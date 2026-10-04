▶️ Ottawa councillor Laura Dudas on the missing Trump Avenue sign, via CBC News

This is a story we all need a laugh out of, and god knows we need something to cheer about given the global shitshow the tangerine testicular tyrant has landed us in.

At the start of September CBC dropped in on a quiet suburban street in Ottawa where the city council had taken its first step toward ripping a name off a pole. The street is Trump Avenue, 62 homes in a neighbourhood called Central Park, a subdivision that went up from the 1990s under a developer with a raging New York fixation. The neighbours live on Bloomingdale Street and Staten Way, which is lovely for them, and the poor bastards one street over drew the short straw. Back when the signs went up, the name belonged to a big-noting real estate spruiker off the Manhattan skyline who was busy sending casinos broke, and nobody in the planning office pictured that overproofed dough with launch codes one day threatening the country the street sits in.

On Wednesday 23 September, council voted to bin it. Councillor Riley Brockington fronted the motion, citing the president’s repeated threats toward Canada, after the tariffs on billions of dollars of Canadian goods and the order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America, a lake with its northern half parked in a country that wouldn’t have a bar of it. Councillor Laura Dudas told CBC the vote was unanimous. Every hand in the room went up to tell one man’s surname to rack off, in the capital of the country he keeps trying to shirt-front.

The plan was orderly, as Canadian plans tend to be. Residents would sit down with the city over a cuppa to choose a replacement, and staff would swap the blades once they had. The whole demolition was going to be carried out by a working group and a bloke in hi-vis with a ladder.

The sign at the corner of Whitestone Drive didn’t wait for the paperwork. Some time overnight on the Thursday it shot through, and by Friday afternoon CBC had a camera pointed at the gap where it used to be. Two days after the vote, the Trump name had done a runner from its own street like a tradie who quoted low and pocketed the deposit, which is about as fucken on brand as a street sign can get.

The heist, as filmed from behind a tree

A week later CTV News Ottawa turned up with the footage.

▶️ Exclusive video of the Trump Avenue sign being taken

CTV’s footage appears to show two people standing about waiting for the passing cars to clear, which is the most Canadian heist etiquette ever caught on fucking camera, and then one hoists the other up the pole. The blade gets snipped and drops to the ground, and after a polite pause the pair wander back and stroll off with it tucked under an arm like a baguette. Sherwood Forest needed a longbow and a band of merry men. Ottawa got the job done with a pair of snips and a leg-up. When CTV’s Stefan Keyes went back to the corner, the broken brackets were still lying where they fell, the only casualties of the night.

Keyes signed off by noting what has changed since people first moved onto that street, which is that there are now cameras everywhere. These two brass-bollocked beauties picked a neighbourhood wall-to-wall with doorbell cams for their night’s work, and the only thing standing between them and a clear face shot was the trunk of a tree. Sherwood was down to a single trunk and it still did its job. Ottawa police are investigating, as they must, while Prince John of Palm Beach sits one street sign short in a country he’s been shaking down with tariffs all year. If the pair are ever identified, this publication will shout them a slab and call them what they are, which is dead-set fucking legends.

Even stolen, the name sold at a loss

Then it got better. A Facebook Marketplace listing surfaced for a Trump Avenue sign, described as a “rare find” and later marked sold for $700. Neither CBC nor CTV has been able to verify the listing, although CTV says the sign in it appears to match the missing one, so file the price under alleged.

Alleged or otherwise, do the sums. Brockington told CTV the replacement will cost more than the thing reportedly sold for, about $100 more on CTV’s numbers. So two people risked a criminal record on camera, in the dark, up a pole, and the name still changed hands below cost. The Dead End of Pennsylvania Avenue put six companies through Chapter 11, and it turns out his brand can’t turn a profit even when the stock is free.

The dopey part is that they were jumping a queue. The City of Ottawa already sells decommissioned blades from renamed streets, and Brockington told CTV he’s weighing a scheme for anyone who wants one of these that badly. A few months of patience might have bought the same sign legally, with a receipt.

Don’t nick the other two

Brockington wants the name gone more than anyone on council, and he still wasn’t laughing. “I’m disappointed,” he told CTV. “Street signage and street sign blades are installed for a reason.” Over on CBC, Dudas was asked whether she was worried about the two signs still standing, and she gave the answer a grown-up gives.

“It’s not a matter about whether it’s political right now. It’s actually a matter of safety. Emergency services require these signs to identify homes when they’re responding to a call. So, if a paramedic is called, they need to know where this avenue is.”

Fair cop. Nobody’s nan should wait on an ambulance because some larrikin wanted a wall hanging for the shed, and neighbours told CTV their Amazon parcels are already going astray. So the city has raised a work order to replace the missing blade, which means Ottawa ratepayers are about to pay for a brand new Trump sign for the sole purpose of taking it down properly a few months later. He has managed to bill the public for his own removal, which is at least on brand.

Dudas, for the record, sounded like a woman who hadn’t budgeted for any of this. “We don’t see people taking signs from streets,” she told CBC. “It’s just not a thing that we’ve noticed very often.”

The hottest country in the world, minus one street

CTV cut from the empty pole to the man himself, who was busy telling a room what world leaders say to him.

“Sir, two years ago your country was dead. Now you have the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Every leader in his stories calls him sir. Meanwhile the one elected body on earth that recently held an actual vote on his name went unanimous the other way, and the sign didn’t last 48 hours after that.

The residents are the ones who deserve the sympathy. A push to rename the street in 2021 fell over when they split on it, and plenty of the no votes came from people who simply didn’t fancy the pain in the arse of changing their address on every licence and bill they own. That hassle hasn’t gone anywhere. Some told CTV off camera that the change is overdue, and others said living there has started to feel like wearing his politics on the letterbox. A woman who has been on the street since it was built in the late 1990s gave Keyes the most sensible answer of the lot. “Depend on the people who live on here,” she said. “If they willing to change it, I do too.”

That’s more respect for a vote than the bloke on the sign has shown in a decade. The city is sending a letter to every household setting out what council decided, and CTV reports the name could be off the poles in time for Christmas. What a gift Santa!

Elbows up, blades down

Asked why a city council bothered with one residential street at all, Dudas didn’t dress it up.

“It was a unanimous decision to rename this street. The feeling is that, you know, elbows up at this particular time for all communities across Canada, and to have a street named after a president who is putting such pressure on our country and causing such turmoil around the world didn’t seem appropriate for the nation’s capital.”

A unanimous council vote is hard enough to get on bin night. This one got there without a dissenting hand, in the national capital, over a man who signs orders renaming other people’s lakes. How times have fucking changed!

He’d fail the vetting for a cul-de-sac

The best line of the interview came right at the end, delivered in the flat voice of someone reading out a planning rule.

“If we were to propose at Ottawa City Council a name of a person, the president of the United States at this point in time, it would not actually pass our current commemorative naming process. The controversy, the aspects, just the angst that he is causing our country alone would not warrant us naming it after this individual.”

There it is in municipal English. The sitting president of the United States, 80 years old and in command of the largest military on earth, would not get through the paperwork to have a suburban street named after him in Ottawa. A bloke with the nuclear codes has been knocked back by a council naming policy, the sort of form that normally stops people calling a cul-de-sac after their dog. The city has also been at pains to point out the name was never meant as an honour and only came along with the New York theme, so he has lost a tribute he never had in the first place, which leaves him down sweet fuck all and humiliated anyway.

Canada has form with this. Toronto’s Trump tower dropped the name in 2017, and Vancouver’s Trump hotel shut in 2020 before coming back under another flag. Now the Wrong Way Sign of Mar-a-Lardo is down to two blades on a residential avenue, with a work order pending and a residents’ working group sharpening its pencils. A man with tickets on himself the size of a skyscraper is being done like a dinner by 62 households and a sharpened pencil.

This is a man who has spent decades bolting his surname onto anything that stood still long enough to be drilled. He wanted the whole of Canada as a 51st state and got told he was dreaming, and now he can’t hang on to one street corner in the suburbs of its capital. The name is worth less than the bracket it hung from, and it took Ottawa’s own Robin Hood and Little John about one leg-up to prove it. Prince John of Palm Beach has been robbed of a sign he never owned in a country that will never be his, and the poor needy mango tinted fucker won’t see a cent of the $700.

IFLA ~ Elbows-Up Gman

THE SIGN DID A RUNNER

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: RARE FIND, $700 OR NEAREST OFFER

For our American readers, who now have a street-sign theft of their own to process, the translations.

Bin night: The evening the household rubbish goes out to the kerb for collection. The most contested item on any council agenda until this one.

Bloke: A man. No particular quality is implied, which suits the 80-year-old in question.

Did a runner: Left in a hurry without settling up. Usually said of a diner skipping the bill, here of a sign skipping its own decommissioning.

Fair cop: A concession that the other side has caught you dead to rights and the complaint is reasonable.

Larrikin: A cheeky rule-bender viewed with more affection than the offence deserves.

Letterbox: A mailbox. The thing your address is bolted to whether you like the name or not.

Nan: Grandmother. The person every paramedic is trying to find.

Nick: To steal something small. Nobody nicks a bank.

Pain in the arse: A nuisance. Arse is the same body part as ass, spelled by people who kept the donkey separate.

Ratepayers: Local property taxpayers. Rates are the council taxes on your home.

Shot through: Departed without notice or a forwarding address.

Snips: Hand shears for cutting sheet metal. Tin snips to a tradie, evidence to the Ottawa police.

Ute: A pickup truck, short for utility. Every council on earth owns a white one.

THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS GIFT