I Fucking Love Australia

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Seth's avatar
Seth
7d

This comment has nothing to do with the content but wanted to express it anyway.

The Pacific Northwest is experiencing one of the worst fire seasons in history. There is a major fire not far from where we live.

Australian firefighters are here, helping to combat the blazes.

I just wanted to say how incredibly appreciative we are that these people traveled so far, and are risking themselves, to help protect us.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
7d

We stood by America for years, trusted it, and paid the price of that alliance. But when the difficult moment came, we learned that being an ally was not always enough. Canada seems to be learning the same lesson we did: being America’s friend is valuable, but tying your entire future to America’s goodwill is not.

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