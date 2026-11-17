THEY BEAT MEASLES IN 2000. IT TOOK ONE FUCKWIT TWO YEARS TO BRING IT BACK.

Righto, you lot of chatty little lorikeets, pull up a perch. Your correspondent has been watching America from the Blue Mountains all month with the face you’d pull watching a bloke reverse a caravan into his neighbours letterbox, then trip over his own testicles climbing out to inspect the damage.

Here’s November so far, and it’s a bloody shocker. On Friday the 13th, because of course it was, the Federal Aviation Administration parked every departing flight in the United States for more than four hours, courtesy of a transport department run by a pissweasel with a microphone. Over the same weekend, word got out that international health experts had stripped the country of the measles-free status it has held since 2000, which is what you get when a fuckweasel with a grudge against needles is handed the health department. Then on Monday morning thousands of Americans opened their banking apps and got the digital version of a shrug. And all month a spy scandal has been eating the Commerce Department from the inside while the useless twatwaffle in charge of it sat on his in-tray.

The whole rust-bucket empire is getting its bollocks handed to it by basic competence, the kind you’d expect from a suburban bowls club, and the despotwanker at the top is treating it as somebody else’s fucking problem. The punters who voted for it were promised winning. What they got was a rash and a cabinet that keeps quoting the warranty.

A word for the recliner and the matching ottoman while we’re here. The voters handed your side the gavels a fortnight ago. If the plan for January is one more polite lap of the cable studios, the next outbreak gets filed under your names as well. Superunintelligence is running the country, and it would be nice if the opposition didn’t catch it. Real voters are after Medicare for All and an end to the trickle-up bullshit, and they’ve stopped asking nicely.

Nearly all of that belongs to the Buffering Emperor of Palm Beach and the pack of bloody amateurs he put in charge. One item doesn’t, and I’ll tell you straight which, because unlike the pricks at the White House podium this rag likes its story to survive from Friday to Saturday.

THE RASH THAT TOOK 26 YEARS TO COME BACK

Start with the one that lands on kids.

An expert commission of the Pan American Health Organization has determined that measles is spreading continuously inside the United States again, with the formal announcement due Tuesday. The title it takes away was earned in 2000, back when a rich country beat a disease and got on with its day.

The CDC counted 285 cases in 2024. Last year it was 2,289. This year the count sits at 5,412 with six weeks still to run, the worst since 1991, and more than 830 people have been hospitalised across the two years.

The CDC confirms six deaths this year. State health departments report more than that, and across these outbreaks the dead include a seven-month-old baby in New York and infants in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Now meet the wankstain running the health department. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on Fox News and claimed the measles vaccine causes deaths every year, which is bullshit. On his instruction the CDC’s autism page now hints at a vaccine link the evidence has never supported, and the vaccine advisory panel has been restocked with fucknuggets who share his hobby. In August last year he sacked CDC director Susan Monarez, who told Congress she was shown the door for refusing to pre-approve vaccine changes “without reviewing the evidence.”

That’s the bloke the Buffering Emperor hand-picked for the job, the way you’d hire an arsonist to run the fire brigade because he’s so bloody passionate about fire.

The defence deserves its airing. The department says the vaccination gaps predate this administration and points to about $100 million in extra outbreak funding, and the White House says the president and his secretary have repeatedly encouraged vaccination. Fine. Reporting also says that money didn’t reach West Texas until the emergency there had already subsided, and that the same government cut millions from state immunisation programs while pushing its own vaccine specialists out the door. One former senior CDC official, Ralph Abraham, described measles as a “cost of doing business.”

A cost of doing business, the heartless prick. Tell that to the ward.

Even the bloke who waved him through has had a gutful. Senator Bill Cassidy is a Louisiana Republican and a physician who spent years vaccinating patients. In February 2025 he grilled Kennedy in public, then took a handful of promises from the administration and voted yes. Kennedy got up 52 to 48.

On Sunday, CBS’s Margaret Brennan played Cassidy a clip of Kennedy crowing to a friendly crowd that, with the Republicans losing the chamber, “The Senate no longer has any leverage over me.” Kennedy added that Stephen Miller, a mate of the movement, is now running the building. Miller got the chief of staff’s office on November 9, six days after the midterm hiding, when Susie Wiles was moved out. Cassidy’s answer was four words long. “This has been a failure.” He listed dearer healthcare, more measles deaths, the lost elimination status and nothing done on processed food, and said that if he were president he’d pick somebody else.

Good on him for saying it, and bugger him for the timing. Cassidy chaired the Senate health committee through the whole slide, lost his primary, and found his voice with about six weeks left on the lease, the gutless bastard. Asked whether Kennedy should be impeached, he handballed it to the president. The doctor held the door open for the arsonist, and now he’s standing on the footpath telling the fire brigade the house looks a bit warm.

Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, got there three days earlier. His letter asked the president to remove Kennedy immediately, citing a summer foodborne illness outbreak that sickened nearly 13,000 people and a measles outbreak his state’s health officials call its largest since 1991.

Kennedy reckons the Senate changing hands sets him free. In January the Democrats take that health committee, gavel, subpoenas and all. He told his crowd the change was a big deal, and the silly prick might turn out to be right.

The current CDC director says the agency’s response won’t change now the status is gone. The house is on fire and the plan is to carry on with whatever the fuck everyone was doing when it caught. A veteran measles scientist says the day America wins the title back is nowhere in sight, and the shitgoblins responsible are still drawing a government salary.

EVERY FUCKING PLANE IN AMERICA, PARKED, AND THREE STORIES ABOUT WHY

Shortly before four in the afternoon, the FAA held every bloody departure in the country. It was the second nationwide ground stop since September 11. The first, in 2023, lasted ninety minutes. This shitshow ran past eight at night.

Roughly 3,500 aircraft were in the air when it went tits-up. Cirium counted 827 diversions and FlightAware logged more than 6,000 cancellations by nine. Another 2,500 carked it on Saturday, and Europe stopped sending planes across the Atlantic at Washington’s request. The greatest aviation nation on earth looked like a row of shopping trolleys outside a shut supermarket, full of pissed-off punters.

Now roll the tape. On June 27 last year, a week before he signed his Big Beautiful Bill, the Spinning Wheel of Mar-a-Lardo parked his arse in the Oval Office and recorded a video to flog it. The bill, the bullshit artist told the camera, would replace a decrepit relic with something the world had never seen.

▶ The Slob’s Oval Office promise, June 27, 2025

“...the best, most advanced air traffic control system on Earth.” “Many, many decades are going to go by before this one gets obsolete.”

He got his bill and the $12.5 billion inside it. Five hundred and four days after that video, the decrepit relic was still the thing running the sky, and it parked every plane in America. The new system isn’t due until the end of 2028, so many, many decades is going to have to wait.

And where was he on the night? Nowhere. He said nothing in public for two days. On Sunday morning he surfaced to blame Joe Biden, a man who has been out of the job for twenty-two months, for leaving behind an “old and broken” system, and to ask Congress for more money. With it, he promised in capital letters, America would have the best system anywhere in the world. Same bloke, same promise, bigger invoice. Pete Buttigieg, who ran Transport under Biden, replied that this crowd still hasn’t explained why its own handling of the upgrade set off the worst FAA communications breakdown this century.

Sean Duffy went on CNN to insist the boss had been “fully engaged” the whole time. Mate. If two days of silence is fully engaged, I’d hate to see him fucking distracted.

On Friday night at the White House, Transport Secretary Sean Duffy blamed ageing routers that got overloaded. By Saturday the villain was a contractor, L3Harris, swapping copper wire for fibre at a site in Arkansas. “Our contractor didn’t meet the moment,” said Duffy, a man who has never once met a moment he couldn’t hand to somebody else.

That copper-to-fibre job has a history, and it’s on tape. On July 8 last year, four days after the bill was signed, Duffy sat at the cabinet table and told his boss what the “historic” $12.5 billion would buy: copper swapped for fibre right across the country, with a clock on it.

▶ Sean Duffy briefs the Cabinet on the $12.5 billion, July 8, 2025

“...a year and a half to two years.” “This is not enough money. We’re going to need more.”

Give the prick his due, he did say in the same breath that he’d be back for more. But the copper job was the bit he put a deadline on. Sixteen months in, it’s about 70 per cent done, and it’s the very job he now blames for parking the country. The silly bastard got run over by his own bloody timetable.

His own FAA administrator, Bryan Bedford, said the router tale wasn’t the full account of the root cause. Homeland Security’s Markwayne Mullin offered that the newer gear had overwhelmed the older gear. That’s one government and one weekend, with the bullshit changing depending on which cockwomble had the microphone.

The people who run the scopes weren’t copping it. Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli said she spoke to sixty air traffic controllers. “None of them are buying what he said.” Congressman James Walkinshaw has accused Duffy of being less than truthful with the public, which is Washington for lying his arse off, and wants him in front of Congress.

Here’s the detail that makes it itch. Three days before the ground stop, the FAA switched on an AI traffic tool called SMART at every centre. The agency, Duffy and the company that built it all swear it had nothing to do with Friday, and outside experts reckon it probably didn’t. But when the official version changes twice in a day, “trust us” is worth sweet fuck all, and the root cause is still listed as under investigation.

Then there’s the money, and it’s a piss-take. Congress handed over $12.5 billion for air traffic control in July last year. Democrats in Congress say that fifteen months later the department had committed $4.3 billion and spent about $1 billion. The department answers that every dollar is accounted for and on its way out the door. On Friday morning Duffy and budget boss Russell Vought asked for another $30.1 billion. By Friday evening, with the planes parked, Duffy’s number was $50 billion. The quote went up nearly twenty billion between morning tea and knock-off, and the cheeky bastard still couldn’t guarantee it won’t happen again. Thanksgiving is next week. Good luck, you poor buggers in the departure lounge.

THE MEMO IN HOWARD’S IN-TRAY

While the planes sat and the rash spread, the Commerce Department was having a shocker of its own. Axios reports that Commerce Secretary Howard Fuknick was sent a highly classified memo warning that Nvidia chief Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a woman American intelligence suspects of spying for China. Marco Rubio oversaw the memo and, by the same account, warned the president aboard Air Force One. Chinese officials deny she is an operative, and nobody has been charged with anything.

Huang resigned on Thursday. Nvidia makes the chips that export controls exist to keep away from Beijing, and the woman reportedly worked for one of its biggest Asian customers. So the question for Lutnick is what the hell he did with the warning. Republican senator Jim Banks says the loopholes that let those chips reach China stayed open on Lutnick’s watch. Treasury’s Scott Bessent has pointed out, helpfully, that Commerce is the department holding the pen on export rules, which is cabinet for “not my bloody problem.” Former staff describe chaos and empty chairs in the export-control bureau, and the department’s first rule tightening things up arrived on Monday, long after the horse had bolted and the useless pricks had leased the stable.

And the Garage Sale of Mar-a-Lardo? He stood by Lutnick on Monday, then pissed off to meet Xi Jinping, explaining that he had no wish to offend Beijing. Asked about the woman at the centre, he said, “I don’t know that she is a spy.” By Axios’s account his own Secretary of State told him to his face, on his own fucking aircraft. Either he wasn’t listening or he’s having a lend, and with this dickhead it’s a coin toss.

Lutnick has agreed to front the Senate Banking Committee. Bring the memo, Howard, and a bloody good lawyer.

ONE THING THAT ISN’T HIS

Fairness now, because this rag does it even when it hurts. On Monday the 16th, Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank lit up the outage trackers. JPMorgan says the cause was “a software bug in on-premise hardware systems,” with no sign of a cyber attack, and that it’s fixed. That one belongs to Jamie Dimon’s IT department, and I’m not hanging somebody else’s shit on this mob when they’ve produced plenty of their own.

But an American news live blog still had to field the question of whether the banks were connected to the planes. That was the country’s first thought. Trust is infrastructure too, and these wankers have been ripping the copper out of it since day one.

PLEASE TRY AGAIN IN JANUARY

So that’s the month, and it isn’t finished. A disease America beat when Bill Clinton was in the Oval Office is officially back in circulation. The sky shut for an evening and the explanation changed overnight. A spy warning sat in a cabinet secretary’s in-tray while the loopholes stayed open.

The small print is no better. On Monday the Pentagon failed its ninth audit in a row while asking Congress for a record $1.5 trillion, a streak that began in 2018 and belongs to every government since, this one included. The State Department’s own watchdog found the rush to cancel contracts so riddled with errors that it may have wasted money and invited lawsuits.

Through all of it, the Please-Try-Again-Later President of Pennsylvania Avenue blamed the last tenant and went back to his phone, the useless cunt.

Here’s the hope, and it’s real. The fix for measles is a sixty-year-old vaccine, and two doses stop about 97 percent of infections. The fix for the rest was delivered a fortnight ago at the ballot box. The people you just elected pick up the committee gavels in January, and Sean Duffy’s three stories would make a lovely second hearing, straight after Bobby’s. Howard can bring the memo.

Until then, check your kids’ jabs and keep your receipts.

IFLA ~ Still Buffering & Bewildered ~ Gman

PLEASE TRY AGAIN LATER

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF, UNLIKE YOUR FLIGHT

Today’s exchange rate: twelve Australian words for one American headache.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Rank, income and competence not implied.

Caravan: What you call a travel trailer. Reversing one is the national test of character.

Carked it: Died, broke or gave up. Works for pets, engines and 2,500 Saturday flights.

Footpath: The sidewalk. Where you stand to watch a house fire you helped start.

Fortnight: Two weeks. We’ve had the word for centuries and we’re not giving it back.

Gutful: More than enough. To have had a gutful is to be completely fed up.

Handballed: Passed the problem to somebody else, quick smart. From Aussie rules football, perfected in Washington.

Having a lend: Taking you for a fool. Pulling your leg, with intent.

Hiding: A thorough beating, usually electoral. See November 3.

Knock-off: The end of the working day. Also a cheap copy, which covers a few cabinet secretaries.

Letterbox: Your mailbox, on a post out the front, waiting for a caravan.

Lorikeet: A small rainbow-coloured parrot that travels in loud, cheerful gangs and misses nothing.

Morning tea: The mid-morning break. A cuppa and a biscuit around ten, sacred on any job.

Piss-take: A mockery. Something so cheeky it can only be a joke at your expense.

Punters: Ordinary customers and voters. The people who pay for everything and get asked last.

Shopping trolley: A shopping cart. Found in car parks, creeks and, on Friday the 13th, in formation at every American airport.

Sweet fuck all: Nothing whatsoever. A more emphatic nothing than ordinary nothing.

Tits-up: Failed completely and suddenly. Flat on its back with its legs in the air.

WHAT ZERO FUCKS LOOKS LIKE IN AUSTRALIAN