I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Jul 28

Nine fucking words on that stage folks, right in front of his entire cabinet, and not one of them laughed. Not a single sycophantic bootlicker. The bit that still gets me laughing my frikken arse off is the 2011 comparison. Obama buried him 6ft under with actual jokes while sitting on the biggest secret on the planet. That's the type of cringeworthy viewing I can tolerate, especially when he's on the receiving end.

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filipe cortez
Jul 28

Like you said...."When you cannot raise a laugh out of a room full of blokes on your own payroll, mate, the problem is you."

What an imbecile jerk and a bunch of morons...

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