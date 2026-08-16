There is a bloke in Montana whose actual job description goes like this: when a forest catches fire in the arse-end of absolutely fucking nowhere, he straps on a parachute, hurls himself out of a perfectly good plane, lands next to the fire, and practically beats the bastard to death with his bare hands before it grows into a shitstorm that eats a county. That’s the CV, not “managed stakeholder synergies,” not “hosted a podcast,” but 8 straight years of jumping out of aircraft at burning forests like gravity owed him money.

His name is Sam Forstag, he is 31 years old, and he is currently polling dead level with Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate in a district the smart money had filed under “Republican forever, do not disturb, seriously, piss off.” Somewhere in Washington right now a consultant on 400 grand a year is staring at that spreadsheet, whispering “that’s not fucking possible,” and pouring himself a third whisky. And the story of how he got there is the best pure hope story in American politics, which is a sentence I type about as often as the Pope shouts a round, so strap in.

▶️ Sam Forstag on CNN

Let’s start with the origin story, my curious little possums, because it’s fair dinkum the stuff of folklore. Forstag was a working smokejumper with the US Forest Service until 7 months ago, and vice president of his union local, the National Federation of Federal Employees Local 60. Then along came Elon Musk, the ketamine-fogged chainsaw mascot of American governance, who pointed DOGE at the Forest Service and started feeding some of the lowest-paid federal workers in the entire country into the fucking woodchipper like they were garden clippings instead of the poor bastards who stop Montana burning to the waterline every summer. Genius stuff, sacking the fire crews in the most flammable state in the union, a plan so cooked it could only come from a bloke who named his kid after a wifi password.

So Forstag rang his congressman, Ryan Zinke, over and over, and got sweet fuck-all back, not a call, not a letter, just the sound of crickets shagging in an empty office. And that’s when the smokejumper, sick of being ignored by a wanker with a taxpayer-funded phone he apparently couldn’t operate, made a decision that belongs on a plaque:

“When I reached out to Ryan Zinke, the Republican in this seat, time and time again I got crickets. So I decided if he’s going to come after my members and my co-workers’ jobs, I’m going to come and take his.”

And here is where the folklore gets a body count, because Zinke then quit. Announced in March he wouldn’t run again, citing genuine health issues from his Navy SEAL days, and in fairness the man’s medical history is his own business. But let the record show the surrounding facts: this is the same Ryan Zinke who bolted from Trump’s Interior Department with 18 federal investigations sprouting out of him in under 2 years, most of them ethics-related, and who exited stage left the moment the seat got contested by people with functioning spines. Forstag’s verdict: “Ryan Zinke quit because he saw what was coming: all of us.” You can call that spin. It’s also the only version of events with a punchline.

Now meet the replacement, because you could not cast this better if you tried. Within hours of Zinke spitting the dummy, in waddles Aaron Flint, 46, conservative talk radio host of “Montana Talks,” a man who has spent nearly a decade doing 3 hours a day of the same show every galah in every regional market on Earth does: taking calls, stoking grievance, interviewing whichever cabinet secretary needs a friendly microphone. Credit where due, Flint is a retired Army lieutenant colonel with 2 Bronze Stars and real deployments, and that service deserves respect. But his political job for 10 years has been talking about fighting while other people did the fighting, and his campaign launch was a masterclass in the genre:

“The gun grabbing socialists are on the march in Western Montana. They’ll tax your social security and put their hand right back in your tip jar. We will stop them.”

The socialists are coming for your tip jar. This is the intellectual output of a decade behind a microphone. Zinke anointed him within hours, and then Trump, that waddling conflict of interest, delivered the standard caps-lock benediction, promising Flint will fight for “Energy DOMINANCE” and finishing with “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”, which coming from a ketchup-flinging casino bankrupt whose entire biography is a chronological list of people he let down, is the closest thing American politics has to a curse.

Forstag’s response to drawing the Trump-endorsed radio bloke was a filleting so polite you almost miss the knife going in:

“Aaron Flint seems like an eminently beatable candidate. He has spent the last decade spewing hate and hot air on the radio. Well, I’ve spent it doing the darn work.”

And that’s the spine of this whole contest, so let’s run the parallel properly. Take the same decade, 2016 to 2026, and put these two blokes side by side. Flint spent it in a climate-controlled studio, hosting Mike Pence, JD Vance and Mike Johnson, working comms for Gianforte and Zinke, building a nice little career as the establishment’s favourite mouthpiece. Forstag spent his fire seasons parachuting into burning wilderness, and his off-seasons lobbying the Montana legislature for the ACLU, for libraries, for public schools, for healthcare, learning how to actually move bills through a Republican statehouse. One bloke described problems for a living. The other bloke jumped out of planes at them. Montana now gets to pick which one it sends to Washington, and for the first time in living memory that’s a genuine coin flip.

Because the numbers, and you know we always run the numbers, are the part that has the GOP quietly soiling itself. Cook Political Report still rates the seat Likely Republican, and Trump carried Montana by double digits, so the terrain is real. But through 30 June, Forstag had raised $1.4 million, spent $833,000, and sat on $550,000 in the bank, while Montana Free Press reported every other Democrat in the state’s federal races was miles behind him. Flint, with the entire Republican firmament behind him, has raised roughly $1.3 million. The smokejumper is outraising the sunbed Sun King’s chosen candidate, and he’s doing it without a cent of corporate PAC money. Then in late June, an Impact Research poll of 500 likely voters put it at 44 all, with the Libertarian on 5 and 6 percent undecided. Salt required: Impact Research is a Democrat-aligned outfit and a May poll had Flint up 5, so this is one friendly snapshot, not a coronation. But prediction markets tell the same story: in early August the punters repriced this seat from lean-Republican to a dead 50-50 coin flip. The bookies have stopped pretending. In Trump-plus-double-digits Montana. Over a seat the GOP inherited with a Trump endorsement and a 10-year head start on name recognition. That’s not a polling blip, that’s a structural fire alarm bellowing off the fucking charts.

And why is it happening? Because Forstag has the one thing the consultant class has spent 20 years and roughly a billion dollars in big bikkies failing to manufacture: he sounds like a normal frikken human being describing reality. Listen to him connect his day job to the whole rotten machine:

“We deal with forest management and wildfire the same way we deal with healthcare and housing. We wait until it’s a complete crisis, and then we pay for it in the least effective, most expensive way possible. It’s the same if it’s a 62-year-old woman sitting in St. Pat’s in the ER because she couldn’t afford a primary care visit as it is when you have a $56 million fire out by Helmville burning homes and ranches because we didn’t have the courage to invest up front.”

That’s not a focus-grouped line, that’s a man who has personally stood in the expensive version of the crisis. He’s also called for ending the Iran war, the one currently torching a billion or two of American taxpayer money a day while the gilded grievance dispenser insists it’s all going great, and redirecting the cash to housing, healthcare and childcare. When Fox-adjacent types try the socialism scare on him, he doesn’t sook or flinch, he reaches for Montana’s own ghosts: Mike Mansfield, who helped pass Medicare. Pat Williams of Butte, the Gibraltar of unionism. He’s not importing an ideology, he’s reminding Montana it invented one, back before the state’s Democrats got replaced by consultants and the Republicans got replaced by radio.

Now, the honesty pass, because IFLA doesn’t do hagiography and this bloke isn’t a hayseed saint. Forstag was born in Ohio, raised in Portland, went to a Jesuit private school, studied philosophy at the University of Montana, worked as a professional lobbyist and lobby-shop partner, and happens to be the nephew of Nevada Democratic congresswoman Susie Lee. The Flint machine will hammer every syllable of that, versus their fifth-generation Montanan. Fine. Fucking print it. Because the counterargument is the whole point of the piece: the “authentic local” spent his decade in a studio carrying on like a pork chop, and the “outsider” spent it on a fire line and a union card, defending the actual jobs of actual fifth-generation Montanans while their homegrown hero read ad copy. Authenticity is what you do, not where your grandad was born.

Even AOC, who flew out to Missoula to campaign for him in the primary’s final days, understood the assignment and handed history the closing line:

“When something is burning in this state, Sam runs towards the fire. That’s the kind of person he is, and that’s the kind of person we have the opportunity to send to Congress.”

So let’s tally the score, side by side, and be honest about it.

Aaron Flint: 10 years of talk radio. 2 Bronze Stars, genuinely. Endorsements from Trump, Zinke and every Republican in the state. Roughly $1.3 million raised with the whole machine pushing. A platform of tip-jar terror and caps-lock energy dominance. Started this race with universal name recognition and a Likely Republican rating, and has spent 5 months watching that lead evaporate into a coin flip.

Sam Forstag: 8 years jumping out of planes into fires. Union VP who took on Musk’s chainsaw and then took the fight to the men holding it. Won a 4-way primary. $1.4 million raised, no corporate PACs, more cash on hand than any Democrat in the state. Polling 44 all in Trump country. And a slogan the other side can never steal, because it requires having done something: come after my members’ jobs, and I’ll come and take yours. Zero Fucks Incoming.

One of these men waited his whole career for a safe seat to be handed to him by a retiring toupéed Chernobyl’s blessing chain. The other one saw the country on fire and did the only thing his training allows: jumped. On 3 November we find out whether Montana still remembers the difference. But right now, today, in a seat nobody was supposed to contest, the bloke with the parachute has the establishment’s Temu tough guy in a genuine hiding for his political life, and there is not a bookie in the country game enough to call it. Destination: undecided. Which, in this economy, is what hope actually looks like.

IFLA ~ Gman

The New Blue Wave Is Coming

AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSED-OVER-WORD-DECRYPTER

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, in the way a goon bag and boxed wine are technically the same drink: same contents, but only one of us turned it into a sport and a pillow.

Fair dinkum: Genuine, true, the real deal. The opposite of a Trump property valuation.

Galah: A pink Australian parrot famous for screeching all day and contributing nothing. Also any man with a daily radio show.

Spitting the dummy: A dummy is a pacifier. Spitting it means quitting in a huff, ideally while 18 federal investigations wave you off from the departure gate.

Big bikkies: Serious money. What consultants charge to lose elections a smokejumper is winning for free.

Carrying on like a pork chop: Making an enormous amount of noise while accomplishing nothing. Three hours a day, every weekday, statewide.

Sook: To whinge, mope, or feel sorry for yourself. Banned behaviour on fire lines and in decent candidates.

A hiding: A comprehensive beating. What a Likely Republican rating gets when a bloke with a parachute shows up.

Temu tough guy: A discount version of a hard man. Looks the part in the product photo, arrives flimsier than advertised.

Goon bag: The silver bladder of wine that lives inside a box of cask wine, routinely extracted and treated as its own life form. "Goon" is the wine, the bag is its habitat, and together they are the cheapest legal drink in the nation, sold by the litre and regretted by the decade. Americans have boxed wine too, but they hide it in the pantry and lie about it at dinner parties. We pegged ours to a rotating clothesline and invented Goon of Fortune, a game with rules, a name, and no survivors, then used the empty bag as a pillow. Same product, two civilisations: one ashamed, one airborne.

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME