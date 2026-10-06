EXTREME LANGUAGE WARNING AHEAD! DO NOT CONSUME WITH HOT CONDIMENTS, COLD CONDIMENTS, OR WITHIN EARSHOT OF YOUR NAN!

I sat through all eighty-two painful fucking minutes of Monday night’s Nebraska rally speech so you don’t have to, and I came out the other end needing a shower and a tetanus shot. The whole shitshow left me wanting to scrub my eyeballs with bleach.

What I watched was a piece of human excrement in a suit offering two American cities to a foreign enemy, while a room full of his own countrymen cheered the arsehole on like braindead twatwaffles. The dickweasel stood there soaking up the applause as if betrayal tasted like victory, and those arseclowns lapped it up.

I’ve been writing about this fucknoodle for years and I’ve run out of polite ways to say I’m disgusted, so this one comes without them. The cheering told me how deep the rot has sunk, and the prickbiscuit fuckwits doing it get no manners from me either.

Same Old Arseclown, New Diesel Stunt

On Monday night Donald Trump walked into the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, in a congressional district he won with 76 per cent of the vote, on what the bollockbrain calls a 32-day blitz of rallies before the midterms. Every stop on the tour is deep-red country, which tells you how far up shit creek his party of knobhead wankers is. A Republican member of Congress told CNN they’re looking at “a five-alarm fire”, and Senator Pete Ricketts is in a real scrap with an independent named Dan Osborn in a state the shitgibbon carried by twenty points.

The fire has a price tag on it, and the fuckwit who lit it was the one on stage. AAA had the national average for diesel at $6.32 a gallon on Monday, which is $2.63 dearer than a year ago, and it is harvest. Nebraska’s own Republican governor, Jim Pillen, wrote to Trump that day to say diesel had hit a record in his state and to ask for a 90-day pause on diesel exports.

So the Don of Mar-a-Lardo did what he always does when the room gets restless, and pulled a stunt. The fucknugget announced a historic executive order, and he introduced it like this.

“For many years, farm vehicles, construction equipment, and other off-road vehicles have used what is known as red dye diesel. Do you know what that is? I don’t know what the hell it is, but whatever it is, it’s supposed to be very good.”

He said that to a hall full of farmers, about the fuel in their own tractors, half a minute before calling for the pen. The dumb bastard was signing an order about a liquid he couldn’t pick out of a line-up, which is about the level of homework you’d expect from this boofhead.

Here is what the order does. It lets truckers and farmers run dyed off-road diesel on the highway until the end of the year, and it defers the federal tax on that fuel, which is 24.4 cents a gallon. Nebraska Public Media read the fine print, which is more than the tosser signing it managed, and reported that the order does not eliminate the tax.

Diesel is up $2.63 and the wanker has handed back 24 cents of it on the never-never. That is about nine cents in the dollar, from the arsehole whose war put the other ninety-one there. He told the room a typical trucker will save more than $100 a fill, the big-noting prick. A Nebraska station did the arithmetic and got about $60 on a 250-gallon tank, with the hundred only turning up where a state chips in as well.

Then, with the ink still wet, he told everyone what it was for.

“So, Pete and Jim, this should absolutely assure your election. I guarantee you that.”

That is the President of the United States, on stage, bragging that a federal tax order is a campaign gift for the two blokes standing behind him. Any other president would have a special counsel up his arse by breakfast.

Whose fault it isn’t

You might think a man signing emergency fuel relief would mention the war that caused the emergency. He did, in order to rule it out.

“And I have to say what’s driving up gasoline is really no longer the Strait of Hormuz because record numbers of barrels are coming out of that right now.”

A Nebraska station covering the same rally put the record diesel prices down largely to the conflict with Iran and the choked Strait of Hormuz, which is also what every servo price board on earth has been saying for seven months. On stage the culprits were refineries in Russia and then, inevitably, California.

“And California has refineries that they close up. And they close up their refineries. They’re crazy. Okay? They’re crazy.”

He also told the crowd he had driven past an Iowa petrol station at $1.85 a gallon just before he started the war, and promised to beat that price once it ends. Nebraska’s average on Monday was $4.21. As for when it ends, his forecast was “maybe a little after the election, maybe a little before”, which is a bloody convenient timetable for a war to keep.

The sentence

Twelve minutes in, he explained why he wanted a big win in November, and his gob kept going after his brain had clocked off.

“I want to see a tremendous victory. You want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let ’em take... let ’em take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. That’s... this is a very small price to pay and it’s going to be over with very soon.”

The crowd applauded and cheered, like lemmings without cognition.

Reporters have been trying to parse it ever since. Fox’s Los Angeles station called it likely tongue in cheek. ABC’s read it as him implying Iran could have hit an American city if its nuclear program had been left alone, before he went on to nominate two of them. His supporters online have settled on “joke”, and if that’s the joke then the punchline is more than five million dead Americans and the comedian is a grub.

On the tape the shitweasel fumbles the first run at it, backs up, and then lands it cleanly twice. He got a second go at the sentence and picked the same bloody one.

I can’t tell you what was going on inside that head and I’ve stopped pretending anyone can. I can tell you what came out of it, which was “let them”, tossed off the way you’d wave away a parking fine. If he meant something else he has had every chance to say so, and at the time of writing the White House had not answered the reporters who asked. Until he does, what’s on the tape is a self-serving grifter shrugging at the idea of five million dead Americans.

The Mob Boss and California

If you were honestly picturing an Iranian strike on America, New York and Washington are roughly two thousand kilometres closer to Tehran than Los Angeles is. The petty bastard skipped the whole East Coast and went straight to California.

That is Gavin Newsom’s California, the state Trump sent the National Guard and the Marines into last year, and the same state he called crazy from the same stage a quarter of an hour later. Newsom noticed, and answered that night.

“He is deranged and dangerous.”

The opening minutes of the speech tell you how the other half lives. This is the tosspot explaining how Nebraska gets its disaster money.

“If it rains, a little bit rain comes down, Pete’s calling. ‘Sir, it’s been horrible. We had a flood. Could you send us 25 million?’ I said to Pete, ‘That’s a lot of money, but you know, I won it three times.’ I say, ‘The hell with it. Give him the money.’”

So here is my read, and I’ll own it as mine. The state that voted for him three times gets the cheque, and the state that never has gets “let them”. That is how a mob boss runs a neighbourhood. “Take out” is how a thug orders a hit, and he used it about a rival’s turf ten minutes after skiting about looking after his own. This standover man runs the country like a protection racket, where loyalty buys favours and dissent buys “let them”.

Selling Out the Sailors He Sent to War

Congressman Scott Peters, who represents San Diego, pointed out that the city is home to 115,000 active-duty service members and their families. He also pointed out that the sailors and marines of the USS Abraham Lincoln, who have been stuck at sea for months in this war, are due home there this month. The gutless turd offered up their home port while they were still out fighting for him, as if the troops were disposable and their families were small change.

More than a million people in Los Angeles County voted for Donald Trump in 2024. That is roughly double the number who voted for him in the entire state of Nebraska, so the dipstick was writing off twice as many of his own voters as the state he was standing in ever gave him.

Senator Alex Padilla says at least nineteen American service members have died in the war with Iran, and that one of them, Noah Tietjens, was a Nebraskan. That state already knows what this war costs, and a hall in that state still cheered.

It wasn’t only Democrats who gagged on it. Jim Desmond is a Republican and a Navy veteran running for Congress in San Diego, and he said he “vehemently” disagreed.

“No American city is expendable.”

San Diego’s mayor, Todd Gloria, kept it shorter still and told the President his city “is not collateral damage.”

And the part that should really do your head in is that Iran has no missile that can reach the United States. He pulled the threat out of his arse to justify the fuel bill, then gave the cities away regardless.

The rest of the hour

The Los Angeles line was not a lone brain fade in an otherwise sober address. Straight after it, he had this to say about the Iranians.

“You know, they always say they have a big threshold for pain. They need it. Let me tell you, they need it.”

That is a lecture on pain thresholds from a man who had just described six-dollar diesel to a room full of farmers as “a little bit high”.

He claimed American forces took over Venezuela’s oil in one hour and forty-eight minutes, and he promised every adult citizen $5,000 on the condition that Republicans hold the House and the Senate. He also shared what the front row thinks of him.

“I said, ‘What about Washington and Lincoln?’ And they say, ‘You’re better, sir.’”

He was no gentler with the people running against his candidates. Of Lynne Walz, the Democrat standing for governor, whom he introduced as a relative of Tim Walz, he said this.

“She’s a disaster just like her uncle or whatever the hell he is. They come from a bad bloodline.”

A president who couldn’t say how two people are related was still confident about the quality of their blood.

Saturday night in Ohio

Anyone hoping Monday was a one-off should watch what he gave a crowd in Ohio two nights earlier, in the middle of telling them to get out and vote.

▶️ Presidunce Nits-for-Neurons at his Ohio rally, 3 October 2026

“If you do that, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big and we’re going to shove it up their ass.”

“Their” is the half of the country that votes the other way. The line got its cheer, so he came back for another helping inside the minute, by way of a detour through James Talarico, the Texas Democrat.

“I didn’t even know what the hell a vegan was. A vegan is vegetables. A vegan is eating a piece of lettuce all day long. But he’s a vegan. He’s a strange looking guy. He reminds me of Alfred E. Neuman from Mad Magazine.” “And he’s a vegan. We’re going to shove it up their asses.”

That’s a vegetarian, you galah. An eighty-year-old man with the launch codes learned a new word, got it wrong, and used it to bag another bloke’s dinner and his face, and the hall cheered him for it. That is primary-school bully material coming out of the commander-in-chief.

So on Saturday he wanted to shove it up half the country, and by Monday he was letting Iran take out its cities. At least the prick is consistent about the people he works for.

The problem is in the seats

I’ve been dancing around this next bit for years out of good manners, and Monday night cured me of them. He says this shit because it works.

The Applause Junkie of Palm Beach tests lines on a live audience like a comic working a pub, and the arsetrumpet keeps whatever gets the roar. “Shove it up their ass” got a cheer in Ohio, so it got a second run before the minute was out. “Let them take out Los Angeles” got a cheer in Nebraska, and I’d put money on it turning up again before November.

The crowd is the customer and this is what the customer ordered. For the red-cap faithful, politics stopped being about anything years ago. It is sideshow alley, with a villain to boo and a ringmaster who’ll say the filthy thing out loud so they can feel naughty for clapping. The front ten rows are the laughing clowns at the Easter Show, a line of open gobs swivelling left and right while a carnie drops in whatever he likes. He can swap positions between breakfast and lunch without losing a single one of them, because none of these rusted-on fuckbarnacles was ever there for the policy. A woman from Doniphan, whose husband farms, told a reporter outside that diesel prices are “pretty crazy”, and she is right. The same hall of clapgoblins then cheered the man whose war made them so.

I’m done with the excuse that they were conned. In 2016 a voter could plead ignorance. By 2024 he had been convicted on 34 felony counts and a jury had found him liable for sexually abusing a woman. He had been impeached twice. Americans looked at all of it and gave him more votes than he’d ever had, enough to win the popular vote for the first time with just under half of it. Those thundernongs read the label on the tin and went back for seconds.

The foul mouth and the thick-as-two-planks ignorance are the product, and enough of America has now paid full price for it twice. He is a two-dollar showbag, all shiny plastic on the outside and cheap shit within, and they queued around the block for it.

I know roughly half the country voted against him and has been wearing the consequences ever since, and you have my full sympathy. My disgust is reserved for the dropkicks in the seats, who heard a president offer up two cities full of their fellow Americans and clapped because those cities barrack for the other team. They call themselves patriots, these red-capped hatracks, and they will cheer the loss of five million countrymen if the right bloke says it into a microphone.

Put a Democratic president on a stage in Los Angeles telling a cheering crowd, “Let them take out Omaha. Small price to pay.” Fox would have it on a loop until Christmas and the articles of impeachment would be drafted before the poor bastard reached the car. The same muppets who clapped on Monday would be screaming treason until they went hoarse, and they would be right to.

That dribbling, dummy-spitting, daylight-robbing, draft-dodging drongo will be gone one day. The mob that cheered will still be there, registered to vote and waiting for the next ringmaster to wander down sideshow alley.

The job

The oath doesn’t come with a map of who voted for him. This fuckspanner is paid to protect the whole joint, including the bits that can’t stand him, and on Monday night he couldn’t get through a sales pitch for cheap diesel without putting five million people on the counter.

He should take it back and apologise to both cities. The shitehawk won’t, because apologies are for people with a conscience. So it falls to Congress, and to the spineless arseweasels who run it, to ask how a cheap racketeer who talks about American cities like a mob boss carving up territory gets to keep the job of defending them.

Los Angeles is America and so is Grand Island. The voters get their say in four weeks. Every twatwomble who cheered on Monday has already told the rest of us what they are, and everyone else can decide what two cities are worth to the cunt who priced them at 24 cents a gallon.

IFLA ~ Fucked-Off Gman

SMALL PRICE TO PAY

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: WE DON'T KNOW WHAT THE HELL IT IS EITHER, BUT IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE VERY GOOD

Learning what an Australian just called your president will cost you about two minutes, which is a very small price to pay. Nobody had to offer up a city for it.

Fuckwit: A person whose stupidity has become a hazard to others. The headline is using it in the technical sense.

Shouted the bar: Bought a round for everyone in the pub. The surest way to get a cheer in Australia, and it costs more than 24 cents.

Flog: To sell something, usually hard and usually not worth the asking price.

Up shit creek: In serious trouble. The paddle is traditionally missing.

Dearer: More expensive. The only direction diesel has travelled since February, and it didn't need the Strait of Hormuz to get there, apparently.

On the never-never: On credit, with the bill turning up later. A tax that is deferred and not cancelled is the textbook case.

Servo: A petrol station. The big sign out the front is the only economic indicator most people read.

Gob: A mouth, especially one that is open when it shouldn’t be.

Grub: A low, dirty person. Nothing to do with food.

Skiting: Boasting. A national sin in Australia and a job description in Palm Beach.

Galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud fool.

Bag: To criticise or mock someone.

Drongo: A slow-witted person. Named after a racehorse that never won.

Thick as two planks: Extremely stupid. One plank was judged insufficient.

Wearing it: Bearing the cost of something you didn’t choose.

Dropkick: A useless person. Also a way of kicking a football, which is the more respectable meaning.

Barrack: To cheer for a team. Americans root for theirs, which means something else entirely in Australia.

Muppet: A fool operated by someone else’s hand.

Do your head in: To confuse or exhaust you past the point of patience.

The whole joint: The entire place. In this case, fifty states.

Fuckspanner: A tool, in both senses. He has been dropped into the works and everything has stopped.

Shitehawk: A scavenging bird that circles the tip, and a person of the same habits. Irish and British by origin and welcome here.

Arseweasel: A slippery creature that survives by staying close behind someone more powerful.

Twatwomble: A fool who wanders about picking up whatever rubbish he is handed.

Brain fade: A sudden lapse in thinking. The polite explanation.

Poor bastard: An expression of sympathy. In Australia the word is nearly always affectionate.

SO DENSE THEY CAN BEND LIGHT