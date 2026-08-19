Two statements went out on Tuesday night about the same event.

One came from the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada. Letterhead. Coat of arms. Both official languages. Measured to the syllable. It said substantial progress had been made, that important work remained, and that the United States had agreed to postpone its 50% tariff until end of day, August 21.

The other came from a man in caps lock.

“Based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”

Notice the difference. One man announced a postponed deadline. The other announced total fucking victory, subject to the finalization of documents, which is lawyer for “we have agreed on absolutely fuck all.” One man described reality. The other described the headline he needed to shit out before midnight so the sycophants at Fox could call it winning.

And midnight is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence, because the fold came less than two hours before his own tariffs were due to kick in. Not days. Not some considered strategic recalibration after consultation with advisers. Two fucking hours. This gutless prick held the gun to Canada’s head for a month, counted down to zero in front of the whole world, then shat himself, shot the ceiling, and called it marksmanship.

Sun Tzu wrote The Art of War about 2,500 years ago. Mark Carney has clearly read it. The fermenting cantaloupe has clearly had it read AT him, possibly by Fox and Friends, possibly in crayon. So let’s do this properly. Chapter and verse.

“To fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.”

Remember when Canada was the only country on Earth besides China with the stones to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs? And remember when Carney then quietly rolled most of those measures back, and every galah on cable news declared he’d capitulated?

That wasn’t capitulation. That was a central banker removing the one talking point Trump had. You cannot scream “Canada is attacking us” when Canada has put its weapons on the table, folded its arms, and asked in a calm Ottawa monotone whether you’d like to discuss dairy quotas like an adult. Carney gave up nothing that mattered and took away everything Trump needed. He broke the enemy’s resistance without fighting, and he did it while the enemy was still doing warm-up stretches and pulling his hamstring.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.”

Carney knows exactly who he’s dealing with. He knows the pattern, because the whole world knows the pattern. Threaten something biblical. Set a deadline. Approach the deadline. Soil the deadline. Declare victory. It’s happened so many times the markets literally trade on it.

So what does Carney do? He lets the clock run. He doesn’t beg. He doesn’t fly to Washington with a fruit basket. He negotiates at whatever pace suits Canada, because he knows that as the deadline approaches, the pressure isn’t on him. It’s on the diabetic Smoot-Hawley séance leader in the Oval Office, who needs a win to post about, because tariff day arriving without a deal means American importers eating a 50% tax on twenty billion dollars of goods, and their fury lands on him, not on Ottawa.

Carney knew his enemy. His enemy, meanwhile, reached back a full century for his weapon, which brings us to the funniest part of this entire shitshow.

“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”

Here is Trump’s dark and impenetrable plan: Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

Nineteen. Thirty. This is a provision of the Smoot-Hawley Act, the single most notorious piece of trade legislation in American history, the law economists universally credit with helping turn a market crash into the Great Depression. It has NEVER been used to impose tariffs. Not once in 96 years. The last time anyone in the US government even mentioned it in an official document was a telegram in 1949. There are no regulations for it. There are no court precedents for it. It is the legal equivalent of finding a musket in your grandfather’s attic and pointing it at the neighbours.

And what did this thunderbolt from history target? Wine. Cement. Hockey sticks.

Hockey sticks. This wet-brained mongrel looked at Canada, a nation whose entire cultural identity is politeness, maple syrup, and hitting things with hockey sticks, and decided the path to victory was a 50% tariff on the hockey sticks. That’s not economic statecraft. That’s walking into a Bunnings and slapping a tariff on the sausage sizzle.

He even made sure USMCA-compliant goods copped the full whack, no carve-outs, torching the very trade agreement he personally negotiated and spent years calling the greatest deal in history. Then last month his administration announced it wouldn’t renew USMCA at all. The man is tariffing his own signature achievement. Sun Tzu never wrote a chapter on that because Sun Tzu never imagined a general dopey enough to besiege his own castle.

“All warfare is based on deception.”

True. But the deception is meant to be aimed at your ENEMY, you absolute dropkick, not at your own supporters.

Because look at what was actually agreed on Tuesday night. Carney’s statement, the accurate one, the one with a coat of arms instead of exclamation marks, says the tariffs are postponed until end of day August 21. That’s it. That’s the DEAL. A 72-hour extension. Trump announced the Battle of Waterloo and delivered a long weekend.

He even threw in that the Keystone XL pipeline could be “awoken from the grave,” which tells you everything about how these negotiations are going. One side is discussing tariff schedules and legal frameworks. The other side is promising to resurrect a dead pipeline like a strip-mall necromancer.

One man walked out of Tuesday night with a deadline moved on his terms and not a single concession announced. The other walked out with a Truth Social post.

The scoreboard

Mark Carney ran the Bank of Canada through the Global Financial Crisis and the Bank of England through Brexit. He has spent his entire professional life sitting across tables from people trying to bluff him, with actual trillions on the line, and going home with their lunch money. He is, by training and temperament, precisely the wrong human being on the planet to play deadline poker against.

And across the table from him sits a man who bankrupted casinos. Casinos. Businesses where the maths is rigged in your favour by law, and he still managed to lose. A man whose entire negotiating doctrine is “threaten, fold, lie about it,” now up against an opponent who has read the doctrine, annotated the doctrine, and is running it in reverse against its author.

Sun Tzu said the general who wins a battle makes many calculations before the battle is fought. Carney is five thousand steps ahead. The rancid Depression-era cosplayer across the fucking table is still trying to work out why his 1930 musket keeps blowing up in his tiny hands.

Friday’s deadline will arrive. And when it does, one of two things happens. Either the tariffs quietly evaporate into another “framework,” and Carney wins again, or they actually land, American consumers pay 50% more for Canadian goods, and Carney wins again while pointing at the invoice.

That’s the art of war, folks. Win before the fight starts. Then let the other bloke hold the press conference.

IFLA ~ Gman

AUSSIE TO YANKIE EASY FIXER WORD WIZARD

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, the way a huntsman and a tarantula are technically both spiders: one of them is huge, hairy, bursts out from behind the sun visor at 100 k's an hour, and we still just carry him outside on a broom and wish him well, and the other one you lot sell in pet shops.

The differences go all the way down. When one of your politicians disgraces himself, he gets a book deal, a podcast, a cabinet position and a commemorative coin. When one of ours disgraces himself, he gets rolled by his own party before the arvo smoko and is never spoken of again except at trivia nights. Your congressional hearings run for 7 years, cost millions, and produce blown-up photographs of a man’s donger on an easel. Ours run for an afternoon, someone calls someone a mug, and we all go to the pub. You investigate the president’s son for a decade and find three-fifths of five-eighths of fuck all. We would have checked, found nothing, and shouted the poor bastard a parmy by Friday. And when your president tortures a recovering addict for 10 years, the addict eventually tells him to go fuck himself on camera, and your country calls it a scandal. We call it Tuesday, and frankly, we call it earnt. Below is the full decoded master. Use them wisely, or at least loudly.

Bunnings: The cathedral-sized hardware chain that doubles as the national town square, chiefly on the strength of the charity sausage sizzle in the car park.

Sausage sizzle: A snag in white bread from a trestle table outside Bunnings or a polling booth, onions underneath by federal decree, proceeds to the local netball club. The purest institution this country has. Tariffing one would end a government by Thursday.

Dropkick: A useless person, a loser. Originally a rugby kick, repurposed because the kind of bloke who fluffs a dropkick is the kind you wouldn’t trust to mind your beer, let alone the economy.

Galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud foolish person who makes an enormous racket and achieves precisely nothing. Any resemblance to sitting heads of state is purely ornithological.

Mongrel: Literally a mixed-breed dog. Applied to humans as insult or grudging compliment depending purely on tone. “That bloody mongrel” is resentment. “Tough mongrel” is respect. In our pieces, almost always the first.

Stones: Courage, of the anatomical variety. What Canada showed by being the only country on Earth besides China to hit back, and what evaporates from a certain Oval Office roughly two hours before every deadline.

Full whack: The maximum. The entire amount, no discounts, no mates rates. Copping the full whack means paying every cent of the bill, which is what American importers are about to do on Canadian hockey sticks, and no, we don’t understand it either.

THIS IS HOW REVOLUTIONS START IN AUSTRALIA

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