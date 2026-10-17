THE FBI DIRECTOR’S MILAN LOCKER ROOM FUCKAROUND

On the evening of Sunday 22 February 2026, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in a locker room in Milan with the United States men’s ice hockey team, skolling a beer for the cameras and flinging the rest of it round the room like a pissed nineteen-year-old at schoolies who has just discovered his dad’s card still works. The video was everywhere by Monday, because of course it bloody was. By Wednesday nine of the most experienced counter-espionage people in the United States were out on the footpath with their lanyards cut, sacked by a miserable prick with beer still on his shoes.

The complaint those nine filed in federal court in Washington on Thursday says those two facts are the same fact. Hold that thought, because it is the hinge this whole shitfight swings on, and we are going to walk all the way round it before we get there. A bloke who treats national security like a post-game piss-up is exactly the sort of raffle-wanker who’d key the whole fucking agency on his way out the door.

MEET THE SPYCATCHERS HE FUCKING SACKED

Jennifer Bacon, Zach Feldman, Gilbert Granados, Catherine Herrera, Harrison Kaufman, Jeremy Linton, Erin Matanic, Danielle Ray and Rachel Vaccaro. Special agents and intelligence analysts with staff operations specialists alongside them, more than a century of service between the lot, every one of them on the FBI’s counterintelligence squads because that is where the Bureau puts the people who catch spies for a living, which is more than the clueless pricks who sacked them have ever done.

They did not volunteer for the Trump documents case. Nobody does. They were assigned to it in February 2022, a month before the Bureau even opened a criminal file, because their squad is the one that handles mishandled secrets and the leaking of them. Bacon ran the counterintelligence section. Ray was the one who drove down to Mar-a-Lago in June 2022 to meet the lawyers and clocked the security cameras outside a storage room, which is how the Bureau later learned there were boxes that had never been handed over. Linton swore the affidavit for the search warrant. The rest of the team built the thing brick by brick while the bloated fuckwit who owned the boxes sat on the bog posting about witch hunts.

Their other work is the bit that should put the wind up anyone who still thinks this is a story about office politics. The Boston Marathon bombing was their case. So was the Butler assassination attempt, which deserves a slow blink, because the man who sacked them is the man they investigated an attempt on. Between them they pulled Iranian-made munitions out of the pipeline to the Houthis and brought Americans home from foreign cells, and six of the nine either held Iran expertise or were working Iranian matters on the day the termination letter arrived from the ungrateful prick.

The war with Iran started that Saturday, and the touchy little flog who never drove anyone home just fired the very bastards who kept the place from burning down.

THEN, THE DETAIL KIRSCHNER SKIPPED

Here is the first turn, and it is a fucking beauty.

In September 2022, a private citizen named Kash Patel went on every podcast that would have him, which is all of them if you talk enough bollocks, and announced that he had personal knowledge Trump had declassified every document in the Florida boxes. The investigators took him at his word. Two of them, plaintiffs Linton and Ray, served him with a grand jury subpoena commanding him to come in and say it under oath.

He tried to quash it. The court told him to get stuffed. He turned up and took the Fifth Amendment, repeatedly, which in a country where Trump himself once told a stadium in Iowa that only the mob pleads the Fifth is quite the fucking family tradition. The Department of Justice moved to compel. The court said he could have immunity and then he could talk. Only then, with the immunity in his arse pocket, did Director Fifth Amendment go back in and testify.

Hold onto who served that subpoena. Linton and Ray. Two names on the termination letters.

So when the complaint says the firings were “only to satisfy the President’s personal vendetta,” the lawyers are being polite, because lawyers get paid to be, and there are two vendettas in this file and the Director’s is the fresher one.

WHAT THE DIRECTOR WROTE ON THE LETTERS

Each of the nine received the same note, signed by Patel, invoking “Article II” of the Constitution and finding that they had “exercised poor judgment and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponization of the government.”

No investigation preceded that finding, and no disciplinary process either. The Bureau’s own rules guarantee an employee a hearing before the sack and an appeal after it; the nine got neither, and the complaint says the FBI managers who delivered the news told several of them to their faces that they were not being fired for cause. Three of the plaintiffs, Linton and the section chief Bacon among them, had been personally thanked by Patel for their work before he found their names on a list.

An Article II firing, for the Yanks who have not had to learn this yet, is the administration’s own invention, cooked up by the same galahs who treat the Constitution as a terms-and-conditions page nobody reads. Article II is the bit of the Constitution that creates the presidency. The theory is that because the President runs the executive branch, he can sack anyone in it for any reason, including revenge, and every civil servant from a counter-espionage chief to the poor bastard who cleans the Hoover Building dunnies is now a political appointee serving at the pleasure of the Archivist of Mar-a-Lardo. The complaint calls it a pretext. It is asking the court to say so in writing, and if the court does, every one of the dozens of wrongful-termination suits now choking the District of Columbia docket gets to point at the ruling and say, told you, you pricks.

THE FORTY-EIGHT HOURS

Now for the hinge.

Monday 23 February, the day after Milan. Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky forwards Bacon an email from a Special Agent named Miles Starr. Starr belongs to an outfit the complaint calls the “Director’s Advisory Team”, an unofficial unit of people who report straight to Patel and who appear, in the lawyers’ careful phrasing, to work on investigations into the President’s perceived political enemies. Starr is the agent who gave grand jury testimony in the first, failed indictment of Jim Comey, testimony a magistrate judge described as “highly irregular” because of the attorney-client material it trampled. He is, in short, the Sheriff of the Group Chat’s errand boy with a badge, a grub sent to do a grub’s job.

Starr’s email says he urgently needs to get into the Plasmic Echo case file, which is the Bureau’s name for the Trump documents investigation, because he has a project to finish for the Director by close of business. He does not say what the fucking project is. The case is a Sensitive Investigative Matter, which means access is restricted to assigned personnel precisely so that nobody can go fossicking through it for names.

Bacon gives him access, all of it bar one specific subfile.

What is in that subfile? Fuck knows. Marcy Wheeler at emptywheel, who has read more of this case than anyone alive, says she hopes Congress finds out. Whatever it is, Bacon kept the lid on it, and the files Starr did get contained the names and roles of every member of the case team. Nine names, and by Monday night the Director’s bagman had the list.

Wednesday 25 February. The Commissioner of Hurt Feelings, still copping it from the White House over the beer, rings Reuters and hands them a story: the FBI under Biden subpoenaed his phone toll records, and Susie Wiles’s too, back when both were private citizens. He calls it “outrageous”. He says it rested on “flimsy pretexts”. He then concedes, in the same interview, that he does not actually know why the records were sought, which is a hell of a thing to admit while calling the pretext flimsy, you gormless flog. The complaint notes, drily, that the records in question sit inside the very case file his errand boy opened on Monday, and that blabbing about them to a reporter appears to breach the gag order Judge Cannon put on the documents case, under the Department of Justice’s own reading of that order.

That same afternoon Bacon is called out of a meeting and told she is finished. Feldman, Granados, Herrera, Kaufman, Linton, Matanic and Vaccaro get theirs the same day. Ray gets hers on Thursday. In the Reuters piece, three unnamed FBI sources helpfully link the firings to the phone-records “revelations”, which is the Bureau’s own wankers briefing the press on a retaliation it has not yet admitted to.

Saturday 28 February. The strikes on Iran begin, and the squad that specialised in Iranian threats to the United States has six empty desks in it. Their live cases, the complaint says, were never properly handed to anyone.

Read it as a week and it is a scandal. Read it as a sequence and it is a confession. A grown man makes a drunken dickhead of himself on camera on Sunday, sends a loyalist into a restricted file on Monday, leaks a detail from that file to a friendly reporter on Wednesday to change the subject, and fires everyone whose name was in the file the same afternoon. Then the country goes to war without them.

WHAT HE TOLD CONGRESS, AND WHY IT MATTERS

Twice, on 19 March and again on 15 September, Patel sat in front of Congress and said the people he fired had been dismissed for cause after internal investigations. The complaint sets out, agent by agent, why that is bulldust: no investigation existed, and the managers who delivered the firings said so. In Australian, the Director of the FBI was talking through his arse to a parliamentary committee, twice.

Asked by two House Democrats whether the people he sacked were experts on Iran, days before a war with Iran, he answered: “I don’t believe so.” Six of the nine, and the complaint lists them.

This is why Wheeler calls the thing an impeachment referral wearing an employment lawsuit as a coat. Democrats are favourites to take the House on 3 November. The complaint has handed whoever chairs Judiciary in January a dated, footnoted road map of what the Director said under oath and the public evidence that it was false. He pleaded the Fifth to these people once. Next time there is no immunity deal on the table.

THE DIRECTOR WHO KNEW IT WAS FUCKING ILLEGAL

Here is the second turn, and it is the one that should make the Gumtree Nixon sweat through his bronzer, because this is not the first Patel firing to end up in a federal complaint, and the first one is where he told on himself.

▶️ Former acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll and two sacked FBI executives sue Kash Patel, with Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig, via MSNBC

That lawsuit alleges Patel knowingly broke the law when he carried out the firings at the behest of the White House. He allegedly said he knew he would be sued, but that his job depended on him carrying out the orders of the White House. The FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it.

September 2025. Brian Driscoll, who ran the whole Bureau for months while Patel waited on his confirmation, Steven Jensen, who ran the Washington Field Office, and Spencer Evans, who ran Las Vegas, file a 69-page complaint of their own. Seventy years of service between the three of them. Driscoll holds the Medal of Valor and the Shield of Bravery. Evans ran the investigation into the Cybertruck that blew up outside Trump’s hotel. Jensen had been promoted weeks before he was knifed in the back by the same arseholes.

The complaint recounts a conversation in which Patel told Driscoll the White House had directed him to fire anyone identified as having worked a criminal case against Trump, and that keeping his own job depended on it. Driscoll explained that sacking people over case assignments breached the Bureau’s own adverse-action rules. Patel, per the filing, said he understood that, knew the firings were probably illegal, and knew he could be sued and later deposed over them. His reason, in his words: the FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it. What a gutless, vindictive prick.

Then there is the pilot. MAGA accounts online decided an agent named Christopher Meyer, a military veteran, had taken part in the Mar-a-Lago search. Meyer was one of four pilots in the Bureau. His actual job was flying the Gulfstream Grievance Machine around the country in an FBI jet. Driscoll was ordered to sack him anyway, refused, and warned that firing a veteran on a Facebook rumour would be illegal. Patel’s reply, as the MSNBC segment reports it, was that he couldn’t save everyone. He was the Director of the FBI. He could have saved everyone by growing a spine, and he chose the gutless wonder’s option instead. Driscoll was fired for refusing. So was Meyer, the poor bastard.

Jensen got the Bongino treatment. In May 2025 the Deputy Director leaned on him to fire Special Agent Walter Giardina over allegations Bongino described as being “just out there”. Giardina’s wife died of cancer three weeks before his termination letter arrived. At the end of a meeting where Jensen had begged Patel not to publicly name an agent for fear of the online pile-on, the Director handed him a challenge coin stamped “Ka$h Patel”. Both men were gone within weeks, sacked by heartless pricks with a novelty coin budget.

Thirteen months on, that case is alive. The government moved to dismiss in January, the briefing closed in March with an amicus from democracy scholars warning that this is what law-enforcement purges look like in countries sliding out of democracy, and no ruling has surfaced. Same court, and the same lawyer, Abbe Lowell, who now represents both groups and is building one case out of two.

So pause on the sequence. In September 2025 the Director says in a private conversation that firings like these are probably illegal and that he expects to be deposed over them. In February 2026 he does it again, nine more times, on an Article II letter, with his own fingerprints on the case file. That is a man who read the sign at the level crossing and drove straight through the boom gates anyway, bells going, bastard grinning like the sore loser who just keyed the courtesy bus.

THE DEPOSITION HE SAW COMING

Glenn Kirschner spent thirty years inside the Department of Justice and he walked through the suit on the Legal Breakdown this week with the specific glee of a prosecutor who has read the witness list.

▶️ Glenn Kirschner on the “Article II termination” theory and what the agents are asking the court to find, with Brian Tyler Cohen, via the Legal Breakdown

The administration made up something called an Article 2 termination. Donald Trump is the all powerful Article 2 emperor.

Cash Patel wouldn’t know the truth if it bit him in the ass. I would love to be the one to cross-examine Cash Patel in a sworn deposition, and I would do it for free.

His argument is simple enough for the thick pricks who wrote the termination letters to follow. The nine want reinstatement and back pay, and they want a court to rule the whole Article II routine unconstitutional. To get there the case goes to discovery, and discovery means depositions, and the defendants in a lawsuit get deposed. The Minister for Black Boxes, Todd Blanche, under oath. The Director, under oath, with subpoenas out for every internal message between the Director’s office and the Deputy AG’s about who was on the list and why, Starr’s included.

Kirschner’s point about the Director’s record comes straight out of the court file. In November 2023 Trump’s own lawyers called Patel as their first defence witness in the Colorado insurrection trial. He testified that Trump had authorised ten to twenty thousand National Guard troops before 6 January. The Pentagon’s own review found Trump never gave any such order. Judge Sarah Wallace wrote that Patel was “not a credible witness” and that his testimony was “completely devoid of any evidence in the record”. At the same trial he confirmed he was on a Trump PAC retainer at fifteen grand a month. A judge has already put it in writing once: this man says things under oath that are not true. Any lawyer who sits him down in a deposition starts there, the lying prick.

And Blanche? The man who stood up a month after the firings and bragged, chest out, that the administration had “cleaned house” at the FBI, that there “isn’t a single man or woman with a gun, federal agent, still in that organization that had anything to do with the prosecution of President Trump.” The Redactor-General put the motive on the record himself, in public, with his name on it. The plaintiffs’ lawyers did not have to find it. They just had to quote it, the mouthy fuckwit.

Which leaves the government, as Kirschner says, between a rock and a hard place. Settle, and every other sacked agent in the country holds up the settlement and says, see. Fight, and the Director sits down across from Abbe Lowell with a court reporter and no immunity. There is a third door, and it is the one this administration has used on every other case: delay until the courts run out of fucking calendar. The problem with that door is the calendar now has an election in it, and the raffle-wanker who started this shitstorm knows the bells are ringing.

THE SECRET LEGAL SHITFIGHT BEFORE THE ELECTION

One more piece of this before we leave the law for the politics, because it is happening in secret and it is happening now, and the cunning bastards running it would rather you never heard.

The same lawyers have filed a motion in Florida, in front of Judge Cannon, on behalf of current and former FBI personnel who want permission to disclose and discuss material covered by her February order sealing Volume Two of the Jack Smith report. Linton, the search-warrant affiant, has been subpoenaed to testify in Florida at the same time he is suing Patel in Washington. Cannon has set briefing for 21 and 28 October, days before an Eleventh Circuit hearing on 2 November about whether the report comes out at all, and the day after that is the election. If someone had designed a calendar to bury the truth until the votes were counted, it would look exactly like this one.

So here is the state of play. On one side of the country the agents are trying to say what they know. On the other side they are suing the man who fired them for knowing it. And the Bathroom Librarian of Mar-a-Lardo, whose boxes of nuclear and defence material were photographed stacked beside a dunny, is doing what he does: raging on the socials like a sook who lost the meat tray and praying the calendar runs out first, the miserable cantaloupian bastard.

MEANWHILE, THE PENCE GUY GOES ON BLOOMBERG

Third turn, so pull the camera back.

Marc Short ran Mike Pence’s office. He was in the building on 6 January. He is the sort of Republican who still says “the president” with a straight face and goes on Bloomberg in a tie. On Thursday he sat down with Kailey Leinz and delivered the party’s own post-mortem with the election still a fortnight and change away.

▶️ Marc Short on corruption overtaking petrol prices as the number one voter concern, with Kailey Leinz, via Bloomberg’s Balance of Power

The number one issue that they were concerned about is government corruption. It feels like they’re living in the swamp more than draining the swamp.

▶️ Short on the Russian diesel deal, via Bloomberg’s Balance of Power

It’s atrocious that the president is siding with a brutal dictator. From the security perspective, it’s dead wrong.

The poll is Fox’s own, which is the part that should have the West Wing chewing Panadol by the handful. Fielded 9 to 12 October, 1,202 registered voters, and 88 per cent of them extremely or very concerned about corruption in government, ahead of inflation on 85 with petrol on 83 and healthcare on 80. Voter fraud, the hobby horse the entire second term was saddled on, finished stone motherless last. Trump sits at 36 per cent approval, a record low on Fox’s own numbers, and the Democrats lead on ten of thirteen issues. The network’s one consolation for the boss was that Republicans are far less bothered about corruption than Democrats, which is a polite way of saying the base hasn’t been told yet, by the people whose job is not telling them.

Why now? Because the swamp has moved into the family compound and taken the good parking spot. A Putin-adjacent oligarch, Umar Kremlev, paid hundreds of thousands for Don Jr’s wedding weekend in the Bahamas, repaid only once ProPublica printed it. Kimberly Guilfoyle, ambassador to Greece, texted a donor “Honey please” asking for a hundred grand on her Amex in return for a quiet word with Trump’s IRS commissioner, and was out the door on Tuesday. James Blair and Chris LaCivita, two of Trump’s top political advisers, pocketed hundreds of thousands advising Republika Srpska, the Russia-aligned Bosnian Serb statelet, and Susie Wiles’s daughter turned up at the lobbying firm on the same client’s thirty-five-grand-a-month retainer. Politico says Trump is ringing round about dumping Wiles. He called it fake news, which is what he calls anything with a date on it.

Then there is the diesel, the dumbest fucking deal of a term that has set a high bar. On 9 October Treasury licensed Russian diesel into the United States. On the 10th Trump announced 300,000 tons immediately with half a million more to come, thanked Putin by name, blamed Zelensky for the pump price and, the next day, told Ukraine to go and find itself a new president. Congress banned Russian energy imports in 2022 until Moscow leaves Ukraine. Five House Republicans and at least eight GOP senators now say the deal breaks that law, Fitzpatrick is forcing a floor vote on a bill he named after Reagan to twist the knife, and the President’s reply to the lot of them was that they can’t really be serious, which from a bloke who just thanked the Kremlin for a tanker is a fucking stretch. Short’s number is the only one that matters: America refines more diesel than it burns. The imports fix nothing. They are a bunch of flowers for a man with an arrest warrant, handed over in front of a farmer who can smell the shit on the stems.

And the farmers have had an absolute gutful. Wholesale diesel has doubled since January, American farms are paying eight billion a year more for it than on inauguration day, and Iran shut the Gulf nitrogen tap right as the planters rolled out. The fixes on offer are a red-dyed diesel order Tom Cotton called a Band-aid on a shotgun wound and a feed in the Rose Garden, and while the croppers were still chewing he opened the gate to cheap imported beef and made the ranchers ropeable as well. Moody’s has the war at two grand a household and climbing fifty a week. On 9 October the man who told his cabinet in May that he does not care about the midterms announced he won’t bomb Iran again until after election day, which is as close as he gets to admitting a thing is costing him. He is spending the last fortnight in Iowa and Kansas, Kentucky and Georgia, states he won at a canter and now has to beg. The Spruiker of Sideshow Alley is working the red-state circuit because the purple ones have stopped picking up, and nothing draws a crowd like a carnie who has run out of towns.

THE THREAD

If you want one name that runs through all three of these stories, it is Susie Wiles.

Her phone records are the records in the subpoena the Director leaked to Reuters, which is the leak he used to cover the firings. Her daughter’s lobbying contract with a Russia-aligned client is in the corruption pile that just put graft above petrol on a Fox poll. And her own boss is reportedly ringing round asking whether to sack her.

That is this administration in one woman’s week: the case file and the knife in the same office, with the swamp coming in under the door.

THE COMPLAINT LAYS IT ALL OUT

Let us count what Thursday’s complaint actually puts on the table, because the headline is a lawsuit and the story is a reckoning, and the dense bastards at the centre of it still think it’s an HR matter.

Start with a Director who took the Fifth to two of the people he fired like a gutless prick. Add the sworn complaint from a year ago, in which that same Director says he knew firings like these were illegal and expected to be deposed, then did it again anyway, the lying bastard. Put beside it the loyalist sent into a restricted file to get the names, and the leak from that file to a reporter the day the axe swung, the backstabbing fuckwit. Then there is Congress, told twice that the sackings were for cause by a man whose own managers had told the sacked the opposite to their faces. An Attorney General announced the motive on television like a TV wanker. A judge in Colorado had already found the Director’s sworn word worthless. And six Iran specialists went out the door three days before a war with Iran, while the Director told Congress he didn’t believe they were Iran specialists, the ignorant arsehole.

That is the file, and the agents did not write it. He did, the vengeful flog.

And the twist, the real one, is that none of it is new. The Driscoll suit laid it out a year ago and the country shrugged because the diesel was cheap and the war had not started. Now the diesel is six dollars and the war is in its eighth month. The base is reading the Fox poll with its lips moving, and the party’s own strategists are on Bloomberg saying the C-word out loud, corruption, with eighty-eight per cent of the country nodding along.

Patel is a symptom. The disease is that dunny-filing, deposition-dodging, diesel-dealing, document-hoarding dropkick in the big fucking chair, who stole the nation’s secrets and, when the best counter-spies the country had caught him at it, sacked the lot of them to feel better about it. The Driscoll complaint has one sentence that explains every firing in this piece. The FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it.

Neither have they, you vengeful, bathroom-filing cunt. And unlike you, they’ve got a court date, and the raffle-wanker never does well on the day the tickets are drawn.

IFLA ~ Anxious Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

SKOL IT DOWN

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN TRANSLATED

Kash Patel sat down in front of a grand jury and pleaded the Fifth rather than explain himself. This glossary claims no such privilege. Every word below has been compelled, immunised and entered into the record for our American readers, who are once again reading a piece about their own government in a language they thought they spoke.

Tinnie: A can of beer. Also a small aluminium boat, but if a bloke offers you one at the start of an article, it’s the can. Crack it before the Milan bit.

Skol: To drink a whole beer in one go without taking the can off your face, usually to a chant, usually at a wedding. Your “chug”. The Director of the FBI did it in a locker room in Milan, on camera, and forty-eight hours later nine counter-spies were unemployed. Nobody has ever skolled a beer and improved their week.

Fuckaround: A stuff-up with a swagger on it, the mess a bloke makes when he’s showing off. One rung below a shitfight on the scale, because a fuckaround is still funny to everyone except the people who get sacked for it.

Piss-up: A drinking session, deliberate and at length. A post-game piss-up is tradition. Running a national security agency like one is a lawsuit.

Schoolies: The week-long bender Australian teenagers launch the second their final exams finish, descending on the Gold Coast like sunburnt locusts. Your spring break, but barefoot and feral. The Milan locker room was schoolies with a government jet.

Footpath: The sidewalk. Where you end up with your lanyard cut and your box of desk stuff, if you worked the wrong case.

Key: As a verb, to drag a car key down the side of someone else’s paint job because you lost something and can’t cope. The lowest act in a car park, and the exact spirit in which an agency gets gutted by a man who got laughed at.

Raffle-wanker: House coinage, his. The bloke at the pub who buys one ticket in the meat raffle, loses, and spends the rest of the night telling the room it was rigged. Scales up to presidents without changing a thing.

Clocked: Noticed, spotted, registered the thing that mattered. Agent Ray clocked the security cameras outside a storage room at Mar-a-Lago in June 2022, and that one glance is how the Bureau found out the boxes had not all come back.

Put the wind up: To frighten properly, past the bluster and into the part that knows. Six Iran specialists sacked three days before a war with Iran should put the wind up every American with a letterbox.

Bulldust: Bullshit with the swear filed off, the version your nan uses. Not softer in meaning, only in volume. “Fired for cause after internal investigations” was bulldust the day he said it to Congress and the complaint has the paperwork.

Fossicking: Rummaging and scratching about for something, originally panning leftover dirt for gold. What a loyalist does in a restricted case file with the Director’s blessing and a deadline of close of business.

Dunny: The toilet. Classically the one out the back in a tin shed. Where a certain former president’s boxes of nuclear and defence material were photographed stacked, which is how “Bathroom Librarian” entered the house taxonomy.

Bagman: The bloke who carries the money or the message for the boss and never asks what’s in the bag. In Australian criminal slang, the courier in a protection racket. In this piece, a Special Agent with a badge and an urgent project for the Director.

Copping it: Taking the hit, usually in public, usually because everyone is watching and you have no choice. The Director was copping it from the White House over the beer when he rang Reuters.

Knifed: Removed from your job by your own side, suddenly and from behind. The verb Australians use for what happens to prime ministers in the party room, and what happened to Steven Jensen weeks after his promotion.

Stitch-up: A set-up, a frame, a result arranged before the game was played. Nine people sacked for cause with no investigation, no notice and no hearing is a stitch-up with a Constitution citation on it.

Level crossing: A railroad crossing. The boom gates come down, the lights flash, the bells go, and a man who says he knows he will be deposed and then does it again anyway has driven straight through them.

Courtesy bus: The free minibus an RSL or leagues club runs to get members home after a few. Keying it is the lowest act known to suburban Australia, somewhere beneath stealing from the meat tray.

Dog act: The lowest behaviour available, betrayal of someone who trusted you. Sacking the agents who investigated the attempt on your own life is the reference standard.

Has form: Has a record of doing exactly this before. From the racing form guide by way of the police. A Director found “not a credible witness” by a judge in 2023 has form, and any lawyer deposing him starts on that page.

Fifteen grand: Fifteen thousand dollars. The monthly retainer a Trump PAC was paying Patel at the time he testified in Colorado, which the court found worth less than that.

Sook: A crybaby, or the act of being one. A sook who lost the meat tray is a grown man sulking in high definition over a prize he never had a ticket for.

Cantaloupian: House coinage, his. Of, resembling or coloured like a cantaloupe, which Australians call a rockmelon. Applied to exactly one man. A melon, so the citrus ban does not apply, which is the entire reason it exists.

Galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud foolish person who makes an enormous racket and achieves precisely nothing. A touchy old one on a red-state rally circuit is a sight to behold.

Gutful: As much as a person can take, and one mouthful more. A bloke who has had a gutful goes quiet before he goes anywhere, and the farm belt has gone very quiet.

Spruiker: The bloke out the front of the shop talking you in against your own better judgement. A president doing red-state rallies a fortnight out is a spruiker working his own car park.

Hundred grand: One hundred thousand dollars. What an ambassador asked a donor to put on her Amex in exchange for a word with the taxman. “Honey please.”

Panadol: Paracetamol, the headache tablet in every Australian bathroom cabinet, your Tylenol. What the White House comms shop reaches for when Fox News publishes the poll.

Cunt: In Australia, context is everything. Can be the worst word in the language or a term of deep affection. “Good cunt” is a compliment. “Vengeful cunt” is a finding of fact. Yanks should not attempt this at home.

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