I Fucking Love Australia

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Susan Brombacher's avatar
Susan Brombacher
2h

Thank you for writing this. It feels good to know that there are people out in the world who are on our side, who recognize that most of us Americans are not enemies, but victims of a regime holding us (and the whole world) hostage.

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Jon M's avatar
Jon M
2h

A brother from another... Continent!

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