Righto you lot of anxious little wombats. Pull up a milk crate, because this is going to be a long bloody week and I’m not spending it alone.

It’s Monday morning in the Blue Mountains as I’m bashing away Furiosa-style on an apocalyptic-wasteland keyboard that lost the letter E to a coffee spill and the will to live to the last twenty-one months of this shitshow. I’m on my third coffee, maybe my fourth, and who’s fucking counting anything but polls about now anyhow. The dog’s asleep on my foot and I’ve got nine browser tabs open to American polling sites like a bloke refreshing the footy scores for a grand final he isn’t allowed to play in, and it’s eight sleeps until November 3.

Eight. I’ve waited longer for a plumber and never harder for anything in my bloody life.

I haven’t been this wound up about a date on a calendar since the eighties, when my whole generation went to bed every night half expecting a flash on the horizon that never came, because the two old bastards with their thumbs on the button turned out to be marginally less thick than the one you’ve got now. That’s what this is, and anticipation is too polite a word for it. It’s dread with a pulse and hope with its knee bouncing under the table, and every morning I roll over, check the phone, and find out what fresh shithouse idea the Thirty-One Per Cent Man of Mar-a-Lardo has cooked up overnight. One more week of the Two-Thirds Reject of Pennsylvania Avenue running a country where two out of every three people would rather he got stuffed, and then the two-thirds get a pencil.

I worked for a prick on the Central Coast once, a builder with a gob like a cement mixer who was never on site before ten and would ring the client on a Tuesday to say the job was finished before the slab had even gone off. The client would turn up Wednesday to a hole in the ground and a ute, and the useless bastard would blame the subbies, the council and the weather, every single job, until one Wednesday nobody believed him and the whole thing folded in a fortnight with the subbies owed and the ute repossessed. I think about that dickhead every time your president opens his gob, because it’s the same pissweak business model and the same Wednesday coming for him. But I digress, which that bloke also did, every morning, at about ten past fucking ten.

Americans, this one’s for you, especially the decent ones, which is most of you. You’ve spent twenty-one months watching your country get run like a demolition job with no site plan, no permits and a foreman who thinks the fire exits are a Democrat plot, while half the planet called you a lost cause and the other half called you the only ones who can fix it. We’ve been watching from down here, from Canada, from Oslo, from Kyiv, from a steel mill in Hamilton, Ontario, and I want to say this plainly before I say anything else with a swear word in it.

We’re with you, all the way, united, the whole bloody lot of us, from that steel mill in Hamilton to a cold trench outside Kharkiv to a kitchen table in the Blue Mountains. And if you need the Australian version so it lands with the right weight: we’re fucking with you. Down here that means we’ve got your back, up there it means we’re messing with you, and you’ve had enough of the second to last you a lifetime, so take the first one.

THE POLLING ARSEQUAKE NOBODY CAN SPIN AWAY

Let’s start with the stuff that lets you sleep, because there’s a bloody sight more of it than the doomscroll suggests, and considerably less of the usual poll-wanker bullshit.

Reuters/Ipsos had him at 31 per cent approval last Monday, Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos the same day at 33, CNN on Wednesday at 32, and the New York Times and Siena, the gold-standard polling outfit Republicans cite whenever it flatters their miserable little goblin king, at 36. Nate Silver’s average hit a net approval of minus 24.3 on Friday, the lowest number of either term, and the Times reckons that makes him the second most unpopular president heading into a midterm since 1946, behind only Harry Truman. Harry Truman’s Tribute Act, seventy-nine years of presidents and the only bloke he’s beating is dead, a historical participation trophy with a comb-over and a rage problem, the political equivalent of a damp fuckin’ sausage roll.

Thirty-one. Hand that in on a driving test anywhere on earth and they take the keys off you in the fucking car park, hand you a bus timetable and a pamphlet about walking, because thirty-one is a fail in every language and a fail in the eyes of roughly two out of every three people who answered the bloody phone. The CNN poll found that the share of Americans who strongly approve of him is 13 per cent, down 17 points from his last midterm, so the Thirteen Per Cent Strongman is lord of an eighth of the country and still telling the other seven-eighths they’re the problem, a tinpot thunder-prick ruling over the statistical equivalent of a family barbecue filled with in-laws you hate.

And it gets worse for the pissweak bastard the closer you look, which is a real cow of a development for a man whose entire political method is hiding inside the blur. The Post poll found 21 per cent approve of how he’s handling the cost of living. Seven in ten Americans say petrol is becoming unaffordable, which is what happens when you start a war in the Gulf and then wander around telling people the pump price is fake news. Fox and NBC both have his approval among his own party at 76 per cent, down from the high eighties, and the Post found that 37 per cent of Republicans and Republican-leaners want the party to go in a different direction from him, an all-time high. More than a third of his own mob are quietly eyeing the exit while the remaining loyalists pretend the fire is a patriotic sunrise. What a bunch of vacuous-brained fuckwits.

The Checkout Chump of Palm Beach has spent two years telling people the economy’s never been better, and the people doing the shopping have finally stopped nodding. The tills have become lie detectors, and every overpriced basket of groceries is another tiny economic brick through the window of his bullshit palace, a place built by a narcissist and insured against reality by absolute wankers. I had a foreman once who ran the same racket, a dickhead in a company polo who’d stand at smoko telling us the firm had never been stronger while our pay cheques bounced like a kelpie on a trampoline, and the day the crew stopped nodding was the day the whole shonky outfit was rooted. That’s where the Minus Thirty-Five Messiah of Mar-a-Lardo is standing right now, and the crew has stopped nodding.

Now the bit that matters. The generic ballot, the poll where they ask who you’d vote for in your district if the election were today, has Democrats ahead by somewhere between 8 and 12 points depending on who you ask. RealClearPolling, which leans friendly to Republicans in how it picks its averages, has it at Democrats plus 8.3, Reuters/Ipsos has it at plus 12, the Cook Political Report, the most careful ratings outfit in the business, now rates 220 seats as Solid, Likely or Lean Democrat against the 218 you need to run the House, and the prediction markets have Democrats at 90 per cent to take it. That’s the whole dashboard screaming at once while the Republican clown car tries to blame the fucking mechanic.

And then on Sunday CNN’s Harry Enten, a man who gets more excited about a polling average than I do about a free burger, sat down with his cream soda and said the word out loud, blowout. His most likely House outcome has moved from 232 Democratic seats in August to 238 now, and his model puts the chance of a House blowout at 71 per cent. He went back through what he calls the time machine, every midterm where the president’s net approval was minus 15 or worse, and found two, Truman in 1946, when the opposition took 246 seats, and Bush in 2006, when the Democrats took 233. The bloke at the top of the ticket this time is at minus 35 in Reuters/Ipsos.

That is the cheerful bit. The polls are not having a nervous little lie-down and the electorate is not secretly planning a comeback party for this political shitgibbon. The arithmetic is marching toward him with a clipboard and a hammer and no patience left for another fucking speech about witch-hunts.

▶️ Harry Enten walks the House number from 232 to 238 and takes the Trump approval line back through the time machine to Truman, via CNN

Eight days out, the bloke who spent a year redrawing maps across the South so the vote wouldn’t matter is looking at a map that’s bluer than he can gerrymander. Enten’s own words: a double-digit national lead easily overcomes any redistricting.

THE QUEUES ARE ALREADY OUT THE FUCKING DOOR

This is the part I keep going back to, because polls are polls and bodies in a queue are something else entirely. A survey can wobble and fart around in a spreadsheet, but thousands of people physically turning up is a lot harder for the usual political shitweasels to explain away.

Harris County, Texas, which is Houston, put 104,600 people through the doors in person on day one of early voting last Monday. The previous midterm record for day one was 63,200, set in 2018 when the Beto wave was supposed to be the big one, and they didn’t beat it so much as run over it in a fucking ute, strap it to the tray and leave the polling analysts choking on the exhaust. By Thursday they’d set a record four days running, 384,000 in person and 415,000 counting postal votes, more than any midterm Harris County has ever seen through its first week. Statewide, the Secretary of State’s own file had 2.8 million Texans voted after four days, nearly fifteen per cent of the roll before the first weekend, and Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin all posted record first days too. The ballot box is getting more traffic than a free sausage sizzle outside Bunnings, and the usual pundit arse-clowns are still pretending nobody’s moving.

Georgia put 188,000 ballots in on day one, about 50,000 more than day one in 2022, and Black voters were more than 36 per cent of that, six points higher than in 2024. That’s a demographic boot going through the door while the campaign’s denial department screams bullshit from inside the cupboard.

Let’s face it, no fucker queues like that to say thanks. People don’t abandon work and childcare to wade through the bureaucratic arse-maze of voting because everything is going brilliantly, they turn up when something has pissed them off badly enough to beat inertia.

You lot are turning up in numbers that make 2018 look like a council by-election, and 2018 was the midterm that cost him the House the first time. The people who called this another polling wobble are now staring at 104,000 Texans on day one and looking like absolute data-douche wankers.

A hundred and four thousand. On a Monday. I spent thirty years on building sites and I know what it looks like when a crew has had a gutful, because they stop complaining in the shed and start moving faster than the foreman, and that’s exactly what a 104,000-person day one is. The queue isn’t confused, and the bloke who mistook a queue for a rally has spent a week reading silence as surrender while the silence lined up around the block to put him out of a job.

THE FEAR, AND I’M NOT GOING TO PRETEND IT ISN’T THERE

Now for the other half of my chest, the bit that’s been sitting on it like a wet dog since October.

He’s already had his practice run, and I’m not re-litigating the whole shitfight here, but the headline version is this: on October 22 the Department of Justice filed suit to block the certification of Alaska’s Senate race in the event Dan Sullivan loses, and when he was asked about it the Pre-Emptive Sore Loser of Pennsylvania Avenue said, and I quote, “I’m the one that said do it.” Before a single vote in that race has been counted, the gutless prick is disputing the result in advance, like a bloke who fills in the insurance claim before he torches the shed and then rings the brigade to complain they’re late.

The same Department of Justice has been going state to state demanding the full voter file, every name, address and birth date, with no stated purpose that survives five minutes of questioning. Texas handed over 18.4 million voters in December without a whimper, Utah’s Lieutenant Governor, a Republican, told them to get stuffed on national television and is now getting it in the neck from her own party’s senator for the sin of reading the bloody law, and Mike Johnson, the king’s arse-wiper, holds the gavel that certifies the House and has never once in his life said no to the man who gave it to him. So yes, I’m scared, and it’s not the vote that scares me, it’s the fortnight after it.

The second fear is the boring one that keeps the pollsters up at night: what if the numbers are wrong, what if 2016 happens again and the shy voters crawl out of the woodwork and the plus-nine turns into plus-two and plus-two turns into a hung House with him screaming fraud from the Rose Garden like a drunk at a bowls club?

Here’s the honest answer, and Enten put the caution cone out himself so I’ll put the bastard out too. The mid-October generic ballot has underestimated Republicans in 15 of the last 16 cycles going back to 1994, and that’s real and you should know it, but the biggest miss this century was about 4.5 points, and if that happened again to the letter Democrats would still win the national House vote by 5.3, which still beats the maps. The misses everyone remembers, the ones that actually flipped a result, came in years when he was on the ballot dragging his low-propensity voters to the booth, and in midterms since 2016 the polls have, if anything, been slightly too kind to Republicans. The man whose face is on the ticket this time is the one at 31 per cent.

The third fear is the one I share with every person I’ve talked to from Toronto to Tallinn, and I’ll put it the way a mate in Calgary put it to me on the phone last week: “Even if you win, he’s still there for two years.” True, he is, but there’s a world of difference between a lame duck and a duck with a loaded Congress, and the Lame Duck Who Hasn’t Read the Calendar Yet is about to get a subpoena for every receipt he’s ever signed, the ballroom, the gold leaf, the sanctions waiver, the lot, in a committee room, under oath, on television. He can survive a bad poll, the fat fucking fraud has survived a hundred of them, but he has never once in his life survived a document.

THE SENATE, WHERE THE MESSAGE ACTUALLY LIVES

The House is the floor, but if you want the message to land hard enough that even the thick prick can read it, it’s the Senate. Republicans hold it 53 to 47 and Democrats need to net four seats on a map that twelve months ago every expert in Washington called hopeless, so here’s where it sits with eight days to go.

In North Carolina Roy Cooper, the two-term former governor, is leading Michael Whatley by around ten points on average, in a state Trump won three times and that hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 2008. In Maine Troy Jackson, a logger, former president of the state senate and absolutely not the bloke anyone expected to be the nominee, is leading Susan Collins, the Senator for Furrowed Brows, by two to four points in most polls, because Collins has spent thirty years being “deeply concerned” about things and then voting for the bastards anyway, Maine has finally noticed, and Trump is 34 points underwater there. In Ohio Sherrod Brown, who lost by four in a state Trump won by eleven, is up four in CNN’s average and edging Jon Husted in all but one poll in the last month, with Trump 22 points underwater.

Texas is the one that’ll make the fucker choke on his Diet Coke. James Talarico is up three in CNN’s average and leading Ken Paxton in five of the seven polls with October fieldwork. Paxton was impeached by his own party’s state house and acquitted by his own party’s state senate, and the Republican primary voters of Texas looked at that shitshow and said yes please, so the Democrat, a former teacher and seminary student who talks about Jesus and healthcare in the same breath, is now favoured in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, in the week 104,000 Houstonians queued around the block to vote.

Michigan is three points to the Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed, despite every pundit on the eastern seaboard saying he couldn’t win it, Iowa is one point to the Democrat, Kansas, which hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1932, is a tie, the independent Dan Osborn is giving the Republican a scare in Nebraska, and in Alaska Sullivan is eleven points underwater and the Justice Department has already filed to stop the count.

Enten’s caveat is the one that matters and it’s a kick in the nuts for our side: in the whole Trump era Democrats have flipped exactly zero regular Senate seats in states he won by ten or more, and they probably need two this time, with Republicans beating their final Senate polling average in Trump states by 4.1 points. That’s the hill, and it’s a bloody steep one, but here’s what’s sitting at the bottom of it.

▶️ Enten runs the Republican Senate candidates’ numbers, the petrol price since the Iran war and the chance of a Democratic Senate with room to spare, via CNN

Fifty-seven per cent for a Democratic Senate with a seat to spare. Fifty-eight per cent on the price of petrol in Nebraska since he torched the Gulf. Sixteen points underwater for the most unpopular Republican Senate nominee Texas has produced this century. Those three numbers belong to the same man, and the man knows it, which is why his lawyers are already in Alaska scrambling like panicked shitweasels to rig the deck before the whole fucking hand collapses.

And here’s why the Senate matters more than the House for the message you lot are trying to send. He can lose the House and blame the maps or the “cheating” he’s already invented in Alaska, the same tired bullshit from a man whose idea of strategy is screaming fake news at the wind, but he cannot lose Texas and blame anyone but himself. Texas is his. Texas is the state he won by fourteen points, the crown jewel of his miserable little empire of grift and graft. If Texas sends a Democrat to Washington, the message stops being a poll and becomes a fact, and even a bloke who reads at the level of a cereal box can read that, while the shitgoblin hides behind his lawyers and pretends the petrol fire is just another polling wobble.

THE WORLD’S BRACING FOR YOUR NEXT FUCKING CIRCUS

I want to be careful here, because it’d be easy to make this about us and it isn’t, but the rest of the planet has been forced to watch your political shitshow like it’s their own house fire, and the view from outside is part of what you’re voting on.

Canada has spent two years being told it’s the fifty-first state by a man who couldn’t find Saskatchewan on a map with a laser pointer and a local, and they’ve responded by buying and building Canadian and signing deals in Ankara and Istanbul while he tweeted about ballrooms. Europe has been told it’s on its own and has started, slowly, to believe it. Ukraine has been told it has no cards, then watched its own drones take out Russian refineries while the gutless prick who said it waived the sanctions. Australia has been told, by extension, that the alliance we built our entire defence posture on for seventy years is contingent on the mood of an 80-year-old who can’t get through a press conference without calling a reporter stupid.

None of that gets fixed on November 3 and I’m not naive about it, because he’s still the president on November 4 and still the president in 2027, with the launch codes in one hand and the fucking Sharpie in the other, and the damage doesn’t vanish because a few more people turn up to vote.

What gets fixed is the question every ally has been asking in private for two years: is this him, or is this you? Is America the thing that elected him, or is America the thing that’s queueing out the door in Houston to tell him enough? We’ve been assuming the first one because we’ve had to, so the Dutch moved their gold and the Canadians built a trade strategy that treats you as a weather event rather than a partner, while the Europeans talk about defence budgets as though you’ve already shot through.

A thumping on November 3 says: it was him. It says the country is still in there, underneath the hat, and that single message, more than any policy or any bill, is the thing that lets the rest of the world stop bracing and start breathing, because the rest of us are bloody sick of treating your elections like Russian roulette with a loaded political prick.

THE ASK

So here’s the ask, and I’m going to make it the way a tradie makes a request on a site, which is short and without a lot of please.

Vote. If you’ve already voted, take someone who hasn’t, starting with your nan and the brother-in-law who’s been muttering about petrol prices for a year without quite admitting which orange-free pissweak prick caused them, then the bloke at work who said in 2024 that “they’re all the same” and has had two years of this shitshow to find out they bloody well are not. If the queue’s two hours, stand in it, because you’ve stood in longer queues for worse things.

And don’t let anyone tell you it’s already won, because thirty-one per cent still turns up, and thirteen per cent turns up early, angry and in a lifted truck, those furious little arse-clowns with the flag stapled to the aerial. Enten’s 71 per cent is a forecast and the other 29 per cent is a Tuesday night with your head in your hands, so the only poll that counts is the one with your name crossed off the roll.

To the Republicans reading this, and I know you’re there because the open rate on this thing doesn’t lie: that 37 per cent of your own party who want a different direction is you, and it’s your out. Nobody’s asking you to become a fucking Democrat, we’re asking you to send a message to your own side that the party can’t keep walking behind this bloke and expect to have a party left. You voted this mess in and you can vote it the fuck back out, and nobody down here will think any less of you for it. We’ll think a bloody sight more in fact.

LAST DRINKS

Restafuckingsured I’ll be up at six on Wednesday morning, November 4, our time, which is Tuesday evening, November 3, yours, with the coffee on and the dog confused and nine tabs open and a chest full of forty years of waiting for a flash on the horizon.

I don’t know what I’ll see. Nobody does. I know what the numbers say and I know what the queues say and I know what the man at 31 per cent is already doing to the result before it exists. I know that every ally this country has ever had is watching the same tabs I am, for the same reason.

And I know this, because I’ve seen it on enough sites over enough years to trust it: when a crew has had a gutful, the foreman doesn’t find out from a memo. He finds out when he walks in on the Monday and the job’s already been done without him.

Go and do the job, Americans. Send the fucking message. Make it so loud that the cunt can’t claim he didn’t hear it through the rustlings of his Filet-O-Fish wrappers.

We are with you. And we are fucking united.

IFLA ~ Nervous As A Wombat On A Highway, Hopeful As A Dog At A Barbecue ~ Texas Mom & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY POLL WITH A 100 PER CENT RESPONSE RATE

A note for our American readers before the main event. Down here, the exchange rate on swear words is roughly three to one, so a sentence that sounds like a declaration of war in Ohio is a mild expression of affection in a Blue Mountains pub. Adjust the fucker accordingly.

We’re fucking with you: In Australian, “we’ve got your back, and we mean it.” In American, “we’re messing with you.” Same four words, opposite meaning, hence the line in the intro. Read it the Australian way. The Americans have enough people messing with them.

Fucking united: United. The “fucking” is load-bearing. In Australian, an adjective without a swear word in front of it is just a suggestion.

Righto: Alright then, let’s go. The Australian “okay” with a work boot on.

You lot: You all. Plural, affectionate, never aimed. The way a foreman addresses a crew he actually likes.

Wombat: A stocky, stubborn, surprisingly fast native marsupial that digs in and does not move. Used here with love.

Milk crate: The plastic crate milk gets delivered in, repurposed by every tradie in the country as a seat, a step, a toolbox and a table. Pull one up means sit down.

Grand final: The championship game. The Super Bowl, but with more beer and no halftime show.

Shithouse: Terrible. Also, historically, an outdoor toilet. Both meanings apply to most of his ideas.

Get stuffed: Go away, in no uncertain terms. The polite-company version of a much shorter phrase.

Gob: The mouth, specifically when it’s open and shouldn’t be. A gob like a cement mixer is one that never stops turning and never produces anything you’d want to stand on.

Gone off: Of concrete, set hard enough to walk on. Of milk, the other thing. A builder who says the job’s finished before the slab has gone off is lying about something still visibly wet.

Subbies: Subcontractors. The plumbers and plasterers a builder brings in and pays last, if at all. The most reliable witnesses to any man’s business record.

Ute: A pickup truck. The Australian national vehicle, usually with a dog in the tray and a tradie at the wheel.

Dickhead: Self-explanatory, but note the Australian usage is affectionate about half the time. Not this time.

Pissweak: Feeble, gutless, not up to it. Said of beer, of excuses, and of presidents.

Mob: A group, a crowd, your people. “His own mob” means his own party. Also a flock of kangaroos, which is apt.

Smoko: The morning tea break on a work site, named for what it used to be for. Where the foreman stands to tell you the firm has never been stronger.

Kelpie: The Australian working dog, bred to run all day and bounce off anything. A pay cheque that bounces like a kelpie on a trampoline is not coming back.

Shonky: Dodgy, unreliable, held together with lies and cable ties. A shonky outfit is one the subbies are already suing.

Rooted: Broken beyond repair. Also exhausted. Also the other thing, which is why Americans should use it carefully.

Arse-clown: A clown, but with the emphasis on the first half. Reserved for pundits who are paid to see things and don’t.

Sausage sizzle: Sausages in bread, cooked on a barbecue outside a hardware store or a polling booth for a gold coin. The queue for one is the only queue Australians join willingly, so a ballot box out-drawing it is news.

Bunnings: The hardware chain where every Australian weekend goes to die. The sausage sizzle out the front is a national institution and, on election day, the democracy sausage.

Shitfight: A chaotic, ugly, drawn-out mess that nobody wins. The fortnight after a disputed election, for instance.

Getting it in the neck: Copping criticism, being attacked. What a Utah Lieutenant Governor gets from her own senator for reading the law.

Bowls club: The lawn bowls club: a green, a bar, a carpet from 1974 and the cheapest beer in town. A drunk at a bowls club is a man shouting about injustice to people who’ve heard it every Friday since 1983.

Cow of a (thing): A real cow of a day, a cow of a development: an unpleasant one. The cow is blameless.

Shot through: Left suddenly, cleared out, gone without saying goodbye. What Europe thinks America has done.

Nan: Grandmother. Take her to vote.

A bloody sight more: A great deal more. “Bloody” is the all-purpose Australian intensifier and is considered mild enough for radio.

Restafuckingsured: Rest assured, with the swear word inserted in the middle for emphasis. Australians do this to any word with more than two syllables. Abso-bloody-lutely.

Last drinks: The call a publican makes before closing. The final round. Also, here, the final section.

HONESTLY, IT’S TOO HARD TO TELL