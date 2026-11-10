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Betsy L's avatar
Betsy L
6h

Hagueseth acts offended that anyone wants to tell his troops that what they did was wrong. Actually, I hope a whole lot if courts martial come out of this once we get a decent CiC and SecDef. There are a lot of general and field-grade officers and senior enlisted officers who knew what they were doing was wrong, and they need to be prosecuted too.

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Barbara Morghon's avatar
Barbara Morghon
6h

Here's my problem with Massie. It's very easy to use your spine when you're retiring and you've got nothing to lose.

He had 9 years to call out djt since his golden escalator moment in 2015. 9 years he placed his spine in a box at home and did nothing to stop the bastard in chief from fucking over the entire world.

So, no, I'm not going to cheer for him now, I'm going to keep asking him, and all the others - GOP and Dems alike - who fucked their heads, plugged their noses, closed their damned eyes and voted to follow along and say nothing.

We DON'T need see no evil, hear no evil, smell no evil, and say nothing against the evil. We need people with spines of fucking steel to step up, fuck the aisle crossing, and root out every single bastard who did the deeds or cooperated with Schumer and Jeffries in supporting the deeds.

Thomas Massie found his fucking balls too late, much too late. He is just as guilty as the rest, and this burst of right behavior doesn't exonerate the 9 years of piss weak bullshit.

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