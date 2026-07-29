I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Jul 29

Worth remembering we went through the identical shitshow in 2020 when Beijing hit our barley, wine, beef and coal (because we had a right wing fuckwit for a PM). Our exporters went and found other buyers and the coercion failed. Canada is running that same play right now, only bigger. We wrote the manual on this and we seem to have misplaced our own copy. Go Carney!

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Rona
Jul 29

There's one thing I don't think that Trump gets and that is that most Canadians wouldn't buy their booze anyway even if it was back on the shelf, just like most of us won't buy anything American. They're the bottom of the pile when it comes to choice!

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