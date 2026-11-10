Righto, you lot of fearless little willie wagtails, pull up a milk crate for this epic rant, because a Republican has done something decent and it may be a very long while before we see another.

On Monday afternoon in Washington, Thomas Massie stood up in the House and read out eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, the useless wanker. It took him about an hour and twenty minutes to get through all 34 pages, which is an hour and twenty minutes more than Cocksbreath had given the Pentagon press room since the fifth of May.

Massie is no mate of this publication’s politics. He’s a Kentucky libertarian with bills in for raw milk and permit-free guns, and on a normal week we’d be tipping a bucket on him. He’s also an MIT engineer who reads the bloody instructions, which in this Congress makes him a fucking unicorn. In May he lost his seat, in the most expensive House primary in American history, to a candidate hand-picked by the Reverse Midas of Mar-a-Lardo, with Hegseth flying in to put the boot in.

So the machine spent a fortune knocking off the last honest bastard in the room and built its own worst nightmare, the clever pricks. The rest of the spineless fucknuggets stayed quiet while Pete wrecked the joint.

Massie has just proved the only way to survive this rotting circus is to have already lost everything they can take. They left him a clear diary, and he’s used it to put Pete’s performance review on the record, where the machine’s lapdogs have nowhere left to hide.

THE EIGHT TIMES YES THAT EXPOSED THE GUTLESS WONDERS

The excuse doing the rounds among House Republicans is that Pete is effective and they like the war, so some of the gutless bastards say they’ll vote no. Massie’s answer on X was that the question is whether Hegseth committed impeachable acts. “And the answer is yes, eight times.”

Three of the articles cover the Iran war, which began on 28 February without a vote in Congress and sailed past the sixty-day legal limit on the first of May. In June both chambers voted to end it, a first in American history according to the articles, and Hegseth kept the fucking thing going anyway.

The other five cover the civilian-harm safeguards the resolution says he dismantled, the boat strikes it says have killed at least 243 people, the campaign against Senator Mark Kelly, the raid that seized Venezuela’s president and the unauthorised bombing of Yemen. Kelly’s offence, as Massie put it on CNN, was “saying that you don’t have to follow illegal orders”, and six of the eight articles impeach Hegseth for following them.

“Only following orders” died as a defence at Nuremberg, and the pricks who like the war more than the Constitution have now been told so six times. Massie’s invitation to his colleagues ran one sentence: “If I’m wrong, tell me where I’m wrong.”

The lapdogs are still pretending loyalty outranks the law, and their owner’s reply arrived on Truth Social on Monday night.

Donald J. Trump, @realDonaldTrump, Truth Social, 9 November 2026.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins read that post to Massie on air the same night. His answer began “Well, this isn’t a popularity contest”, and it went on to take the post at its word.

▶️ Massie answers the “most popular and successful” post, The Source, 9 November, via CNN

And, you know, he has been effective. He was effective at killing 200 school children. He was effective at bombing fishing boats that may or may not have had people who were guilty of smuggling drugs. He’s been effective at waging an unconstitutional kidnapping in Venezuela. I mean, in some aspect, he has been effective. And that’s what we’re impeaching him for, his effectiveness in breaking the law and violating the Constitution.

He said 200 on air. The resolution he filed is more exact. The school was Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary in Minab, in southern Iran. Article IV says three Tomahawk cruise missiles fired from US Navy warships hit it within the first hour of the war, on a Saturday morning with class in session. The children in the building were mostly girls aged seven to twelve. The resolution puts the dead at no fewer than 156 civilians, at least 120 of them schoolchildren.

Massie’s charge is about what came before that morning. The article says Hegseth asked Congress in May 2025 to repeal the law requiring the Pentagon’s civilian-protection systems, and that when Congress told him no, the bastard wound the work down regardless. It says more than ninety per cent of the civilian-harm staff at the combatant commands were removed and the top military lawyers of three services were sacked with no reason given. Massie told CNN this is one of two articles that don’t trace back to an order from the president, so there is nobody upstairs for the gutless prick to hide behind. Hegseth did it himself, he said, and the school was “an obvious and unfortunate consequence”.

▶️Massie on the “fog of war”, press conference, 9 November, via ABC News

There’s no fog of war on the first day. You’ve had months to identify these targets and pick them. Yet they picked a school building on a school day with school kids in it and then struck it again and then struck it again.

The strike was on 28 February. Massie said on Monday that the results of the investigation into it have still not been announced.

The boat-strike article is just as plain. It says the first strike of the campaign, in September 2025, left two survivors clinging to the wreckage, and that a second strike about 45 minutes later killed them both. Massie’s point is that the laws of war protect Americans too, because a country that kills the shipwrecked teaches its enemies to do the same to its own sailors.

PISS-WEAK PETE FINDS A MICROPHONE

Article IV quotes the man himself. On the day he renamed the department in September 2025 he declared “Maximum lethality, not tepid legality”, and at his confirmation hearing he told senators he wanted to make sure “lawyers aren’t the ones getting in the way”. Legality gets a shitload less tepid once it has your name on it and a floor vote attached.

His answer to the charges so far has been a string of adjectives. Last Thursday he put out a video on the Pentagon’s official pages calling Massie a “disgruntled, defeated congressman” and the articles a sham, and he signed off by telling the troops to “Ignore the noise”. AP reports that scores of his political appointees then posted matching “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.” tiles, which is a hashtag campaign run out of the Pentagon to save the boss’s arse.

On Monday he told reporters “We’re not worried about that” and invited them to come “loaded for bear”. So the tosser who ordered the troops to ignore the noise called a press conference about the noise. Collins asked Massie why. “Because they’re worried”, he said. “I mean, it’s that simple.”

It was his first at the Pentagon since the fifth of May, which is 189 days. One hundred and eighty-nine days without fronting the cameras in the middle of a fucking war, from a man who told reporters on Monday he’s “happy to do it all day long” and whose articles of impeachment say he threw the regular press corps out of the building. What finally got this cockwomble to front up was a threat to his own job. That’s the piss-weak part.

He booked it for eight o’clock on Tuesday morning, which is the last hour of Fox & Friends, his old show. Of all the hours in the day, the Fox & Friends Field Marshal picked the one where the home crowd is still on the couch in its dressing gown. That is a man who wants a press conference the way I want a colonoscopy, which is sedated and among friends.

A reporter put the “disgruntled, defeated” line to Massie on Monday.

▶️Massie answers “disgruntled, defeated congressman”, press conference, 9 November, via ABC News

Well, he’s right about one thing. I’m a defeated congressman. I’m not disgruntled and we’ll see if the plan works.

The defeated bloke is sleeping fine, and the winners needed a hashtag.

He has form on the letterhead too. In September, the day Mike Johnson scrubbed the first version of this vote, Massie spared twenty seconds for the name on the door.

▶️Massie on the “Department of War”, House floor, 16 September

Over there, they’re leading a little fantasy. They call it the Department of War. You know, you can’t rename things without Congress. Hell, you can’t even rename a post office without us. You think you can rename the Department of Defense, the Department of War? Give me a break. But enjoy your little fantasy. It’s the Department of Defense.

His resolution keeps the joke going. It impeaches “Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, also referred to as Secretary of War by the Administration”, the politest “so-called” ever drafted. The Minister for Dress-Ups has the costume and the letterhead. Congress still has the deed.

HE USED NOTES

Pete took the advice. On Tuesday morning he read from notes for sixteen minutes before anyone got a fucking question in, and he opened with the line he’d road-tested on video.

▶️ Hegseth’s Pentagon press conference in full, 10 November

What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it’s not accountability. It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment.

That is ego and resentment as diagnosed by a preening, podium-dodging, press-expelling, Pentagon-rebranding prick who gave himself a new title. In twenty-five minutes he never once said Massie’s name.

Massie had asked for the eight articles one at a time. This is everything Pete had on them.

As for the articles themselves, Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, every one was a lawful operation ordered by the commander-in-chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress, and executed by American warriors who did their jobs.

It took him thirty-one seconds. “Notified to Congress” covers the easy half of the War Powers Resolution. The other half says you stop after sixty days unless Congress says yes, and in June both chambers said no. As for “ordered by the commander-in-chief, then ordered by myself”, six of the eight articles impeach him for following illegal orders, so that sentence is a confession with a flag behind it.

Then he quoted Massie back at him.

The disgruntled congressman even admitted this himself yesterday. No failure here, just impeachment for success.

Massie’s sentence, which is further up this page, was that Hegseth had been effective at killing schoolchildren. Hegseth quoted the adjective and left out the children. This is all the school got out of the grotesque odious little swamp toad with a brill cream complex.

As to the claim that the American military targets civilians, well, that is a lie and that is a slander against every professional who flew, sailed, and fought on these missions. The only people who target civilians are the terrorists that we hunt. And I will dignify this claim no further.

That ran under twenty seconds. Nobody in the articles claims the military targets civilians. Article IV says Hegseth dismantled the systems built to keep civilians off the target list, and that a school was hit in the first hour of the war. In twenty-five minutes at the podium he did not say the word school or the word children, and nobody in the room asked him to.

He did count the eighteen Americans killed in the Iran war, and set them beside 60,000 in Vietnam and 37,000 in Korea “for perspective”. He did not mention the 757 wounded on the Pentagon’s August count. He said “nobody was lost in the mission in Venezuela”, where the resolution counts 83 dead. He put the boat-strike dead at 218, “dead where they should be”. The resolution counts 243.

The rest was a bullshit victory lap around a war that hasn’t finished. The shooting ran 39 days and the blockade is nearly seven months old. “We control the Strait of Hormuz”, said the wanker, where Lloyd’s List has traffic at a fifth of pre-war levels and the Royal Navy’s shipping monitor confirmed eight attacks last week. “Nuclear sites obliterated”, he said of the June 2025 raid, eight months before a second war over the same sites, and he now claims “more than 80%” of a nuclear industry he’d already obliterated. “Their military in ruin” lasted twelve minutes, until a reporter asked about the Revolutionary Guard rearming and Pete conceded “we know that they’re going to attempt to reconstitute”, which is a funny bloody thing for a ruin to do.

“No impeachment vote for Lloyd Austin” is true, and the reason is an absolute beauty. A Republican filed those articles over Kabul in 2023, and the Republican House never brought them to the floor, so the whingeing bastard is sooking about a vote his own mob squibbed. Then there’s “thousands of American lives saved with every drug boat sunk”, across “more than 70” boats, which comes to at least 140,000 lives, about two years of every overdose death in the country.

You don’t need a psychology degree for the rest, just a tally. In sixteen minutes of prepared remarks he invoked his boss twenty times, about once every forty-eight seconds, like a smoke alarm with a flat battery. Move one is the human shield. Every charge against Pete gets shoved onto the troops, so the articles “tell every one of them that their service was a crime” and “if they want to come for the warriors, they’re going to have to come through me.” Mate, they’re coming for you, by full name, on the front page. Half a minute earlier the spineless prick had said “This is not about me.” Move two is the mirror. A bloke staging a televised event about himself calls the other bloke a spectacle, then tells a reporter “thankfully politics is not really my thing”.

Which leaves the audience. Asked whether he still has his boss’s support, he said this.

We’ve never had a better commander-in-chief. Full stop. I get to watch him every single day. He lives and breathes America first, and it’s the honor of a lifetime to be his secretary of war. And any day he’ll have me, I’ll be right here at this podium.

“Any day he’ll have me” is a man reapplying for his own job on live television, and “right here at this podium” is a big promise from someone who hadn’t stood at it in more than six months. The whole performance was pitched at the Audience of One, by a cattle dog that’s heard the ute keys and is sitting up very straight at the back door, piddling on the lino. Pete’s nose was so far up the bloke he could tell you what was for lunch.

He took seven questions. The only outlet named on the tape was Real America’s Voice, whose reporter asked, “How does it make you feel?” As questions go, that’s a foot rub. Pete replied, “I really appreciate that question”, the smug dickhead. The regular Pentagon press corps handed in its passes last year rather than sign his rules, Fox News included, and getting walked out on by Fox takes a rare cockwaffle. Asked whether the Vice President is right that the war cost Republicans the midterms, he borrowed Marco Rubio’s line that it was “not necessarily popular but it may have been necessary”, and then put in for “350 billion at a minimum”. The historic victory, it turns out, needs a fucking top-up.

THE STONE-COLD SOOK OF THE BRADY ROOM

At the White House on Monday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked whether the defence secretary keeps his job even if the House impeaches him. The Reverse Midas of Mar-a-Lardo said he’d stand by him, which on current form is the worst news Pete has had all year, and then he chucked a wobbly.

Massie's advice for Tuesday morning was generous. He said he'd like to see Pete go through all eight articles, and added, "You can use notes."

▶️The briefing-room answer to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, 9 November

Massie’s a loser. Just like you’re a loser at CNN. Just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser. Stone cold loser. I ran, I did something that nobody’s done. I took on a guy that was in his own way sort of popular in his state and I beat him badly, beat him easily with a man that never ran before, but a good man. Massie has a lot of hatred in his heart. I watched, I heard what Massie did. I don’t want to watch. I don’t want to waste my time watching him. We won two wars. We won two wars and we’ve made the world a lot safer place.

He didn’t watch it, and he has a hell of a lot to say about it. He did beat Massie in May, fair enough. Six months on, the winner is the one carrying on like a pork chop about hatred and the loser is the one calmly holding the paperwork.

Massie had a winner to announce as well. Collins asked why the articles go after the secretary and leave the bloke giving the orders alone. He said you put your fire where it has the most effect, and that for breaking laws and violating the Constitution, “Pete Hegseth is the undisputed winner” of the entire administration. It is the first title Pete has held that he didn’t have to print himself.

Then there’s “We won two wars”. Massie heard that line and pocketed it. Calling Venezuela and Iran wars, he told CNN, is “actually the subject of my impeachment”, because a war is the one thing a president has to take to Congress first. “I don’t think Trump has read these.”

A few hours later the Stone-Cold Sook of the Brady Room put the same boast in capitals, in the post further up this page: “TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran”. That makes his defence of Pete a confession, and he signed it. The war in Iran is in its ninth month and UPI calls it a stalemate, and his own Secretary of State said on Sunday he had little progress to report. The Harvey Norman Hannibal has declared two victories on the never-never, with nothing to pay until 2029.

The same post calls Hegseth “perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country” and tells the legislature to “stand up for Pete!!!” That is 34 pages of charges answered with a character reference from a prick with 34 felony convictions.

Then the verified Facebook page of the U.S. Department of War reposted the lot under three American flags. I took the screenshot myself. The department whose boss is on the charge sheet used the taxpayer’s megaphone to tell Congress how to fucking vote on him. Nobody in the building thought to run it past a senior lawyer, possibly because Pete sacked them.

The standing by comes with fine print. The Intercept reported on Friday that Pentagon officials are already floating names for his job, with Ron DeSantis “at the top of many lists” and Mike Waltz in the mix, and it quoted one official saying “Anything is better than Hegseth.” The Bloke Who Stands By You Until Lunchtime told ABC’s Jonathan Karl that people keep ringing to complain about Pete. “I don’t understand why.”

Collins asked Massie whether the promise changes anything.

▶️Massie on whether Hegseth survives the year, The Source, 9 November, via CNN

They stand by them until the day they don’t. You can’t expose any weakness in these press conferences, and I still put it at a high probability that Pete Hegseth won’t make it until December 31st of this year.

Collins checked she’d heard him right, and he said it again. That gives the most popular and successful military official in the Country a shelf life of about seven of the longest fucking weeks in history.

RESIGN OR GET IMPEACHED

Collins asked him why, and the answer is the cruellest part for Pete, because none of this had to happen. Massie has been holding the door open for a month.

In October he posted that Pete’s boss should sack him and spare everyone the vote, adding, “It’s the honorable thing to do.” The day after the election he put the terms on X in a single sentence.

There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.

Pete’s answer was to tell him to get stuffed, by video. “We don’t back down”, he announced, and his spokesman declared him “100% committed” to staying to the end of the term. On CNN, Massie spelled out what he’d just knocked back.

▶️Massie on going now or going in January, The Source, 9 November, via CNN

Well, first of all, impeachment is actually kind of a polite thing. I’m not proposing he go to prison. I’m not proposing that he be exposed to civil liability. We’re just saying you need to be out of the job right now. And when the Democrats get control in January, they are not going to be as polite as I am. Look, they’re going to have hearings in the House. They’re going to bring in people who’ve served under Hegseth, people who’ve seen some things and know some things that aren’t even public yet. And they’ll be sworn in. They’ll have to testify against Pete Hegseth, and then it’ll go to a trial in the Senate.

He had a warning for Pete’s employer as well. Once Pete is gone, the replacement has to get through a Senate that from January won’t be feeling kind about his nominations. Collins boiled it down. “So you’re saying he should basically cut bait before the Democrats take over?” Massie’s reply was five words long. “That’s exactly what I’m saying.”

That is resign or get impeached, in the politest form it will ever be offered. The choice is the gentle version this week, from a man who keeps holding the door, or the full production in January with subpoenas and his own former staff under oath. Pete is bogged to the axles on the beach with the tide coming in. A bloke with a snatch strap has pulled up twice, and Pete has told him to piss off because he’s 100% committed to the fucking sand.

TWO MORE SPINES BY TUESDAY NIGHT

The resolution is privileged, so the House has to deal with it within two legislative days, and Massie says the vote is today, with the House schedule listing votes for 5:30 on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Johnson squibbed it in September by sending everyone home a day early, which he insists had nothing to do with Pete. Collins told Massie on air that Ted Cruz has said on his podcast it was exactly about Pete, because leadership didn’t have the votes to stop it.

On Monday Johnson said impeaching a cabinet secretary during hostilities would be a “terrible, terrible look”. His own House impeached Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024 over a border policy it didn’t like, and he’s stepping down from the leadership after losing both chambers, so his opinion on looks is worth bugger all.

Leadership can move to table the resolution or refer it to a committee, and either one buries it without a vote on the substance. Massie called that play in advance: “A motion to refer this to committee is a motion to kill this impeachment.” It is also how arseweasels vote no without having to say the word.

Republicans hold the House 218 to 214 and Jeffries is a “hard yes”, so three Republican votes alongside every Democrat beats a tabling motion and passes the articles. Massie is the first, which leaves him two short. Don Bacon says he’s torn and French Hill wants to hear the debate.

Massie thinks the two are out there, and he told Collins where to look.

▶️Massie on the “retirement caucus” and political mortality, The Source, 9 November, via CNN

I think there’s two categories of Republicans after November 3rd who are more likely to vote to impeach Pete Hegseth. One, I call it the retirement caucus. These aren’t people who joined voluntarily. The ranks of this caucus swelled for Republicans on November 3rd. What do they have to lose? But more importantly, you have a caucus of people who just barely won their election. They thought they had a political annuity, that they’d go to fancy dinners for the rest of their lives, and they barely won by 500 votes. They’re used to winning by 10,000, 15,000 votes. And those folks need to put some daylight between themselves and this administration, between themselves and this war. Yeah, they felt their political mortality on November 3rd. I think they’re scared. And they realize in two years this could go even more south for President Trump and the Iran war. And they need to start putting themselves further from this administration so that when they are on the ballot in two years, they’ve got a chance of surviving.

Translated from the Kentuckian, they are shitting themselves. A member who’s used to winning by fifteen thousand votes and got home by five hundred has just seen the bill for two years of standing next to this administration, and the next instalment falls due in 2028. The cheapest daylight on the market this week is a yes vote on Pete.

IFLA readers have heard this one before. Last week found below.

We had the surviving Republican senators “doing their own sums about 2028 and 2030”, every one of them “a bloke who’d rather be a kingmaker than a casualty”. A fortnight ago.

That one had Pete’s impeachment “already written” and pencilled in for this very week. Call us the Oracle of the Blue Mountains if you like. All we did was count.

The honest part is the Senate. Conviction takes 67 votes, which in this Senate is Buckley’s. Massie’s point is that articles of impeachment don’t die with a Congress, so the Senate “can’t run out the clock on this one” and the trial would land in the Democratic chamber that sits in January. Democrats would still be short of two-thirds, and nobody here will tell you otherwise.

What a yes vote does is put every member on the record. Massie told Collins he doesn’t know whether it passes and hadn’t spent the night whipping votes, though he rates the odds better than before. His reason for doing it anyway came at the press conference: “I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do.”

So a defeated bloke with less than eight weeks left has done the job the other 217 Republicans were sent there to do, and read the law out loud to a man who called legality tepid. He offered the easy way out twice and got called a loser for his trouble. Now he needs two of them to find a fucking spine by Tuesday night. Piss-Weak Pete, the soft cunt, took 189 days to find a microphone and 31 seconds to run out of answers.

IFLA ~ Defeated, Not Disgruntled & Not Bloody Caffeinated ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: YOU CAN USE NOTES

Thomas Massie told the Secretary of War he was welcome to bring notes to his own press conference. In the same generous spirit, here are yours.

Arseweasel: A slippery creature that survives by staying close behind someone more powerful. Its natural call is “I move to table”.

Bogged: Stuck fast, usually a ute in sand up to the axles. The cure is a mate with a snatch strap, which is a tow rope with some stretch in it, and the manners to say yes.

Buckley’s: No chance at all, short for Buckley’s chance, after an escaped convict everyone gave up for dead. Roughly the odds of 67 senators convicting anybody before January.

Chuck a wobbly: To throw a tantrum in public over something an adult would let slide. Telling a reporter her ratings “are a loser” is a textbook one.

Cockwomble: A person of towering uselessness who is also very pleased with himself. Often found renaming things.

Front up: To show up and face it when hiding would be easier. Considered the bare minimum down here, and it took the Secretary of War 189 days.

Harvey Norman: A furniture and electrical chain that has been shouting “no deposit, no interest” at Australia since the eighties. You take the lounge home today and the bill turns up years later.

Never-never: Credit, as in buying on the never-never, from the feeling that you will never-never finish paying. Declare a victory on it and somebody else gets the bill in 2029.

Piss-weak: Feeble past the point of embarrassment. A man who calls the law tepid and then hides from questions for half a year has earned the hyphen.

Pork chop: To carry on like a pork chop is to make a loud goose of yourself over very little. Nobody remembers what the pork chop did, only that it was sizzling and spitting at everyone in the room.

Soft cunt: A man with no ticker who goes to water the moment anything is asked of him. Down here the second word is close to punctuation and can even be a compliment. The first word is the insult.

Sook: A crybaby, or the tantrum itself. The stone-cold variety is rare and nests in briefing rooms.

Squib: To dodge something you were obliged to face. Sending the whole House home a day early is the deluxe model.

Willie wagtail: A small black and white bird, lighter than a slice of bread, that will cheerfully dive-bomb a wedge-tailed eagle for flying too close to its tree. Yes, that is its real name, and this week Kentucky has one.

WILLIE WAGTAIL WITH ATTITUDE