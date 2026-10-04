I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia
Oct 4

Another reason why I fucking love Canadians. Especially a husband and wife team I suspect! (This is something Maizy and I would do).

Reply
Share
11 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Alex's avatar
Alex
Oct 4

Did you know that here in the UK, a Trump means a Fart.

Pretty appropriate.

Reply
Share
14 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
133 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture