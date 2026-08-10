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Dr. Allan Patrick's avatar
Dr. Allan Patrick
Aug 10

Some of the Democrat nominees are espousing socialist plans and recently a Muslim saying the same thing. The GOP will earn points from slamming them as communists. Even Mamdani in NY, while very effective and strong so far, has policies that the GOP will spin as “communist”.

PLEASE Democrats, don’t fuck up this golden opportunity to remove that scumbag family from the White House and put them in prison!!

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Greg Gerritt's avatar
Greg Gerritt
Aug 10

A very accurate description of the USA. Everything useful is called communist by rich criminals. Wanting clean air. Communist. Wanting a police force that actually treats people properly instead of shooting people with mental health issues, communist. Health care for all, communist. Housoing for all, communist. Totaly stuid and bporing, but Republicansa think it still works becasue Fox Noise yells about it. No wonder we have the frich criminals stealing for the government every day and enablers in congress. No brains, just loud stupiod PR machines

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