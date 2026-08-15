Strap in my little treasures, because I’m about to show you 2 pictures from the same week in America, and by the end of it you’ll be wondering how the whole shitshow hasn’t slid into the fucking sea at the deep end. In the far corner, weighing in at 5,000 exhausted souls, an aircraft carrier full of starving sailors going internally fucking berserk. In the near corner, weighing in at whatever a gold-plated ego weighs, a gout-riddled Sun King filing court paperwork to defend his chandelier budget. Place your bets, because this one’s destination fucked from the opening bell.

Picture 1. The USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered warship with roughly 5,000 men and women aboard, parked in the Persian Gulf fighting Trump’s war with Iran. They have been deployed for more than 250 days and have not had a port call in at least 200 days, a record for consecutive days at sea. That is not a deployment, that is a floating prison with a flight deck, and the crew is cracking like cheap render. The Navy Times and Stars and Stripes are both reporting multiple attempts by sailors to jump overboard, and a sailor went overboard earlier this month, three US officials confirmed to CNN. Blokes are choosing the open fucking ocean over another day on that ship, and the Navy’s response? They are refusing to say how many crew members have attempted to jump or engaged in self-harm. They won’t even count. The world’s most powerful military, keeping score of everything on Earth except its own drowning sailors.

One sailor’s wife, Annabelle Loma, told the Military Times about her husband, a 13 year veteran who tried to go over the side after his deployment kept getting extended and extended like a Reading Cinemas ad block:

“He’s scared. He thinks he’ll get a dishonorable discharge.”

Thirteen years this bloke gave them. Thirteen years of service, ground into paste by a war his president started on a whim, and his reward is lying in a medical hold shitting himself that they’ll torch his career for the unforgivable crime of being human. If that doesn’t make your blood boil, check your pulse, you might already be dead.

And the conditions on this thing would make a backpacker hostel in Kings Cross look like the Ritz. Congressman Mike Levin laid it out: mouldy showers, broken toilets, laundry down for weeks, long stretches with no hot water, and

“a meal that came down to half a cup of rice and two tortillas.”

Half a cup of rice and 2 tortillas, served on a $13 billion warship flying combat sorties for the richest military in the history of the species. Mate, Centrelink would blush. A death row inmate eats better than that, and at least he knows when his sentence ends. Senator Blumenthal’s letter to the Pentagon lists supply shortages, water contamination, plumbing failures, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns and a broken mail system. These aren’t sailors anymore, they’re hostages with security clearances, and the ransom note is being ignored by their own bloody government.

Picture 2. Washington, the exact same 48 hours, where the priorities are somewhat different. The Trump administration files an appeal to the Supreme Court begging to keep building his ballroom, and the renderings show a giant gilded Great Seal, gold emblems by the windows, and a ballroom interior slathered in gold trim like a Versace showroom had a one night stand with a Gold Coast penthouse. The bronzer-basted Louis XIV of the food court is fighting all the way to the highest court in the land, not for the sailors rationing rice in the Gulf, but for his God-given right to more gold leaf per square metre than a Dubai dunny.

And the price tag on this monument to one bloated ego? Watch the pea move under the cups, because this grift has more shells than Bondi at low tide. It started at $200 million, paid for by Trump and donors. Not a cent from you, scout’s honour. Then it was $400 million. Then the Washington Post got hold of the internal documents and surprise, surprise: the project is now expected to cost about $600 million, with taxpayers covering roughly half. And he demolished the White House East Wing to build it without congressional permission, input or review, just took a wrecking ball to 120 years of history like a cashed-up bogan renovating a heritage terrace without a permit. Every financial promise this half-sucked mango has ever made has aged like prawns in a hot ute, and this one went off faster than most. He swore you wouldn’t pay a cent. You’re paying 300 million of them, sunshine.

Now do something the tang toddler cannot by holding both pictures in your head at once, because that’s the entire story of this administration in a single frame: rice and tortillas on the flight deck, gold trim in the court filings, same week, same government, same prick.

THE TEMU TOUGH GUY RESPONDS

So what does the Secretary of Defence do when the Military Times reports that his own sailors are hurling themselves into the sea? Pete Cocksbreth, the weekend telly host Trump put in charge of 3 million people and the world’s nuclear arsenal because he had good hair and a firm handshake, went on Newsmax from Panama, of all bloody places, and declared the conditions had been “completely misrepresented”, without addressing the reports of supply shortages, water contamination or mental health collapse, and without saying when the ship comes home.

“We make sure that every ship, every crew, every captain has everything we can provide them at every single moment.”

Every single moment, champion? Which moment was that? The moment with the half cup of rice, or the moment a watch stander was grabbing a shipmate’s arms and hauling them back onto the deck before they went into the drink? This bin chicken in a suit has never missed a hot meal in his life and he’s out there calling starving sailors liars from a hotel balcony in Central America. The reporter who broke the story, Natalie Oliverio, torched him on national television:

Cocksbreth’s “gaslighting of our force is disrespectful”

and said the troops deserve transparency and accountability. Sit with that: a Pentagon reporter having to explain the concept of not lying about suicide attempts to the actual Secretary of Defence. This is the captain’s pick, ladies and gentlemen. This is what happens when you staff the most lethal war machine on Earth like it’s a footy tipping comp at the local RSL.

And the big fella himself? Trump waddled out and announced that family members of the Lincoln crew are not concerned about conditions. Not concerned. The wives literally going to the national press begging for someone, anyone, to help their husbands would beg to differ, you gilded barnacle. These women are doing more for the US Navy from their kitchen tables than the entire chain of command above the waterline.

MEANWHILE, AT THE PUMP

While the sailors rot, you get to pay for this war twice, once in blood and once at the servo. The national average is sitting around $4.04 a gallon, roughly 90 cents higher than a year ago, and the March spike was the sharpest monthly rise in decades, bigger than after Hurricane Katrina or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Let that marinate like a fart in a tent: this drongo’s war moved petrol prices harder than Putin invading a country of 40 million people. Diesel is up more than 40 per cent to over $5 a gallon, which means every truck, every tractor and every supermarket shelf in America is copping it too. Why? Because just 9 commercial vessels went through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, compared to pre-war averages of 130 to 140 ships a day. The most important oil artery on the planet, choked to a dribble by a war this galah started and now can’t finish.

And the man responsible stood up on Long Island and told American families, hand on heart, that:

“For you to pay a tiny little bit more for your gasoline”

is simply the price of beating Iran. A tiny little bit, says the bloke who has never pumped his own petrol in his life, whose idea of genuine hardship is the Diet Coke button being 6 inches out of reach. Then, in the very same speech, this Nero with a spray tan and a Supreme Court filing announced:

“Pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”

He’s going to annex an international waterway bordered by Iran and Oman by speech, like the ocean is a Truth Social post. The US has no jurisdiction over the waterway whatsoever, a detail that has never once slowed this wanker down. Iran’s deputy foreign minister replied that the strait “cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier”, and when the ayatollahs’ front office is landing cleaner jokes than the White House comms team, you are, officially, getting flogged at your own game. Oh, and for dessert, he’s ordered the Navy to rip out its modern catapult systems and go back to steam, prompting Senator Mark Kelly, a bloke who actually landed jets on carriers for a living, to note that Donald Trump knows nothing about the subject. The commander-in-chief is redesigning aircraft carriers off vibes and Fox chyrons while the sailors on his real aircraft carriers are jumping off the fucking things.

TALLY THE SCORE

Let’s do the ledger for the week, because numbers don’t wear bronzer and they don’t lie for tips.

His sailors: 250 plus days at sea. 200 plus days without touching land. Half a cup of rice for dinner. Mouldy showers, broken dunnies, contaminated water, and an uncounted number of overboard attempts the Navy won’t disclose because counting them would mean admitting them.

Him: a $600 million ballroom with half of it on your tab. Gold seals in a Supreme Court filing. A fantasy annexation of somebody else’s strait. A $400 million flying palace from Qatar parked in the hangar. And a cheery little request that you pay more at the pump for the privilege of watching it all.

Add it up and you get a bloke torching the house for the insurance money while the kids are still asleep upstairs, and this is where it stops being incompetence, because incompetence at least implies he was trying. And this is where it stops being incompetence, because incompetence at least implies the poor bastard was trying. This is a man so completely disconnected from empathy, from critical thinking, from basic mammalian give-a-shit, that the sight of his own sailors starving on his own warship in his own war produced exactly one instinct: deny it, gild something, and blame the press. The incontinent Ozymandias of the Potomac is out there building his golden throne room on the rubble of the East Wing while the republic’s actual load-bearing walls, its sailors, its supply lines, its petrol prices, its word, crack and crumble underneath him. Look on his works, ye mighty, and check the invoice.

The acting Navy secretary says the Lincoln is finally coming home. Good. Count every single fucking sailor coming down that gangway, because their own government sure as shit couldn’t be bothered.

And when they get there, the ballroom will still be going up. Gold trim and all.

IFLA ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD CONNECTING TOOL

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, in the way a deployment and a gaol (jail) sentence are technically the same arrangement: it mostly depends on whether anyone will tell you when it ends. Below are today’s terms, decoded for Washington. Use them wisely, or at least loudly.

Bin chicken: The Australian white ibis, a once-noble wetland bird now best known for headfirst raids on public rubbish bins. By extension, any scavenger operating in an environment far beneath its plumage. Put one in a suit and give it a Newsmax hit from a Panama hotel balcony and you have a Secretary of Defence.

Cashed-up bogan: A bogan whose income has dramatically outrun his taste. The money changes the postcode, the jet ski count and the size of the telly, but not one atom of the judgement. The natural habitat is a heritage suburb he’s renovating without a permit, and the apex specimen is currently gold-leafing a ballroom in Washington.

Centrelink: The government welfare agency, your Social Security and unemployment office fused into one and bolted to a phone queue designed in hell. Runs on a budget politicians call bloated, yet has never once served anyone half a cup of rice and called it dinner. On this week’s evidence it feeds people better than the US Navy.

Drink, the: The ocean, the harbour, any body of water a person ends up in unplanned. You do not fall into the sea in Australia, you go into the drink, which somehow makes it sound both more casual and more final. When sailors are choosing the drink over their own flight deck, the problem is not the drink.

Drongo: An idiot. Named after a useless Australian racehorse from the 1920s that never won a single start in 37 tries. The horse retired. The word stuck around to honour him, and this week it’s doing hard yakka describing a man who moved global petrol prices harder than Putin did.

Dunny: The toilet. A broken dunny is an inconvenience in a house and a human rights situation on a warship with 5,000 people aboard and no port call in 200 days. The US Navy would like you to know this has been completely misrepresented.

Footy tipping comp: A workplace ritual in which everyone from the apprentice to the CEO guesses the weekend’s footy winners for a few dollars and eternal bragging rights. Requires no qualifications, no accountability, and no consequences for being spectacularly wrong every week, which is why it is the exact correct metaphor for how certain cabinet positions get filled.

Gaol: Jail. Same word, same institution, older spelling, and Australia held onto it out of what can only be described as colonial sentimentality, given how many of us arrived here specifically because of one. A floating gaol with a flight deck is exactly what it sounds like, except the exercise yard pitches in heavy seas.

Galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud foolish person who makes an enormous racket and achieves precisely nothing. Known for flying into the same window repeatedly, which is also a fair summary of trying to reopen a strait by press conference.

Half-sucked mango: An object, or more usually a man, that is orange, damp, misshapen, and holds visible evidence of having been gone at with enthusiasm and abandoned partway through. The mango is Australia's finest fruit, so the insult lives entirely in the state of it: nobody is angry at the mango, everyone is asking what happened to it. Currently the leading scientific description of the 45th and 47th president, whose complexion, structural integrity and finances all present as half-sucked. See also: shrivelled mango, which is the same bloke later in the week.

Prawns: Shrimp. Steve Irwin, and Paul Hogan before him, lied to you. No Australian has ever said the word shrimp in earnest, and we have been quietly pissing ourselves about that ad for 40 years.

RSL: The Returned and Services League, the veterans’ organisation, and by extension the RSL club, a suburban institution of cheap schnitzels, cold beer, poker machines and blokes who actually served. Your VFW hall with a bistro. The nightly Ode to the fallen is observed in total silence by the entire room, which is more respect than some defence secretaries manage for sailors who are still alive.

Servo: The service station, your gas station, home of the pump, the pie warmer and the price board of doom. Where ordinary Americans are now paying a dollar a gallon extra to fund a war, and where, we can guarantee, the bloke who started it has never stood in his life.

Ute: A utility vehicle. Your pickup, more or less, though a true ute has a tray and a dog in it. Australia's natural habitat and second-favourite child.

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME