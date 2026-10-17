I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Oct 17

Watching this fucker squirm under cross-examination is number three on my bucket list. Numbers one and two are the depositions of the two blokes who gave him the orders.

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Just fafo 🧱
Oct 17

Hahahaha kashnuts roasting on an open fire 🎶

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