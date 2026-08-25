I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
10h

I'm honestly not sure if the USA can endure this much reputational damage. The true test will be what comes after Trump. 69 days until the midterms. Hang in there mates.

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Alicia Murphy's avatar
Alicia Murphy
10h

Canada has friends and like minded countries working for the collective good.

Americans do not.

🌍

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