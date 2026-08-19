I Fucking Love Australia

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The Older Muse's avatar
The Older Muse
14h

I can't speak for anyone else but Mark Carney has single handedly held my hope in his hands these past couple of years. I don't know what I (we?) would have done without him. I wonder if he knows how much we are relying on him as a world, to bring us through to the other side.

Canada has shown diplomacy, decency and leadership. Thank you to our Canadian friends, when the chips are down you have shown up for us (in Australia) again.

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27 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Ginny's avatar
Ginny
15h

Thank you for your clarity on this issue. I get so tired of legacy media taking everything Shitler spews and running with it as if it’s the absolute truth. The whole world knows the president of the U.S. is incapable of telling the truth.

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