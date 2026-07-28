On Friday 24 July, at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington DC, the President of the United States finally fronted up to his first White House Correspondents’ Dinner as president, having sooked his way through more than a decade of boycotts like a kid taking his ball home from the park, and then spent a fat slab of his stage time telling a woman she ought to smile more. That was the material, that was the whole fucking bit.

The one night a year the American press pulls on a dinner suit and pretends the First Amendment still has a pulse, a room built for the express purpose of celebrating the right to ask cunts in power uncomfortable questions, and the leader of the free world hauled himself up to that lectern to workshop a routine about a female reporter’s face.

He had no policy to sell, no defence to mount for a record that reads like a charge sheet, and not even a half-decent gag knocked up by somebody with a functioning nervous system. So he stood in front of a ballroom packed to the cornices with his own cabinet, his own staffers and his own congressional lickspittles, gripped the timber with those little mottled paws, and went after the CNN chief White House correspondent who had that same evening been handed the WHCA Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure.

She wasn’t a rival or an opponent, just a working reporter holding a trophy, guilty of writing down what he did.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It’s a fake. She shouldn’t get the award. It was a fake, but I didn’t mind.”

Then, because Kim Jong Orange has never once in 80 years walked past a shovel without picking it up:

“She’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile?’ Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile.”

Then he compared her to Dylan Mulvaney and did a bit about a Bud Light can.

Nobody laughed. The gag died on its arse in front of a ballroom heaving with people who owe this bloke their motorcades, their security details and their entire grubby little careers, and not one of the gutless drongos could manage so much as a pity chuckle. His own cabinet sat there like a row of stunned mullets. When you cannot raise a laugh out of a room full of blokes on your own payroll, mate, the problem is you.

Now have a proper look at what that award was actually for. Collins won it covering the February 2025 Oval Office ambush of Volodymyr Zelensky, the most watched and most globally humiliating half hour of Bronzer Bonaparte’s second term. His considered response, a year and a half later, is that the reporter who wrote it down ought to be more cheerful about it.

She sat down with Stewart and refused the bait

Collins went on The Daily Show this week and did something genuinely rare in American media. She declined, politely and repeatedly, to make herself the story.

Jon Stewart kept trying to hand it to her on a platter. He ran a role play so she could call the President “Tubs”. He asked her flat out how she keeps her shit together while a man in the twilight of his cognition calls her stupid in front of the planet.

“It’s really not about me. And I don’t want it to be about my reaction. And so I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back and forth between the two of us.”

That is a pro. That is somebody who understands that the moment this becomes about her face, it stops being about the roughly 3 billion dollars in Venezuela money nobody in that administration will account for. It stops being about the Qatari jet. It stops being about Epstein.

▶️ Collins on why the reporting comes first, via The Daily Show

And then she landed the line that ought to be laser-etched into every press pass in Washington:

“You don’t have to smile while you’re doing that.”

The detail nobody picked up

Best moment of the whole interview, and it slid straight past most of the coverage. Stewart asked what the room actually felt like. Collins:

“The room was filled with a lot of his staffers, his cabinet, his allies, Republicans in Congress. It was so quiet in the room during the president’s remarks.”

Stewart, deadpan: because of how much they respect him?

Collins: “Who’s to say?”

Surgical. She didn’t need to swing. She just held the door open and let the Milošević of the McRib walk through it on his own.

▶️ Collins on how quiet the ballroom went, via The Daily Show

Now the genuinely dark bit

Collins reminded Stewart that nobody subpoenaed Bob Woodward’s mother.

“I don’t think they subpoenaed Bob Woodward or Carl Bernstein’s mother or spouses like they just did with the New York Times reporters.”

She is not being cute. On 10 July, 2 days after the Times published on the security problems with the Qatari-donated Air Force One, the Justice Department subpoenaed 3 of its reporters. It also went hunting for phone records belonging to 2 of their spouses and one reporter's mother, which is about as pure a dog act as this administration has managed. The mother is a mental health professional with confidential patients. One of the spouses is general counsel at a law firm. Standover tactics, and shonky ones at that. An FBI agent rocked up at reporter Julian Barnes's front door to serve him while he and his eldest ankle biter were watching a children's film about sheep solving a murder. Real fucking hero move from the reheated lasagne in a clip-on tie.

Judge Arun Subramanian reminded the government that subpoenas are meant to be the last step rather than the first, and threatened sanctions. The DOJ lawyer conceded in open court that going after the mother and the spouses was, and I quote the actual legal position of the United States government, an error. They withdrew the lot.

The judge’s closing shot, to loud laughter in the courtroom, was that he could not think of anything less consistent with The Sheep Detectives than armed FBI agents on the doorstep.

That is where this Glass-Jaw Gaddafi has taken the world’s oldest constitutional republic. Federal agents interrupting a bedtime movie because a shrivelled narcissist got his feelings hurt about a plane.

While we are here, JD Vance recently informed the world that the deep state took down Richard Nixon. Collins, without raising her voice:

“I think Richard Nixon took down Richard Nixon.”

▶️ Collins correcting the record on Nixon, via The Daily Show

He needs her. That is the whole tell

Stewart nailed the psychology better than any press critic has managed in a decade. This President lashes out at the press corps constantly and cannot survive 5 minutes without them looking at him. He hands his personal mobile number to journalists. At the dinner itself, in front of his own communications staff, he publicly bagged them for telling him reporters weren’t worth returning calls to.

And he explained why he does it. He said it out loud, on a stage, into a microphone: because if he talks to them, he might be able to manipulate them into a better story.

The Nero of the Nuggets isn’t playing 4-dimensional chess. He is a lonely man who needs the people he screams at to keep showing up.

Follow-ups work, which is exactly why they hate them

Collins gave the best working demonstration of her own craft when she described the Treasury briefing on the proposed 250 dollar note with Trump’s face on it. Putting a living person on US currency has been illegal since 1866. Scott Bessent stood at that podium anyway with a mock-up in his hand and kept punting the question to Congress.

She was, by her count, roughly the fourth reporter to ask. Most journos would have moved on.

“But actually, I think the more you ask, the more revealing it is.”

By the end of his answer to her, the Treasury Secretary of the United States had said on the record that he saw no problem with the Bokassa of the Breakfast Buffet putting his own head on the money. That admission does not exist without the fourth question.

Let’s tally the score

She asked about Epstein survivors. He told her to smile.

She won an award for covering the Zelensky ambush. He called it fake, into a dead-silent room full of his own staff.

She has covered him for 10 years and never once got into a slanging match. He has spent those 10 years calling her stupid, nasty, the worst reporter, and comparing her to a beer advertisement.

Her colleagues had their mothers’ phone records subpoenaed. His response was that the investigation continues.

She keeps her side of the street clean and puts the focus back on the question. He put his face on a coin.

One of these people is doing a job. The other is a Trujillo of the Tanning Bed who has confused a nation’s 250th birthday with his own.

And she does smile

She smiled all the way through that Stewart interview. She smiled taking the award from Wolf Blitzer, her mate of nearly a decade, a 78 year old man who picked her up and drove her to the dinner and who has rung her every single day since. She smiled telling the story about what a terrific driver Wolf is.

She just doesn’t smile when she’s asking a President about trafficking survivors, or a bribe jet, or where 3 billion dollars went.

That isn’t a personality defect. That is the entire job. Smiling through that is what the Honecker of the Honey Mustard actually wants, because a press corps that grins on command is a press corps that has already surrendered.

Kaitlan Collins won't do it. Good. He can ask for a smile every day until the last one of his organs gives out, and he will get another question instead.

▶️ Collins on why the reporting comes first, via The Daily Show

Now for my curious little Wombats who’ve scrolled this far:

Fifteen years earlier, in the same fucking ballroom

30 April 2011. Same association, same black tie, same room full of journalists pretending the canapes are the point.

Barack Obama stood at that lectern. Down at a table sat a private citizen who had spent the better part of a year on television demanding to see the President’s birth certificate, insinuating he was foreign, illegitimate, a fraud squatting in a house he had no right to. Obama had released the long-form certificate 3 days earlier, which should have ended it and of course did not.

So the President worked him over on live television for 5 solid minutes. He said the birther business was settled and Donald could finally focus on the issues that mattered, like the faked moon landing, Roswell, and the whereabouts of Biggie and Tupac. He praised his executive judgement on Celebrity Apprentice, where the steakhouse team had bombed with the judges from Omaha Steaks and Trump, correctly identifying a failure of leadership, spared Lil Jon and Meat Loaf and sacked Gary Busey.

“These are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night. Well handled, sir. Well handled.”

Then he put a mock-up of the Trump White House Resort and Casino on the big screens, gold lettering, spa on the lawn, and the ballroom came apart.

Obama wrote about it later in his memoir:

“The audience howled as Trump sat in silence, cracking a tepid smile.”

Now here is the bit that ought to be carved into the man’s headstone. While he was delivering that routine, Obama had already given the go order on Abbottabad. Leon Panetta was sitting at his table. Roughly 24 hours after the punchline about Gary Busey, SEAL Team Six put a bullet through Osama bin Laden. The President of the United States held the biggest secret on the planet in his back pocket, walked out in a dinner suit, and shirt-fronted a game show host on live television. That bloke was not there to enter the fuck about factory.

That is the benchmark, and that is what a grown adult with actual power does with a microphone. He essentially uses it to wipe the dijon shit off the ballroom floor.

Fifteen years later the same association hires the same room, and the man at the lectern has the full apparatus of the American state behind him, a cabinet in the front rows, and the best material this two-bob Stroessner of the Steakhouse can muster is asking a sheila why she doesn’t smile.

Roger Stone has claimed for years that the 2011 dinner is the night Trump resolved to run, and you can take that with as much salt as you like. What matters is what he did with the room once he finally owned it. Obama went after a billionaire who had spent months swinging at him, which is punching sideways. Trump went after a working reporter holding a trophy, which is a gutless wonder punching down at somebody with no power in that building whatsoever.

One of them got howls. The other got 700 people staring at their bread plates, the room flatter than a shit-carter’s hat.

IFLA ~ Gman & Maizy

▶️ Obama’s 2011 roast, with Trump sitting stone-faced 20 feet away, via C-SPAN

AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD PICK-A-PART AND MAKE GOODERER GLOSSARY

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, in the way a ute and a pickup are technically the same vehicle: you’ll get there, just not before someone has a laugh at you first. Below are today’s terms, decoded for Washington. Use them wisely, or at least loudly.

Sook. A whinger. Someone who takes their bat and ball home because their feelings got bruised. Australia manufactures these in volume but almost never elects them.

Drongo. An idiot. Named, most likely, after a 1920s racehorse that started 37 times and won precisely none of them, which makes it the most rigorously evidence-based insult in the language.

Shirt-front. An AFL term for running through an opponent chest-first at full speed. Tony Abbott once promised to shirt-front Vladimir Putin and then very much did not, so the word now covers both the act and the bloke who only talks about it.

Sheila. A woman. Slightly old-fashioned, entirely non-hostile, and roughly 400 times less loaded than anything the President has called Kaitlan Collins since December.

Two-bob. Worth two shillings, which is to say worth stuff-all. A two-bob watch keeps two-bob time. A two-bob dictator gets two-bob laughs.

Dog act. A genuinely gutless move. The bar sits high, because Australians will forgive nearly anything except cowardice. Subpoenaing a reporter’s mum clears it without touching the sides.

Shonky. Dodgy, unreliable, held together with optimism. Applies equally to a $2,000 Commodore and to a federal subpoena a judge chucked out for being wrong on the law.

Ankle biter. A small child. Purely descriptive, though it is usually said with love and exhaustion in equal measure.

Flatter than a shit-carter’s hat. Comprehensively unfunny. The shit-carter drove the night cart that collected household waste before sewerage arrived, and his hat sat directly beneath the barrel. The phrase does the rest of the work itself.

NOT SO SECRET FOOTAGE OF KAITLAN SMILING

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