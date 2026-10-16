THE PAWNBROKER PAWNS A FUCKING COUNTRY

On Wednesday night in Bullhead City, Arizona, the Pawnbroker of Palm Beach stood at a rally and slapped an entire nation on the counter like a busted toaster. Canada, he barked to the crowd, will “end up being the 51st state, because that’s the only way it works,” which is the only way anything works inside that head. Then the line he’d been polishing like a used-car salesman: “We don’t need them, but they need us.” For the slow galahs at the back he added “they’ll be doing something just like Greenland.” He dropped that five days before Alberta votes on splitting, never once naming the province, yet every arsehole in the room heard the dog whistle loud and clear.

On Thursday night in Calgary, Mark Carney faced a packed BMO Centre, red to the rafters, and answered without ever saying the name. No shouting at the bin fire. He minutes the bullshit and gets on with the pipeline paperwork while the Yank toddler throws another tantrum. That’s the method, the Governor of Getting On With It refusing to dignify the raffle-wanker with a direct reply.

Give that same entitled prick the nukes and a hotline to Moscow and this is what you get: a country treated like collateral for his ego. The dark joke writes itself. One man’s bruised ballsack of a legacy is now the price tag on two whole nations.

“SO THEY CAN OWN US”

Here is the opener, about four minutes in, delivered in the voice of a man reading out a quarterly result.

▶️ Mark Carney at the Forever Canadian rally, Calgary, Thursday 15 October, via CTV News

The world has become more dangerous and divided. There are some outside our borders who are working to break us so they can own us. But we know, we know, we know that we can give ourselves far more than anyone else can take away.

He chose the word own. Own is the word for property, and every Calgarian in that hall knew exactly whose arse was being claimed and by which bloated prick. “Outside our borders” is doing a lot of heavy lifting for a country with one land border, and Blind Freddy would spot in half a second which side the prime minister meant.

The Landlord of the 51st State has been slapping rent notices on a house he doesn’t own since January last year. The ambassador he sent north, Pete Hoekstra, called the 51st-state talk “a term of endearment,” which is why more than 225,000 Canadians signed a petition to boot the stickybeak out as persona non grata. The petition also flags his links to a Michigan voter-ID app the Alberta separatists used to harvest names and addresses. Hoekstra claims he had no idea. Pull the other one, you dill. Down here we’d call that bullshit at best and outright cockhead behaviour at worst, and those signatures show Canada agrees on both.

THE HAMMER

Then the fucking pipeline. Pacific Link got listed on 1 October as the first project of national interest under the Building Canada Act, with Carney standing beside Danielle Smith in Fort McMurray to seal the deal like a pair of equal partners telling the Yank landlord to get stuffed. Canada and Alberta as equal owners, an extra million barrels a day heading to Asia instead of south, 140,000 jobs and more than $20 billion a year in GDP on the government's own sheet. He was forty seconds into selling it when the quiet part came out, the real middle finger to the spray-tanned fungal cancer who thinks he owns the map.

▶️ Mark Carney at the Forever Canadian rally, Calgary, Thursday 15 October, via CTV News

Together, we’re unlocking our full potential as an energy superpower, including with the Pacific Link pipeline. It will create more than 140,000 jobs. It will reduce our dependence on the United States.

Careful. Careful. Reduce. Careful. They might think that’s election interference. Just saying. They’re a little touchy down there. We’re not. We’re getting on with it. We are getting on with it.

The CBC’s live blog logged the crowd in order, which is the kind of detail that makes a yarn. Moderate cheers for the pipeline and a bit more for the jobs, then the place went off like a frog in a sock when he said United States. Carney let it run and then dropped the bit, finger raised at his own crowd. “Careful. They might think that’s election interference.” Then, after a beat, “Just saying. They’re a little touchy down there.”

I cacked myself. The central banker who answered a presidential ultimatum two weeks ago with “I take note” has found a second gear, and the second gear is deadpan. He was having a lend of a man two thousand kilometres away who will be told about it by an aide and will never be able to prove it was about him.

The joke has a floor under it, which is what makes it land. On Wednesday Corey Hogan, the Liberal MP for Calgary Confederation who warmed up this very rally, told CTV he was “generally satisfied” the White House is not interfering in the referendum. That’s where the bar sits now: a sitting MP has to check. The Alberta Prosperity Project, the separatist outfit, met US State Department officials three times between April last year and January, and the Globe and Mail spent this month cataloguing more of the same. The ambassador calls annexation a term of endearment. So when Carney says they might think the pipeline is election interference, he is describing a government that is pissing in the separatists’ pocket with one hand and clutching its pearls with the other.

And the geography of the hammer is the best part. The tariff wall is the Maginot Line of Mar-a-Lardo: ruinously expensive and built with enormous ceremony, and the pipeline simply goes around it. Alberta pumps more than four million barrels a day and nearly all of it has only ever had one customer. Pacific Link puts a million of those barrels on a tanker to Asia, which is what “reduce our dependence” means in plain English, and what the Arizona rally meant by “they need us” turns out to have an expiry date on it. The response at the other end will be a devon sandwich left on a dashboard in January, sweating through a Truth Social post about milk. He was still on about milk on Wednesday, “anything past two bottles,” and about renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America,” while the man he thinks needs him was pricing a route to Shanghai.

THE REST OF THE RECEIPTS

Carney never swung the hammer twice in a row. He put it down, built the next bit of the house, and picked it up again when nobody was looking. Here are the other swings.

▶️ Mark Carney at the Forever Canadian rally, Calgary, via CTV News

Don’t be fooled by the idea that you can send a message with your vote. This is not poker. A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that will lead to years of deep uncertainty and lost opportunities for Albertans and for Canadians.

On its face that’s aimed at the separatists, and it lands differently once you know who else is at the table. A bluff is only dangerous when someone across the felt is holding a bigger stack and has told you to your face that he wants the house. On Wednesday his word for the house was Greenland.

▶️ Mark Carney at the Forever Canadian rally, Calgary, via CTV News

Faced with this more dangerous world, Canadians are choosing once again to stand together. There’s lots of ways to do this, many of them fun. Buying Alberta whiskey, taking holidays in the Rockies, coming to the Stampede, choosing Canadian suppliers. These are acts of fun, but they are acts of solidarity repeated millions of times, and the threads of our country are being woven together anew. I won’t sugarcoat it. Some of those threads have needed to be repaired.

Washington calls that a boycott. Carney called it a long weekend. The country that has spent eighteen months refusing to buy American whiskey and cancelling Florida got told by its prime minister that it’s been having fun, and the room agreed with him. That is the most polite act of economic warfare I have ever seen a national leader describe from a stage, and the “threads have needed to be repaired” line is the only moment he lets the register drop to show you he knows exactly who cut them.

▶️ Mark Carney at the Forever Canadian rally, Calgary, via CTV News

And with foreign importers who want to trade more with Canada, the world’s most reliable trading partner.

Because Canada is the most connected country in the world now. Tariff-free access to one and a half billion consumers. And we are just getting started.

“The world’s most reliable trading partner” has an unspoken second half, and the second half is a bloke who put tariffs on a trade deal he signed himself and then stood in a desert on Wednesday night and said the people he’d been sledging for eighteen months need him. Carney didn’t argue the point. He just read out the customer list.

THE MAYOR HAD A HAMMER OF HIS OWN

Before anything funny gets said about the mayor, the day he was carrying. At about 1.11pm on Thursday a Calgary Transit bus set off a chain-reaction crash on Saddletowne Circle in the city’s north-east, hit a second bus standing at a stop and set it alight. Three passengers died. Nineteen people were hurt, by the ambulance service’s count, including a police officer injured as she ran toward the burning bus. Jeromy Farkas put his prepared speech down and opened with that, and told the room the officer had gone in to save a child. Nothing in that paragraph gets a joke from me, and it got none from him.

What he did next was the sharpest domestic sledge of the night, and he did it with the premier sitting across town at a $500-a-plate United Conservative fundraiser rather than in the hall. Farkas is the son of a Hungarian refugee who arrived in Canada seventy years ago to the day, and he is the first openly queer mayor Calgary has had. He told the room he wanted the officer to hear the cheers from her hospital bed, and then he started adding addresses.

▶️ Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas at the Forever Canadian rally, via CTV News

I want them to hear us in Edmonton. God knows especially Edmonton these days. Let’s hear it for every queer kid growing up in Alberta. I was one of those kids. I am one of those kids. And I never thought I’d live to see the day when someone like me would become mayor of Calgary. For the kids here tonight, I want you to know, and Danielle, I want you to know, too, that no matter who you are, you belong in this city.

“God knows especially Edmonton these days” is the legislature. “And Danielle, I want you to know, too” is the premier whose government has spent the year legislating at trans kids while she tells the province it’s all about pipelines. The CBC filed it as the mayor “challenging Alberta’s premier.” The hall filed it as a shoeing. Farkas gets the one line of heat in this piece that isn’t aimed at Washington, and he earned it by saying it to the room she wasn’t in.

I WORKED THAT TOWN

A word on why this one lands where it does for me. I’m an Aussie who spent a year on the tools in Calgary, and I’ll say it plain: it was the best fucking year of my life. We worked seven days straight out in the sticks an hour from town, and blew out exactly one night a week, Thursday. We knew a bartender at the Keg in the mall carpark, a top bloke who looked like Matt Damon and was built like a Mallee bull. Every Thursday he’d knock off and drive us the hour home instead of letting us piss away seventy or eighty bucks on cabs. Nobody asked, nobody paid; that’s just how the place fucking ran.

Everyone I met there was cut from the same cloth. Hospitable and honest to a fault, as hardworking as any crew I’ve sweated beside on a site. They are decent fucking people who do not want to be fucked with. On Wednesday a man who has never driven anyone home in his miserable life stood in a desert and told them they need him. He’s the same cunt who’d leave you stranded in the car park after keying your ute.

MONDAY

Here is what the fucking vote actually is, because half the coverage has the punters believing Alberta is deciding whether to leave on Monday. It isn’t. There are ten questions on ten separate ballots. Question 10, counted first, asks whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or whether the government should start the constitutional process toward a later, binding vote on separation. Option 1 is remain. The result is non-binding. A Leger poll in early October had remain at 70 per cent, and the only thing that moves that number is who turns up.

Forever Canadian exists because Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier who arrived from communist Poland in 1982, drove a 33-year-old bus seven thousand kilometres around the province and came back with 456,000 signatures on a petition asking whether Alberta should stay in Canada. He needed 294,000. The separatists have been to Washington three times like desperate arse-kissers. Lukaszuk went to every town with a servo. That’s the difference between decent people and the grubs trying to key the country.

Carney’s ask was three things, and he said them twice: mark Monday, show your pride, bring a friend. “Let Alberta lead, not leave.” Somewhere in the middle of the history lesson a person in the crowd needed first aid, the prime minister stopped mid-sentence to call for the paramedics and stood there while the hall chanted at him, and when it was done he explained to seven thousand people that his cat Nico was at home and doing fine. That’s the temperature of the man. A former Bank of England governor in a Stampede hall, taking a welfare check on his cat from the floor, four days before a vote on whether his country stays whole.

Three weeks out from his own midterms, with the trade war he started still on the books and his own farmers siphoning tractors, that touchy, tantrum-throwing, tariff-tossing, Truth-Social-typing tosser stood in the Arizona desert and told a crowd that Canada needs him. The next night a central banker stood in a cattle-show hall in Calgary, in front of thousands of people wearing the flag, and told them the bloke is touchy. Then he went back to the pipeline.

He never said the name. The touchy cantaloupian catastrophe in Arizona heard it anyway, the miserable fuckwit.

IFLA ~ Cacking Himself ~ Gman

DRIVE US HOME

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: DON’T WORRY, THIS ISN’T ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Mark Carney warned seven thousand Albertans that cheering too hard for a pipeline might get them done for election interference by a government that calls annexing them a term of endearment. This glossary is typed on a mountain in New South Wales, interferes with nothing, and comes with tariff-free access for anyone who can read.

bin fire: A dumpster fire. A slow, smoky, self-inflicted disaster everyone can see and nobody wants to stand near. The thing Carney declines to shout at.

Blind Freddy: The national benchmark for the obvious. A hypothetical blind bloke who could have spotted which side of Canada’s one land border “outside our borders” was pointing at.

bloke: Guy, man, fella. Calling someone a bloke implies basic competence and harmless ordinariness, which is why we apply it to Carney and have to reach for other words for the other one.

cacked myself: Laughed so hard the trousers were at risk. The top rung of Australian laughter, one above pissing yourself, and the only honest response to “they’re a little touchy down there.”

cockhead: An idiot of a specific kind: loud, wrong, and pleased with himself. Where a dickhead might not know better, a cockhead knows better and does it anyway, usually at a podium. An ambassador’s natural register.

dill: A mild, almost fond word for an idiot. Your nan’s word for the bloke who reversed into the letterbox. An ambassador who calls annexation a term of endearment and then swears he didn’t know what the app was for.

frog in a sock, went off like a: Agitated, berserk, going absolutely nuts in a confined space. The BMO Centre at the words “United States.”

fuckwit: A complete idiot, but a load-bearing one, whose stupidity actively causes damage rather than just sitting there. Not your common galah. The last word in this piece, which is where he belongs.

galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud fool who makes an enormous racket and achieves nothing. The back rows in Bullhead City.

grub: A filthy, low, no-good unit of a human. Dirty in the moral sense, not the mud sense. Anyone who’s been to Washington three times to sell out their own province.

having a lend: Taking the piss. Having someone on. Carney wasn’t having a lend of the room. He was having a lend of Arizona.

knock off: The end of the working day, when the tools go down and the ute goes home. Not a counterfeit handbag. A bartender who knocks off and drives two tradies an hour home is the whole country in one bloke.

long weekend: Three days off courtesy of a public holiday. Also, as of Thursday, the official Canadian term for an eighteen-month consumer boycott of the United States.

Mallee bull, built like a: In peak physical condition, fit as a Mallee bull in the usual form. The Mallee is scrubby, hard country in the Victorian and South Australian interior, and anything that thrives there is built like a brick dunny. A bartender at the Keg, circa one very good year.

on the tools: Working a trade with your hands, as opposed to running the job from a desk. Your correspondent was on the tools in Calgary for a year and has the knees to prove it.

piss away: To waste money, usually fast and usually on something you’ll regret. Seventy or eighty bucks on a cab is pissed away. Seventy or eighty bucks on a bartender’s petrol is an investment, and he wouldn’t take it.

pissing in his pocket: Flattering someone, sucking up, telling them what they want to hear for your own ends. What a certain State Department has been doing in the Alberta separatists’ pocket since April last year.

pull the other one: “I don’t believe a word of it.” Short for pull the other leg, it’s got bells on. The correct response to an ambassador who didn’t know what his mates’ app was being used for.

punters: The ordinary public. The man or woman in the street, not the bloke who kicks away on fourth down. The people both rallies were talking to, and only one of them was telling the truth.

servo: A service station. A gas station, to you. Every town in Alberta has one, and Thomas Lukaszuk’s bus has stopped at all of them.

shoeing, a: A comprehensive beating, as in being kicked while the boots are on. What a mayor can administer to a premier without raising his voice, provided she’s at a fundraiser across town.

sledge: A verbal insult designed to put an opponent off, from cricket, where it is close to a listed skill. Has to be true enough to sting. “Touchy down there” qualifies.

sticks, out in the: The middle of nowhere, a long way from anything. An hour out of Calgary on a seven-day week is the sticks, and the cab fare home proves it.

stickybeak: A nosy person, someone with their beak stuck into business that isn’t theirs. An ambassador whose friends built a voter-ID app for a separatist movement in the country he’s accredited to.

top bloke: The highest ordinary compliment one Australian can pay another: a good man, reliable, no fuss. Looks like Matt Damon optional.

tosser: A wanker, but milder. A self-important nobody. The last word in the alliterative stack, and the only one of the five that’s a compliment.

went off: Erupted, exploded, went completely nuts. A crowd, a party or a bull ant nest. See frog in a sock.

yarn: A story, a tale, a good long one told at the bar. The CBC blogger logging the cheers in order gave us one for free.

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