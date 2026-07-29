On 1 September 1864, a bunch of blokes in stovepipe hats rowed into Charlottetown to sort out three problems: they could not trade with each other properly, they could not build anything across a border, and the Americans looked like they might invade.

On 23 July 2026, in the same town, thirteen premiers and a former central banker sat down to sort out three problems: they could not trade with each other properly, they could not build anything across a border, and the Americans had just invaded, only this time with a Sharpie instead of a musket.

Carney stood up and said the quiet bit at full volume.

“As everyone knows, on Monday the U.S. administration announced its intention to impose the latest in a series of unilateral, unwarranted trade actions.”

Unilateral. Unwarranted. Two words doing the work of four hundred, delivered in the voice of a man reading out a parking infringement.

▶️ Carney Drops A Big Fucking Hint

WHAT GENGHIS TAN ACTUALLY DID

On Monday 20 July, Trump signed three proclamations slapping 50 per cent tariffs on a grab bag of Canadian goods, effective 19 August.

The legal instrument he reached for is Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Not Section 232. Not IEEPA, which the Supreme Court took out the back and shot 6-3 on 20 February this year. Section 338. A provision written during the Great Depression that has never been used. Not once. Ninety-six years on the statute books and every single president, including the ones who actually knew what a tariff was, looked at it and thought, nah, better leave that one in the drawer.

So we now have a Depression-era tribute act reaching into the same legislative toolbox that gave the world Smoot-Hawley, the tariff regime so catastrophically stupid that economics undergraduates are still taught it as a cautionary tale, and thinking, yeah, this is the vibe.

And what did he tariff? Hockey sticks. Honey. Cement. Plywood. Cowhides. Jewellery. Flower bulbs. Down feathers. Christmas ornaments. Fucking Christmas ornaments. The most powerful economy on earth has declared war on tinsel.

The stated reasons: Canadian provinces pulled American booze off the shelves, Canada’s supply management system limits US dairy, and Canada capped US vehicle imports. The USTR statement was blunt about the real grievance. Over the past eighteen months, only two countries chose to retaliate rather than roll over: China, and Canada.

That is the actual crime. Not dairy quotas. Not cheese. Canada said no, and the tariff was the tantrum.

Now here is the bit that gives the whole game away. The tariffs do not touch Canadian oil, gas, potash, fish, or critical minerals.

Every single thing America cannot function without on a Tuesday morning: exempt. Every single thing that would cause an American to feel a consequence: exempt. The world’s self-declared hard man drew up a list of leverage points, crossed off everything that could hurt him, and tariffed the honey.

THE NUMBERS THAT MADE HIM DO IT

Buried in the proclamations are the figures, and they are gorgeous.

Since Canadian provinces began pulling US booze in March 2025, American alcohol exports to Canada have fallen 81 per cent. That is roughly 582 million dollars of Jack Daniel’s, Kentucky bourbon and Californian plonk that simply stopped moving north.

On cars: Canadian imports of US-made vehicles dropped about 22 per cent, or 5.6 billion dollars, between April 2025 and March 2026.

So the boycott worked. Canadians stopped buying American, the Americans noticed, and the response of the world’s largest economy was not to compete, or to negotiate, or to make a better product. It was to write an official document complaining that Canadians would not buy its whiskey and then to punish Canada for the crime of consumer choice.

There is a phrase for a bloke who reacts to being dumped by demanding compensation. Several phrases, actually, and none of them are printable in a Kentucky distillery newsletter.

ENTER DAVID EBY, WHO IS NOT IN THE MOOD

British Columbia’s Premier stood up in Charlottetown on the Tuesday and delivered the single cleanest piece of political communication of the entire trade war.

“There is not a chance in hell that U.S. alcohol is going back on the shelf in British Columbia.”

No hedging. No officials-are-reviewing-the-matter. No we-note-the-decision-with-disappointment. Not a chance in hell, in a room full of national press, from a bloke who knows the tariff list has BC wood manufacturing and BC breweries in the crosshairs.

Then he went and put the knife in properly.

“A way to embolden a bully is to capitulate, and I don’t think we should embolden Mr. Trump, who clearly is a bully.”

And then, because apparently he had decided to just keep swinging until someone stopped him:

“I feel sorry for Americans. If you can’t be friends with Canada, then you almost certainly do not have a friend anywhere in the world. And that is a very lonely place to be.”

Read that as a diplomat and it is a note of concern. Read it as a human being and it is a coroner’s report on the American century. Canada is the friendliest nation on the planet. Canada apologises to furniture. If you have managed to make Canada tell you to get stuffed, you have not had a policy disagreement, you have had a personality diagnosis.

▶️ Premier David Eby responds to the new US tariffs in Charlottetown

WHAT CARNEY IS ACTUALLY BUILDING, AND IT IS NOT A NEGOTIATION

Here is where Kim Jong Orange has miscalculated, and miscalculated badly.

Carney did not spend his Charlottetown speech talking about Washington. He mentioned the tariffs once, in a single sentence, the way you mention a mosquito. The rest of it was a construction schedule.

Canada currently has preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers through 16 free trade agreements covering 51 countries, roughly two thirds of global GDP. Carney’s stated intention is to double that market access by the end of this year, to over 3 billion people.

The premiers have run more than 50 trade missions since January alone, and more than 130 since March 2025. Indonesia is signed, Canada’s first bilateral deal with an ASEAN member, covering over 95 per cent of Canadian exports to that market. Investment pact with the UAE. A limited deal with China. Ecuador done. Mercosur talks that officials expect to conclude this year. Negotiations open with Thailand, the Philippines, India and the ASEAN bloc.

At home: 27 nation-building projects referred to the major projects office, worth 200 billion dollars. Nine of ten provinces signed up to one project, one review. Every federal barrier to internal trade removed outright, which prompted the single funniest line of the day from a man who used to run two central banks.

“Why we had barriers to internal trade is beyond me, but we’ve now removed them.”

Brutal. Delivered flat. Somewhere in Ottawa a career bureaucrat felt that one in his ball sack.

And the target underneath all of it: double non-US exports to 427 billion US dollars a year by 2035.

“Because Canada has what the world wants, including being a reliable partner in a world that’s anything but.”

That is not a negotiating position. That is a divorce filing, served on a husband who wrote the prenup himself, on the piss, and has spent 6 years telling everyone it was the best deal ever signed.

Because a tariff only works as coercion if the other bastard has nowhere else to go. The second he does, your weapon turns into a permanent tax on your own punters for the privilege of watching a customer walk out the door whistling. The Dollar Store Metternich has spent eighteen months teaching every trading nation on the planet that access to the American market is now a coin flip decided by whatever some gormless prick shouted on cable at breakfast. And nations, unlike voters, do not screech about it. They just quietly sign with somebody else and let you find out from the fucking export figures.

THE HONEST BIT, BECAUSE WE ARE NOT A PRESS RELEASE

Diversification is slow, and anyone telling you Canada walks away from America next year is selling something.

ASEAN as a bloc is only about 3 per cent of Canada’s total merchandise trade. The 2018 feasibility study on a Canada-ASEAN deal projected roughly 7 billion US dollars in added trade, and most of that flows to the ASEAN side. The Indonesia agreement was actually concluded in December 2024 under the previous mob and is still crawling through the Senate. Carney’s own horizon on the export target is 2035, which is a decade of grinding, not a headline.

Canada still sends around three quarters of its exports south. Geography is undefeated.

But that is exactly the point Washington keeps missing. Structural shifts do not announce themselves. They start with a bloke in Charlottetown saying we are stronger than we were eighteen months ago and meaning it, and they end forty years later with an entire generation of supply chain managers who never once considered an American supplier because their whole career they were told those blokes are unreliable.

Trump is not losing this trade war on 19 August. He is losing it in 2044.

TALLY THE SCORE

Canada this week: 50 per cent tariffs incoming, and the response was fourteen first ministers meetings since March, 27 nation-building projects worth 200 billion, every federal internal trade barrier abolished, 51 countries of market access on track to double, Mercosur closing, ASEAN opening, and a premier telling the President of the United States on camera that his booze is never coming back.

Trump this week: reached for a 96-year-old statute nobody has ever dared use, exempted every commodity that gives him actual leverage, declared economic war on hockey sticks and Christmas ornaments, and produced an official proclamation whose central evidence is that Canadians will not buy his whiskey anymore.

Canada scoreboard: a trade network being rebuilt on purpose, a federation that met fourteen times and did not crack once, and a slogan that writes itself.

Trump scoreboard: 81 per cent fewer bourbon sales, 5.6 billion dollars of unsold cars, two countries willing to hit back instead of one, and a legacy line for the history books that reads “tariffed the honey.”

“when Team Canada is united, there is nothing we can’t do”

▶️ Prime Minister Mark Carney’s opening remarks to the First Ministers’ Meeting, Charlottetown

One hundred and sixty-two years ago, a room in Charlottetown looked at the threat from the south and decided to build a country out of it.

Last Thursday, the same room looked at the threat from the south and decided to build a trade network out of it.

The Americans have managed, twice in two centuries, to be the single most productive thing that ever happened to Canadian nation-building. At this rate Carney should put him on the fifty.

IFLA ~ Gman (Honorary Calgarian)

PS

Right, my curious little kookaburras. The official part is done, the sign-off has been signed off, so pull up a chair while I run a hypothetical past you and nobody fucking important is listening.

What if Canada actually decided to end this?

Forget tariffs. Forget counter-tariffs, forget another 14 meetings and a communique that nobody reads past the letterhead. One line of legislation. An export tax on crude oil heading south.

Because Canada would not be reaching for a bargaining chip there. Canada would be reaching for the light switch.

Have a look at the plumbing. Canada pushed 3.9 million barrels a day into the United States last year. That is over 60 per cent of every single barrel America imports from anywhere on the planet, which means Canada alone outweighs every other country on earth combined, Saudi Arabia included, and it is not remotely close. It is also about 25 per cent of everything every refinery in America runs, imported and domestic, the whole bloody lot. One country. A quarter of the tap.

And it gets better.

Go to the Midwest, PADD 2 if you want to sound like you know what you are on about at a barbecue, and Canadian crude is 100 per cent of the region’s imports. All of it. Every drop. It is 73 per cent of everything those refineries actually process, and up in the northern tier of that district it hits 94 per cent. Rocky Mountain refineries, PADD 4, same deal: 100 per cent of imports, and the analysts note, in that flat voice analysts use when they are quietly shitting themselves, that those refineries have no logistics alternatives whatsoever beyond whatever they can scratch out of the local dirt.

North Dakota. Minnesota. Michigan. Ohio. Montana. Wyoming. Utah. Have a squiz at that map and tell me whose voters we are talking about here.

And they cannot just swap suppliers. Alberta heavy is thick sour muck, and those refineries are purpose-built to crack exactly that. Pouring light sweet Texas crude into a machine designed for bitumen works about as well as running a Hilux on cordial. Rebuilding a refinery for a different feedstock takes years and billions, and the blokes who would have to sign off on that are the same blokes currently being told to eat a 50 per cent tariff on plywood.

So Canada is not some trading partner here. Canada is the main artery. You do not negotiate with an artery. You do not slap a tariff on your own aorta and call it leverage, and given the national diet, you would think this is one metaphor the Yanks might have some hands-on experience with.

Now this is the part that had me howling. An American consultancy ran the numbers on Trump’s earlier 10 per cent oil duty and worked out that Canadian exporters could simply pass the entire cost straight through to their Midwest and Rocky Mountain customers, because those poor bastards have nowhere else on earth to go. Their own analysts, on their own side, in their own language, calculated that Canada holds the pricing power and then published it on the fucking internet. And not one flog in the West Wing got past the headline.

Which is exactly why oil, gas, potash, fish and critical minerals are all carved out of this week’s 50 per cent. That exemption list is a signed confession with the ink still wet. He has walked up to the fusebox, pointed at the one live wire, announced to the entire planet which one it is, and then very carefully touched everything else in the room instead.

The catch, and I have already given it a shoeing above, is that Alberta owns the oil and Danielle Smith would gnaw her own arm off at the shoulder before she pulled that lever. So it stays a hypothetical.

But tuck it away somewhere, because it means every single thing you have watched for 18 months, every proclamation, every dummy spit, every 3am announcement about the strategic national security threat posed by hockey sticks, has been happening while Canada sits there with a switch that shuts down a quarter of American refining, and politely declines to flick it.

Very Canadian, that. Sorry about the tariffs. Would you like the artery back?

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK MAKE-SENSE-MACHINE

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean.

You will have spotted something this week. Canada spent 18 months being unfailingly courteous about all of it, and Washington filed that under compliance. Australians clocked the manoeuvre immediately, because we run the identical operating system. The bloke who calls you mate in a flat voice is not your mate. The bloke who says yeah, no, righto, we’ll see how we go has already made his decision and you are going to hate it. Somewhere between the politeness and the outcome there is a trapdoor, and every English-speaking country on earth can see it except the one that mistakes volume for strength.

So here are today’s terms, decoded for Washington, out of a piece about oil, booze and a president who declared war on Christmas ornaments. Use them wisely, or at least loudly.

bloke The default unit of Australian humanity. A man, any man, with no status attached whatsoever, which is the entire point of the word. A prime minister is a bloke. The one who signed 3 tariff proclamations under a Depression-era statute is also a bloke, just a considerably worse one. Yanks reaching for “guy” are close, but guy has no ceiling on it. Bloke does.

cordial Concentrated fruit syrup you cut with water, sold by the bottle, poured for children and hangovers. Your squash, your drink mix, your Kool-Aid without the cult attached. Deployed above because tipping light sweet Texas crude into a refinery built for Alberta bitumen is the industrial equivalent of filling a diesel tank with raspberry cordial and hoping for the best.

dropkick A useless person, delivered with more pity than venom. Not malicious, just hopeless. The bloke who reverses into the only other car in an empty carpark. Ideal for whichever staffer had precisely one job, being to read the analyst report past the headline.

dummy spit The noun form of spitting the dummy. A dummy is your pacifier, the plug you wedge in a baby to stop the noise. A dummy spit is the moment it gets fired across the room at velocity. Tariffing hockey sticks, honey and Christmas ornaments because Canadians stopped buying your bourbon is a dummy spit conducted through the Federal Register.

flog A person with no redeeming features who has nonetheless decided he is the main character. Also a verb meaning to sell, as in flogging a car, but the noun is the one doing the work above and there is no affection in it. Where wanker implies self-regard, flog implies self-regard plus an audience that stopped listening a while back.

get stuffed Go away, with feeling. Sits in the range between “no thank you” and the version with the F in it, which is precisely why a premier can walk right up to it on national television. What “not a chance in hell” means once you strip the diplomacy off.

Hilux The Toyota ute that will outlive you, your children and several governments. Vehicle of choice for tradies, farmers and at least 3 insurgencies. Invoked above as the benchmark for machinery built to do one job on one fuel, which is exactly what a Midwest refinery is.

mob, the previous A mob is any group at all: a company, a political party, a government, a herd of kangaroos, all the same word. “The previous mob” means the last government and arrives with a light contempt fitted as standard. Used above for the Trudeau administration, which concluded the Indonesia deal now crawling through the Senate.

plonk Cheap wine. Not undrinkable, simply wine that has never once been described using the word “notes.” From the French vin blanc, mangled by Australian soldiers in France during the First World War and never given back. Roughly 582 million dollars of American plonk has stopped crossing the Canadian border, and the White House has written a legal document about it.

punter The ordinary person. From betting, where the punter is the mug placing the bet and not the bookie taking it, which tells you everything about the Australian view of who wins these arrangements. Yanks: consumer, taxpayer, or “the American people,” but with the fleecing already assumed.

shoeing, a A comprehensive beating. From putting the boot in. “He gave him a shoeing” means the contest finished some time ago and somebody kept going anyway. One of about 40 words we have for this, because we are a nation of enthusiasts.

squiz, have a A look, and a quick one. “Have a squiz at that map” means glance at it and reach the obvious conclusion so I do not have to say it out loud. Possibly from quiz and squint colliding at some point. Nobody knows, nobody minds.

FUCK OFF LIAR