away from the people. I’m running to them.”

▶️ The constituent-services gut punch: Moody’s own callers ring Nixon’s office instead, and Nixon declares she’ll be their next United States senator.

And then, because one threat is never enough for a woman with a pink megaphone, she issued the single most gloriously unbothered promise of this election cycle:

“So I look forward, Ashley Moody, to taking you on and to whooping you in November. And you will be calling me your senator.”

▶️ Nixon drops the fucking mic: donors named, whooping promised, job claimed.

There was no “I hope to earn your vote” and no “we face a challenging electoral map.” She claimed the job on live television, by name, to her opponent’s face. In a country drowning in mealy-mouthed, consultant-strangled, poll-tested mush, one woman with a pink megaphone and 975 grand just reminded everybody what a spine looks like.

Run, Angie. Run fucking hard mate. Half a million uninsured Floridians are right behind you, and they’re not in a very forgiving mood by the sound of it.

IFLA ~ Gman

THE AUSSEI TO YANK WORD TOOL FOR NON-GOOGLERS

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, the way a magpie and a bald eagle are technically both birds: one of them swoops you every spring for walking too close to a tree, holds the grudge for years, and remembers your face, and the other one is the bald eagle.

Absolute weapon: The highest tier of Australian personal praise, awarded for fearlessness bordering on the clinical. A weapon is dangerous, effective and pointed at exactly the right target, and “absolute” is there because we checked and found no exceptions. A mum who gets herself dragged out of the governor’s office by security qualifies without an interview.

Mad cunt: Steady on, America, and read the whole entry before you email. This is not an insult. It is the single highest honour our language can confer on a living person, awarded for doing the thing everyone else was too sensible, too polite or too gutless to do, in front of witnesses. Standing on the floor of the state House with a pink megaphone, then towelling up a $16 million campaign with lunch money, is mad cunt behaviour from go to whoa. The calibration is entirely tonal and cannot be taught, so do not attempt it at Thanksgiving. You will aim for tribute and land a divorce.

Missus: Your wife or long-term partner. Affectionate, faintly possessive, entirely standard. "Him and his missus" describes any couple at the pub, up to and including a sitting governor and a documentary filmmaker who just got dragged onto a federal target list for the crime of being married to him.

Mongrel: A word running two jobs at once, which is very us. As a noun it’s a low, vicious, untrustworthy operator, hence “this mongrel establishment.” But in footy, having “plenty of mongrel” is a compliment: it means grit, mean streak, refusal to be intimidated. So yes, the establishment is mongrel, and Angie Nixon plays with plenty of mongrel, and both sentences are correct, and we will not be simplifying our language to accommodate your confusion.

Sook: A crybaby, or the act of being one. To “have a sook” is to whinge, snivel and feel enormously sorry for yourself, usually at volume. Getting red-baited on national television and responding with a list of receipts instead of a wounded press release is the opposite of sooking, and it’s why the lady from Jacksonville features in this glossary and her opponent features in a fact-check.

Towelled up: Comprehensively beaten, and not on points either: beaten the way a wet towel meets a bare back in a change room, with a crack the whole building hears. Being outspent sixteen to one and losing by twelve is not a defeat. It is getting towelled up in front of your own donors, and the donors heard the crack.

Wheelie bin: The big plastic rubbish bin on wheels that lives beside every Australian house, gets dragged to the kerb once a week, and in February smells like something died arguing with something else. The official unit of measurement for a stink, which is why a Medicaid settlement that sat dormant for two years and then sprinted to completion six weeks before an election smells worse than a prawn shell in one.

▶️ A MAD CUNT BEING FILMED IN THE WILD

If this piece put a bit of fight back in you, share it with someone who’s been told for thirty years that hope is a dirty word. IFLA is reader-funded, no ads, no billionaires, no comrades in the boardroom, just One Bloke, Two Sheilas, and a Shih Tzu Terrier whooping upward. Subscribe and help us keep the megaphone charged.

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▶️ BERNIE SHREDS THE ESTABLISHMENT