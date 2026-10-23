Sunday night in our house looks the same most weeks. Jake is asleep at the far end of the couch with his mouth open, Lily is upstairs behind a shut door pretending to do homework, and Cole, my 12-year-old who reads the Constitution for fun the way other boys read box scores, has the remote. He wanted 60 Minutes. I wanted a bath. He won, because he said the magic words: “Mom, there’s a lady on here who told the government no.”

So I sat down. For 13 minutes I watched a Republican lieutenant governor from a state the President carried by more than 20 points explain to Lesley Stahl, in the calmest voice I have heard on television this year, why she will not hand the federal government the private records of 2 million of her neighbors.

Her name is Deidre Henderson. She runs Utah’s elections. I had never heard of her before Sunday. I have spent the week reading everything I can find about her, and I need to tell you what I found, because the 13 minutes on CBS were the end of the story, and the beginning is worse.

THE ROBES

I taught AP U.S. History for 11 years before the kids came along, and I used to tell my juniors that the Elections Clause was the boring part of the test. Article I, Section 4. The times, places and manner of holding elections are set by each state’s legislature, and Congress may change those rules by law. Nowhere in that sentence does the word President appear. I promised them it was worth 2 points on the exam and then they could forget it.

I owe those kids an apology. It turned out to be the whole exam.

Here is where we stand, 11 days out from the midterms. Starting last year, the Justice Department wrote to nearly every state in the country and demanded the complete, unredacted statewide voter file. Full birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, with the driver’s license numbers thrown in. The private half, the half that state law in most places says you lock in a drawer. When 30 states and the District of Columbia said no, or offered the public version instead, the Department sued them. All of them.

As of October 1, by CBS News’s count, the government has lost 26 of those cases. Federal judges in Arizona and Georgia, in Kentucky and West Virginia, red states and blue ones, have thrown the suits out. One appeals court, the 6th Circuit, has already upheld the Michigan dismissal. Oklahoma settled in March and handed its list over. 4 cases are still pending. One of those is Utah.

That is the first half of my headline. The robes have been doing the work. Judge after judge has read the same 2 laws the Department keeps waving around, the Help America Vote Act and the National Voter Registration Act, and found nothing in either one that entitles the Attorney General to your birthday.

But robes come with protections. Lifetime tenure, marshals at the door. A woman running elections out of a state office in Salt Lake City has none of that. She has a title, a lanyard and a mailbox. You will want to remember the mailbox.

THE ONE WHO WEARS NEITHER

▶️ Lieutenant Governor Henderson’s 60 Minutes stand against tyranny

Now, we also have threats coming from within our own government. They wanted things that we typically are required by law to keep private social security numbers, full dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and we were concerned about what they would do with that data.

Listen to how she says it. There is no speech in it and no flag behind her. She sounds like the woman at the county clerk’s window who has explained the same form to you twice and is prepared to explain it a third time.

In her first 2 elections as lieutenant governor, she told Stahl, the threats were all from outside: foreign actors and hackers, the usual. This time the threat has a return address in Washington, and it belongs to her own party’s administration.

In July of last year the Department asked Utah for its full file. Henderson sent them what Utah law allows her to send: the public list, plus the figures on how many voters had been removed from the rolls over the previous 2 years. She offered to walk them through the state’s list maintenance. She said the federal government needed a lawful purpose and asked what the private data was for.

She says she never got a good answer. So she kept the drawer locked.

WHAT THEY ASKED FOR, AND WHAT TEXAS GAVE THEM

My daddy spent 40 years in the oil patch. He signed contracts with men he had known for 2 decades and he still read every page. The one rule he drilled into me and my brother, before either of us had a checking account, was this: when a stranger asks for your license number and your date of birth and will not tell you why, you are being worked. It does not matter if the stranger has a badge. It does not matter if the stranger has a flag pin. The only question is why, and if the answer is “trust me,” you walk.

Henderson walked. Texas did not.

I want to be careful here, because I love this state and I am not in the business of running it down. But on December 23 of last year, 2 days before Christmas, our Secretary of State, Jane Nelson, sent the Justice Department the entire Texas voter file. 18.4 million of us. Dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and the last 4 digits of every Social Security number, under a memorandum of understanding her office has still not released to the public. The Democratic Party’s lawyers read the draft and found a clause letting the Department push for removals on a 45-day clock, which runs straight into the 90-day quiet period federal law puts around an election. Nobody called me. Nobody called you. Somewhere in a federal database there is a line with my name, my birthday and a piece of my Social Security number on it, and the people who put it there did not ask my permission and could not tell a lieutenant governor in Utah what it was for.

Henderson’s concern, the one she repeated on national television, was simple: what would they do with it? Fifteen months in, nobody has told her. Nobody has told Texas either. We just mailed it, with a bow on it, 2 days before Christmas.

That is the difference between a state official and a public servant. One checks the letterhead. The other checks the law.

52 OUT OF 2 MILLION

The Justice Department’s stated reason for all of this is noncitizen voting. Harmeet Dhillon, who runs the Civil Rights Division and has spearheaded the voter-roll campaign, went on the same broadcast and told Stahl there are thousands of cases the Department is looking at, that it has been investigating for over a year, and that these things take time.

Henderson did the thing the Department has not done. She counted. Her office went through Utah’s rolls and, out of more than 2 million registered voters, found 52 who were questionable. Stahl ran the arithmetic on air: 2 thousandths of 1 percent. A later review from Henderson’s office, reported by the Deseret News, put the ceiling at 58 confirmed or likely noncitizens, with around 3,300 registrations it could not fully verify either way. Pick whichever number you like. None of them is a crisis. None of them is a reason to collect the birth date of every grandmother in Provo.

When Stahl pressed on the tiny numbers, Dhillon’s answer was that even the Biden administration prosecuted 13 people for noncitizen voting. Thirteen. In a country with more than 160 million registered voters.

Henderson’s audit took months and produced a number. The Department’s investigation has taken 15 months and produced 31 lawsuits, 26 losses and a lieutenant governor under criminal investigation.

THE WORD “PRISON,” ON A SUNDAY NIGHT

▶️ Henderson on the consequences, the prison question and holding the line

Across the board, nobody I know wants anyone who isn’t eligible to be able to vote. I’m just doing my job. I have to tell myself it doesn’t matter what the consequences are if as long as I feel like I’m doing what’s right. You could go to prison. We’re not going to prison. No. It’s silly. You’re absolutely sure? Well, I think this is an important thing for me to do. Holding these guardrails, holding the line. Someone has to.

Cole looked at me when Stahl said “prison.” He is 12. He knows what the word means and he knows it does not usually come up in a Sunday night segment about a state election office.

Here is the paper trail, because the paper trail is the part that makes my hands shake. In February the Department sued her personally, by name. The case is called United States of America v. Henderson, which means the United States of America is the plaintiff and a mother of 5 from Utah is the defendant, over a filing cabinet.

In July she asked the judge to throw it out. Her motion pointed out that the Department’s reading of the law was, at that point, 0 for 16 in courts across the country. It also pointed out something the Department’s lawyers had not mentioned: the file they want includes the records Utah marks withheld, which is how the state hides the home addresses of domestic violence survivors from the men who are looking for them. The Department wants those too.

The same month a second letter arrived, which she posted online. It was sprinkled with threats of criminal prosecution if she kept refusing. Her reply, in public, was that at least a dozen federal courts had already ruled the Department’s demands unlawful, and that she doubted she was the only election official in the country being targeted for following the law.

Then last month a third letter told her she was officially under investigation, and had been, the Department claimed, since 2025. Nobody had mentioned that to her before. That letter warned that failing to preserve data could be spoliation of evidence, and that spoliation can carry civil and criminal sanctions. Read that again in the plainest English I have: the people who have lost 26 times in court wrote to the one woman still beating them and told her that if anything went missing from the drawer she will not open, she could be charged.

Lay on top of that Markwayne Mullin, the Secretary of Homeland Security, saying in July that election officials could face fines, penalties and, depending on how far it goes, prison time. Lay on top of that the President’s post on October 16 about California’s election officials: that they will all go to jail for a long period of time, with 3 exclamation points.

And then watch her face when Stahl asks if she could go to prison. “We’re not going to prison. No. It’s silly.” Stahl asks if she is absolutely sure. And Henderson says, “Well.”

That “well” is the most honest syllable anyone in public life has uttered this month. She is not sure. She is doing it anyway.

When the investigation letter landed last month, her governor, Spencer Cox, backed her and said in plain words that it was wrong for the Department to investigate or threaten her for carrying out her responsibilities under Utah law. Her senator did something else, and I will get to him. But first you need to know that none of this started in July.

SHE HAS DONE THIS BEFORE

I went looking for who this woman was before Sunday, and what I found is that the Justice Department is simply the latest in a line of people who have tried to make Deidre Henderson sit down.

She is a mother of 5 who sat in the Utah state senate for 8 years, winning her last race there with 83 percent of the vote, and she was finishing a history degree at BYU while serving as lieutenant governor. I taught the subject for 11 years. She was living it and doing the reading at the same time, and I cannot tell you how much I respect that.

In February 2022, with the audit-everything crowd still circling after 2020, she stood up at a forum and said that if people cannot rely on the ballot box, then we have lost our republic. She said restricting access to the ballot arbitrarily violates a constitutional right. She said that “forensic audit” was a term somebody invented for elections, and that Utah already audits its elections, thank you.

In January 2024 she endorsed Nikki Haley for president, and so did the governor’s own wife, Abby Cox, on the same day. In July 2024 the governor himself, her running mate, endorsed Donald Trump. Asked that September whether she would endorse him before the election, her whole answer was no. Asked who she might vote for, she said she did not want to alienate anybody, no matter who they were voting for. That is a woman who has decided she works for all 2 million of them.

Then her own party came for her. In June 2024 the Cox-Henderson ticket beat the party-backed candidate, Phil Lyman, in the Republican primary. Lyman did what people do now. He said it was rigged. In August he petitioned the Utah Supreme Court to throw out the primary, declare himself the nominee and remove both Cox and Henderson from office. The court said no on August 13. He went to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Gorsuch denied his emergency motion in December. The full court denied him in January. A separate federal lawsuit he filed against Henderson over voting records was dismissed. His public verdict, posted after she spoke at an event last October, was that Cox and Henderson were corrupt and illegitimate.

She was being called traitorous and corrupt and a closeted Democrat on social media by then. So that October, a month out from the election, she said the thing out loud. She said the fraud rhetoric was coming from both parties but was much more prevalent in one of them right now. She said the people pushing it were focused on outcomes rather than process, so that if the outcome was something they did not like, they would question everything. She said she struggled with leaders in her own party who were sowing doubt and chaos and confusion for political gain, and that it was trickling down through the ranks. And she said this, which I have written on an index card and stuck to my refrigerator: “I worry that it’s become normal to believe lies, and abnormal to believe truth.”

Critics are welcome, she said. Saboteurs are not.

A Republican lieutenant governor in one of the reddest states in the country said that about her own side 2 years ago, with a letter full of powder already intercepted on the way to her office. I will get to the powder. Hold the thought that she has been doing this, alone, for years, and that on Sunday night the country finally noticed.

THE MAN WHO SIGNS THE LETTERHEAD

▶️ Attorney General Todd Blanche tells Miranda Devine who he works for, via Pod Force One, New York Post

So there was this misperception that there’s this separation and independence between the Department of Justice and the White House, and everybody likes to champion that. They accuse me of not suffering from independence. But they did too. They did too. So this idea that Garland was just on his own, making decisions independent of what the Biden administration wanted him to do is not true. What I’m being critical of is the lie that he was independent. He wasn’t. I work for President Trump.

The Department of Justice that is investigating Deidre Henderson is run by Todd Blanche, who was the President’s personal defense lawyer in the Manhattan trial that ended in 34 felony convictions, and who is now the Attorney General of the United States. On Wednesday he sat down with a New York Post columnist and was asked, gently, how it felt to be sitting in Merrick Garland’s old office. His answer, in 5 words, was “I work for President Trump.”

I taught my juniors that the Attorney General works for the United States. That the whole point of the job, ever since Watergate, is that there is a line between the man in the Oval Office and the people who decide who gets charged, and that every Attorney General of both parties has at least pretended the line was there. Blanche did not pretend. He called the line a misperception, something everybody “likes to champion,” and he said it on a podcast like a man describing a quirk of the office furniture.

The next morning a reporter asked him whether the Department would try to block states from certifying the midterms. He said it was never their intention to improperly interfere with certification, and that he was not planning his days around being somewhere to stop a certification. Then he said the sentence that matters: to say there are no circumstances in which they would do it, “of course, I’m not gonna say that.”

Put the 2 days together. On Wednesday the Attorney General said he works for the President. On Thursday he declined to rule out using the Department to stop a state from certifying the President’s party’s losses. And in Utah, the woman his Department has told she is under investigation sat across from Lesley Stahl 4 days earlier and said the elections can be honest and fair, and that the only question is whether the people who lose will accept it.

She was not talking about Phil Lyman.

JENNIFER AT THE PICKUP LINE

I knew Jennifer would have seen it. Jennifer sees everything on 60 Minutes, mostly so she can tell you why it was fake.

Monday afternoon, pickup line, her window comes down before mine does. “Did you see that woman from Utah? Total RINO. She endorsed Nikki Haley. She wouldn’t even endorse Trump. Hiding something. Why else would you refuse?”

I said, Jennifer, she is a Republican in a state Trump won by 20 points. Her governor is a Republican, and he endorsed Trump, and she still works for him every day. The legislature that wrote the privacy law she is following is Republican. Utah has run its elections by mail for years and it keeps electing Republicans to nearly everything. If she is hiding something, she is doing a terrible job of it, because she found 52 people and said so on CBS.

“Then why not just hand it over, if she’s got nothing to hide?”

And there it was. The question my daddy taught me to recognize before I could drive. I asked Jennifer whether she had ever handed her driver’s license number and her date of birth to a man who would not say what he wanted them for. She said of course not, she is not an idiot. I said, well, Texas did it for you. 2 days before Christmas. All 18.4 million of us. And you did not get a say.

She rolled her window up. Cole, in the back seat, said, “Mom, that was the Socratic method.” I did not teach him that. He got it from a YouTube video. I have never been prouder of a 12-year-old in a pickup line.

Here is what I did not get to say, because the line was moving. Jennifer thinks a Republican who will not endorse Trump is hiding something. The Justice Department thinks a Republican who will not hand over 2 million Social Security numbers is hiding something. Phil Lyman thinks a Republican who beat him is hiding something. Nobody has found it. They have had 2 years, a Supreme Court petition, 31 lawsuits and a criminal investigation, and the only thing anybody has turned up is 52 names and a woman who will not sit down.

THE SECOND ENVELOPE

I need to tell you this part in a plain voice, because it does not belong near a joke.

In September 2024, a week before she gave that interview about her own party, the FBI intercepted a letter in Reno, Nevada, addressed to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in Utah. It contained white powder. It was signed by something calling itself the United States Traitor Elimination Army. Her office put out a statement the same day that ended with 4 words: “we will not be intimidated.” After that, the State of Utah issued its county clerks and election workers gloved boxes for handling mail, protective masks and gloves, and Narcan, in case the next envelope was something that stops your breathing.

Narcan. For the people who count your ballot.

She said then that she had never received a threat until she was elected to run Utah’s elections. She said the threats were real and scary and un-American, and that the worst thing about them was the silencing effect they have on the people who get them.

On Sunday of this week, the same day the broadcast aired, her local postal inspector intercepted a second letter addressed to her and handed it to the FBI before it could reach her office. White powder again. Her office had said the previous Thursday that postal workers were already watching her mail, because similar letters had gone to election officials in Arizona, Ohio, Oklahoma and Louisiana over the past 2 weeks, some of them forcing building evacuations. The FBI is investigating.

She is a mother of 5. She went on national television 16 days before an election and said the quiet thing out loud, that the threat this time is coming from inside the government, with an envelope of powder already in the mail with her name on it. For the second time.

Nobody has connected the letters to anything and I am not going to. I am just going to set them next to each other, the way I used to set 2 primary sources side by side on the overhead projector, and let you read.

Then on Wednesday the Justice Department announced it is sending election monitors to Utah. Henderson’s response was to publish the rules. The monitors will follow Utah’s poll-watcher law like anyone else: no badges or insignia, no contact with voters, and no weapons, concealed or otherwise. She wrote it like a woman who has read the statute and expects her visitors to read it too.

THE SENATOR WHO ONLY TWEETS AT HER

Now her senator.

In 2022 Mike Lee and Deidre Henderson co-wrote an op-ed defending Utah’s election system as a model of what federalism is supposed to look like. The states run it. Washington stays out. His name was on it.

Now Lee’s SAVE Act would hand Washington a new set of voting rules, and Henderson has said it would hurt Utah voters, that it is impossible to implement on the timeline he wants, and that implementing it immediately has one purpose, which is to disenfranchise people. Asked how Lee squares the 2022 op-ed with the 2026 bill, she said that was a question for Senator Lee. Asked how often she hears from him, she said the only time she hears from Senator Lee “is when he tweets about me.”

This week, with his state’s chief election officer under criminal investigation and a second envelope of powder in the mail, Lee was asked about it by the Deseret News. He said the acceptable number of illegal votes in an American election is zero, that the federal government needs to go out of its way to address known vulnerabilities, and that “it’s unreasonable to oppose it.”

Zero. The woman he is talking about found 52 in 2 million and reported every one of them. She is the only person in this story who has produced an actual number. He is the one person in this story who holds a federal office, with the standing to walk into the Attorney General’s office and ask what the Department wants with 2 million birthdays. He was handed the chance to stand beside a woman from his own party, in his own state, who is being threatened with prison for keeping Utahns’ Social Security numbers in a locked drawer, with Narcan in her clerks’ desk drawers in case the mail is poisoned.

He chose the people trying to open the drawer, and he called her unreasonable from a safe distance, which is the only distance he has ever kept from her.

29 OTHERS

▶️ The 29 other states, via KSL 5 TV

The federal government right now says it needs that voter information to make sure that only eligible people are voting. Well, there’s 29 other states right now in the country that are also refusing to give up that information.

She is not alone, and I want you to hold onto that number. 29 other states, Democratic and Republican, refused the same demand. The Republican governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, told 60 Minutes that he does not like the federal government coming for his guns and he does not like it coming for his votes either. That is a man I disagree with about nearly everything, saying something I would frame.

Meanwhile this year federal agents have seized ballots and voting machines on this administration’s orders. Fulton County watched dozens of armed FBI agents pack 600 boxes of its 2020 election records onto trucks in January, and the county commissioner told Stahl she still does not know where they went. The President has said, on a podcast, that Republicans ought to nationalize the voting in at least 15 places. And last month, at his party’s midterm convention, he asked his supporters to make him a promise, and the promise, in his own words, was that he would try to cheat like hell, the way he says the other side does.

Keep those 2 facts side by side. A lieutenant governor in Utah is under criminal investigation for refusing to hand over private data. The President of the United States stood at a podium and told a ballroom he intends to cheat. One of those people has been threatened with prison. Guess which.

Only half of Americans now expect these midterms to be free and fair. I taught the Gilded Age. I taught Tammany Hall. I never thought I would be teaching my own children what a chief election officer looks like when she is holding the line against her own country’s Justice Department. But that is the lesson this week, and Cole is taking notes.

SOMEONE HAS TO

My grandmother picked cotton on the Blackland Prairie. She had an 8th-grade education and a Bible with her voter registration card tucked in the back of it, and she voted in every election from the first one they let her into until the one she could not get out of the chair for. She never met a federal official in her life. She did not need to. The county clerk knew her name.

That is how it was built. Article I, Section 4: the states run it and the counties count it, and the clerk knows your name. When somebody in Washington wants your grandmother’s birthday and will not say why, the whole system comes down to one person at one desk having the nerve to say no.

Henderson has been saying it for 4 years. She said it to the audit crowd in 2022. She said it to her own party in 2024, with the first envelope already in an evidence bag. She said it to the Justice Department in July of last year, in July of this year, and last month when they told her she was under investigation. And on Sunday she said it to Lesley Stahl and the country: “Holding these guardrails, holding the line. Someone has to.”

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear robes, and the robes have thrown out 26 of these lawsuits. And one of them wears a lanyard in Salt Lake City, with a letter on her desk from the Justice Department telling her she is under investigation, a second letter in the mailroom with powder in it, a senator who only speaks to her through a screen, and a party that spent 2 years calling her a traitor for counting honestly. She went on 60 Minutes anyway and said the word “well.”

It has become normal to believe lies and abnormal to believe truth. She said that 2 years ago. She is the abnormal one. God bless her for it.

I am a Texas mother whose Social Security number went to Washington without anybody asking her. I would trade our whole delegation for her.

Someone has to. She did. She has been doing it the whole time.

IFLA ~ Holding The Line With Her ~ Texas Mom & Maizy

77 MILLION ARE STILL IN A COMA

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