I Fucking Love Australia

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Zen Frog's avatar
Zen Frog
5d

I read elsewhere that Trump said the SS Abraham Lincoln should actually stay out even longer. How on earth did this horrible man, with his narcissistic entitlement and petty cruelty get elected? He cheated, right?

Anyway, I really, really appreciate your work. My 87 year old mother is Canadian and she loved your piece on Carney I shared with her. Thank you. Best, Zen 💚

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Julie's avatar
Julie
5d

I enjoy reading your articles. Thank you 😊

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