I Fucking Love Australia

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jules's avatar
jules
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And I Fucking Love Cole! Hoping our future holds many more kids like him.

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TJ's avatar
TJ
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Thank you for this piece. There are the hero’s that hold the line. They are the ones who should be called out. It’s the courage even when faced with fear that makes these times even more significant.

Then we have the total opposite of the spectrum. Since Ohio is in the news due to the total scum that permeates the air…. Think only Ramaswamy is the only bottom feeder…

If you are one of Ohio’s nearly 8 million registered voters, your personally identifiable information like full name, address, date of birth, driver’s license and partial Social Security numbers may be compromised thanks to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio gives voter data to DOJ as Trump administration sues other states

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/politics/state/2026/03/05/ohio-turns-over-voter-registration-list-to-doj-as-states-face-lawsuits/88982502007/

He “quietly shared the state’s complete voter registration list”, with significant private data about each Ohioan in the file, to Trump’s Department of Justice last month without any certainty about how it will be used, shared, or protected.

And without any “consent from voters”.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose gives info of 8 million Ohio voters to Trump Justice Department

https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2026/03/11/secretary-of-state-frank-larose-gives-8-million-ohio-voters-information-to-trump-justice-department/

BTW - Frank LaRose is term-limited and running for Ohio Auditor, another statewide position that sits on the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The Ohio Auditor of State acts as the chief compliance and financial watchdog for the state, responsible for auditing more than 5,800 public offices and entities.

May want to think about voting for Frank he seems happy to share vital information with many others…

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