I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrumsDrumsInTheDeep's avatar
DrumsDrumsInTheDeep
Oct 16

The Carndog absolutely fucking conducted that orchestra like a Maestro.

Reply
Share
52 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Deedie Beidler's avatar
Deedie Beidler
Oct 16

God, I LOVE this man.. wish he was our President

Reply
Share
18 replies
338 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture