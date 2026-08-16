I Fucking Love Australia

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Bruce E Thompson's avatar
Bruce E Thompson
4d

Just contributed. Not sure what the heck I am. First vote was for Nixon's reelection, and was Reagan supporter. Disillusioned with both parties over time and first Democrat vote ever was for Biden. Spent more on Democrats this year than total I have ever donated in past , just hoping for the insanity to end...

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Dr. Christian DeFeo's avatar
Dr. Christian DeFeo
4d

I've worked in political communications. A strong national message can't make up for the deficiencies of a weak local candidate. However, a strong local candidate can at least obscure problems in a national message. This fellow looks like a very strong candidate indeed; his history, which I am sure they will lean on heavily, is excellent. At the very least, he should be able to force the GOP to spend money in a place where they didn't think they needed to do so.

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8 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
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